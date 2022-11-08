Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is back for another year. The shopping bonanza sees thousands of brands and retailers slash prices across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more.

There are thousands of bargains to be found, and it’s usually the final opportunity before Christmas to save on big-name brands such as Nintendo, Lego, Ninja and many more.

What first began as a 24-hour sale the day after Thanksgiving in the US, has fast become an annual highlight for bargain hunters worldwide.

Every year, the biggest retailers unveil their best discounts – Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos have some of the largest reductions to shop, but as the annual Black Friday kicks off, we often see newcomers such as Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips and Dr Martens take part too.

Online shopping behemoth Amazon stands out, however. Its Black Friday sale gets bigger each year, and is a key date in its calender along with its recent Prime Day event. read on for what to expect from the retailer this year.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sale event that takes place in November. Retailers and brands alike reduce the prices of thousands of products in a huge final sale before Christmas, so mark your calendar, to avoid missing out.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday will officially begin on 25 November, with round-the-clock deals being unveiled until 28 November (also known as Cyber Monday).

However, in bid to stay competitive among shoppers, retailers will often launch discounted products during the weeks before Black Friday. Amazon is no exception – often promoting its Black Friday savings as early as a month before the official event begins.

When will Amazon’s Black Friday 2022 sale start?

There’s no word yet on a confirmed date for Amazon’s Black Friday sale to kick off, but rest assured you won’t have to wait long. The retailer is famous for its weeks of deals across everything from air fryers to vacuum cleaners.

Make sure to add this page to your bookmarks, to be first in the know for Amazon’s big Black Friday 2022 plans.

What were the best Black Friday deals from Amazon last year?

Last year was bigger than ever for Black Friday, and shoppers enjoyed huge savings on many of Amazon’s own products, such as Ring doorbells, Echo Dot speakers and Fire tablets, alongside brands such as Dyson, Shark, Apple, Sony and more.

Some notable deals we reported included the Ring video doorbell wired and Echo dot, third-gen bundle (£71.98, Amazon.co.uk), which was reduced from £89.99 to £44.

Apple, which is notorious for its lack of sales, can often be found disounted in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, and this Apple Watch series 6 (£254, Amazon.co.uk) caught our eye. It was reduced from £379 to £289 last year.

Amazon is also a treasure trove for gaming deals. The Nintendo Switch bundle with Just Dance (£279.46, Amazon.co.uk) dropped in price to the lowest we’d ever seen it. The console came down from £301 to just £273.99.

The best Amazon Black Friday 2022 shopping tips

To avoid getting caught up in the shopping chaos and buying things you don’t need, make a shopping list and stick to it. Better yet, start curating an Amazon wish list, so you can check in to see when prices fall and immediately add them to your basket.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member already, signing up will give you next-day, and sometimes same-day, delivery on thousands of products, along with access to Prime Video and Prime Music for a monthly fee of £8.99 or £95 per year. You can sign up here.

When will Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2022 sale start?

Cyber Monday kicks off on Monday 28 November and is the last chance to shop the sale before Christmas, so make sure you take advantage of the deals before they disappear.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale sees some impressive savings, so if you missed out on the Black Friday sale, you’ll still have an opportunity to shop across the site.

What were the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals last year?

Top discounts we discovered last year included an Amazon fire HD 8 tablet, 8in HD display, 32 GB, black (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk), which went from £89.99 to £39.99.

Alongside that, there was also hundred of pounds off a Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner (£129, Amazon.co.uk), which was reduced from £129.99 to £98.99.

If you were in the market for a new TV, the Sony Bravia KE65A8/P 65in OLED TV (£1,412.44, Amazon.co.uk) had a hefty discount, from £2,399 to £1,699.

