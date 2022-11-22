The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Apple AirPods pro 2 drop to their lowest ever price this Black Friday
It’s rare to see a discount on the tech giant’s latest gadgets, including its newest headphones
Black Friday 2022 hasn’t officially started yet, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from launching their deals weeks in advance. While Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Very kicked off their sales at the start of November, we’d yet to see a deal on the Apple AirPods pro – until now.
The all-new second-generation AirPods pro have never been discounted since they were first released in September, but, for Black Friday, they now have the price cut you’ve been waiting for.
While it’s only a modest £10 saving, it’s rare to find a discount on the tech giant’s latest gear, even during big-ticket sales events such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.
If you’re searching for more Apple gadgets to pair with your new AirPods, we’ve already spotted discounts on the new iPhone 14, Apple Watches and even the newest iPad pro. The top deals can all be found in our edit of the best Apple Black Friday deals.
This Black Friday, millions of discounts are going to be available on TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech as well as mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys, but if it’s an AirPods deal you want, we’ve got you covered.
Read more:
Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £249, now £239, Amazon.co.uk
The second-generation AirPods Pro 2 offers extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.
“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” our writer said in their review. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”
Apple AirPods pro 1st gen: Was £199, now £184, Johnlewis.com
While the first-generation AirPods pro aren’t being sold by Apple anymore, third-party retailers still stock the revolutionary wireless earbuds. If the second-generation AirPods pro are still too pricey for you, even with the discount, you’ll be pleased to know John Lewis & Partners has discounted the first-generation model by £15 this Black Friday.
“The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” our writer said in their review. “They’re certainly worth the extra 50 quid or so compared with the base model AirPods, featuring solid active noise cancellation, better battery life and much-improved sound quality.”
