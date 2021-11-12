Black Friday 2021 is inching closer every day, but we’re here to share some even better news – some of our favourite retailers have dropped their deals early, including Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Very and AO.

Amazon has, of course, taken note too. A major player in the sales game, the online giant dropped a huge range of deals a whopping three weeks in advance with discounts of up to 45 per cent off across every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.

But, that’s not all. In addition to impressive savings on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple iPads, the retailer is also offering deals on its own streaming services, including Prime and Amazon Music. Between 12-18 November, you can get up to 50 per cent off selected movies and TV shows through Prime Video, while anyone who hasn’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up to get three months free. More of a bookworm? Then now is the time to sign up to Audible because new customers can get three months of membership for just 99p – but the offer is only available until 30 November, so you’ll need to act fast.

There’s no denying that Amazon is one of the best places to shop this Black Friday, but with so many deals up for grabs it can be tricky to know where to start.

Thankfully, we here at IndyBest have put together this guide to everything you need to know, including a round-up of all the best early Black Friday deals you can snap up now. Happy shopping!

Best Amazon own device deals

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £119.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re an avid reader or shopping for a bookworm, now is the time to snap up a Kindle as there’s currently an impressive 48 per cent off its paperwhite model. The device took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it’s “a big step up from the entry-level Kindle”. It features “a high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” and the “design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame”.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot (3rd gen) smart speaker: Buy one, get one free, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s Echo dot speakers are some of the hottest items on Black Friday, partly because the online giant slashes the price of its own-brand products by a ridiculously large amount. While we’re still waiting for discounts on the latest fourth gen Echo dot, Amazon has unveiled an impressive two-for-one offer on the third gen model. Simply add two Echo dots to your basket and apply the promo code “ECHODOT2FOR1” to secure the deal. In our review of the latest Echo dot, our tester said of the range: “Amazon’s smart speakers are wildly popular, with good reason: Alexa is easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality.” If you’re less precious about having the latest model, this early deal is for you.

Buy now

Best early Amazon gaming deals

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £329.98, now £298.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Nintendo Switch is rarely ever discounted. It’s one of the most recognisable games consoles out there. You not only get the snazzy console, contrasting joy-cons and the Switch dock in black, but also a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It has 9 per cent off at Amazon right now, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen this bundle sell for.

Buy now

Razer blackshark v2 X wired gaming headset: Was £59.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Razer’s blackshark v2 X currently has 40 per cent off at Amazon. It features a 50mm audio driver that the company promises sounds like three drivers in one. Gamers are able to tune high, mid and low audio frequencies individually. The microphone also features a bendable design so that you can position it as near or far away as necessary. The slightly more expensive Razer blackshark v2 pro is our top pick in our round-up of the best gaming headsets, so you know you’re in good hands.

Buy now

Best Amazon early home appliance deals

iRobot roomba 692040 connected robot vacuum: Was £269, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Take the hassle out of household chores with this smart robot vacuum, which currently has 33 per cent off. Designed to work on all floor types, the brand states that it has a 90-minute run time before it returns to its charging station and it can even be controlled using your phone or voice assistant, such as Alexa or Google. While we’ve not tested this exact model, a similar iRobot featured in our round-up of the best robot vacuums, with our reviewer praising it for not missing any areas of floor.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish with lid: Was £250, now £153.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A casserole dish is a must when it comes to creating hearty dishes throughout the winter, and now you can snap one up from leading brand Le Creuset for less. This dish has a 4.2l capacity, which means it holds enough food to serve four to five people, and it can be used for a whole host of meals including pasta, soups and curries. While we haven’t tested this one, a similar dish from Le Creuset won the top spot in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, with our tester calling it “the casserole dish of dreams”.

Buy now

Instant Pot duo electric pressure cooker: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Pressure cookers have become something of a cult classic in recent years, with many foodies swearing by Instant Pot’s multi-cooker. When we reviewed this model, our writer noted that it’s “an absolutely brilliant piece of kitchen kit you won’t regret giving countertop space to”. Whether you’re perfecting rice, keeping curries fresh, batch cooking stew or making soups, the versatile appliance helps you create meals with ease. If you’re looking to invest, now’s the time, as Amazon has slashed the price of this one by £20 in its early Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Best Amazon early tech deals

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple AirPods pro are pretty pricey but, thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £116, Amazon.co.uk), they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise.

Buy now

Huawei watch GT 2, 42mm smart watch: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

A fitness-focused smartwatch that’s stylish enough to wear to dinner, the Huawei watch GT 2 can now be picked up from Amazon with a £40 discount. It can track 15 different types of workouts – which is more workouts than we could even name – and has built-in GPS for recording your speed and location during runs without needing to be paired with a phone.

Buy now

Philips hue white and colour ambiance starter kit: Was £129.99, now £96.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

Smart bulbs are a real game changer, allowing you to set your lights to turn on and off according to a schedule or by using voice commands, create colourful scenes and moody vibes, or flood your home with Sad-busting white light in the mornings. They’re expensive, but once installed they rarely need replacing. And these ones took the top spot in our guide to the best smart light bulbs, with our writer noting that “Philips knows pretty much all there is to know about lighting, including how to illuminate a room in different colours or adapt to different situations”. Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in a starter kit, which comes with the Philips hue hub required to link everything up.

Buy now

Best Amazon early mattress deals

Emma hybrid double mattress: Was £1,029, now £599.40, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This hybrid mattress featured in our round-up of the best mattresses, where our tester praised it for being durable, breathable and “great at pressure relief”. Currently with an impressive 46 per cent off, it is delivered tightly rolled in a box and has four layers that support, distribute pressure and encourage airflow.

There are discounts on other sizes of the mattress too, meaning you can save on a single (was £589, now £318.10, Amazon.co.uk), double (£485.40, now £436.90, Amazon.co.uk) or king (was £551.40, now £496.30, Amazon.co.uk) too.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress: Was £999, now £599.40, Amazon.co.uk

(Simba)

Simba mattresses have been reviewed time and time again here at IndyBest, especially this hybrid model. So we’re excited to see Amazon slash the price of it by a whopping 40 per cent, especially this early into the Black Friday sales. Our reviewer was quite impressed with the bed-in-a-box hybrid mattress, calling it “one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges”. They added that this model is best for “firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back pain sufferers, people who get hot at night and people whose bedrooms are difficult to reach”.

Buy now

Best early Amazon TV deals

Hisense 43A6GTUK 43in 4K UHD smart TV: Was £429, now £297.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

There’s a huge saving to be had on this 43in Hisense TV. An LED set launched earlier this year, the A6GT supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for improved contrast and detail during darker scenes. Built-in Alexa means you can control smart speakers around the home and use voice commands to play music, movies and TV shows on demand.

Buy now

Sony Bravia KE65A8/P 65in OLED TV: Was £2,399, now £1,699, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

The Bravia range from Sony is well respected for its premium design and quality. In fact, we’ve named the Bravia product as the “best for audio” in our round-up of the best 4K televisions on the market at the moment. This TV features Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor powering the device’s 4K HDR image –meaning there’s dedicated hardware ensuring the best possible picture is delivered. Sony’s clever acoustic surface audio design means that the sound is coming straight from the screen too – invisible vibrations make sure that there’s an exemplary match between what you hear and what you see on-screen.

Buy now

Best Amazon laptop deals

Asus zenbook 14, UX425EA full HD 14in laptop: Was £999.99, now £849.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

This smart 14in Asus zenbook is a thin laptop with a 4K display, a super-fast Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of memory. The impressive 22-hour battery life means you can use it all day without worrying about recharging, while the 512GB SSD hard drive gives you plenty of storage to play with.

Buy now

Asus chromebook flip C234MA 11.6in laptop: Was £329.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

Chromebooks have a reputation for being underpowered, but the Asus flip C234 turns that stereotype on its head. This is a slim and stylish convertible laptop running Google’s own operating system. That means you can’t install Windows or Mac OS software, but if you just need a browser-style Android device to work on and easily carry around with you, the C234 is an unbeatable proposition at this price.

