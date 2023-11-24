Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest and best shopping event of the year is finally here and deals are dropping thick and fast over at Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Whether you’re looking for offers on TVs, laptops, home appliances or mattresses, the online giant’s bonanza is one to bookmark. But, it’s not the only one delivering stellar savings.

Over at Coggles there are major big discounts on designer fashion, while Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic are cutting prices on all things beauty related. Other retailers are getting involved too, including Boots, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Very.

Amazon is known for its impressive deals on all of the big-ticket items, think Nintendo Switch consoles, air fryers, Apple gadgets, Shark vacuums and Ninja appliances. That’s not all though, you can also enjoy hefty discounts on Amazon’s own-brand tech, such as Kindles, Echo dot smart speakers, Fire stick devices and Ring doorbells.

As one of the best places to shop during the Black Friday bonanza, it offers great discounts just in time for Christmas shopping. But with so many deals up for grabs, it can be tricky to know where to start. Thankfully, the IndyBest team of shopping experts have put together this guide of the best Black Friday deals you can snap up right now.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

Much to our surprise, the price of Microsoft’s leading gaming device has been slashed to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. Large and cuboid, but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC, loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. With this early Black Friday deal, you can save 25 per cent on the next-generation console.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: Was £114.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet is now better than half price for Black Friday, perfect if Santa wants to save some cash this Christmas. Included in our round-up of the best tablets for kids, it was found to be ideal for younger children, thanks to being “great for little hands”. It also comes with a year’s worth of access to Amazon Kids+, decent battery life and a “child-proof bump case that will protect it from even the most savage drops”.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s AirPods pro 2 have plummeted to their lowest price ever in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, so invest now while they’re less than £200. “The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” we noted in our review. Boasting active noise-cancellation, spatial audio and intuitive smart sensors, the flagship earbuds have a battery life of up to six hours listening time and four and half hours of talk time, outside their charging case.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can binge-watch all of your favourite shows with Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV stick. And, Amazon has sliced the price of its streaming device by more than 40 per cent for Black Friday so you can watch Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more for less. It should also work to enhance your viewing and audio experience with vibrant 4K Ultra HD, support for Dolby Vision, and more. There’s no better time to invest.

Buy now

Lego 76413 Harry Potter Hogwarts: Was £44.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re shopping for a Lego fan with a penchant for Harry Potter, this set is sure to make a magical gift. The Hogwarts Castle is part of a modular build, which means it can be added to, to create the castle as a whole. Currently reduced by 26 per cent, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deal, the set includes five minifigures (complete with wands and broomsticks), including Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy and, of course, the boy who lived.

Buy now

Duracell plus AA batteries, pack of 24: Was £20, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Batteries are an endlessly useful essential to have around the house, and with this 24-pack of Duracell plus AA batteries, your devices won’t run out of juice for a long time. Currently reduced by 30 per cent and securing a small, but significant saving, the 24-pack can be put to use in anything from gaming controllers and remote controls to flashlights and cameras.

Buy now

Apple 2022 10.9in iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While Apple doesn’t really take part in Black Friday (you can get gift cards in return for a purchase on the Apple Store) Amazon has given the most recent model of the iPad Air a 13 per cent discount. Launched in March of last year, this model is powered by Apple’s M1 chip and features a 10.9in display, 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of memory. It looks tremendous too, according to our tech writer, who featured the model in our round-up of the best tablets for 2023.

Buy now

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £499.99, now £292, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, you can trust this model will make light work of your floors. Our tester found that the appliance “makes an ideal vacuum for larger households, pet owners and anyone wanting to take all the effort out of vacuuming and make the process more enjoyable”. During testing, they found that suction power on carpet and hard floor to be a “dream”. There’s never been a better time to upgrade your vacuum.

Buy now

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer max: Was £269.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our favourite brands for air fryers, Ninja’s dual zone foodi max has been slashed in price by 33 per cent at Amazon. The device’s 9.5l capacity can rustle up eight portions, making the appliance a great option for larger households. Plus, the dual zone function lets you cook two foods simultaneously, while the six-in-one design can fry, bake, roast and more, all helping to streamline meal times.

