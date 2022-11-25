Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is well underway and we’ve just spotted a deal that saves more than £150 on the latest model of Apple MacBook pro, cutting the laptop’s price to the lowest it’s ever been.

As well as Apple devices, the Black Friday sale includes money off all sorts of products, including home appliances, tech, TVs, laptops, beauty and fashion.

There are plenty of deals to be had from the likes of John Lewis, Amazon and Currys. As ever, the IndyBest team is on top of the Black Friday sale, bringing you all of the best deals throughout the shopping bonanza.

Although not branded as a Black Friday deal, this discount sees the current-generation MacBook pro reduced by a handy 11 per cent. This takes the price down from £1,349 to £1,195. Being the latest generation, this MacBook Pro is powered by Apple’s latest M2 processor, and it comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory. The screen measures 13.3in and battery life is up to a massive 20 hours.

Continue reading below for everything you need to know on this MacBook pro deal at Amazon.

Apple MacBook pro M2: Was £1,349, now £1,195, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Processor: Apple M2

Apple M2 Display: 13.3in, LED-backlit, 2,560 x 1,600 native resolution, 227 pixels per inch, 500 nits brightness

13.3in, LED-backlit, 2,560 x 1,600 native resolution, 227 pixels per inch, 500 nits brightness RAM: 8GB/16GB/24GB

8GB/16GB/24GB Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB

256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Dimensions: 30.41cm x 21.24cm x 1.56 cm

30.41cm x 21.24cm x 1.56 cm Weight: 1.4kg

1.4kg Colour: Silver/space grey

This Amazon discount applies to both the silver and space grey colour options for this laptop, and an 11 per cent discount is also available is you opt for the larger 512GB capacity option (was £1,549, now £1,385, Amazon.co.uk), too.

Although it looks just like its predecessor, the addition of Apple’s latest M2 processor (itself an upgrade to the year-old M1) means extra performance for running applications and completing energy-intensive tasks, such as photo and video editing more quickly. This model of the MacBook pro includes the touch bar, a second touchscreen display that sits where the top row of function keys would normally be, and it changes its interface depending on which app you are using.

The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan tested it out earlier this year and gave the laptop a score of eight out of 10. In his review, Phelan said: “If you’re a pro user, aspire to be, or just want to run lots of programs without your computer breaking a sweat, then the classic design, the superbly fast performance and that touch bar may see you rushing for this new, yet familiar, 13in MacBook pro.” Owing to the Amazon Black Friday sale, the laptop is now at its lowest ever price.

Buy now

