The final day of the Black Friday sales is finally upon us, with the massive Cyber Monday event being one of the best – and last – times of the year to save big on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more. Despite kicking off its sale a week before the main event, Amazon has left its best deals until now – and they do not disappoint.

The online giant’s exciting sale can help you save cash when shopping several ever-popular items, including Nintendo Switch consoles, air fryers and Apple gadgets. We’ve also spotted deals on dishwasher tablets, dehumidifiers and electric blankets, andCyber Monday is your last opportunity to score a saving.

As well as big-ticket products from Shark, Microsoft and Ninja, you can also enjoy hefty discounts on Amazon’s own-brand tech, such as Kindles, Echo dot smart speakers, Fire stick devices and Ring doorbells.

There’s no denying Amazon is one of the best places to shop during the Cyber Monday bonanza. Offering some great discounts just in time for Christmas shopping, but with so many deals up for grabs, it can be tricky to know where to start. You might be shopping for an electric toothbrush, smartwatch or vacuum cleaner, or simply be looking to stock up on essentials such as dishwasher tablets and washing-up liquid.

Thankfully, we here at IndyBest have put together this guide with everything you need to know about the sale, including a round-up of all the best Cyber Monday deals you can snap up right now. Happy shopping!

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022 to shop now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday device deals

Amazon Echo dot 5th-generation speaker: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The brand’s latest Echo dot speaker has 51 per cent slashed off its price this Cyber Monday – a great deal for those looking to connect their home. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, and Amazon claims it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named best fire TV stick in our review of the best streaming devices, our tester found this model has “an improved processor and more-efficient software” compared with its predecessors. They added the “interface feels sprightly and loading times are greatly reduced”. With “everything you need” in one place, it’s the ideal addition to your TV setup – and now it has 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Amazon Echo studio: Was £189.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a £50 saving up for grabs, there’s no better time to pick up an Amazon Echo studio. Made up of multiple speakers, including two mid-rangers pointing upwards and a woofer that points downwards, this immersive speaker has previously won the top spot in our smart speaker round-up. With its connectivity to Amazon streaming devices like the Fire TV stick, you can create your very own home cinema experience, play radio, answer questions and control other smart home gadgets, too.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell 3: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

You can secure your home for less, thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, which includes an impressive range of discounts on Ring doorbells. A very similar model to this one took the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells – in which our writer praised the “quality of the 1,080px HD video, and the clever two-way talk”. The brand claims it’s easy to set up and the built-in motion detection means you’ll receive instant notification if anyone rings the doorbell.

Buy now

Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all bookworms, you’re going to love that Amazon has slashed the price of the Kindle paperwhite by nearly 30 per cent. This model took the top spot in our review of the best eReaders with The Independent’s tech critic, David Phelan, noting it is “sensational, with brilliant features, performance, design and price in one”. He added: “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer version of E Ink system, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.”

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet, 12th gen: Was £149.99, now £81.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Suitable for kids aged three to seven, save £68 on this brand-new tablet deal. Launched in 2022, you can choose between blue, red and purple devices, while a year of Amazon Kids+ and a case with a built-in stand are included too. There’s an 8in display screen and it comes complete with 32GB, whether they want to listen to music, play games or watch videos. Meanwhile, a two-year guarantee offers peace of mind, and there’s a parental dashboard for filtering content according to suitability.

We named a similar 10in Amazon Fire kids tablet best overall in our best kids’ tablets round-up, where our reviewer praised it for being a “fantastic option for younger kids”, before adding the parental controls are “very tight and easy to use.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 8, 2nd gen: Was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our tech writer Alex Lee put Amazon’s Echo show 8 through its paces. In his review, he noted that “you get a heck of a lot of bang for your buck” with this device. It has an “ambient sensing display, a home-monitoring feature, an upgraded processor and a better 13-megapixel camera, which has less-intrusive panning and zooming tracking features than the Echo show 10”. He even went as far as to say it should be a go-to if you’re “looking for an Amazon smart display”.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell wired: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s Ring video doorbells are much beloved at IndyBest, with two of them making it into our best video doorbell round-up. The security camera comes with 1,080px HD video, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4GHz connectivity, and customisable privacy settings. You can receive notifications on your phone, or pair with an Alexa device (such as the Echo dot smart speakers). Currently reduced by 31 per cent, it’s a great time to kit up and add some extra security to your home.

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our reviewer tested the Fire HD 10 plus and was impressed by its powerful processor, extra operating memory and battery life. The regular HD 10 has many of the same perks and this one comes with 32GB storage. The display is 10 per cent brighter than that of the previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels. Now is the perfect time to snap it up with a 47 per cent discount.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £59.99, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The 7in display on this tablet makes it easier to pack than its big brother, the Fire HD 10, yet it is still large enough to watch your favourite Netflix shows quite comfortably. A charge gives you up to 10 hours of screen time, depending on the apps you use, and its quad-core processor is up to 30 per cent quicker than previous models. The tablet has dropped to almost half its regular price during Cyber Monday, so if you’re looking for a budget-friendly upgrade, here’s your chance.

