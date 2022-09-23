Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday 2022 is the biggest shopping event of the year, and in a few months’ time, you’re going to be able to get your mitts on all of your favourite bits of tech at a discounted price, including on TVs, laptops, and gaming, but more importantly, Apple devices.

Although it first started out as a one-day price-cutting event in the US, Black Friday has since flourished into a weekend-long discounting party. Nowadays it lasts even longer, with some retailers starting the festivities even earlier, dropping deals at the beginning of November. Soon enough, we’ll be calling it Black November.

While Apple rarely ever takes part in big-ticket sales events, with deals on iPhones, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watches impossible to find at the company itself, third-party retailers often discount Apple’s portfolio of products throughout the entirety of Black Friday.

Last year, we saw Three offering up stellar contract deals on the Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 pro max; there were deals to be found on the Apple Watch series 7 at Currys; price cuts could be spotted on the AirPods pro at John Lewis; as well as savings on the 2021 iPad pro and the 2021 MacBook pro. Expect Black Friday 2022 to deliver just as many deals on Apple’s latest gadgets.

Ahead of the shopping event this November, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Black Friday 2022, what products we expect to go on sale and the kinds of deals we saw last year.

What is Black Friday?

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s basically the biggest sales event in the calendar year, with retailers slashing prices left and right, giving you the best opportunity to grab a bargain before Christmas.

It originally started across the pond in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, but since the UK adopted the sales tradition, we’ve seen it last an entire weekend, finishing on what is now known as Cyber Monday.

Black Friday became a modern retail phenomenon in the mid-2000s when footage of impatient shoppers falling over one another to grab discounted electronics went viral. Since 2005, Black Friday has consistently been the busiest shopping day in the United States.

It grew in popularity when Amazon brought the shopping bonanza to UK shores in the mid-2010s. Now Black Friday is everywhere, making it easier than ever to find a bargain.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday will officially take place on 25 November and end on Monday 28 November, but we’ve been seeing deals start earlier and earlier as years go by, with Amazon, Currys and more launching their deals in the first week of November.

When will the Black Friday 2022 Apple deals start?

Last year, we saw Apple deals on iPhones, iPads and the Apple Watch dropping as early as 4 November. Expect it to start around the same time this year.

As always, we’ll be digging around for the best Apple deals as soon as the Black Friday sales unofficially start and delivering them on a platter right here on this page. Give it a bookmark and you’ll be well-prepared for weeks and weeks of bargain hunting when November rolls around.

What to expect from Apple deals this Black Friday 2022

Last year, many of the Apple products (which had launched that same year) went on sale, so we’ll be expecting to see all of Apple’s most recent gadgets to go on sale this year, too. We will hopefully see some contract deals on the new iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, as well as modest savings on the older iPhone 13 pro.

We’re also hopefully going to see reductions on the older AirPods pro 1st gen and, if we’re lucky, the second-generation AirPods pro as well. Apple Watches are usually discounted on Black Friday too, so we’re expecting to see small discounts on the Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch SE, though we’re unsure about the Apple Watch ultra.

The MacBook air and MacBook pro are almost always discounted on Black Friday, so expect the latest M2 models to receive healthy discounts when the sale starts.

What were the best Black Friday Apple deals last year?

Last year, we saw the Apple MacBook pro (£1,729, Amazon.co.uk), get a sizeable £100 discount. At the time, it was the latest and greatest MacBook pro with the then-new M1 Pro chip and launched only a month prior.

A new MacBook pro and MacBook air with an M2 chip were released earlier this year, and we’re expecting some discounts on these new models.

We also saw a reduction on the Apple AirPods pro with the MagSafe charging case (£199, Johnlewis.com), taking them down to £185. Apple is no longer officially selling this model, so we’re expecting the first generation and the second generation AirPods pros, which have only just launched, to go on sale.

Currys had a cool £20 saving on the Apple Watch series 7 (£359, Currys.co.uk). At the time, the watch was only a few months old, so we’re also hoping to see discounts on the Apple Watch series 8 this year, though we’re unsure if the Apple Watch ultra will get the same treatment.

