Few shopping events can compete with the magnitude of Black Friday – and now it’s finally upon us. In case you had somehow forgotten, Black Friday is the annual bonanza that sees prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys and more. And all our favourite retailers take part – from Boots and Amazon to Very and Currys.

The main event has kicked off today, and will run right across the weekend, culminating with Cyber Monday on 29 November.

What used to be a one-day event now lasts the entire month of November. Plenty of big hitters dropped early deals ahead of today, including Amazon, Currys, Very, Boots and Halfords, to name a few.

Throughout the 2021 sale, we’ll be bringing you expert shopping advice, the best deals and all the details you need to navigate the giant event. Argos did not disappoint in 2020 and remains one of our go-to retailers for bargains across big-ticket brands, including Lego, Apple and Nintendo.

After slashing its prices last year on games consoles, home appliances, TVs and more, here are the exciting savings you can snap up in the Argos Black Friday sale for 2021.

The best Argos Black Friday 2021 deals to shop now

Best Argos gaming deals

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this early Black Friday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.

HP pavilion 15.6in R5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX1650 gaming laptop: Was £899, now £629.99, Argos.co.uk

There’s £269 off this powerful gaming laptop at Argos right now. The 15.6in HP pavilion R5 comes bundled with the brand’s own RGB mouse and headset accessories. The extra bits aren’t the most advanced in the world, but mean this laptop is a complete gaming system straight out of the box. Under the bonnet you’ll find a fast Ryzen 5 processor supported by 8GB of memory, enabling you to play all of the latest PC games and multitask with ease.

Nintendo Switch elite deluxe case: Was £16.99, now £12.49, Argos.co.uk

It never hurts to be prepared when it comes to accessories. This case has 25 per cent off right now and has room for accessories and around 14 games, and could fit either a full-sized Switch, or the more travel-friendly Switch Lite. Its sturdy, durable casing will protect your console wherever you go, and £12 is a small price to pay for peace of mind.

X Rocker eSports pro 2.1 audio gaming chair: Was £169.99, now £119.99, Argos.co.uk

Put yourself in the hot seat this Black Friday with £50 off this premium gaming chair. The chair itself features a built-in subwoofer and a 2.1 audio speaker system – this means there’s two speakers mounted on the headrest for fully immersive audio that connects seamlessly to consoles and audio devices. If you’re shopping around for the right chair for you, why not also take a peek at our best black friday gaming chair deals.

LG OLED48C14LB 48in OLED 4K ultra HD HDR smart TV: Was £1,399, now £999, Argos.co.uk

The LG OLED48C14LB is relatively small for an OLED TV at “just” 48in, but delivers a rich and cinematic viewing experience thanks to the use of top-end OLED panel technology and Dolby tuned speakers. It’s the ideal choice for anyone with a small flat or who doesn’t want the TV to dominate the living space like some other OLED behemoths. Right now at Argos there’s a £400 discount. If it’s out of stock where you are, don’t worry – other retailers are price matching.

Best Argos tech deals

Apple AirPods with charging case, 2nd Generation: Was £119, now £99, Argos.co.uk

Usually a pretty pricey investment, these sleek buds from Apple are reduced to just £99, courtesy of Argos’s Black Friday sale. In our Apple AirPods review, our tester was impressed with their level of comfort saying that while “the one-size-fits-all bud design might not suffice, but for us we found them to be a great fit, staying in place during workouts and walks”.

Samsung 40in UE40T5300 smart full HD HDR LED TV: Was £329, now £279, Argos.co.uk

TV never looked so good. This full HD LED model ensures viewers enjoy crisp, clear images. The HDR technology also makes whites brighter, intensifies colours and enhances the overall picture for an epic cinematic effect. It has a slim design with a very narrow bezel, which the brand says makes it look elegant from every angle. It also includes Dolby digital sound plus and Samsung TV plus – a service which provides instant access to lots of extra free TV channels, movies, sports and more, with no subscriptions or credit cards required. Make sure to add “TV10” at checkout to get your extra 10 per cent off the Black Friday price.

