Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.

Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

While Apple itself doesn’t reduce prices for Black Friday, the tech giant will, as always, be offering a gift card in exchange for a purchase. Those Black Friday gift card offers have just been announced.

If you buy an eligible iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE or iPad air, Apple will chuck in a £50 gift card. Purchase some AirPods pro 2 or the AirPods max, and you’ll get a £75 gift card. Need a new MacBook? You can get a gift card worth up to £250.

That said, if you’d rather save money on the purchase you’re about to make instead of one sometime in the future, we’ve already seen contract deals on the new iPhone 14, as well as savings on Apple Watches, MacBooks, iPads, accessories and more. Keep reading this article for all the best Black Friday Apple deals so far.

Read more:

Best early Apple Black Friday deals 2022

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB, 24-month contract: Was £44.99 per month, now £41.99 per month with a £49 up-front cost, Carphonewarehouse.com

(Carphone Warehouse)

You can save £72 over 24 months with this Black Friday deal on the all-new iPhone 14 at Carphone Warehouse. The plan has a £49 up-front charge and is provided by iD Mobile, which is part of the Three network. You’ll be able to access unlimited 5G data, wherever it’s available, plus other benefits such as inclusive roaming in 50 countries worldwide.

In our review of the handset, our reviewer said the iPhone 14 might look similar on the outside, but its “internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary”. They added: “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, featuring Apple’s excellent design and build quality, the now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera.”

Buy now

Apple iPhone 13 pro, 512GB: Was £1,249, now £1,189, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone this Black Friday but don’t need the latest and greatest handset, last year’s iPhone 13 pro is currently on sale at Amazon. The retailer has taken a £60 chunk out of the original price of the 512GB model, so you’ll have plenty of storage to hoard all your apps, photos and videos.

“The swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors,” our tech critic said in their review. “The first 120Hz display for an iPhone is definitely worth having. The innovations from 2020, such as 5G and the ceramic shield that makes the screen more drop-resistant, are nicely consolidated. And just as importantly, Apple is paying attention to the things that really matter, like battery life, which is exceptionally good.”

Buy now

Apple Watch series 7, GPS, 41mm: Was £369, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon is giving you a 14 per cent discount on last year’s Apple Watch series 7 with GPS, and it will have you running wild into the new year.

“The Apple watch remains a remarkably advanced wearable when it comes to health and fitness metrics. If you have a series 6, then the gorgeous new display, delicately upgraded design, and improved durability should be enough to tempt you to upgrade,” our writer said in their review of the smartwatch.

Buy now

Apple iPad pro M2 12.9in 2022, 256GB, wifi, Was £1,369, now £1,319, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

You can save £50 on this early Black Friday deal on the latest iPad pro, courtesy of John Lewis & Partners. When we reviewed the tablet following its release last month, our writer was full of praise. “The large iPad pro is especially brilliant (literally, thanks to the mini LED backlighting that brightens everything) and has a super-fast processor that handles everything you throw at it with ease,” they wrote in their review. “Not everybody needs all this power, though the speedy performance benefits everything the tablet does. If you really want the best tablet around, it’s the iPad pro.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook air, 13.6in, 2022, 256GB SSD: Was £1,169, now £1,109, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price of the latest MacBook air with the M2 chip by a healthy £60 this Black Friday. Launched in July this year, it’s thinner and lighter than the previous MacBook air, has a redesigned keyboard and sees the return of a fan-favourite feature: MagSafe charging. “The M2 processor is noticeably faster than the already barnstorming M1 and the battery life remains outstanding,” our writer said in their review of the laptop. “The new MacBook air shines because of its superb light weight and bright display, its great keyboard and fast performance, and its sheer drop-dead glorious design.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd gen: Was £249, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This is the first UK price drop we’ve seen on the new AirPods pro, and while it’s only a tiny saving, we expect them to be booted back up to full price very quickly. These are the second-generation AirPods pro wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, which only arrived in September of this year.

Our reviewer gave them a rating of 8/10 and said: “The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model. Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

Buy now

Apple Watch series 8, GPS, 41mm: Was £419, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Discounts on current-generation Apple products are rare, so while it’s only a £20 saving this Watch series 8 deal is worthy of your attention. This model of Apple Watch was only launched a couple of months ago, and this particular deal sees money off the 41mm version with GPS and Wi-Fi, finished in midnight aluminium with a matching sports rubber band.

New for the series 8 Watch is body temperature tracking, improved sleep analysis, and a car crash detection system that can automatically call for help. Our reviewer said of the wearable: “Apple Watch series 8 is slick and easy to use, and is very responsive and fast, whether you’re launching an app, getting directions on your Watch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, or setting a timer.”

