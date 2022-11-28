Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Did you hear that? It was the sound of the Cyber Monday klaxon going off, because the final day of this annual sale extravaganza is officially underway. We’re talking stellar discounts on everything from tech and gaming to laptops, mattresses and home appliances ramped up to the nines.

Savvy shoppers will know that major players in the game – including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis & Partners – started their Black Friday sales weeks in advance, but many brands and retailers wait until now before unleashing their best Cyber Monday discounts. Whether you want to save big on beauty, fashion or kids’ toys ahead of the Christmas shopping scramble, now’s the time to make your move.

When it comes to appliances, one that’s been a hot property during this year’s event is the air fryer. This popular piece of kit enables you to fry up a storm with very minimal oil – but, what’s more, research indicates it serves as an energy-efficient way to cook, costing just 17p a day to run. Thanks to Cyber Monday, you can now get one a whole lot cheaper.

Whether you have a particular brand in mind or would like to find the most cost-effective option, you really couldn’t ask for a better time to buy. Top appliances from the likes of Ninja, Philips and Russell Hobbs have been slashed in price across the weekend and right through to Cyber Monday today (which marks the end of the sales event, so you’d better be quick to bag a bargain).

With the sheer number of deals to wade through, the Cyber Monday sales can be a daunting experience. But worry not, as we’ll be here to help you through your deal-hunting quest, with the best savings on air fryers that you won’t want to miss. Let’s go…

The best Cyber Monday air fryer deals in 2022

Tefal easyfry precision 2-in-1 digital air fryer and grill: Was £125, now £109, Very.co.uk

(Very)

This two-in-one air fryer and grill from Tefal helps save you time and money with quick, great meals on a budget. It has eight presets, holds up to 1.2kg of food (that’s enough for six people) and promises to prepare dishes 49 per cent faster than using an oven. At a saving of £16, there isn’t a better time than Cyber Monday to grab a bargain like this.

Buy now

Tower T17079 3l air fryer: Was £50, now £30, Argos.co.uk

(tower)

The fluffiest chips in just 15 minutes? This air fryer from Tower has got you covered. Ideal for smaller crowds and even smaller spaces, the 3l capacity houses around three to four portions, the non-stick cooking basket can be removed for easy cleaning, meanwhile, the controls are touted as being a doddle to use (there are only two dials for adjusting the temperature and cooking time). Currently discounted by £20 for Cyber Monday, this one is selling fast, so it may not be available to buy at your nearest store.

Buy now

Ninja foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker: Was £279.99, now £219, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja )

Ninja is one of our go-to brands for high-functioning air fryers and our team here at IndyBest has tried and tested many of its models – its mini 6-in-1 4.7l multi-cooker featured in our guide to the best pressure cookers. You can save just over £50 on the foodie smart lid multi-cooker, which boasts a whopping 11 functions – the appliance is a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, grill and steamer all in one. Thanks to its 6l size and four-portion capacity, it’s perfect for the entire family.

Buy now

Daewood halogen air fryer low fat oven: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas )

An air fryer for less than £40? Sign us up. Helping you rustle up quick, healthy and easy meals with less fat, this halogen air fryer has both a carbon heating bulb and a built-in fan to circulate the air evenly. With its 12l capacity, it’s large enough for the entire family, while its two heating racks enable you to cook different foods at the same time. Plus, the self-cleaning function means you simply add warm, soapy water and let the appliance do the hard graft for you.

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL air fryer AH960840: Was £249 now £149, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

A similar model from the brand secured a spot in our review of the best air fryers, and you can trust this energy-saving appliance will help rustle up an easy meal with minimal effort. Its paddle stirs your food for you, so there’s no need to pull out the drawer and give it a shake. With 1.7l capacity, it has plenty of space to cook for the whole family, and its nine automatic programs make it hassle-free too. When finished, the pan and paddle can be lifted from the machine and popped into the dishwasher for easy cleaning too.

Buy now

Instant vortex clearcook 7.6l dual air fryer, black: Was £200, now £150, Argos.co.uk

(Instant)

The main selling point of this appliance is probably its two separate compartments, meaning you can air fry your fish and chips at the same time. Thanks to its sync finish, you can make sure they’re ready at the same time too. With a generous 7.6l capacity, it can cook about five to six portions. Similar to an oven, its windows enable you to check on the cooking process every now and then, without having to open the basket and let out heat. Its settings include air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat and dehydrate, and its temperature ranges from 49C to 205C. This one is selling fast, so may not be available to buy from your nearest store.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max OP500UK: Was £229, now £199, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Ninja has long been the market leader for multi-cookers, and the Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker is the biggest and most function-packed model the company has made. For Cyber Monday, Very has knocked off a healthy, oil-free £30 from its original price.

“The enormous 7.5l capacity is great for cooking for bigger families, and the wider, shallower dimensions of the main cooking pot means it’s much better for cooking things that need a bit more room, like a whole roast chicken or a joint of ham,” our writer said in their review of the multi-cooker. “We had great results using the Ninja foodi max. Using the pressure cooker setting, for example, we were able to make seriously flavourful soup in 15 minutes, without stirring once.”

Buy now

Instant Pot duo crisp air fryer: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Instant Pot’s duo crisp appliance boasts five cooking functions: air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. With smart cooking functions, time and temperature controls, pre-sets and bright displays, cooking up a feast has never been so simple – and it now has £40 off in the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale. While we haven’t tried this specific model, we have reviewed another Instant Pot multi cooker, and our tester said: “We loved the results from the pro crisp. We were impressed by the speed with which it produced crispy sweet-potato fries – the results were actually much better than the standalone air fryer we had.”

Buy now

Instant 3.8l air fryer: Was £60, now £45, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Whether you’re looking to up your finger-food game or cook an entire meal, this 3.8l capacity air fryer can prepare up to four portions at a time. Its removable bowl and dishwasher-safe parts make for easy cleaning – because who wants to spend time scrubbing with a full belly? The buttons let you manually set a timer and pick your temperature between 49C and 205C, while overheat protection and auto-off functions help cook your meal to perfection. This one is also selling fast, so your local store might not have this one in stock.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday and is therefore held today (Monday 28 November) in 2022. It started life as an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance in this annual sales extravaganza to bag a bargain on an air fryer, as well as other products across tech, gaming, laptops, mattresses, home appliances and more.

For the latest discounts on air fryers and other household appliance offers, try the links below:

