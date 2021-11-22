Black Friday 2021 is inching closer every day with just four days to go, but if you can’t wait, some of our favourite retailers have dropped their deals early, including Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Very and AO.

Amazon has, of course, taken note too. A major player in the sales game, the online giant has kicked off its event a whopping three weeks in advance with discounts of up to 45 per cent off across every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

But, that’s not all. In addition to impressive savings on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch, Fitbit and Apple iPads, the retailer is also offering a great deal on Audible. New customers can get three months of membership for just 99p – but the offer is only available until 30 November, so you’ll need to act fast.

There’s no denying that Amazon is one of the best places to shop this Black Friday, but with so many deals up for grabs, it can be tricky to know where to start.

See all the Amazon Black Friday Week 2021 deals already live

Thankfully, we here at IndyBest have put together this guide to everything you need to know, including a round-up of all the best early Black Friday deals you can snap up now. Happy shopping!

Read more:

The best early Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals to shop now

Best Amazon own device deals

Amazon Kindle paperwhite, 32GB: Was £119.99, now £70.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re an avid reader or shopping for a bookworm, now is the time to snap up a Kindle as there’s currently an impressive 47 per cent off its paperwhite model. The device took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it’s “a big step up from the entry-level Kindle”. It features “a high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” and the “design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame”. If you’d rather have the option to download your books away from wifi, then you’ll be glad to know the 3G Kindle paperwhite (was £219.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk) is also reduced, which gives you the option of accessing new books by the pool.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 3rd gen: Was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s Echo dot speakers are some of the hottest items on Black Friday, partly because the online giant slashes the price of its own-brand products by a ridiculously large amount. And now Amazon has slashed the price of its third-generation model by a whopping 53 per cent. In our review of the latest Echo dot, our tester said of the range: “Amazon’s smart speakers are wildly popular, with good reason: Alexa is easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality.”

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

“Amazon’s Fire TV collection has been at the forefront of streaming since the first product arrived on the site in early 2014,” noted our writer in our round-up of the best Android TV boxes. Our tester praised it for being “very smart” and found that navigation was “smooth”, with apps opening “almost immediately”. It is also “probably the best-value mainstream streaming device on the market”, and with the current Black Friday saving, it’s even more pocket-friendly.

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 8, 1st gen: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As Amazon released its second-generation Echo show 8 model earlier this year, there’s a great saving to be had on the older version of the same device. Released in 2019, this model gives you rich stereo sound, allows you to set alarms, ask for weather and news updates, display pictures and access streaming services such as Spotify. Plus, if you connect your EE or Vodafone mobile phone account, you can also answer calls on your show.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of Amazon’s bestselling home devices, this smart speaker currently has 42 per cent off for Black Friday. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is "easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality".

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet: Was £199.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon has an impressive range of kid-friendly devices and this one is the retailer’s latest offering. Having reviewed this model, we can confirm it’s “hard to fault”, with our writer noting that “it’s fun, easy to use and with the comprehensive parental controls and decent guarantees, it’s basically hassle-free, and all encased in some pretty decent, grown-up tech”. With such high praise, and 45 per cent off, what are you waiting for?

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 5, 2nd gen: Was £74.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save nearly 50 per cent right now on Amazon’s popular Echo show 5 device. Not just your run-of-the-mill smart speaker, the device also enables you to video chat, make calls, set alarms, watch movies and more. The compact 5.5in display is perfect for streaming your favourite TV shows or catching up on the news, while access to everything from Prime Video to Netflix means you’re always up to date with the latest releases. If you need further convincing, when our writer reviewed the device for a previous version of our round-up of the best smart speakers, they praised the “front-facing camera, making it great for video calls” and added that the “the screen is useful for visual indications of everything from the weather to sports results”.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot kids, 4th gen: Was £59.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a nearly 50 per cent saving on Amazon’s own Echo dot kids device, there’s no better time to invest in a smart speaker for your little one. In our review of the savvy gadget, we praised the vast amount of content available thanks to the Amazon Kids+ subscription, as well as the advanced parental controls. “It’s incredibly cute, and there’s enough content on Amazon Kids to keep even the most inquisitive child happy almost endlessly,” they said.