Buy now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday gaming deals

Meta Quest 2 + Resident Evil 4 bundle: Was £399.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Meta)

Calling all fans of virtual reality, this is a deal you need to see. Taking the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, our tech writer Steve Hogarty praised it for being a “genuine breakthrough for the technology”. He added: “Not only does it look smart, with no protruding cables or messy wiring to worry about, it’s straightforward enough to set up that even the most tech-averse users will be able to experience VR within minutes of opening the box.” Thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, you can get this bundled with Resident Evil 4 and save an impressive £50.

Buy now

‘FIFA 23’ digital code and PS5 dualsense wireless controller: Was £129.98, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of FIFA 23 this Cyber Monday, then there’s currently a 38 per cent saving on a bundle that includes a brand new controller, so you can play matches (friendly or otherwise) with a second player locally.

Taking into consideration the cost of the digital version of the game (£69.99, Playstation.com) and the white dualsense controller (£59.99, Playstation.com), customers will be saving a massive £50 with this bundle, making it exceptional value for money. The deal can be shopped at both Amazon and Argos, depending on your retailer of preference.

Buy now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

Google Pixel 6a: Was £399, now £297.08, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

There’s a smidge over £100 off the Google Pixel 6a, the most affordable Pixel phone Google makes and one of the best budget smartphones we’ve tested. In our Google Pixel 6a review, we described it as “a small wonder. For £399 it unlocks access to the full suite of Pixel-exclusive features, while trimming away some of the super high-end hardware that makes pricey flagships of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro.”

Buy now

Philips Hue white and colour smart lightstrip: Was £104.98, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Philips Hue is a leader in the smart-lighting game and this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on the company’s LED light strips. With 33 per cent off the usual price, this bundle includes a 2m light-strip kit plus a 1m extension. It can provide mood lighting under furniture, or be mounted behind a television.

Buy now

Sonos one: Was £199, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best Sonos speakers, The Independent’s technology editor Andrew Griffin noted that “it’s the favourite for a reason”. It “offers an introduction to the best of Sonos: very smart, very good sound for its size and price, and the ability to link up not just with the world of music streaming but also with the rest of the speakers in your house”, Griffin noted. “It’s the best place to start, and likely to be the best addition to any existing system.” This rare discount reduces it to less than £160.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £380, now £290.68, Amazon.co.uk

(Alex Lee)

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, you can save 20 per cent right now on Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones. “The WH-1000XM5 are the latest and greatest headphones from Sony, and frankly, they blow the previous WH-1000XM4 (our previous best buy) out of the water in terms of sound quality, with some neat additions and refinements to boot,” our tester said. Praised for their active noise cancellation, “absolutely divine” sound and “support for Alexa voice activation”, our tester concluded it “never misses a beat.”

Buy now

Microsoft Surface laptop 4: Was £1,269, now £949.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Surface laptop is Microsoft’s answer to the MacBook, and with the recent launch of the Surface laptop 5 there are bargains to be had on the outgoing – but still fast and reliable – model. This lightweight and elegantly built laptop is a delight to work on thanks to its stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. In our round-up of the best laptops of 2022, our tester described the device as being “as near-to-perfect a Windows experience as you can find”. Right now, the entry-level configuration of this top-rated laptop has 22 per cent off at Amazon’s Cyber Monday event.

Buy now

Philips series 5000 shaver: Was £169,99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon has shaved (sorry, not sorry) an impressive 56 per cent off the price of this cordless shaver from market-leader Philips. Whether you tend to work with wet or dry skin, the brand promises a smooth shave, owing to a combination of 45 self-sharpening blades – which adjust to the density of your beard – and 360-degree flexing heads, which work with the contours of your face. A standout feature is the pop-up trimmer for perfecting sharp edges and, as a cordless shaver, this model will survive for one hour on a full charge. While we haven’t tested this shaver before, a Philips beard trimmer won top spot in our review of the best, so it’s safe to say your beard is in good hands.

Buy now

Blink mini: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This indoor security camera from Blink will pick up movement in motion-detection zones, which can be tweaked, depending on specific areas of concern in your home. When movement is detected, you’ll receive notifications on your smartphone, meanwhile you can speak to anyone in your home using the two-way audio system. The device can be paired with Alexa too, and arrives with a mounting kit included.

Buy now

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Using a Bluetooth connection, these nifty devices help you track down lost items, and can even use the location of millions of other iPhones to help you find your misplaced belongings. When our tech guru, Alex Leeroadtested them, he noted that the “AirTag is incredibly cheap for what it is, and it works like an absolute charm. For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make.”

