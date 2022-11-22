Apple AirPods pro 2 drop to their lowest ever price this Black Friday

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Friday 2022 hasn’t officially started yet, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from launching their deals weeks in advance. While Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Very kicked off their sales at the start of November, we’d yet to see a deal on the Apple AirPods pro – until now.

The all-new second-generation AirPods pro have never been discounted since they were first released in September, but, for Black Friday, they now have the price cut you’ve been waiting for.

While it’s only a modest £10 saving, it’s rare to find a discount on the tech giant’s latest gear, even during big-ticket sales events such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

If you’re searching for more Apple gadgets to pair with your new AirPods, we’ve already spotted discounts on the new iPhone 14, Apple Watches and even the newest iPad pro. The top deals can all be found in our edit of the best Apple Black Friday deals.

This Black Friday, millions of discounts are going to be available on TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech as well as mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys, but if it’s an AirPods deal you want, we’ve got you covered.

Read more:

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £249, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The second-generation AirPods Pro 2 offers extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” our writer said in their review. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro 1st gen: Was £199, now £184, Johnlewis.com

(Amazon)

While the first-generation AirPods pro aren’t being sold by Apple anymore, third-party retailers still stock the revolutionary wireless earbuds. If the second-generation AirPods pro are still too pricey for you, even with the discount, you’ll be pleased to know John Lewis & Partners has discounted the first-generation model by £15 this Black Friday.

“The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” our writer said in their review. “They’re certainly worth the extra 50 quid or so compared with the base model AirPods, featuring solid active noise cancellation, better battery life and much-improved sound quality.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on headphones and other tech offers, try the below links:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less