Buy now

Beats studio buds: Was £159, now £109, Very.co.uk

(Very )

Want to get a pair of active noise-cancelling earbuds this Black Friday but don’t want to splash out for some expensive AirPods pros? The Apple-owned Beats studio buds are a worthy alternative. “The studio buds produce some seriously impressive sound, especially in the higher frequencies, and the fit is among the best around, with a barely noticeable weight and perfect size,” our writer said in their review of the buds. “The quick pairing for Android users is a great move, and shows that Beats aren’t purely for Apple users since the company’s acquisition.”

Buy now

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a handy 17 per cent saving on a four pack of Apple’s Bluetooth tracking gadget, called the AirTag. These coin-sized devices connect to your iPhone, then are designed to slip into a bag, jacket or anything you don’t want to lose. Misplace said item, and you can use Apple’s Find My app to track down the AirTag inside. If out of range (or in another city or even country), an AirTag declared lost will tell you its approximate location whenever someone else’s iPhone comes within Bluetooth range of it. AirTags are powered by a replaceable coin-style battery.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air M1, 2020, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £877, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Although it’s a couple of years old now, the MacBook air M1 is still sold by Apple, alongside the new (and more expensive) M2 model (£1,119, Currys.co.uk). While Apple still charges the original retail price of £999 for the M1 air, Very has sliced off a handy £152 this Black Friday.

This model of MacBook air featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”

Buy now

Apple MagSafe battery pack for iPhone: Was £99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This rechargeable battery pack snaps magnetically to the back of any model of iPhone 12, 13 and 14, then refills its battery. The pack uses Apple’s wireless Magsafe technology, and then is recharged using the same USB to Lightning cable as your iPhone or AirPods (charger and cable both sold separately).

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 pro leather case with MagSafe: Was £59, now £49, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Currys has discounted all of Apple’s MagSafe cases for the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max this Black Friday. All of them have been reduced by £10. Winning a spot in our round-up of the best iPhone cases, our writer said: “Apple’s own leather case is solid and reliable and the MagSafe magnet ring inside means the case clicks into place easily and is quick to remove.”

“There’s also a neat visual extra that only happens with Apple’s own MagSafe cases: as you put it on, the home screen flashes in exactly the colour of the case. That means it will briefly show whether you’ve got golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight or wisteria,” they added.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s basically the biggest sales event in the calendar year, with retailers slashing prices left and right, giving you the best opportunity to grab a bargain before Christmas.

It originally started across the pond in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, but since the UK adopted the sales tradition, we’ve seen it last an entire weekend, finishing on what is now known as Cyber Monday.

Black Friday became a modern retail phenomenon in the mid-2000s when footage of impatient shoppers falling over one another to grab discounted electronics went viral. Since 2005, Black Friday has consistently been the busiest shopping day in the United States.

It grew in popularity when Amazon brought the shopping bonanza to UK shores in the mid-2010s. Now Black Friday is everywhere, making it easier than ever to find a bargain.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday will officially take place on 25 November and end on Monday 28 November, but we’ve been seeing deals start earlier and earlier as years go by, with Currys, Argos and more having launched their deals in the first week of November.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday traditionally takes place on the day after the Black Friday weekend. It used to be the online equivalent to Black Friday, which tended to focus on in-store deals at brick-and-mortar shops. Now though, there is little to tell the two days apart, as deals tend to be available online and in-store, for the entire week of Black Friday – or, as we’re increasingly seeing – the entire month of November. For 2022, Cyber Monday falls on 28 November, but in reality it’s just another day of the existing Black Friday sale.

When will the Black Friday 2022 Apple deals start?

Now, essentially. We saw Apple deals on iPhones, iPads and the Apple Watch dropping as early as 2 November this year. We’ll be digging around for the best Apple deals and delivering them on a platter right here on this page. Give it a bookmark.

What to expect from Apple deals this Black Friday 2022

Last year, many of the Apple products (which had launched that same year) went on sale, so we’ll be expecting to see all of Apple’s most recent gadgets discounted this year, too. We will hopefully see some contract deals on the new iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, as well as modest savings on the older iPhone 13 pro.

We’re also hopefully going to see reductions on the older AirPods pro 1st gen and, if we’re lucky, the second-generation AirPods pro as well. Apple Watches are usually discounted on Black Friday too, so we’re expecting to see small discounts on the Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch SE, though we’re unsure about the Apple Watch ultra.

The MacBook air and MacBook pro are almost always discounted on Black Friday, so expect the latest M2 models to receive healthy discounts when the sale starts.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners