With summer nearly over for the year, it won’t be long until Black Friday and Christmas shopping are on your to-do list. Though it may seem early, if you’re looking to bag a bargain on Amazon, now’s a good time to start window shopping.

As The Independent’s consumer writer, making the most of Black Friday deals involves planning ahead of time, listing the things you want or need to get and then keeping an eye for lower prices as the sales approach.

I would also caution you to check that a deal is really as good as it seems. Amazon often shows the discount (the red percentage next to the price) against the RRP (recommended retail price), which may be far higher than what the item is usually sold for on Amazon and at other retailers. This is why it’s always worth shopping around and using price tracking sites, such as camelcamelcamel, to check whether you’ve come across a true bargain.

With those tips in mind, Amazon is a convenient place to buy everything from kitchen appliances to beauty products. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best deals available at Amazon right now on IndyBest-approved products, as well as predictions for what could be going on sale in the lead-up to Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 28 November 2025, but this isn’t the only day you’ll see bargains. Sales will continue through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

We’re expecting deals to land as early as the start of November, so bookmark this page and check back for the best offers.

What Amazon deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Last year, we saw big discounts on air fryers, smart watches, perfume and much more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances, get fabulous Christmas gifts for your loved ones or get yourself a well-deserved treat, now’s the time to plan so you know what you’re looking for when the sales drop.

While Amazon hasn’t announced its Black Friday sale dates yet, we’ve rounded up the best deals available right now, as well as predictions on whether these prices will fall further.

Why you can trust us to find the best Amazon deals on Black Friday

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve either tried and tested or that come from brands we trust. Plus we make sure to check Amazon deals against price tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared to buying outside of the Black Friday sale.

Best early Black Friday 2025 Amazon deals

Kindle paperwhite: Was £159, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £159, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £179, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179, now £149, Amazon.co.uk Olaplex no.4 fine bond maintenance shampoo: Was £22.50, now £17.19, Amazon.co.uk

Was £22.50, now £17.19, Amazon.co.uk Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £239.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk Dyson airstrait hair straightener: Was £449, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

Was £449, now £379, Amazon.co.uk Dyson cyclone v10 absolute cordless: Was £394.94, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Was £394.94, now £299, Amazon.co.uk Dyson car and boat handheld vacuum: Was £249.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire HD 8 pro kids tablet: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our best ereader, reviewed by tech critic David Phelan, now has 16 per cent off as part of a limited-time offer on Amazon. But hang tight, as it reached its cheapest ever price in last year’s Black Friday sale.

In his review David said that the paperwhite has “the best balance of advanced features and reasonable price of any Kindle, or any other ebook reader” and praised the “newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions”.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £179, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation dropped to £161.10 in the Black Friday sales last year, and the price has continued to drop since. We’ll be looking out to see if you can score a bargain on these in the coming months.

Our tech critic, David Phelan, declared these earphones “excellent” in his review. He said: “Listening to music is exemplary, even with noise-cancelling off, offering decent breadth of sound and fidelity in vocals and mid-range notes”.

If you’re a university student, or you work in education at any level, you can also currently get a free pair of AirPods 4 with the purchase of an iPad, Mac or MacBook on Apple’s Education store.

Olaplex no.4 fine bond maintenance shampoo: Was £22.50, now £17.19, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our beauty writer, Lucy, was impressed with Olaplex no.4 when she reviewed the brand’s fine hair range. She praised its ability to thicken her hair and said, “my roots appeared lifted and my entire head of hair noticeably fuller even after just one wash”.

The shampoo dropped to around £17 at Amazon during last year’s Black Friday sale, and you can get it for the same price at the online retailer right now.

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Looking to finally jump on the air fryer bandwagon? Ninja is always a reliable air fryer brand, and this model dropped to £154.99 in last year’s Black Friday sale. Our tester, Caroline Preece, rated this the best air fryer she tried out, so it’s worth keeping an eye on. She found that “chicken emerged juicier, chips developed that perfect golden crunch, and vegetables caramelised beautifully”. Its high power (2,470W) results in speedier performance too, with Caroline remarking how “chips and vegetables cook much faster than they would in an oven”.

Dyson airstrait hair straightener: Was £449, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Had your eye on the Dyson airstrait straighteners? They’re currently £70 off on Amazon, and could go down further as we approach Black Friday, or you can also nab them on Very for £349.99.

This is a wet-to-dry hair straightener that promises to give you a natural-looking straight style. Our tester, Maisie Bovingdon, gave it a mixed review, and found that “it achieved more of a soft-straight blow dry than a poker-straight do”, but said that it was a good alternative to hot plates.

Dyson cyclone v10 absolute cordless: Was £394.94, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, this one from Dyson has more than £100 off at Amazon. It’s a few years old now, so is a good option to look at if you’re set on a Dyson but don’t want to pay a premium.

Our tester, Eleanor, wrote that “if you’re used to heavy corded vacuums, this will be a welcome relief for tired arms”. She said that “it zipped around the hardwood floors of our ground floor in record time, and sucked up absolutely anything we put in its path – dust, crumbs, even the odd unintentional scrap of wallpaper from a recently stripped wall”.

Dyson car and boat handheld vacuum: Was £249.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you’re looking for something smaller to clean the car or vacuum up pet hair, our testers praised the Dyson car and boat handheld vacuum for being “seriously powerful” in their round-up of best handheld vacuum cleaners. “ We used it after a muddy dog walk to clean out the car boot and back seats, and it tackled dirt, gravel and pet hair without breaking a sweat,” they said. We’ll be watching to see if the price falls further as Black Friday approaches.

Amazon Fire HD 8 pro kids tablet: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our best kids’ tablet is reduced by almost half price at the moment, bringing it down to £80. Last year we saw the price of the tablet drop even further in the run-up to Christmas, so it’s worth holding out to buy it until December. In her review, tester Ella Delancey Jones, said that the “tablet itself feels like it was built to last” with a chunky, grippy case and praised Amazon Kids+ subscription, which is included for a year, and gives you access to ad-free games, books, videos and educational apps.

Want even more bargains? Head over to our Black Friday guide for all the best deals to expect