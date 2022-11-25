Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is finally upon us, with the mammoth sale being the best time of the year to save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more. Despite kicking off its sale a week ago, Amazon has left its best deals for this weekend – and they do not disappoint.

The online giant’s event will see you save on several ever-popular items, including Nintendo Switch consoles, air fryers and Apple gadgets. Officially landing today (Friday 25 November), the sale runs through to Cyber Monday on 28 November.

As well as big-ticket products from Shark, Microsoft and Ninja, you can also enjoy hefty discounts on Amazon’s own-brand tech, such as Kindles, Echo dot smart speakers, Fire stick devices and Ring doorbells.

There’s no denying Amazon is one of the best places to shop during the Black Friday bonanza. Offering some great discounts just in time for Christmas shopping, but with so many deals up for grabs, it can be tricky to know where to start.

Thankfully, we here at IndyBest have put together this guide with everything you need to know about the sale, including a round-up of all the best Black Friday deals you can snap up right now. Happy shopping!

Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2022 to shop now

Best Amazon Black Friday device deals

Amazon Echo dot 5th generation speaker: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The brand’s latest Echo dot speaker has 51 per cent slashed off its price for Black Friday – a great deal for those looking to connect their home. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, and Amazon claims it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named best fire TV stick in our review of the best streaming devices, our tester found this model has “an improved processor and more-efficient software” compared with its predecessors. They added the “interface feels sprightly and loading times are greatly reduced”. With “everything you need” in one place, it’s the ideal addition to your TV setup – and now it has 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell 3: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

You can secure your home for less, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which includes an impressive range of discounts on Ring doorbells. A very similar model to this one took the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells – in which our writer praised the “quality of the 1,080px HD video, and the clever two-way talk”. The brand claims it’s easy to set up and the built-in motion detection means you’ll receive instant notification if anyone rings the doorbell.

Buy now

Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all bookworms, you’re going to love that Amazon has slashed the price of the Kindle paperwhite by nearly 30 per cent. This model took the top spot in our review of the best eReaders with The Independent’s tech critic, David Phelan, noting it is “sensational, with brilliant features, performance, design and price in one”. He added: “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer version of E Ink system, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.”

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet, 12th gen: Was £149.99, now £81.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Suitable for kids aged three to seven, save £68 on this brand-new tablet deal. Launched in 2022, you can choose between blue, red and purple devices, while a year of Amazon Kids+ and a case with a built-in stand are included too. There’s an 8in display screen and it comes complete with 32GB, whether they want to listen to music, play games or watch videos. Meanwhile, a two-year guarantee offers peace of mind, and there’s a parental dashboard for filtering content according to suitability.

We named a similar 10in Amazon Fire kids tablet best overall in our best kids’ tablets round-up, where our reviewer praised it for being a “fantastic option for younger kids”, before adding the parental controls are “very tight and easy to use.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 8, 2nd gen: Was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our tech writer Alex Lee put Amazon’s Echo show 8 through its paces. In his review, he noted that “you get a heck of a lot of bang for your buck” with this device. It has an “ambient sensing display, a home-monitoring feature, an upgraded processor and a better 13-megapixel camera, which has less-intrusive panning and zooming tracking features than the Echo show 10”. He even went as far as to say it should be a go-to if you’re “looking for an Amazon smart display”.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell wired: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s Ring video doorbells are much beloved at IndyBest, with two of them making it into our best video doorbell round-up. The security camera comes with 1,080px HD video, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4GHz connectivity, and customisable privacy settings. You can receive notifications on your phone, or pair with an Alexa device (such as the Echo dot smart speakers). Currently reduced by 31 per cent, it’s a great time to kit up and add some extra security to your home.

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our reviewer tested the Fire HD 10 plus and was impressed by its powerful processor, extra operating memory and battery life. The regular HD 10 has many of the same perks and this one comes with 32GB storage. The display is 10 per cent brighter than that of the previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels. Now is the perfect time to snap it up with a 47 per cent discount.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £59.99, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The 7in display on this tablet makes it easier to pack than its big brother, the Fire HD 10, yet it is still large enough to watch your favourite Netflix shows quite comfortably. A charge gives you up to 10 hours of screen time, depending on the apps you use, and its quad-core processor is up to 30 per cent quicker than previous models. The tablet has dropped to almost half its regular price for Black Friday, so if you’re looking for a budget-friendly upgrade, here’s your chance.