Buy now

Beats studio3 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones: Was £349.95, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Although this isn’t the cheapest these Beats noise-cancelling headphones have ever been, the 49 per cent reduction is still a sizeable discount. Designed to block out external noise, you can take calls, play music, and use Siri with integral multifunction controls and a microphone. The black and red headphones have a 22-hour battery life and work with both iOS and Android devices. Featuring Apple’s W1 chip and Bluetooth connection, a 10-minute charge delivers three hours’ play too.

Buy now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday home appliances deals

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ103UKGB: Was £319, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re searching for a new cordless vacuum, look no further as Shark’s stick cleaner is reduced by a whopping £140. Complete with a car detailing kit, a handy two-in-one duster crevice tool and upholstery tool, the model also boasts anti-hair-wrap technology, LED headlights and a runtime of up to 40 minutes, helping to make light work of your household chores. We named a similar Shark model the best cleaner for pet owners in our round-up of cordless cleaners, where our reviewer praised “its anti-hair-wrap technology, which removes hair as it vacuums, so you don’t need to stop and detangle.”

Buy now

PureMate 2.2l portable dehumidifier: Was £119.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Searching for a dehumidifier? You can save 33 per cent on this PureMate portable dehumidifier right now, thanks to Amazon. Weighing just 3kg, it’s easy to move from room to room, or keep in smaller homes. Described as the “best dehumidifier with a timer” in our round-up of the best machines, our tester rated it for being “sleek and uber portable.” They also added: “It can capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens. It was also very quiet, so we barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate.”

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser: Was £109.95, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Not just your run-of-the-mill milk frother, Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser creates smooth, whipped hot chocolates at just the touch of a button. When we reviewed the device, our tester claimed that it is “super simple” to use. All you need to do to make a hot chocolate is to “add 100ml of milk (there’s a fill line on the inside, which roughly just covers the whisk), then follow it with one serving of hot chocolate powder or flakes, and turn it on”. Overall, it takes just two and a half minutes to make a Willy Wonka-worthy hot chocolate. Our reviewer did note that at nearly £100, it’s an expensive way to get a sugar high – especially as it only serves one person at a time. But thankfully, you can pick up the velvetiser for £30 less right now.

Buy now

Tower T12033 3-in-1 stand mixer: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Perfect your home bakes with this stand mixer from Tower, which comes complete with a dough hook, beater and balloon whisk. It’s so good in fact, that it whisked its way into our round-up of the best. Our tester said: “With a 1,000W motor, a sizeable bowl that’s capable of whisking up to two dozen eggs at once and a three-year guarantee, it’s sturdy enough to be used regularly and generally blends quietly and smoothly compared to other mixers around the same price.” They added that the handle – which some other models lack at this price point – was “handy when it came to pouring our beaten eggs and bread dough.” Right now you can pop it in your basket with over 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Instant Pot duo 7-in-1 smart cooker: Was £89, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Instant Pot is much loved by home cooks for good reason. For Cyber Monday, you can save £30 per on the multi-purpose smart cooker, thanks to Amazon. Boasting seven cooking functions and 13 pre-set programs, the nifty appliance will make prepping dinner a breeze. In our review of the model, our tester said: “If you are absolutely new to pressure cooking and will rely on your Instant Pot for batch cooking stew, preparing perfect rice or keeping curries ready and waiting for latecomers to the dinner table, you really can’t go wrong with the Duo.” They added: “It’s an absolutely brilliant piece of kitchen kit you won’t regret giving countertop space to.”

Buy now

Ninja food processor with auto-IQ BN650UK: Was £99.99, now £75.98 Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re rustling up soups or blending a healthy smoothie for breakfast, this Ninja food processor is a kitchen-counter must-have. Helping with precise food prep, make a variety of snacks and meals with the auto-IQ technology doing all the hard work for you. Touted as being durable and powerful, we can vouch for Ninja’s blenders, as a similar IQ model earned a spot in our round-up of the best food processors. “Although you can also control the appliance with manual settings, the auto-iQ takes care of pulsing, pausing, blending and other process patterns in one move, adding to the stress-free nature of this gadget,” our reviewer said.

Buy now

Shark wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner WV270UK: Was £179.99, now £98 Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Helping you tackle hard-to-reach crevices, Shark’s handheld vacuum cleaner will make light work of cleaning your home. The cordless model is said to quickly remove dust, debris and pet hair from your surroundings and boasts two attachments: a crevice tool and multi-surface pet tool. Lightweight at less than 700g, enjoy a run time of up to 15 minutes and two power modes. Complete with a sleek charging base, the handheld device can be easily stored. For Black Friday, you can save a whopping 44 per cent on the appliance, thanks to Amazon.

