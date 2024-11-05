Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Black Friday will officially be launching this month, and here at IndyBest, we pride ourselves on staying on top of the very best deals at all times, and the savings don’t get much better than those on offer during Amazon’s annual Black Friday bonanza.

As most savvy shoppers will know, it’s important to be prepared for these events, which is why we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Black Friday this year, and the role Amazon is set to play in helping you bag a bargain.

The online retail giant is renowned for being a one-stop shop for all your needs. Whether you’re after a tech upgrade, a new home appliance, gifts for loved ones or some beauty must-haves, Amazon has got you covered. Even more so during the sales season, with each and every department slashing prices left and right.

Even better, for any impatient shoppers out there, we’ve included some amazing deals you can shop right now. Keep scrolling for all the details.

When will Amazon Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday is a fairly consistent holiday, and Amazon is a big participant every year. The sale begins on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the US (which falls on the final Thursday of November).

Over the years, the shopping event has expanded to last longer than just one day. Usually running until the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday, which is another great day to score some online deals, especially on Amazon who tend to ramp up their deals on the Monday.

For 2024, Black Friday will begin on 29 November and continue until 2 December.

Read more: When do Black Friday UK sales start?

What Amazon deals can we expect this Black Friday?

While it’s too soon to predict exactly what Amazon will have in store for us this year, we can make an educated guess, based on deals from previous years.

Expect massive discounts on all your tech essentials and big-name brands such as Apple. Last year, the ever-stylish and hi-tech Apple Watch ultra (£699, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted by £100. Elsewhere, the Apple AirPods 2nd gen were reduced to less than £100.

Some of our very favourite beauty buys were also included in the sale last year, with deals on brands such as Shark, Marc Jacobs, Olaplex, Maybelline and more.

Meanwhile, home appliances often have some of the biggest (and most useful) deals. For example, one of our favourite air fryers from Philips, the 5000 series XL (was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk) was on sale with a whopping 56 per cent off last year.

What are the best deals to shop right now?

There is no need to wait until Black Friday if you’re keen to bag some bargains, as we’ve done some digging and have rounded up some amazing Amazon savings on vacuum cleaners, tech and Amazon devices that you can enjoy today.

Best Amazon devices deals

Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Does your telly need an upgrade? This could be the deal for you. You can now step up your at-home entertainment system for less, with 30 per cent off this Fire TV. With QLED providing vivid life-like colours and pictures, fool-proof streaming and a customisable home screen, this is a TV you’ll be proud to build a room around. It was also picked as the best budget buy in our review of the best TV’s of 2024.

Best vacuum cleaner deals

Eufy HomeVac H11 handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eufy )

Our favourite budget handheld vacuum just got cheaper, thanks to a 40 per cent discount at Amazon. Our tester said: “Every time we picked up this beauty, it felt like we were about to blow-dry our hair.” Delighting in the lightweight portability of the machine, they added: “While it weighs a measly 0.5kg, the H11 is seriously powerful, making quick crumb clean-ups in the kitchen and sweeps of the car a doddle.”

Best household appliance deals

Duux bora smart dehumidifier: Was £299.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duxx )

Taking the top spot in our review of the best dehumidifiers our tester praised it for the fact it “works rapidly to lower room humidity, and its additional smart capabilities make it a must-have for anyone wanting remote control and access to associated stats”. It “includes a carbon fibre filter to help reduce odours, which proved especially useful when testing in the kitchen after cooking and in the bedroom, leaving the air noticeably fresher”. Currently 20 per cent off, now’s the time to invest.

Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £86.73, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duux )

Temperatures are well and truly dropping, so it’s time we get prepared for the colder months ahead by investing in a quality electric heater. This slick and modern model from Duux is ideal for warming up a room and fighting off the winter chill – so much so that it was picked as the best overall buy in our round-up of the best electric heaters. Our tester said: “It was powerful enough to warm up a room of 30sqm. For less than £100, we found it to be a well-made, good-looking heater that we could use throughout the year.” Now it has almost 30 per cent off thanks to Amazon.

Best tech deals

Sony XG300 X-series portable wireless speaker: Was £259, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another best buy pick, this speaker from Sony now has 42 per cent off at Amazon. A great addition to any BBQ or party, this customisable and versatile speaker was a real hit with our tester, who said: “This speaker is packed with features we love, whether it’s the way the controls are hidden beneath a rubberised flap, the retractable handle or the subtle lighting on the end.”

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £274, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

Our favourite tried and tested wireless headphones now have almost 30 per cent off at Amazon. Looking to step up your listening experience? Then we have just the thing. Our tester was blown away by these new Sony headphones, impressed with their noise-cancelling abilities and crystal clarity. They said: “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, and it never misses a beat”.

Philips Sonicare 9900 prestige: Was £549, now £224.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Keep those pearly whites shining, with this tried and tested electric toothbrush from Philips, which has had a massive 59 per cent slashed off the price. Our tester said: “This brush can hit a chart-topping 62,000 vibrations per minute – more than any other brush we’ve tested – delivering a noticeably more intense clean, versus cheaper brushes.” Although the regular price of this brush is a steep one, our tester added: “Catch it on sale and there’s no brush we’d sooner recommend.” So, snap up this offer while you can.

Smeg espresso coffee machine with coffee grinder: Was £849.95, now £748.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This stunning retro-style coffee machine from Smeg is sure to take a prime position on your kitchen counter. Not only is it fashionable, but it’s also highly functional. Our tester said: “The 1950s design on this machine belies some high-tech innards. The easy-to-fill hopper on top grinds beans for the freshest coffee, and the machine produced some of the best-tasting coffee during testing.”

Best beauty deals

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £69.99, now £44.30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite floral perfume from masters in fragrance Marc Jacobs is now 36 per cent off. “Offering a sweet floral scent, it combines white violet and jasmine for a flowery fragrance, berries for sweetness and sandalwood to make it seem deeper and warmer,” noted our writer. Impressed with the versatility of the scent they said that “it has a little bit of everything while still staying nice and light”.

Cerave hydrating cleanser: Was £12.50, now £7.91, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Cerave is a go-to for no-frills skincare that actually works. In our review of the best cleansers, our tester loved the generous size of this hero product, finding the hydrating cleanser locked in moisture all day long. They said that their skin “looked hydrated and our complexion appeared bright and even in tone”. We’d certainly recommend trying for yourself while it has 40 per cent off.

Best TV deals

Sony bravia 8: Was £2199, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking to upgrade the family entertainment system? We’ve got just the thing, as one of our favourite TVs of 2024now has more than 30 per cent off at Amazon. Our tester called the Sony Bravia 8 a “stand-out” TV, thanks to its top-of-the-line picture quality, overall performance and slim and attractive design. They said: “The contrast and strong, deep black colours, which typify OLED, look especially good here, allowing rich brightness as well as subtle shadows.”

