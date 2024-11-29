Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Listen up, bargain hunters – your time has finally come. Black Friday 2024 has officially landed, and Apple deals are dropping on the latest iPhone models. Plus, I’ve just spotted Apple’s best wireless earbuds have plummeted to an all-time low price.

Amazon has slashed the price of the AirPods Pro 2 to just £179, making them the exact same price as the recently launched AirPods 4 with noise cancelling. Despite being older, the AirPods Pro 2 have superior noise cancellation and better sound quality than the AirPods 4, and are my go-to earbuds for everyday use.

The AirPods Pro 2 aren’t the only headphones on sale right now. Apple’s AirPods Max have also been reduced at select retailers, and even the AirPods 4 have had a small price cut. I’m rounding up all the best Black Friday AirPods deals below.

Best AirPods Black Friday deals 2024

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

As well as having spectacular sound and noise-cancelling, the AirPods Pro 2 feature the best battery life on any AirPods. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” said tech critic David Phelan in his review. Unlike the AirPods 4, there are also touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage. You can save £50 with this deal at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £179, now £161.10, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s brand new Airpods only launched in September, and they’re already on sale this Black Friday. In tech critic David Phelan’s review of the AirPods 4, he described them as “amazingly small and light.” He added that the audio quality, noise cancelling and microphone are all strong, while the fit is snug and comfortable. “The new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are excellent and the price is great: just £10 more than AirPods third-generation, which didn’t have noise-cancelling on board,” he said.

Apple AirPods Max: Was £499, now £429, Currys.co.uk

Apple’s AirPods Max are currently on sale at Currys. Now with £70 off, there’s no better time to invest in a new pair of cans. In tech critic David’s review of the AirPods Max, he described them as “an astonishing achievement”. He said: “These headphones are premium, but they sound premium, too. If you are even slightly tempted you will find an admittedly expensive piece of hardware that could change how you listen to music.”