Amazon Fire kids pro tablet: Was £139.99, now £69.99, Argos.co.uk

Unsurprisingly, Argos has also dropped a ton of deals across Amazon devices, and this kids tablet is just half price. It’s one of Amazon’s newer offerings and though we have since reviewed the HD 10, we still think it’s a great piece of tech. It’s a high-performance tablet for school-age children and will allow them to access thousands of apps, games, books, videos, songs and Audible audiobooks too. For fun, learning and play, this tablet will do it all.

Ring video wired doorbell: Was £49, now £34, Argos.co.uk

This is the cheapest Amazon’s smart doorbell has ever been, and while it’s the entry-level model, it packs in all of the most important features you would expect. It can be hardwired into your existing doorbell’s electrics, or into a socket. It alerts you to visitors as they approach your door and allows you to see and speak to them live through your smartphone or home smart display, no matter where in the world you might be. You can also subscribe to Ring Protect for more features, such as rolling recordings stored in the cloud.

Garmin vivoactive 4S GPS smart watch: Was £259.99, now £179.99, Argos.co.uk

Like most of Garmin’s devices, the vivoactive 42 is designed with your fitness in mind. With 20 preloaded sports apps and the option to stream strength, cardio, yoga and pilates workouts right to the watch screen, getting moving has never been so easy. There are also free 5k, 10k and half-marathon training plans ideal for runners. If rose gold isn’t your colour, it also comes in black and grey.

Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Argos.co.uk

When we rounded up the best tablets for kids, this model easily made the cut. “The tactile bumper cover survived many drops, scrapes and even being thrown down in toddler rages. The screen size is 7in, but that feels about right for little paws to grab on to and swipe around.” Wrote our reviewer. And as with all Amazon’s kids’ tablets, it comes with a year’s subscription to Amazon kids+, which has a mind-boggling amount of apps on it. With 50 per cent off it seems a good choice for Christmas 2021.

Google Chromecast: Was £30, now £16.99, Argos.co.uk

The newest version of Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle is being sold with an £13 discount in Asda’s Black Friday sale. The Jammie Dodger sized device plugs into a free HDMI port on your TV, enabling you to stream video entertainment, music and pictures from your phone, tablet or laptop. If you can watch or listen to it on your phone, you can pop it on your TV at the press of a button or with a voice command.

Best Argos home appliance deals

Dyson cyclone V10 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

When we rounded up the best cordless vaccuums for our review, this one easily made the cut. “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction,” praised our writer. We loved how easily it picked up animal hair from carpets and upholstery and we actually found it relatively quiet for such a powerful device. Our only niggle was the price, but now that Argos has sorted that, there’s nothing to stop us from adding it to our basket.

Shark anti hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £179.99, Argos.co.uk

This cordless vacuum from Shark has £170 off right now. It’s perfectly designed for homes with pets and has two brush-rolls that work together in one floorhead, meaning it can pick up hair and glide from carpets to hard floors without stopping. It also has a run-time of up to 40 minutes so you can whizz around your home without having to pause and re-charge, and the flexible wand bends to reach under furniture. On top of that, it transforms into a handheld vacuum with attachments. Perfect for cleaning up any surface, everywhere and anywhere.

Ninja foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker air fryer dehydrator: Was £229.99, now £178.99, Argos.co.uk

Steam, saute, grill, bake – is there anything this nifty appliance can’t do? Landing a spot in our best pressure cookers edit, our tester was wowed by its baking function, and appreciated how easy the pressure cooker was to use, adding: “With an easy turn dial control, LED screen and countdown timer, it was a cinch to produce a melt-in-the-mouth beef casserole in half an hour.” They did note that the price was a little steep, but with £51 off right now, the Argos Black Friday sale has seen to that.