Buy now

MySweetSmile teeth-whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking to achieve a brighter smile? There’s now a 20 per cent saving on the MySweetSmile teeth-whitening powder, which took the top spot in our round-up of the best teeth-whitening kits. Our tester said the powder was “easy” to fit into their routine and gave them “a naturally upgraded white smile from just a couple of weeks’ use.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot (2022): Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest, fifth-generation Echo Dot has the same design as its predecessor, but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single 1.73in speaker. The Dot measures 100mm x 100mm x 89mm and weighs 349g. With the many features of the Alexa voice assistant, the Echo Dot can be used as a handy timer in the kitchen, an alarm clock in the bedroom, a radio in the office, or a way to control smart home devices, such as smart plugs and smart lights. For Black Friday, you can save a huge 60 per cent.

Buy now

Kindle paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £114.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re a bookworm, or you’re buying for one this Christmas, you’re not going to want to miss this deal. Right now, there’s 23 per cent off the Kindle paperwhite, which is a more premium version of the basic Kindle (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk). This model has a larger 6.8in screen, 16GB of storage, up to 10 weeks of battery life and is also waterproof. It was dubbed a great all-rounder in our guide to the best Kindles, in which our tester said: “It can also adjust from a cold, blue daylight to a warmer amber colour – like the night-mode feature on a smartphone – for more comfortable reading in low-light,” which makes it a great choice for those who like to read before bed.

Buy now

Shark handheld cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £79.99, now £49.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by nearly 40 per cent in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, this nifty Shark handheld vacuum will help you tackle hard-to-reach areas in your home. Complete with a pet tool, crevice tool and dusting brush, it boasts a 10-minute run-time, large capacity and one-touch empty system that makes cleaning a breeze. A similar Shark model earned a spot in our round-up of the best handheld vacuums, so rest assured you’re in safe hands.

Buy now

Echo Pop: Was £44.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a whopping 60 per cent off Amazon’s Echo Pop right now, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker, complete with Alexa, can be used to stream music, set timers and more. In our review of the Amazon Echo Pop, our writer said: “The Echo Pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker-front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”

Buy now

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for a top rated activity tracker, we’ve spotted a stellar saving on the Fitbit charge 5, which is currently reduced by 42 per cent. It’s also an IndyBest favourite, as it was crowded the best overall in our round-up of the best Fitbits. When describing the model, our tester said: “Combining a widened tracker screen (or arguably, a streamlined watch face) with a rich feature set that includes smartphone notifications and health scans, the charge 5 is a best-of-both-worlds Fitbit that will hit the sweet spot for many users.”

Buy now

Olaplex no3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £17.84, Amazon.co.uk

(Lookfantastic)

You can save nearly 40 per cent on this famous hair product right now at Amazon. For those who don’t know, Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is the cult classic brand’s bestseller – and the original at-home treatment. We reviewed the hair perfector as part of a full tried and tested Olaplex product round-up, where our writer rated it a strong 9 out of 10. They said the perfector “worked wonders on split ends and made our hair visibly shinier.”

Buy now

19 Crimes the uprising red wine: Was £10, now £6.39, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This boozy Black Friday bargain is perfect for replenishing your vino stocks for less. A bottle of the uprising, a red from affordable vino brand 19 Crimes, is now even more pocket-friendly with this price cut of more than 30 per cent. While we’re yet to taste the wine for ourselves at IndyBest, it’s been described as full and round, with notes of mocha, sweet spice, cinnamon, brown sugar and berries.

Buy now

Shark Stratos anti-hair-wrap pet pro NZ860UKT vacuum cleaner: Was £429.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Clean up with this 47 per cent on Shark’s vacuum cleaner, taking the bagless vacuum’s price down to less than £230. The 6.9kg model comes with a cord length of 8m and a 1.3l capacity for sucking up dirt and debris. It can navigate hard floors and carpets, while the anti-hair-wrap technology is useful for pet owners, and there’s an anti-allergen seal to capture dust. Plus, LED headlights offer visibility when reaching underneath the sofa and into the darker corners of your home.

Buy now

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, king size: Was £42.99, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A cost-effective alternative to turning the central heating on, electric blankets are on many people’s wish lists right now. This Silentnight model is reduced by 30 per cent in Amazon’s sale. Fitted with three heat settings, the blanket is made with a cosy fleece material for extra comfort appeal. Plus, it features easy fit straps so you can fit it to your bed.