Buy now

Vax dual power pet advance upright carpet cleaner: Was £169.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Vax)

There’s £70 off this Vax carpet cleaner at Amazon. Corded and upright, you don’t need to worry about battery life with this cleaner, and it’s designed to tackle pet hair without getting tangled up. A dual tank system separates clean water from dirty water, and the head houses two rotating brushes designed to lift dirt from deep within your carpets. The hose stretches up to 2.4m to help with cleaning a carpeted staircase and fabric upholstery. Two, 250ml bottles of platinum solution and pre-treatment solution are also included.

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius+ health air fryer FZ773840: Was £219.99 now £188, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In our review of Tefal’s genius+ air fryer, our writer said “it was one of the best air fryers we’ve tested to date.” The larger-size model safely secured a spot in our review of the best air fryers, so you can trust that this energy-saving appliance will help you rustle up “fantastic-tasting food” with “minimal effort”. “Unlike others, it can make food with sauce as a slow cooker would, so casseroles, stews and curries are all an option,” noted our writer. They also added that out of all of the models on test, it made “some of the best chips”.

Buy now

Breville barista max espresso machine: Was £449.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Breville)

Here’s a deal that saves 34 per cent on the barista max espresso machine from Breville. Reduced by over £150, the machine can also make latte and cappuccino, has an integrated bean grinder and steam wand, a 2.8l water tank, and produces up to 15 bar of pressure. A 50ml milk jug is included as part of the deal, along with filters, a cleaning pan and a grinder brush. With 30 different settings, this is a machine that’s sure to make fresh coffee exactly how you like it.

Buy now

George Foreman large steel grill: Was £119.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

You can save a whopping 69 per cent on this supersize George Foreman grill, thanks to Amazon. With its seven-portion capacity, it’s fit for the entire family. From juicy steaks to grilled chicken or simple cheese toasties, the meal possibilities are endless, whether you’re hosting a barbecue or livening up dinner times. Designed with non-stick plates, they can be easily wiped down after use while the drip tray helps protect from grease overspills. Finished in a striking dark bronze, the grill can be stored vertically to help save on space.

Buy now

Tefal ultimate pure steam iron FV9830: Was £129.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Currently reduced by almost 39 per cent, this 3,000W purple and black steam iron has a 3m power cord while its two-in-one “micro-calc filter” creates filtered steam, which should prevent pesky stains. You can tackle those creases with the steam boost function, while there’s a 350ml water tank to top up too. An IndyBest tried-and-tested brand, we included a similar Tefal model in our best steam irons round-up, where our reviewer praised the “streamlined shape” and “tapered soleplate.”

Buy now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday kids’ toys deals

Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder: Was £27.99, now £19.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re after a competitive board game with lots of replayability, there’s a decent saving to be had on this variation of Disney Villainous for up to three players. Villainous is an asymmetrical board game that puts players in the shoes of Disney’s gallery of rogues, each with their own unique goals and methods to win. The original made our list of best board games to try this Christmas and this version not only works as a standalone version of the game, but can also be paired with other sets as well. We said “this is a deeply complex game with high-quality pieces as well as a variety of different play styles for each game.”

Buy now

Tonies toniebox starter set: Was £79.95, £63.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Earning the top spot in our review of the best educational toys for kids, the Toniebox starter set is currently discounted by 20 per cent. For the uninitiated, the toy works by placing hand-painted Tonie characters on top of the box, which then plays stories, songs and message audio. Our tester appreciated that it was so easy for kids to get to grips with, owing to “no fussy buttons or controls to grapple with”. They added: “The Toniebox gets full marks from us for offering accessible, screen-free learning. It looks great, is easy for children to operate independently and is portable enough to take with you when travelling.”

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

If you’re yet to shop during Cyber Monday, you’re in for a real treat. It’s the name given to the sale event that takes place on the Monday that follows Black Friday – the sale that originally started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

Thankfully for you, throughout Cyber Weekend, we’re on hand updating our guides to everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

The best Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 shopping tips

To avoid getting caught up in the shopping chaos and buying things you don’t need, make a shopping list and stick to it. Better yet, start curating an Amazon wish list, so you can check in to see when prices fall and immediately add them to your basket.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member already, signing up will give you next-day, and sometimes same-day, delivery on thousands of products, along with access to Prime Video and Prime Music for a monthly fee of £8.99 or £95 per year. You can sign up here.

When will Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2022 sale start?

Cyber Monday kicks off today (28 November) and is the last chance to shop the sale before Christmas, so make sure you take advantage of the deals before they disappear.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale sees some impressive savings, so if you missed out on the Black Friday sale, you’ll still have an opportunity to shop across the site. Find out everything you need to know about the post-Black Friday deals here.