Buy now

Best Amazon beauty deals

Panasonic premium wet and dry 4-blade electric shaver: Was £159.99, now £57.83, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We reviewed a similar model in our round-up of the best wet and dry shavers and are always impressed by the power and smooth shave that Panasonic delivers. Complete with four blades and a flexible head for a comfortable and neat shave on the face, this skin-friendly shaver is designed to adapt to the contours of the skin, by ensuring minimal irritation. With a 64 per cent discount, this is a stellar early deal.

Buy now

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best hot air brushes, there’s a reason Revlon’s one-step went viral on TikTok last year. A two-in-one styling tool that gives the power of a dryer and the volume of a styler, our tester said the brush is simple to use and can be used on all hair lengths. “We loved the way the Revlon one-step dryer and volumiser dried and styled our hair with such ease – its bristles glided through our hair and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price,” they said. This deal is on a special-edition red model.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 4 electric toothbrush with smart pressure sensor: Was £199.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nearly all dentists recommend the use of an electric toothbrush, which is why we reviewed the best electric toothbrushes available to buy right now. While this set didn’t feature in our top ten we did review several similar options and think it’s a worthy addition to your Black Friday basket. You get two electric toothbrushes included both of which have app connected handles and several settings which span teeth whitening and pressure control to a sensitive option.

Buy now

Best Amazon sport and fitness deals

Garmin swim 2 GPS swimming smartwatch, slate grey: Was £219.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enhance your workouts with Garmin’s GPS smartwatch that’s currently reduced by 32 per cent. Designed especially for swimming, the wearable monitors your heart rate during underwater activity while recording distance, pace and stroke count. It even featured in our review of the best waterproof smartwatches, with our writer praising “the slim profile” and the fact it felt lightweight and “unnoticeable” while swimming.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

Referring to a weekend-long shopping event – Black Friday traditionally begins the day after American Thanksgiving and runs through to the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday – marking the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November, and there will be hundreds of retailers discounting big-ticket items online and in-store.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The shopping event began as a one-day, post-Thanksgiving sale, as stores slashed their prices to kick off the festive period.

While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where Black Friday comes from, it’s believed the phrase was coined in the 1960s, when Philadelphia police officers used it to describe the chaotic traffic the day after Thanksgiving. It’s also thought to refer to the period when American retailers make most of their profit, moving from “the red” and into “the black”.

Then, as the internet and social media took off in the Noughties, videos of American shoppers rushing into stores to bag a bargain started to go viral, prompting UK retailers and brands to get in on the trend. Amazon led the way, launching its first UK Black Friday promotion in 2010, and it’s now become a major fixture in Britain, with bigger discounts and more brands participating every year.

When is Black Friday 2021?

For 2021, Black Friday will take place on 26 November, spanning the weekend and finishing on the following Monday.

Amazon’s is typically the biggest of all the sales – in 2020, it launched its early-bird deals in early November, four weeks before Black Friday itself, which was two weeks longer than its 2019 sale period. Discounts began a good four weeks early, and it’s expected that the retailer will follow a similar timeline for 2021.

The online giant also has a dedicated page on its website where it will be announcing details of its 2021 sale in due course.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the last day of sale prices before Christmas, so it’s your last chance to bag a bargain.

Originally the phrase described the day when web sales would peak ahead of the festive season, but now it’s become another sale event and serves as a great opportunity to find deals you may have missed out on during Black Friday.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

In the run-up to the big day, we’ll be bringing you all the details you need about the Black Friday sales through extensive guides on how to find the best bargains and the biggest offers from specific retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos and Very.

We’ll also be rounding up great discounts on products like tech, home appliances and beauty products.

Many retailers, such as John Lewis & Partners and Amazon, allow for a speedier checkout if you register for an account with them. You can enter your delivery details ahead of the sale starting to avoid having to input them every time you place an order, and potentially miss out on a deal.

If you’re purchasing larger items such as a fridge freezer, TV or household appliance, it’s always a good idea to check the guarantees beforehand, as well as being clear on the relevant returns policies. Don’t forget to measure up for these pieces too, not only the space it will fill, but your doorway too.

