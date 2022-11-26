Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

So, the Christmas lists are beginning to stack up this year, but don’t let it get on top of you – we’ve got the perfect antidote: Black Friday.

Officially kicking off today (25 November), it’s the biggest and best of the year, with the likes of TVs, laptops, gaming and tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys discounted. And Argos is known for having some cracking deals.

Argos launched a whole load of discounts early this year, featuring the likes of homeware brands Ninja, Shark and Dyson, to name a few – but it’s been saving the best deals until this weekend.

So, whether you’re looking for new headphones, a TV or some games for the kids, now is the time to bag those bargains.

To help you score a saving, we’ve rounded up the best deals to shop now, from laptops and TVs to cordless vacuums and smartwatches.

The best Argos Black Friday 2022 deals

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £63, now £30, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

We put this TikTok-famous Dyson dupe to the test last year, and it earned a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes too. According to our tester, the heat and styling were “spot on”. They said the bristles “glided through our hair and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price”. It’s a worthy investment for easy styling at home at only £30.

Buy now

Tower T17079 3l air fryer: Was £50, now £30, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Another model from this brand secured a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers, and it’s safe to say Tower is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to these kitchen appliances. This one has a 3l cooking capacity, enough for about three or four portions, so it’s perfect for a small household. The bowl is removable for easy cleaning and dial controls help you set the temperature and timer. For only £30, it really is a bargain.

Buy now

De'longhi Nescafe dolce gusto genio S pod coffee machine, anthracite: Was £80, now £30, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If you dream of frothy cappuccinos while working from home, but don’t really need the bells and whistles of the more expensive coffee machines on the market – consider this simple machine from De'longhi. Compatible with dolce gusto pods, it can make your morning brew in the size you want, whether that’s an espresso, cappuccino, latte, latte macchiato or other options within this machine’s repertoire. It also features a removable drip tray and dishwasher-safe parts for hassle-free cleaning. When we put this machine to the test, our reviewer liked that it was compact, portable and easy to use – and at less than half price, you really can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Google S3 Pixel buds pro in-ear wireless earbuds – carbon: Was £179, now £149.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Our tech writer Alex Lee was seriously impressed when reviewing Google’s Pixel buds pro, saying “it’s about two years too late, but Android and Pixel owners finally have a worthy option when it comes to wireless earbuds”. While still feeling some features were missing, he found these were “unbelievably comfortable, fit snugly and securely, wonderful to control and the active noise cancellation is one of the best we’ve seen on a pair of wireless earbuds”. Now, thanks to Argos, you can save £30 on a new pair as part of the retailer’s early Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Lego City rocket launch centre Nasa-inspired space toy: Was £125, now £62, Argos.co.uk

(Lego)

If you’re buying for a space obsessed little one this Christmas, this Nasa-inspired set is the perfect option. The 1010-piece set includes a great range of realistic features, including a service vehicle, planet rover, and six minifigures, all of which work to encourage creative play. Better still, it’s currently half price.

Buy now

Shark anti hair wrap cordless vacuum: Was £349.99, now £189, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The retailer is calling this one of its ‘hot deals’, and we can see why. With almost 50 per cent off, this is an offer you’ll want to snap up. Here at IndyBest we’ve tested many a vacuum, and Shark’s models have made the cut for both our best cordless and corded round-ups, so it’s safe to say we think it is a top-notch brand. This particular model comes with the brand’s signature anti hair wrap technology, meaning the brush will stay clean and you won’t need to unclog it. Once charged, it can run for up to 40 minutes and a battery indicator light will let you know how much charge is remaining, so you don’t have any unpleasant surprises mid-cleaning.

Buy now

Garmin Fenix 6 pro GPS smartwatch, black: Was £329, now £299, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Our tester was impressed with the solar version of this watch, and while this one can’t be charged by sunlight, it still has a lot going for it. The watch can help you log many workouts, from a simple run to swimming, rowing, skiing, golfing and more. It can also help you map and navigate and includes heart rate, smart notifications, pulse oxygen sensing and contactless payment. Its battery will last up to 14 days, and 10 hours when using GPS.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount - since the game only launched a month ago, this is a decent deal, and the first Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal we’ve seen in the early Black Friday sales.

Still our favourite Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Switch OLED improves upon the original in every possible way. When we reviewed it in our guide to the best Christmas gifts for gamers, our tester said: “It features a larger 7in OLED screen, so you’ll notice that colours are more vivid, and blacks are darker when playing games in handheld mode. There’s a sturdier kickstand so it won’t fall over when you breathe on it, the speakers are slightly better and there’s now an ethernet port for more reliable online play.”

Buy now

Samsung galaxy buds2 pro true wireless earbuds, white: Was £219, now £189, Argos.co.uk

(Samsung )

Designed with an ergonomic fit, enhanced sound and an immersive music experience, Samsung’s galaxy buds2 boast active noise cancellation and connectivity with phones, tablets, laptops and more. The silicone earbuds come with a carry case, 18 hour battery life and a 70 minute charging time.

