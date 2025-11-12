I’ve found the best deals ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Day sale

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Sign up to our Daily Deals email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Black Friday is just around the corner, and for those who missed out on Amazon Prime Day, the good news is that plenty of your wishlist items could soon see big reductions at the retail giant.

With deals already dropping, and plenty more on the way, now is the perfect time to plan ahead and decide which products you want to snap up during the Black Friday sale. I also have a few shopping tips that’ll help you get the best out of the upcoming offers.

For starters, it makes sense to sign up to Amazon Prime ahead of time. First-time users can enjoy 30 days of Prime for free, with unlimited same-day delivery on eligible orders of more than £20, along with one-day delivery in the UK. There’ll also be exclusive deals available for Prime members.

As you’re being bombarded with flashy reductions, remember that not all deals are as good as they seem at first. Some may show the discount against the RRP (recommended retail price), which may be far higher than the price at which the item is usually sold.

Checking prices ahead of time, as well as using price-tracking sites such as Camelcamelcamel, can help you spot the genuine deals that are worth snapping up. When it comes to the deals featured here, though, I’ve already done the hard work for you, so you can rest assured that these are the best offers at Amazon right now.

Read more: The latest Black Friday 2025 deals and sales announcements, live from our experts

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals:

Oral-B iO2 duo: Was £160, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £160, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £109.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja slushi: Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £41.60, Amazon.co.uk

Was £52, now £41.60, Amazon.co.uk La Roche-Posay mela B3 serum: Was £48, now £36, Amazon.co.uk

Was £48, now £36, Amazon.co.uk Soundcore by Anker Q30 hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones: Was £79.99, now £47.49, Amazon.co.uk

Oral-B iO2 duo: Was £160, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Not only has our best electric toothbrush has been reduced to its lowest ever price at Amazon (£57.99), but you also get two toothbrushes included in the bundle. Tech critic, Steve Hogarty, was impressed with the simplicity of the iO2 toothbrush when he put it to the test. “ It has the premium cleaning technology of more expensive brushes in the iO series, but strips away the features you probably don’t need,” he said in his review.

Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Although the display was not as luxe as others, my budget pick woke me up consistently with light ( Dreamegg )

If you’re constantly hitting snooze on your phone alarm, a sunrise alarm clock is a gentle way to awake, especially during dark winter mornings. If you want to try one for yourself, our best value sunrise alarm clock is now even cheaper, with a 36 per cent reduction that brings the price down to £70. “Its 30-minute dawn sequence from warm amber to clean daylight worked for me consistently enough that I could use it as my sole alarm after a few nights,” said tester Caroline Preece.

Ninja slushi: Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you want to pull out all the stops for your guests during the festive season, the Ninja slushi is sure to go down well. The frozen drinks maker can create slushies, frozen cocktails, frappés, milkshake and frozen juice, with “impressive” results, according to our reviewer. “ The machine made a perfect Coca-Cola slushie. You have to mix it a little when it comes out of the machine, but it tasted incredible, particularly on a hot day,” they said in our Ninja slushi review. Now’s a good time to buy it, as it has dropped to its lowest ever price at the online retailer, and you won’t find it much cheaper elsewhere.

Mugler alien eau de parfum, 60ml: Was £97, now £72.75, Amazon.co.uk

( Boots/The Independent )

Inside this iconic, refillable purple bottle, you can expect a woody amber scent along with feminine jasmine sambac accord. Our beauty writer, Lucy Smith, described the perfume as a “heady scent that lends itself perfectly to the party season”. Amazon has reduced the price of the Mugler perfume to less than £75 for a 60ml bottle, that’s a saving of 25 per cent.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £41, Amazon.co.uk

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

This cleansing balm is a cult-favourite among skincare fans, makeup artists and celebrities. The balm is formulated with nine nourishing essential oils that look after your skin while removing makeup and impurities. Upon application, the balm turns into an oil, which works well to remove stubborn mascara and transfer-proof lip stains. With a few drops of water, it then transforms into a milk while supporting skin hydration and strengthening skin barrier.

Beauty expert Louise Whitbread has been using this cleansing balm for years. In her Elemis cleansing balm review, she described the formula as a “spa in a jar”. She added: “This cleansing balm lasts ages, so you definitely get your money’s worth.” Now, shoppers can save 20 per cent on the formula at Amazon.