Buy now

Best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Meta Quest 2 + Resident Evil 4 bundle: Was £399.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Meta)

Calling all fans of virtual reality, this is a deal you need to see. Taking the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, our tech writer Steve Hogarty praised it for being a “genuine breakthrough for the technology”. He added: “Not only does it look smart, with no protruding cables or messy wiring to worry about, it’s straightforward enough to set up that even the most tech-averse users will be able to experience VR within minutes of opening the box.” Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can get this bundled with Resident Evil 4 and save an impressive £50.

Buy now

‘FIFA 23’ digital code and PS5 dualsense wireless controller: Was £129.98, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of FIFA 23 this Black Friday, then there’s currently a 38 per cent saving on a bundle that includes a brand new controller, so you can play matches (friendly or otherwise) with a second player locally.

Taking into consideration the cost of the digital version of the game (£69.99, Playstation.com) and the white dualsense controller (£59.99, Playstation.com), customers will be saving a massive £50 with this bundle, making it exceptional value for money. The deal can be shopped at both Amazon and Argos, depending on your retailer of preference.

Buy now

Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Sonos one: Was £199, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best Sonos speakers, The Independent’s technology editor Andrew Griffin noted that “it’s the favourite for a reason”. It “offers an introduction to the best of Sonos: very smart, very good sound for its size and price, and the ability to link up not just with the world of music streaming but also with the rest of the speakers in your house”, Griffin noted. “It’s the best place to start, and likely to be the best addition to any existing system.” This rare discount reduces it to less than £160.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £380, now £295.91, Amazon.co.uk

(Alex Lee)

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, you can save 20 per cent right now on Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones. “The WH-1000XM5 are the latest and greatest headphones from Sony, and frankly, they blow the previous WH-1000XM4 (our previous best buy) out of the water in terms of sound quality, with some neat additions and refinements to boot,” our tester said. Praised for their active noise cancellation, “absolutely divine” sound and “support for Alexa voice activation”, our tester concluded it “never misses a beat.”

Buy now

Microsoft Surface laptop 4: Was £1,269, now £949.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Surface laptop is Microsoft’s answer to the MacBook, and with the recent launch of the Surface laptop 5 there are bargains to be had on the outgoing – but still fast and reliable – model. This lightweight and elegantly built laptop is a delight to work on thanks to its stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. In our round-up of the best laptops of 2022, our tester described the device as being “as near-to-perfect a Windows experience as you can find”. Right now, the entry-level configuration of this top-rated laptop has 22 per cent off at Amazon’s Black Friday event.

Buy now

Blink mini: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This indoor security camera from Blink will pick up movement in motion-detection zones, which can be tweaked, depending on specific areas of concern in your home. When movement is detected, you’ll receive notifications on your smartphone, meanwhile you can speak to anyone in your home using the two-way audio system. The device can be paired with Alexa too, and arrives with a mounting kit included.

Buy now

Best Amazon Black Friday home appliances deals

PureMate 2.2l portable dehumidifier: Was £119.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Searching for a dehumidifier? You can save 33 per cent on this PureMate portable dehumidifier right now, thanks to Amazon. Weighing just 3kg, it’s easy to move from room to room, or keep in smaller homes. Described as the “best dehumidifier with a timer” in our round-up of the best machines, our tester rated it for being “sleek and uber portable.” They also added: “It can capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens. It was also very quiet, so we barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate.”

Buy now

Instant Pot duo 7-in-1 smart cooker: Was £89, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Instant Pot is much loved by home cooks for good reason. For Black Friday, you can save 33 per cent on the multi-purpose smart cooker, thanks to Amazon. Boasting seven cooking functions and 13 pre-set programs, the nifty appliance will make prepping dinner a breeze. In our review of the model, our tester said: “If you are absolutely new to pressure cooking and will rely on your Instant Pot for batch cooking stew, preparing perfect rice or keeping curries ready and waiting for latecomers to the dinner table, you really can’t go wrong with the Duo.” They added: “It’s an absolutely brilliant piece of kitchen kit you won’t regret giving countertop space to.”

Buy now

Ninja food processor with auto-IQ BN650UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re rustling up soups or blending a healthy smoothie for breakfast, this Ninja food processor is a kitchen-counter must-have. Helping with precise food prep, make a variety of snacks and meals with the auto-IQ technology doing all the hard work for you. Touted as being durable and powerful, we can vouch for Ninja’s blenders, as a similar IQ model earned a spot in our round-up of the best food processors. “Although you can also control the appliance with manual settings, the auto-iQ takes care of pulsing, pausing, blending and other process patterns in one move, adding to the stress-free nature of this gadget,” our reviewer said.

