Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! It’s the start of Black Friday‘s main event, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza. Throughout this weekend, you’re going to be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.

Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events, with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches nearly impossible to find. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a deal to be had, because a number of Apple’s products were discounted last year via third-party retailers.

Apple has confirmed that from 26 November to 29 November, it will be giving away Apple Store gift cards up to the value of £160 with all eligible purchases. But for discounts on Apple products themselves, third party retailers are your best bet.

We’re busy scouring all the biggest retailers to bring you the latest deals throughout the entirety of Black Friday, including from John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, Argos and more, as we search for all the best Apple deals available.

The best Apple Black Friday 2021 deals

Best iPhone Black Friday deals

Apple iPhone 13 pro max: Was £76 per month, now £38 per month, Three.co.uk

The all-new, all-singing, all-dancing iPhone 13 pro max is the latest high-end smartphone from Apple. It has a large 6.7in OLED screen, perfect for watching films while you’re on the go, or editing photos or videos. “The swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors, but there’s plenty more under the hood” as well, our tester said in our review of the handset. The iPhone’s first-ever 120Hz display is just one of them.

Three is offering the pro max at half the price for the first six months of your contract. You’ll have to pay £89 up-front for the 128GB model, but you’ll get unlimited data, texts, calls and a £100 Amazon gift card if you’re switching from a different network provider.

Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

Mobile network provider Three is offering the all-new iPhone 13 pro, with its stellar camera system, at half the price for the first six months of your contract. While you do have to pay £69 up-front on the 128GB pro model, you’ll get unlimited texts, calls and access to 5G data speeds. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon. In our review of the iPhone 13 pro, our writer said: “The swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”

Apple iPhone 13: Was £57 per month, now £42 per month, Sky.com

If you’ve been considering upgrading to the iPhone 13, now is the time to do it because you can get 50 per cent off Sky’s 60GB plan in its Black Friday sale. The new model looks similar to the iPhone 12, and has a smaller notch in the display, a new camera system and is powered by the company’s latest A15 chip, which, according to Apple, means it’s up to 50 per cent faster than its competitors. In our review of the phone, our tester said the iPhone 13 delivers “blazing-fast performance, great design and great cameras”, which makes “good photography easy”.

Apple iPhone 12 pro, 256GB: Was £949, now £899, Currys.co.uk

The less expensive iPhone 12 pro model has many of the same features as the pro max, including the ceramic shield technology as well as the A14 bionic chip and the ultra-wide and telephoto lens. In our review of the phone, we praised the “sleek stainless steel finish” and the “lovely new flat-edge design, harking back to the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 days.” If you’re looking to upgrade, there’s no better time as Currys is offering £50 off the model right now in its Black Friday sale.

Apple iPhone 12: Was £45.54 per month, now £38.54 per month, O2.co.uk

Pay £20 upfront and you can get Apple’s iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage for the reduced price of £38.54 per month in O2’s Black Friday sale. That’s a saving of up to £252 over the course of a 36-month contract. You’ll get 150GB of data each month, which is plenty enough to last you hours and hours of Netflix streaming on Apple’s first 5G phone. The iPhone 12 is a great all-rounder. “If having the latest model isn’t high on your list of priorities, consider the iPhone 12, which is designed to have the broadest appeal,” our writer said in our round-up of the best iPhones. “It is a comprehensive package, complete with upgraded specs packed into a familiar form factor.”

Apple iPhone 12, 128GB: Was £729, now £699, Very.co.uk

The iPhone 12 is Apple’s first 5G phone and delivers super-fast speeds, with our reviewer calling it a great all-rounder phone. If you’re not interested in a new contract deal, then take a look at this deal from Very, which features an impress £30 saving. “If having the latest model isn’t high on your list of priorities, consider the iPhone 12, which is designed to have the broadest appeal,” our writer said in our round-up of the best iPhones.

Apple iPhone 12 mini, 128GB: Was £47 per month, now £22.50 per month, Three.co.uk

If smaller phones are more your thing, then check out this deal on the iPhone 12 mini from Three. While you’ll have to pay £29 up-front, you’ll get the first six months of your contract at half the price, plus 100GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. The iPhone 12 mini packs in the same features as the regular iPhone 12, just in a smaller body.

