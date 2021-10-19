Black Friday 2021 is fast approaching, and the many versions of the Apple Watch are likely to be discounted during the shopping bonanza.

The Apple Watch is now in its seventh generation, with the latest model landing alongside the new iPhone 13. But, while the newest version of the tech giant’s smartwatch is unlikely to feature in Black Friday sales for 2021, the company still makes and sells the Watch series 3 (£179, Apple.com) and the Watch SE (£249, Apple.com).

Given that the series 7 only just landed, retailers might still have series 5 and 6 stock to shift when Black Friday comes around, meaning there could be deals and discounts to enjoy.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be tracking the hottest deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them. For now, read on to find out what discounts to expect on Apple Watches this year.

Will there be Apple Watch deals on Black Friday 2021?

Yes, this much we can say with relative certainty. We doubt the new Apple Watch series 7 (from £369, Apple.co.uk) will see any Black Friday discounts, as it only went on sale in October, but it’s fair to assume older models will be reduced.

Deals are highly unlikely to be offered by Apple itself, however. The tech giant doesn’t tend to take part in Black Friday, but thankfully the Watch is sold by many retailers who slash their prices for the annual shopping event. Stores like Argos, Currys, Amazon and John Lewis & Partners are likely to cut the prices of various models of Apple Watch – especially if they are looking to clear out older stock, given that Apple no longer makes the year-old series 6 (£379, Very.co.uk).

Apple Watch deals don’t tend to bundle anything with the wearable, but we’d like to be proved wrong by a retailer using Black Friday to sell watches with extras straps and a spare charger together.

When will Black Friday Apple Watch deals start?

Black Friday 2021 falls on 26 November, but you can expect to see retailers jump the gun and offer sales ahead of the big day itself. Some will start to cut prices at the beginning of that week, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon repeated what it did in 2020, and started its Black Friday sales event a whole month early.

It’s hard to say exactly when Apple Watch sales will begin. Apple itself doesn’t usually take part in Black Friday, so it will depend on when retailers like Argos, Very and Currys plan to start cutting prices. Some retailers offer items at a discounted price for a set time, while others keep the prices low until stock runs out. As ever, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, and this year falls on 29 November.

We should have more details soon on exactly when each retailer plans to start its Black Friday sale, so bookmark this page and check back in closer to the time.

What time does the Apple Watch go on sale?

As above, we don’t know the plans for each retailer just yet. In previous years, some Black Friday sales have kicked off at midnight, while others start when the shop doors open at their usual time.

Retailers will be keen to share their plans closer to the day (or week) itself, so we’ll update this article when that information is available. It could well be the case that one retailer with an Apple Watch Black Friday deal drops the discount ahead of another, but we’ll find out for sure in the coming weeks.

How much will the Apple Watch cost on Black Friday?

Apple currently sells three models of Watch. These are the Watch series 3, SE and series 7, and they start at £179, £249 and £369, respectively. But other retailers currently stock more models of Watch, with the series 5 currently priced from £499 at Argos, and the Watch series 6 priced from £379 at John Lewis & Partners. That series 5 price is higher owing to the model having a cellular connection.

It is likely that the series 4 and 5 will see attractive discounts on Black Friday, as these models are no longer produced by Apple and retailers will be keen to sell off remaining stock, making space for the new series 7. Given how similar the year-old series 6 and new series 7 are, we think the former will be one of the best deals to be had this Black Friday – providing retailers still have the discontinued Watch in stock.

Similarly, remaining stock of the series 5 will likely see a price cut for the shopping event, while the series 3 could dip below its £179 RRP, making the cheapest Apple Watch even more affordable than it already is.

Any discounts on the middling Watch SE (£269, Currys.co.uk) will be welcome, as it already represents good value and shares much of its hardware with the series 4 and series 5 models.

As for Black Friday discounts, we’d love to see the SE fall below the £200 mark, and for remaining series 6 stock to drop comfortably below the £369 series 7. Might £299 be possible for a one-year-old Apple Watch? We’ll have to wait and see.

What to consider when buying an Apple Watch

Key things to look out for when buying an Apple Watch include the size (all current models are available in two different case dimensions), the strap (there are loads to choose from) and whether the smartwatch has its own cellular connection or not.

All models of Apple Watch currently sold are water resistant, while the series 6 (£379, Currys.co.uk) and 7 have an always-on display, and only the series 4, 5, 6 and 7 have an application for taking an ECG, although all models track the wearer’s heart rate.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly of all, the Apple Watch only works with iPhones. Sorry, Android users – this smartwatch isn’t for you.

Who has the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals?

All of the usual suspects should be offering Apple Watch deals this Black Friday. That includes Argos, Currys, Amazon and John Lewis & Partners.

Apple doesn’t usually take part in Black Friday sales, as we mentioned earlier, so you’re best looking at the aforementioned retailers if you’re hunting for a discounted Apple Watch. We’ll have more information on this in the days leading up to Black Friday.

What were the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals last year?

Before Apple itself lowered the recommended price of the Watch series 3, Currys cut it from £279 to £179 for Black Friday 2020, saving buyers a massive £100.

We saw Amazon cut the price of the 44mm Watch series 5 from £529 to £399.99, and the retail giant also lowered the 40mm series 5 with cellular from £699 to £452.99 – a huge saving of almost £250 on the original price.