Buy now

Barbie dreamhouse: Was £349.99, now £174.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Barbie)

If you’re shopping for a little one who loves Barbie, gifts don’t get much more exciting than this DreamHouse. Complete with a pool to play in, as well as a balcony, party room, slide and more, Barbie’s abode comes packed with features that are bound to provide hours of fun. Currently half price, the house also includes a wheelchair-accessible elevator, a BBQ grill, and several light and sound settings.

Buy now

Purina one adult dry cat food: Was £36.09, now £17.92, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a generous 50 per cent discount on Purina’s chicken flavoured cat food – a deal both you and your furry friends can enjoy. With essential vitamins and minerals, and Omega three and six fatty acids, the cat food is scientifically proven to help with bolstering your pet’s natural defences, while also benefiting their gut microbiome balance and reducing tartar. If chicken isn’t their first choice, there’s a 30 per cent discount to be taken advantage of on the turkey flavour too (£59.96, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Nutribullet 600 series starter kit: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all smoothie fans – this Nutribullet starter kit currently has an impressive 33 per cent off. Designed with the brand’s “bullet cyclonic” technology, the gadget claims to break down fruits, vegetables, nuts and even ice into a pulp-free nutritious drink, to help you on your way to reaching your five a day. The set includes the blender and two dishwasher-safe cups, which act as both extraction and drinking vessels.

Buy now

CeraVe SA smoothing face and body cleanser: Was £22.50, now £14.44, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This smoothing cleanser will streamline your skincare regime – and you can save 36 per cent right now. The cleanser are designed for rough and dry skin and can be used on either the face and body. In our review of the cult formula, our tester said: “It’s loaded with salicylic acid, making it great for summer months when keratosis pilaris is in full swing, and it also helps reduce blemishes and breakouts on the body – particularly on the back.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo Dot kids: Was £64.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The kids’ version of the Echo Dot speaker is specially tailored for little ones, with child-friendly responses, a huge library of audiobooks for bedtime, access to music (without any rude lyrics) and interactive games to play. Parental controls let you review activity, and you can tailor allowed content for up to four different child profiles. The perfect Christmas gift, you can save nearly 60 per cent for Black Friday.

Buy now

Ring video battery doorbell plus and Echo Dot 5th gen: Was £214.98, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a 58 per cent discount, this Black Friday deal is a great chance to invest in two of Amazon’s bestselling products for a fraction of the cost. The bundle includes a Ring video doorbell to enhance your home security, while the Echo Dot smart speaker can be paired with various compatible smart devices in your home, to control lighting, wifi and more.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £139.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

If you’re after an air fryer, look no further than this Amazon saving. Currently reduced by a whopping 50 per cent, this model is designed to cook around six portions of food at a time. As well as frying and grilling, it can also dehydrate food. There’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style charring. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our tech reviewer’s favourite pair of wireless headphones for 2023, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 cans are currently on sale at Amazon with nearly 30 per cent off. “Active noise cancellation is incredible and works brilliantly on low-frequency sounds and also higher frequencies,” our tester said, adding, “more importantly, these sound absolutely divine.” With our reviewer praising the smart features and comfortable fit, investing is a no-brainer.

Buy now

Lumie vitamin L SAD light: Was £99, now £59.40, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Struggling to get out of bed now it’s darker in the morning? You might need an SAD lamp. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best, this Lumie light was praised as being super easy to use. “Great if you travel a lot or want to take an SAD lamp to work, it’s super slim and lightweight,” they said, adding: “It barely takes up any room, so it’s great for a desk or perhaps even a kitchen worktop, while you make the packed lunches.” Right now, you can save 40 per cent.

Buy now

Tassimo Bosch my way 2: Was £99.99, now £58, Amazon.co.uk

(Tassimo Bosch)

Whip up hot drinks for the whole family with a Tassimo Bosch coffee machine, which is currently reduced by 42 per cent, thanks to this Amazon discount. In our review of the pocket-friendly machine, our tester noted that it has “lots of features found on bigger ticket coffee machines”. For instance, you can “tweak the temperature, volume and intensity of your coffee easily”, while the machine will remember up to four different coffee blends, so you can have your perfect brew saved for next time. And for less than £60, there’s no denying it’s a steal.