Additionally, many brands offer access to discount codes and early-bird sales via their newsletters, so if you have a favourite place to shop, make sure you’re signed up with them before Black Friday kicks off.

Some brands and retailers have already started prepping for the big day by launching their dedicated Black Friday pages in advance – this is the case with Argos, Gtech, Dyson, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and more.

Tips for shopping the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale

Amazon’s Black Friday sale often sees thousands of products heavily discounted, with many of its own devices, such as the Echo dot speaker (was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk), Ring doorbell (£89, Amazon.co.uk), the Kindle (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Fire tablets (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), seeing the biggest savings.

To help navigate the mammoth amount of deals, we have a dedicated team here at IndyBest who will be bringing you the biggest and best offers throughout Black Friday.

The best thing you can do is make a list and not stray from it, as this will help you avoid making impulse buys on items you don’t need, and ensure you find deals on items you actually want.

Before it starts, we’d recommend signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. Costing £7.99 a month or £79 annually, it gives you unlimited next-day delivery, access to its streaming services Amazon Music and Amazon Video, and 30-minute early access to lightning deals throughout the year and during Black Friday.

You can also create wish lists with the retailer that allow you to save as many items as you want in one handy place, and, when Black Friday is here, you can swiftly add them to your shopping basket and check out faster.

Lastly, check the RRP prices of items you’re hoping to find in the Black Friday sale, and that way when the discounts begin, you’ll be able to know if it’s a great bargain or not.

What were the best Amazon Black Friday deals last year?

Last year was Amazon’s biggest Black Friday sale yet. As the pandemic was in full swing, with a nationwide lockdown in place, non-essential shops remained closed and many shoppers turned to Amazon and other online retailers.

According to a blog post by the retailer, some of the bestselling products in Amazon’s 2020 Black Friday sale included its Echo dot speaker (was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk), Barack Obama’s memoir, A Promised Land (£21.27, Amazon.co.uk), and Amazon’s smart plugs (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Black Friday is also an opportunity to find discounts on Apple products. The tech giant rarely, if ever, discounts items, but with third-party stockists such as Amazon, you can often find big savings on MacBooks, iPhones, iPads and AirPods.

For example, last year we spotted the Apple AirPods with charging case (£116, Amazon.co.uk) were reduced from £159 to £124.37.

(Amazon)

They also earned a spot in our guide to the best wireless earbuds, where they greatly impressed our technology critic. “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find. The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds."

Not only that, this Philips hue white and colour ambiance starter kit (£130.06, Amazon.co.uk) also saw a big saving in 2020, reduced from £149.99 to £89.99.

(Amazon)

The bulbs came out top in our review of the best smart lighting, with our technology critic also noting: “Philips knows pretty much all there is to know about lighting, including how to illuminate a room in different colours.”

“If you only need your bulbs to light up in white, you can choose a cheaper starter kit, but the ambiance kit has a wide colour spectrum (there are 16 million),” he added.

What were the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals last year?

Despite Amazon kicking off its Black Friday sale from 15 October in 2020, if you missed out, its Cyber Monday sale had plenty of deals to go around.

The third-generation Echo dot (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk) came down from £39.99 to £18.99 – less than half the original price.

(Amazon)

It’s also a speaker that impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audiobooks all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.”

The popular NutriBullet 600 (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk) was also reduced, from £89.99 to £57.99. We think it’s perfect for whipping up smoothies, juices and soups.

(Amazon)

It is also featured in our review of the best jug blenders. Our tester said: “The ever-popular NutriBullet is always a solid choice for those who are predominantly looking to blend fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds into smoothies. Although it only uses a 600W motor with one strong setting, its blades rotate at an impressive 20,000 rpm in a cyclonic motion to speedily break down stems, skins and seeds at great speed.”

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

At IndyBest, we’ll be rounding up the best deals and discounts throughout the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so make sure you bookmark this page to always be in the know about Amazon’s best deals.

But, if you can’t wait until Amazon starts its big sale event, as always, there are still some great offers available to shop now from the retailer.

For all the information on the best discounts across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