Buy now

Shark wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner WV270UK: Was £179.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Helping you tackle hard-to-reach crevices, Shark’s handheld vacuum cleaner will make light work of cleaning your home. The cordless model is said to quickly remove dust, debris and pet hair from your surroundings and boasts two attachments: a crevice tool and multi-surface pet tool. Lightweight at less than 700g, enjoy a run time of up to 15 minutes and two power modes. Complete with a sleek charging base, the handheld device can be easily stored. For Black Friday, you can save a whopping 44 per cent on the appliance, thanks to Amazon.

Buy now

Vax dual power pet advance upright carpet cleaner: Was £169.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Vax)

There’s £70 off this Vax carpet cleaner at Amazon. Corded and upright, you don’t need to worry about battery life with this cleaner, and it’s designed to tackle pet hair without getting tangled up. A dual tank system separates clean water from dirty water, and the head houses two rotating brushes designed to lift dirt from deep within your carpets. The hose stretches up to 2.4m to help with cleaning a carpeted staircase and fabric upholstery. Two, 250ml bottles of platinum solution and pre-treatment solution are also included.

Buy now

Tefal actiFry genius+ health air fryer FZ773840: Was £219.99 now £188, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In our review of Tefal’s genius+ air fryer, our writer said “it was one of the best air fryers we’ve tested to date.” The larger-size model safely secured a spot in our review of the best air fryers, so you can trust that this energy-saving appliance will help you rustle up “fantastic-tasting food” with “minimal effort”. “Unlike others, it can make food with sauce as a slow cooker would, so casseroles, stews and curries are all an option,” noted our writer. They also added that out of all of the models on test, it made “some of the best chips”.

Buy now

Breville barista max espresso machine: Was £449.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Breville)

Here’s a deal that saves 34 per cent on the barista max espresso machine from Breville. Reduced by over £150, the machine can also make latte and cappuccino, has an integrated bean grinder and steam wand, a 2.8l water tank, and produces up to 15 bar of pressure. A 50ml milk jug is included as part of the deal, along with filters, a cleaning pan and a grinder brush. With 30 different settings, this is a machine that’s sure to make fresh coffee exactly how you like it.

Buy now

George Foreman large steel grill: Was £119.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

You can save a whopping 69 per cent on this supersize George Foreman grill, thanks to Amazon. With its seven-portion capacity, it’s fit for the entire family. From juicy steaks to grilled chicken or simple cheese toasties, the meal possibilities are endless, whether you’re hosting a barbecue or livening up dinner times. Designed with non-stick plates, they can be easily wiped down after use while the drip tray helps protect from grease overspills. Finished in a striking dark bronze, the grill can be stored vertically to help save on space.

Buy now

Tefal ultimate pure steam iron FV9830: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Currently reduced by almost 40 per cent, this 3,000W purple and black steam iron has a 3m power cord while its two-in-one “micro-calc filter” creates filtered steam, which should prevent pesky stains. You can tackle those creases with the steam boost function, while there’s a 350ml water tank to top up too. An IndyBest tried-and-tested brand, we included a similar Tefal model in our best steam irons round-up, where our reviewer praised the “streamlined shape” and “tapered soleplate.”

Buy now

Best Amazon Black Friday kids’ toys deals

Lego 42123 Technic McLaren senna GTR racing sports collectable model car building kit: Was £44.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Hailing from the popular Lego Technic range, this McLaren senna GTR model is perfect for Lego fans and petrolheads alike. The supercar replica not only looks the part but features moving parts to recreate the McLaren design, from a working steering wheel to V8 engine with moving pistons and doors that open and close. Satisfy your need for speed, and get a brilliant deal in the process, while the McLaren set is discounted by over 20 per cent.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sale event that takes place in November. Retailers and brands alike reduce the prices of thousands of products in a huge final sale before Christmas.

Black Friday 2022 officially kicks off today. – so the sale is now underway. Fear not, though, it’s no longer a one-day affair, because, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. Thankfully for you, throughout Cyber Weekend, we’re on hand updating our guides to everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

The best Amazon Black Friday 2022 shopping tips

To avoid getting caught up in the shopping chaos and buying things you don’t need, make a shopping list and stick to it. Better yet, start curating an Amazon wish list, so you can check in to see when prices fall and immediately add them to your basket.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member already, signing up will give you next-day, and sometimes same-day, delivery on thousands of products, along with access to Prime Video and Prime Music for a monthly fee of £8.99 or £95 per year. You can sign up here.

When will Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2022 sale start?

Cyber Monday kicks off on Monday 28 November and is the last chance to shop the sale before Christmas, so make sure you take advantage of the deals before they disappear.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale sees some impressive savings, so if you missed out on the Black Friday sale, you’ll still have an opportunity to shop across the site.