Apple iPhone 12 mini, 128GB: Was £629, now £609, Johnlewis.com

Not looking for a new contract but want to buy a new iPhone 12 mini outright? Then take a look at this deal from John Lewis & Partners, which has taken a modest £20 off the small but mighty handset from Apple. You’ll get all the same features of owning an iPhone 12 phone, but with its smaller dimensions, it will fit super snug in your grasp.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch series 6 with GPS and cellular, 44mm stainless steel: Was £699, now £629, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to up your fitness game, then the 2020 Apple Watch series 6 with the stainless steel casing is currently on sale at Amazon. It boasts a 44mm always-on display, an ECG and blood oxygen monitor, as well as that glorious swim-proof design. This model also has both GPS and cellular, so you’ll be able to make calls, text from your wrist and get directions without having to take your iPhone out on those runs. “The series 6 has everything going for it,” our reviewer said, and it’s especially good for those “interested in wellness features.”

Apple Watch series 6 with GPS, 44mm, aluminium: Was £409, now £309, Amazon.co.uk

In the market for a new fitness tracker? Amazon is currently offering £130 off the 2020 Apple Watch series 6 with the aluminium casing and a product red sport band. This GPS model lets you take calls, reply to texts and get directions while out and about, although you’ll still need your iPhone close by. It also has a blood oxygen sensor and an ECG monitor, and it’s got an always-on display that Apple says is 2.5 times brighter outdoors than the previous series 5.

Best Airpods Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case: Was £239, now £185, Johnlewis.com

Apple AirPods pro are pretty pricey but, thanks to John Lewis & Partners’s Black Friday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk), they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. The AirPods pro also come with Apple’s new MagSafe wireless charging case, released in October.

Apple AirPods 3rd gen: Was £169, now £159, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

The third generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro, such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality. In our AirPods 3 review, our tester said they were “a very big step up from the second-generation model. The improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape.” The third generation AirPods are rarely on sale, if ever, so grab this £10 discount while you can.

Apple AirPods 2nd gen: Was £119, now £99, Currys.co.uk

Then 2nd gen AirPods are on sale for under £100 at Currys this Black Friday. In our review of the buds, our writer said that “the second-generation versions are a fantastic pair of entry-level earbuds that are comfortable to wear and extremely convenient”.

The in-ear white plastic tips have a one-size-fits-all design. This might not suit everyone, but our writer found that the buds “fitted comfortably and securely” in their ears, “even when running and in the gym”. With a saving of £20, there has never been a better time to buy a pair.

Apple AirPods max: Was £549, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

In the market for some new over-ear headphones? Apple’s AirPods max are some of the best around, especially for iPhone users. But they’re not cheap, and they’re rarely ever on sale... until now. Amazon is currently offering a 22 per cent saving for Black Friday. Our writer praised the spatial audio feature in their review of the best wireless headphones: “The sound of your favourite tunes coming from all directions around your head is absolutely mind-blowing, and it will make you fall in love with your favourite songs all over again, giving you a new perspective on what you’re listening to.”

Best AirTag Black Friday deals

Apple AirTag, pack of 4: Was £99, now £84.99, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Always losing your precious things? Item loser, meet the AirTag. It’s a finder for iOS users, and it’s a lot smarter than the current crop of Tile trackers. “The AirTag doesn’t just rely on Bluetooth to help track down your missing stuff,” our writer said in their review. “Ultra-wideband will also help direct you toward it. You’ll get handy arrows telling you which direction to turn in and how far away the AirTag is from your current location.”

Best iPad Black Friday deals

Apple iPad pro, 2021, 256GB: Was £849, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new tablet, then Apple’s latest 2021 iPad pro has just gone on sale at Amazon. It’s one of the best tablets around, outperforming most laptops in the spec department. It’s powered by the same M1 chip found in the MacBook pro, there’s a new liquid retina XDR screen, a Thunderbolt port, Face ID and some new rear and front-facing cameras. “The new iPad is not only the fastest and most powerful tablet you’ll come across, but it also outdoes most laptops,” our tester said in their review of the device. “The pro has the best of everything Apple makes.”