Buy now

Amazon Echo buds with charging case, 2nd gen: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Newly launched and a noticeable step up from Amazon’s original Echo buds, this second-generation, pocket-friendly pair are smaller, more lightweight, sweat-resistant and fine in light rain. There are also four earbud sizes and two wing-tip sizes for increased comfort, and they now feature noise cancellation (unlike their predecessors). Battery life is also strong with five hours of playback on a single charge while the case gives you two extra charges – totalling 15 hours of playback. Right now, you can save more than 20 per cent.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle kids: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re finding it difficult to encourage your kids to get reading, then perhaps something a little techy could help them get interested. While we’ve not reviewed this exact model, Amazon’s Kindle comes highly commended in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer praising the high-resolution screen for being “extremely easy to read” and the design for being “elegant with the screen flush to the frame”. This model comes in a bright colour and with one year’s Amazon Kids+ included, giving your little one access to Harry Potter, Geek Girl and more.

Buy now

Best early Amazon gaming deals

Nintendo Switch joy-con battery pack accessory pair: Was £29.99, now £17.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you know you’re going to be away from a plug point for an extended period of time and won’t be able to charge your joy-cons for that extra-long gaming session, Nintendo’s official joy-con AA battery pack is the accessory for you. These attach directly to each joy-con and even work while playing, so you won’t have to pause the game just to charge your controllers up. You get four AA batteries out of the box, so you’ll be ready to go as soon as the accessory pack is delivered. It currently has 42 per cent off in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Razer blackshark v2 X wired gaming headset: Was £59.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Razer’s blackshark v2 X currently has 40 per cent off at Amazon. It features a 50mm audio driver that the company promises sounds like three drivers in one. Gamers are able to tune high, mid and low audio frequencies individually. The microphone also features a bendable design so that you can position it as near or far away as necessary. The slightly more expensive Razer blackshark v2 pro is our top pick in our round-up of the best gaming headsets, so you know you’re in good hands.

Buy now

Best Amazon early home appliance deals

Morphy Richards 480003 health air fryer: Was £98.99, now £64, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to cook up a healthy storm in the kitchen, then an air fryer is the answer. It featured in our review of the best, with our writer praising the chips it produced for being “crisp and golden on the outside, fluffy and flavoursome inside”. It’s reasonably fast and quiet and “caters well for an average-sized family”, they added. And it even has other talents besides air frying, including “baking, roasting and grilling, all using minimal oil”. A great all-rounder

Buy now

Kenwood prospero KHC29 BOWH compact stand mixer: Was £189.99, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Set your culinary creativity free with this stand mixer from IndyBest-approved brand Kenwood. Featuring a powerful 1000W motor, the machine comes with a 4.3l bowl that’s ideal for mixing a range of ingredients, as well as three different attachments for whisking, beating and dough-kneading. Thanks to its compact size, the mixer won’t take up too much room on your worktop either, and the brand says it’s ideal for light everyday family use.

Buy now

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKT: Was £349.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There is a whopping £160 to be saved on this model that featured in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners. “With an 8m cord this is a versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve,” noted our writer. It features the brand’s signature anti hair wrap technology, which uses a specially designed comb to actively separate and remove hairs as you clean. This “worked well, as did the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum allowing more flexibility to clear hair from hard to reach places around the home”. A great vacuum cleaner now at the pocket-friendly price of £189.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus XN903840: Was £189.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Getting your caffeine fix has never been simpler, or cheaper, than with the Nespresso vertuo plus. From just one machine you will have the choice of five different cup sizes – ranging from espresso to alto – as well as three different capsule sizes, from small to large. We loved it so much that it took one of the top spots in our round-up of the best pod coffee machines, where our tester said it was “incredibly easy to use” and that “a lovely smooth crema wasn’t just confined to the single and double espresso but was even waiting for us atop the huge (414ml) alto drink that the machine produced”.

Buy now

Best Amazon early tech deals

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple AirPods pro are pretty pricey but, thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £116, Amazon.co.uk), they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise.

Buy now

Huawei watch GT 2, 42mm smart watch: Was £119.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

A fitness-focused smartwatch that’s stylish enough to wear to dinner, the Huawei watch GT 2 can now be picked up from Amazon with a £40 discount. It can track 15 different types of workouts – which is more workouts than we could even name – and has built-in GPS for recording your speed and location during runs without needing to be paired with a phone.