Ninja crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer: Was £149.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja crispi portable air fryer ( Ninja )

The iconic Ninja crispi air fryer currently has £20 off at Amazon, but we’ll be watching to see if the price goes down even more for Black Friday. Our tester, Caroline Preece, rated it highly in her Ninja crispi review, saying: “Chips emerge perfectly golden and crisp, chicken stays juicy while developing beautiful colour, and the re-crisp mode breathes remarkable new life into day-old pizza.”

La Roche-Posay mela B3 serum: Was £48, now £38.38, Amazon.co.uk

( La Roche-Posay )

This La Roche-Posay serum, which IndyBest tester Olivia Petter named one of the best hyperpigmentation products, is on sale at Amazon right now. Made with niacinamide, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and the hyperpigmentation-fighting ingredient melasyl, it’s designed to minimise the appearance of dark spots. “The product is smoothing, hydrating and exfoliating after just a few drops,” said Olivia. “It’s suitable for all skin types, too, so, there should be no issues regarding dryness or sensitivity.”

This isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this product – it dropped to £24.25 in September – so we’ll be checking whether you can get a better price in this year’s Black Friday sales.

Soundcore by Anker Q30 hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones: Was £79.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

Soundcore by Anker noise-cancelling headphones ( Anker )

If you’re looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, these ones now come with a 41 per cent discount. Plus, all four colours – black, blue, pink and white – are on offer. Although IndyBest’s team of testers haven’t reviewed this specific model, Anker is a trusted brand in the headphones space.

Soundcore motion x600 Bluetooth speaker: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

Soundcore motion x600 bluetooth speaker ( Soundcore )

This top-rated Bluetooth speaker has dropped to £159 – recently it dropped to its lowest ever price (£104), so it’s worth keeping an eye out for further price drops in the run-up to Black Friday. IndyBest reviewer Tamara Hinson praised the speaker’s easy-to-use app. In her review, Tamara said the app can be used to “tweak the speaker’s EQ (equalisation), adjusting elements such as bass and treble”.

Oral-B iO3 matte black ultimate clean electric toothbrush: Was £160, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush ( Oral-B )

This Oral-B electric toothbrush is currently £195 off at Amazon. This model comes with a pressure sensor, enabling you to protect your gums from damage. As often happens with electric toothbrushes, the price of this product often fluctuates, so we’ll be watching for a lower price during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £699, now £529: Amazon.co.uk

( Eufy )

This model came out on top in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners, and you can now save £170 on the appliance at Amazon. Not only will this two-in-one machine hoover your home without you having to lift a finger, it’ll also empty its own bin bag and clean its own mop. In his full review of the X10 pro omni, senior tech critic Alex Lee called the device “a marvellous machine”, saying it “excels at mopping" and boasts a "generous water tank that requires infrequent refills".

Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £479, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

Constantly cleaning up pet hair? This could be the deal for you. Crowned the best cordless vacuum cleaner for pet hair in our review, this model is now on sale at Amazon, where you’ll save a massive £180. After putting this vacuum to the test, appliances expert Joanne Lewsley said it’s a game changer for tackling pet hair and odours.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 28 November 2025, but this isn’t the only day you’ll see bargains available. Sales will continue through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

Deals have already started dropping at several retailers, though, so bookmark this page and check back for the best Amazon offers as they drop.

When does Amazon’s Black Friday sale start?

Amazon wouldn’t confirm when its Black Friday sale is set to start, but last year it launched on 21 November, just over a week before the actual shopping event, and ran until 2 December.

So if I was to make a prediction, I would say that we can expect Amazon’s Black Friday sale to start on either Thursday 20 November or Friday 21 November and run until Cyber Monday. We’ll let you know which deals are worth snapping up.

What Amazon deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Last year, there were big discounts on air fryers, smart watches, perfume and much more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances, get fabulous Christmas gifts for your loved ones or indulge yourself with a well-deserved treat, now’s the time to plan ahead, so you know what you’re looking for when the sales drop.

Until then, I’ve rounded up the best deals available right now, as well as predictions on whether these prices will fall further.

Why you can trust us to find the best Amazon deals on Black Friday

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve either tried and tested or that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check Amazon deals against price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Black Friday sales.

Want even more bargains? Head over to our main guide to the best Black Friday deals to expect