Apple iPad mini, 2021, 6th gen, 256GB: Was £619, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

The latest iPad mini has been out for less than two months and it’s already on sale at Amazon. While the savings are only modest, Apple rarely ever discounts the price on its kit, plus it’s the latest 2021 model, so it’s even more of a steal. “The iPad mini is like a smaller version of the iPad air, but it’s also more powerful than that and has features the air can’t match such as ‘centre stage’ for video calls,” our writer said in our review of the new iPad mini. “It has a super-fast processor, and it’s amazingly convenient and pocketable.”

Best M1/MacBook Black Friday deals

Apple MacBook pro, 14in, M1 Pro, 2021, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage: Was £1,899, now £1,799, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest MacBook pro with the new M1 Pro chip, stop the hunt! Amazon is serving up Apple’s new 14in laptop with a sizeable £100 discount, despite it only launching a little more than a month ago. “Apple’s new MacBook pro is a radical update, from the slick, classy design to the rethought keyboard and eye-poppingly brilliant display,” our writer said in their review. “What we want is a laptop that does everything at speed, without delay, has strong battery life and an immersive display. The new MacBook pro does all of the above with aplomb, better than any laptop we’ve used before, from any manufacturer. It is a country mile ahead of the competition.”

Apple MacBook pro, M1, 2020, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage: Was £1,299, now £1,159, Very.co.uk

Very has taken a £140 bite out of this Apple… 2020 M1 MacBook pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Black Friday. The laptop featured in our round-up of the best laptops for high-end performance, with our tester saying that “unlike the Air, there is a fan in this model which means the fast performance can continue for even longer,” adding that the “pro includes a slightly more powerful graphics chip”. Of course, you also get the nifty touch bar instead of the top row of physical function keys.

Apple MacBook air, M1, 2020, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage: Was £1,199, now £1,149, Very.co.uk

Very has slashed the price of the 2020 M1 MacBook air with 16GB of RAM by £50 in its Black Friday sale. The laptop featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance, with our tester saying that it was “remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made all the more appealing thanks to a tapered design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick”. And the new version is the first to use Apple’s own M1 chip instead of an Intel processor, meaning it’s breathtakingly fast too.

Apple MacBook air, M1, 2020, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage: Was £949, now £889, Currys.co.uk

If you don’t think you’ll need the sheer horsepower of a MacBook air with 16GB RAM, then Currys is also selling the 8GB model with a £60 discount. Of course, it uses Apple’s new blazing-fast M1 chip, so you won’t be missing out. “It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs,” said our writer in their round-up of the best high-end laptops. “The extra power has not diminished the air’s great battery life, however, as this model has six more hours of usability than the previous model.”

Best HomePod mini Black Friday deals

Apple HomePod mini: Was £89, now £69, Currys.co.uk

This is probably one of the best deals you’ll ever find on Apple’s fabulous smart speaker. The tech giant’s HomePod mini can rarely ever be found with a discount, but Currys is currently selling the space grey version with £20 off. “It offers fantastic sound for its size and plenty of smart features for its price,” our writer said in their review of the speaker. “It’s incredibly easy to set up on an Apple device, looks fantastic, and does everything you could want of it while taking up a tiny amount of space in any room.”

Best Beats Black Friday deals

Beats powerbeats pro: Was £219.95, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Need an excellent pair of wireless earbuds for running? The powerbeats pros come out as the top pick for sprinters in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds. “The most comfortable true wireless running earbuds have over-ear hooks, and in this category the Beats powerbeats pros are the best workout earbuds you can buy,” our writer said in their review. “Whether you’re rocking an iPhone or an Android, they deliver exceptional comfort and fit, decent all-round sound quality and a battery life that could outlast your latest resolution to take up running again.”

Beats solo pro: Was £269.95, now £126.43, Amazon.co.uk

The Beats solo pro headphones are the company’s first pair of on-ear cans, and earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. They’re not only sturdier than any Beats that have come before them, thanks to a new headband and anodised aluminium sidearms, but they also sound great, too. “They feature the company’s signature bouncy, upbeat, lively V-curve sound, with sparkly highs and deep, bassy lows,” our writer said in their review, adding that the “active noise cancellation is fairly good at blocking out the squeals of the tube”. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen them sell for.