Buy now

Bissell spot clean pet carpet cleaner: Was £150, now £95, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

We love our furry friends, but they can be messy. But then in swoops Argos with a £55 discount on this pet carpet cleaner from Bissell. It claims to be up for the task at hand with its stain trapper tool and tough stain tool. Plus, its heatwave technology claims to rid carpet and rugs of spots and stains in no time. The water tank has 1.1l capacity when clean and 1.4l when dirty, and a safety cut out indicator will notify you when it’s full. Perfect for cleaning up after mucky pups.

Buy now

Marshall acton II Bluetooth speaker: Was £219.99, now £149.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

At just H 16cm x W 26cm x D 15cm, this is the smallest speaker from the amplifier range from Marshall, and will fit neatly onto many bookshelves or desktops. Despite its size, it still packs a punch, with two tweeters and a subwoofer, both individually powered by class D amps. Its Bluetooth connection has a range of up to 30ft, enabling you to connect with your smartphone or laptop. It also has aux in and is connectable with iPhone, iPod and iPad.

Buy now

Sony 75in KD75X85KU smart 4K freeview TV: Was £1,699, now £1,499, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Upgrade your home entertainment setup with Sony’s 75in smart TV, now reduced by £200 in the Argos Black Friday sale – plus, you’ll get a £200 Argos e-gift card with your purchase. Whether playing video games or streaming the latest blockbuster, the screen is enhanced with the brand’s widest colour palette and powerful audio, courtesy of Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Buy now

Lego Disney ‘Encanto’ Antonio’s magical door set 43200: Was £18, now £12, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Who didn’t wish they could talk with animals when they were kids? Thanks to this Encanto set, your little one could soon be fulfilling that fantasy. This magical set features Antonio Madrigal’s magical door, with working lock and once open, you’ll find the magical jungle world that lies inside. It also includes two Lego Antonia and Mirabel micro doll figures, a jaguar, frog and other animals. At just £12 it would be a show-stopping stocking filler.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy book go 14in Snapdragon laptop: Was £499, now £449, Argos.co.uk

(Argos )

Touted as an ultra lightweight, super-slim design, this compact laptop is likely to be perfect for students or those commuting to work. As part of the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, you can enjoy all the benefits and connectivity you get on a Galaxy phone. The powerful processor is teamed with long battery life, to keep you powered up through long lectures or meetings.

Buy now

Pro Fitness air and magnetic rowing machine: Was £369, now £219, Argos.co.uk

(Argos )

If you’re looking to elevate your home workout game for 2023, this Pro Fitness magnetic rower targets muscles in your abs, arms, legs and back with the magnetic resistance system being friction-free for smooth and quiet function. There’s also pivoting foot pedals to help you avoid slips and maintain balance, as well as wheels and a folding design, meaning it’s easy to use and store.

Buy now

Samsung jet 90 pro cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £630, now £450, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums, our tester said: “Gadget lovers will adore this sleek stick.” Making light work of your cleaning, the powerful vacuum claims to capture 99.999 per cent of fine dust particles. “Better yet, the bin itself is entirely washable, so you can keep your vacuum pristine, ideal for those who suffer with dust allergies,” our tester added. “We found it particularly effective on our hard floors, as it can speedily transform into a mini mop, with a spinning sweeper that gets right into every corner.”

Buy now

Opti easy fold treadmill, was £510, now £340, Argos.co.uk

(Opti)

Still on that working from home flex? Trying to keep active when you’re slaving away at your desk all day? We’ve got just the thing. This easy-fold treadmill by Opti is perfect to keep in your bedroom or living room, so you can jump onto it whenever you get a moment (or try that working-while-walking trend, if you’re brave). The best part? There’s a whopping 30 per cent off, bringing the total down to £340 as a Black Friday treat.

Buy now

Jabra elite 7 pro in-ear true wireless earbuds: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Argos.co.uk

(Jabra)

These in-ear earbuds are perfect for your runs or commute as they’re totally wireless. But you don’t lose out on that noise cancellation that you get from over-ear headphones. These earbuds have adjustable active noise cancellation (ANC), so you can choose just how much of the world you want to block out. They’re also even smaller than the last edition, and have up to 30 hours of battery without charge. Oh, and there’s Alexa. And you can trust this brand – we previously gave its earbuds a glowing review here at IndyBest.

Buy now

ReDo pop complete barking duck skateboard: Was £40, now £25, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Whether you can already do an Ollie or John Lewis’s Christmas advert left you feeling inspired, this Black Friday deal is a great opportunity to invest in a new board. This one has a wider shape, to increase control, and smooth wheels. Plus, with a maximum weight of 100kg, it’s suitable for both young and older skaters. The fun design included on the board gives it extra personality too.

Buy now

Black Friday 2022 in the UK

Black Friday 2022 officialy starts today, 25 November. Fear not though, it’s no longer a one-day affair because, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. Thankfully for you, throughout Cyber Weekend, we’re on hand updating our guides to everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

The final day of the Black Friday sale is dubbed Cyber Monday. This year, it will take place on Monday 28 November. Your final chance to bag a bargain in the run-up to Christmas, some of the biggest discounts are observed on Cyber Monday.

When did the Argos Black Friday sale start?

This year, the retailer launched its pre-Black Friday deals a couple of weeks ahead of the main event, with the best deals dropping over this weekend.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less