Buy now

BaByliss super power 2,400W hair dryer: Was £65, now £32.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bag a bargain with this sleek saving of 50 per cent. The stylish black design features metallic detailing and it has ionic technology to help smooth frizz-prone strands. There’s a concentrator nozzle included for a salon-style blow dry, and it has three speed settings and two heat settings. While we’ve not tried this exact model, we named a similar BaByliss hair dryer best overall in our best hair dryers round-up. Our writer said, “We found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology.”

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 55in smart TV: Was £549.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by a huge 73 per cent, Amazon’s deal on its Fire TV is one of a few “invite-only” offers that Prime members can request. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to save £400 on this 55in television set, which features a vivid 4K HD screen, Fire TV Alexa voice remote control and all your entertainment in one place, from Netflix to Spotify.

Buy now

Pro Breeze dehumidifier: Was £189.99, now £127.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Achieve a healthier level of humidity in your home with this dehumidifier, which is said to be effective against damp and condensation. This device’s one-touch controls and LED digital display allow you to switch settings, fan speed and humidity levels, and there’s an automatic shut-off function for when the roomy 1.8l water tank is full. Plus, the dehumidifier also features a 24-hour timer, three operating modes, including a sleep mode, and low running costs (just 7p an hour, according to the brand).

Buy now

Blink mini indoor plug-in pet security camera: Was £29.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Measuring 50mm x 49mm x 36mm, this dinky device made it into our round-up of the best home security cameras, in which is was named the best budget buy. Now with 40 per cent off in the Amazon Black Friday sale, this model is even more affordable. In their review, our tester said: “We were quietly impressed by this Blink offering. It’s budget-friendly and has all the essentials you’d want from an indoor camera, including two-way talk.”

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday officially kicked off on Friday 24 November in the UK, and the four-day bargain bonanza will come to a close on 27 November when the sale’s finale, Cyber Monday, ends.

When will Amazon’s Black Friday sale start in 2023?

Just like in previous years, Amazon launched its Black Friday sale a week in advance. Kicking off on Friday 17 November, it will see new deals going live every day until 11.59pm on Monday 27 November. This means you have full 10 days to shop Amazon’s offers.

What are Amazon Prime invite-only deals?

Some of Amazon’s best deals are dubbed as “invite-only” (think the Fire TV offer listed in this article). First thing’s first, you need to be a Prime member. If you’re signed up, you can request an invite to shop the deal – you’ll then receive an email from Amazon confirming your acceptance if you’re one of the lucky few. Good luck.

What were the best Amazon Black Friday deals from last year?

Last year, we saw a massive selection of savings at Amazon. When it came to Amazon devices, there was a £50 discount on an Amazon Echo studio (£219.99, Amazon.co.uk), nearly £35 off a Kindle paperwhite (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk) and a £68 saving to bag on an Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Meanwhile, when it came to other tech brands, there was £50 off a Sonos one speaker (£149, Amazon.co.uk) and £20 off a four-pack of Apple AirTags (£99, Amazon.co.uk).

In terms of daily essentials, you could grab 50 per cent off Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets (£17.99 Amazon.co.uk). Finally, beauty savings included 33 per cent off the iconic Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£32.50, Amazon.co.uk).

What deals can we expect from the Amazon Black Friday sale in 2023?

We’re expecting Amazon discounts across the entire site for Black Friday 2023. According to the retailer, the 2023 sale will include Amazon’s lowest prices of the year on a range of top brands, including Ninja, Braun, ghd and Amazon’s own devices (think up to 57 per cent on the Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, Fire TV sticks, Fire TVs and Kindles).

Plus, Amazon has confirmed there will be up to 30 per cent off both small and large appliances from the likes of Samsung, Bosch, Hoover and more, while we’ll be able to enjoy up to 25 per cent off Tefal, SodaStream and more. Beauty is always a highlight, and this year’s sale is set to see up to 60 per cent off fragrances and up to 55 per cent off skincare (from CeraVe to Olay).

Using last year’s savings to give us a steer, we’re also hoping to find sizeable discounts on household brands such as Dettol, Fairy and Flash, and up to a third off beauty buys.

Our deal detectives will be keeping a close eye on savings as they land, so bookmark our live blog and guides to avoid missing out.