Beats studio buds: Was £129.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

The studio buds are already remarkable value, offering up some excellent noise cancellation for a little more than half the price of Apple’s flagship buds, the AirPods pro, but in this Black Friday sale, the price is now as low as the lower-spec AirPods. “Beats is known for its predilection for bass, but this is far from overwhelming here, and there’s much to like in the boisterous but defined sound,” our writer said in their round-up of the best wireless earbuds, in which the studio buds feature. “The buds themselves are tiny, allowing for long-wearing comfort. And, unlike the AirPods, they pair as easily with Android phones as they do with iPhones.”

Beats solo 3: Was £179, now £119, Very.co.uk

The Beats solo 3 wireless headphones are the brand’s smallest headphones in its on- and over-ear range. Like most Beats headphones, they come with Apple’s W1 chip built-in, so they pair easily to your iPhone and other Apple devices. You get an estimated 40 hours of battery life from these cans, but they can also be hooked up with a wire if you find yourself running out of battery. Plus, there’s now £50 off at Very.

Best Apple Pencil Black Friday deals

Apple Pencil 2nd gen: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

The second generation Apple Pencil mimics the responsiveness and precision of writing with an actual biro or fountain pen. You can draw, take notes or just navigate around your iPad with ease. It’s perfect for the more creative Apple user as well, letting you sketch, colour in and edit images with the stylus. Although we haven’t tested the device here at IndyBest, it’s been a go-to for digital artists and graphic designers since its launch five years ago, and you can save £20 on the Pencil right now.

Best Apple accessory Black Friday deals

Apple magic keyboard for 12.9in iPad pro: Was £349, now £164.50, Johnlewis.com

Apple’s magic keyboard for the iPad pro isn’t just a keyboard – it doubles up as a protective case for the tablet. “It is cleverly decked out with a cantilever design so you can angle the screen perfectly,” our writer said in their review of the best keyboards. “Unlike most other keyboards like this, the keys are backlit – it draws its power from the iPad which connects to it by a smart connector inside.”

But the best thing? According to our reviewer, it’s the way the keys feel. They described them as “on a par with the latest Apple keyboards on iMac and MacBook pro”. John Lewis & Partners is currently selling it at half its normal price this Black Friday.

Apple magic mouse: Was £79, now £54.90, Amazon.co.uk

It might not look like much, but this mouse is a really clever one. It has a sleek, buttonless, glassy design, that neatly combines the functionality of a trackpad and mouse into one device – you can swipe side to side, hold, press and even tap it with multiple fingers. It also pairs with your Mac automatically when you take it out of the box.

Apple USB-C digital AV multi-port adaptor: Was £75, now £60.04, Amazon.co.uk

This isn’t the sexiest Apple product in the world, but for anyone needing to hook up their MacBook or iPad to an external monitor, then it’s a real lifesaver. The official USB-C digital AV adapter from Apple lets you connect your USB-C enabled Mac or iPad pro to an HDMI display, while also providing extra ports for a standard USB device and a USB-C charging cable, essentially giving you two extra ports. It displays 1080p at 60Hz when connected up to your Mac, so it’s all crisp and clear on the monitor. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen this adapter sell for on Amazon.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday, traditionally because online sales would peak. This year, it falls on 29 November. It’s usually the last day of the sales but, like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is getting longer and longer, with some retailers’ deals running into the January sales.

Tips for shopping the Apple Black Friday 2021 sale

The IndyBest team will be on-hand throughout the Black Friday event to help you navigate the discounts on iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods and more, bringing you the best Apple deals from all the major retailers as we find them.

Like last year, Apple is giving away Apple Store gift cards up to the value of £160 between 26 November and 29 November on eligible purchases. Here are the gift card deals up for grabs:

A £40 gift card with every iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE purchase

Up to £60 gift card with every AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods pro and AirPods max purchase

A £40. gift card with every Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 3 purchase

An £80 gift card with every iPad pro 11in and iPad pro 12.9in purchase

An £80 Apple Store gift card with an eligible Mac notebook or Mac mini purchase

A £160 gift card with every 27in iMac purchase

We’d also keep an eye on Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very and Currys, who have all slashed prices on Apple products, as well as mobile network providers like O2, Three and Virgin Media.