Buy now

Google Nest security camera indoor: Was £129, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy peace of mind while away from home with the Nest indoor security camera. Connecting to Google’s cloud servers so you can take a look at what’s happening (or not happening, ideally) while you’re out and about anywhere in the world. The camera features in our round-up of the best security cameras, where our reviewer praised its intelligent microphone that “can listen for sounds such as glass breaking”. Night-vision is built into this version and there’s no need for fiddly hub boxes or installation, just grab the Nest app on your phone to be connected to your home 24/7. Pay monthly for Nest Aware and you can unlock bonus features such as archived recordings.

Buy now

Best early Amazon TV deals

Sony Bravia KE65A8/P 65in OLED TV: Was £2,399, now £1,699, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

The Bravia range from Sony is well respected for its premium design and quality. In fact, we’ve named the Bravia product as the “best for audio” in our round-up of the best 4K televisions on the market at the moment. This TV features Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor powering the device’s 4K HDR image –meaning there’s dedicated hardware ensuring the best possible picture is delivered. Sony’s clever acoustic surface audio design means that the sound is coming straight from the screen too – invisible vibrations make sure that there’s an exemplary match between what you hear and what you see on-screen.

Buy now

Best Amazon laptop deals

Asus chromebook flip C234MA 11.6in laptop: Was £329.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

Chromebooks have a reputation for being underpowered, but the Asus flip C234 turns that stereotype on its head. This is a slim and stylish convertible laptop running Google’s own operating system. That means you can’t install Windows or Mac OS software, but if you just need a browser-style Android device to work on and easily carry around with you, the C234 is an unbeatable proposition at this price.

Buy now

Best Amazon beauty deals

Panasonic premium wet and dry 4-blade electric shaver: Was £159.99, now £47.21, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We reviewed a similar model in our round-up of the best wet and dry shavers and are always impressed by the power and smooth shave that Panasonic delivers. Complete with four blades and a flexible head for a comfortable and neat shave on the face, this skin-friendly shaver is designed to adapt to the contours of the skin, by ensuring minimal irritation. With a 64 per cent discount, this is a stellar early deal.

Buy now

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £79.99, now £59.14, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best hot air brushes, there’s a reason Revlon’s one-step went viral on TikTok last year. A two-in-one styling tool that gives the power of a dryer and the volume of a styler, our tester said the brush is simple to use and can be used on all hair lengths. “We loved the way the Revlon one-step dryer and volumiser dried and styled our hair with such ease – its bristles glided through our hair and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price,” they said. This deal is on a special-edition red model.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 4 electric toothbrush with smart pressure sensor: Was £199.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nearly all dentists recommend the use of an electric toothbrush, which is why we reviewed the best electric toothbrushes available to buy right now. While this set didn’t feature in our top ten we did review several similar options and think it’s a worthy addition to your Black Friday basket. You get two electric toothbrushes included both of which have app connected handles and several settings which span teeth whitening and pressure control to a sensitive option.

Buy now

Best Amazon sport and fitness deals

Fitbit versa 2 smartwatch: Was £199.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Here at IndyBest, we love a Fitbit. And although this exact model didn’t feature in our best Fitbit round-up, its sister models did, and we also did an in-depth review of the newer versa 3. Sharing a number of the same functions, including built-in Amazon Alexa, continuous heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and real-time exercise stats, for those not obsessed with having the latest bit of tech, this could be a great option. Currently on sale with 50 per cent off, this exciting offer will only last for 13 days.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

Referring to a weekend-long shopping event – Black Friday traditionally begins the day after American Thanksgiving and runs through to the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday – marking the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November, and there will be hundreds of retailers discounting big-ticket items online and in-store.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The shopping event began as a one-day, post-Thanksgiving sale, as stores slashed their prices to kick off the festive period.

While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where Black Friday comes from, it’s believed the phrase was coined in the 1960s, when Philadelphia police officers used it to describe the chaotic traffic the day after Thanksgiving. It’s also thought to refer to the period when American retailers make most of their profit, moving from “the red” and into “the black”.

Then, as the internet and social media took off in the Noughties, videos of American shoppers rushing into stores to bag a bargain started to go viral, prompting UK retailers and brands to get in on the trend. Amazon led the way, launching its first UK Black Friday promotion in 2010, and it’s now become a major fixture in Britain, with bigger discounts and more brands participating every year.

When is Black Friday 2021?

For 2021, Black Friday will take place on 26 November, spanning the weekend and finishing on the following Monday.

Amazon’s is typically the biggest of all the sales – in 2020, it launched its early-bird deals in early November, four weeks before Black Friday itself, which was two weeks longer than its 2019 sale period. Discounts began a good four weeks early, and it’s expected that the retailer will follow a similar timeline for 2021.

The online giant also has a dedicated page on its website where it will be announcing details of its 2021 sale in due course.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the last day of sale prices before Christmas, so it’s your last chance to bag a bargain.

Originally the phrase described the day when web sales would peak ahead of the festive season, but now it’s become another sale event and serves as a great opportunity to find deals you may have missed out on during Black Friday.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

In the run-up to the big day, we’ll be bringing you all the details you need about the Black Friday sales through extensive guides on how to find the best bargains and the biggest offers from specific retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos and Very.

We’ll also be rounding up great discounts on products like tech, home appliances and beauty products.

Many retailers, such as John Lewis & Partners and Amazon, allow for a speedier checkout if you register for an account with them. You can enter your delivery details ahead of the sale starting to avoid having to input them every time you place an order, and potentially miss out on a deal.

If you’re purchasing larger items such as a fridge freezer, TV or household appliance, it’s always a good idea to check the guarantees beforehand, as well as being clear on the relevant returns policies. Don’t forget to measure up for these pieces too, not only the space it will fill, but your doorway too.

Additionally, many brands offer access to discount codes and early-bird sales via their newsletters, so if you have a favourite place to shop, make sure you’re signed up with them before Black Friday kicks off.

Some brands and retailers have already started prepping for the big day by launching their dedicated Black Friday pages in advance – this is the case with Argos, Gtech, Dyson, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and more.

Tips for shopping the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale

Amazon’s Black Friday sale often sees thousands of products heavily discounted, with many of its own devices, such as the Echo dot speaker (was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk), Ring doorbell (£89, Amazon.co.uk), the Kindle (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Fire tablets (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), seeing the biggest savings.

To help navigate the mammoth amount of deals, we have a dedicated team here at IndyBest who will be bringing you the biggest and best offers throughout Black Friday.

The best thing you can do is make a list and not stray from it, as this will help you avoid making impulse buys on items you don’t need, and ensure you find deals on items you actually want.

Before it starts, we’d recommend signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. Costing £7.99 a month or £79 annually, it gives you unlimited next-day delivery, access to its streaming services Amazon Music and Amazon Video, and 30-minute early access to lightning deals throughout the year and during Black Friday.

You can also create wish lists with the retailer that allow you to save as many items as you want in one handy place, and, when Black Friday is here, you can swiftly add them to your shopping basket and check out faster.

Lastly, check the RRP prices of items you’re hoping to find in the Black Friday sale, and that way when the discounts begin, you’ll be able to know if it’s a great bargain or not.

What were the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals last year?

Despite Amazon kicking off its Black Friday sale from 15 October in 2020, if you missed out, its Cyber Monday sale had plenty of deals to go around.

The third-generation Echo dot (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk) came down from £39.99 to £18.99 – less than half the original price.

(Amazon)

It’s also a speaker that impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audiobooks all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.”

The popular NutriBullet 600 (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk) was also reduced, from £89.99 to £57.99. We think it’s perfect for whipping up smoothies, juices and soups.

(Amazon)

It is also featured in our review of the best jug blenders. Our tester said: “The ever-popular NutriBullet is always a solid choice for those who are predominantly looking to blend fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds into smoothies. Although it only uses a 600W motor with one strong setting, its blades rotate at an impressive 20,000 rpm in a cyclonic motion to speedily break down stems, skins and seeds at great speed.”

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

At IndyBest, we’ll be rounding up the best deals and discounts throughout the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so make sure you bookmark this page to always be in the know about Amazon’s best deals.

But, if you can’t wait until Amazon starts its big sale event, as always, there are still some great offers available to shop now from the retailer.

For all the information on the best discounts across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.