Gtech AirRam and Multi upright and handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

Ticking cleaning off your chores list could become more convenient with this cordless upright vacuum that Gtech claims can glide across all kinds of floors without changing settings. The lightweight appliance bundle comes equipped with additional attachments to reach tough areas, such as stairs and upholstery, while both the AirRam and multi have easy-empty bins. Plus, both vacuum heads are fitted with LED lights. In our review of a similar model, we thought this LED addition was a “clever design, which really impacted how we cleaned, especially on hardwood flooring”.

Melitta F630-102 bean to cup coffee maker: Was £899, now £449.99, Argos.co.uk

This top-of-the-range coffee maker from Melitta can now be picked up for the same price as a far inferior machine. Beyond the standard espresso and americano settings, the F630 can make cafe-quality cappuccinos, froth and all. We’re big fans of Melitta, and included another of its machines in our round-up of the best bean to cup coffee makers.

Kenwood kMix stand mixer, cream: Was £399.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

You’ll be able to whip up everything from cakes and pastries to perfect pizza doughs with this stand mixer. There’s a 1,000W motor, a 5l heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe glass bowl, and three attachments – a K-beater, whisk and dough hook – included as standard. Best of all, you can continue to add to your stand mixer with 10 more available attachments, which include everything from pasta rollers to meat grinders. It’s one of the more versatile mixers out there and, at £200, we see no reason not to invest.

Russell Hobbs 21480 soup maker and blender: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Argos.co.uk

Banish those blues and warm yourself up with homemade soup this winter. Making your own soup is an easy way to keep your nutrient levels up in the darker, colder months, and this soup maker and blender features eight preset programmes for either chunky soup, smooth soup, sauces, smoothies, ice and more. As well as making hot soup, this is a great option for blending other ingredients for a huge range of recipes.

De’Longhi EC230 espresso coffee machine: Was £104.99, now £69.99, Argos.co.uk

This clever espresso machine promises to give you exceptional coffee every time. While we can’t attest if that is true for this model, the De’Longhi dinamica plus certainly impressed in our review of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Of course, it was on the pricier end of the spectrum, so we’re not expect this purse-friendly option to have all the same bells and whistles. However, it does still claim to be able to make all your coffee shop favourites and includes a milk steaming wand.

Black & Decker cordless combi drill with 2x18v batteries: Was £120, now £80, Argos.co.uk

Take the stress out of renovating your home with this Black & Decker cordless combi drill. The kit contains 80 accessories, including an assortment of the most common screwdriver bits to tackle any DIY project and two 18v batteries. Perfect for drilling and driving fixings, the drill has two speed settings and a hammer function, which can be used for concrete and masonry drilling. A similar model featured in our round-up of the best cordless drills, with our tester saying it is “a lot more than just a kitchen drawer drill and is more than capable of completing most medium-sized household jobs, from putting up hooks to installing some baby gates”.

Best Argos beauty deals

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Argos.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best hot air brushes, there’s a reason Revlon’s one-step went viral on TikTok last year. A two-in-one tool that gives the power of a dryer and the volume of a styler, our tester said the brush is simple to use on all hair lengths. “We loved the way it dried and styled our hair with such ease – its bristles glided through and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price,” they said.

Philips lumea corded IPL hair removal device: Was £299.99, now £254.99, Argos.co.uk

Stuck in a hairy situation? You can save £45 on this Philips lumea corded IPL hair removal device that claims to prevent unwanted hair growth on your legs, underarms, bikini area, stomach and arms. With five different light energy settings and a sensor to suit all skin tones, we were impressed by how “lightweight and simple to use” the device was in our review. Plus, it really does work fast. Our reviewer noticed that “after two treatments, we began to see hair growing back thinner – particularly along the bikini line – and after the third treatment we started to see less regrowth every week”.

BaByliss 5753RU berry crush hair dryer: Was £39.99, now £16.99, Argos.co.uk

If your old faithful is lacking some oomph, this dryer is up for grabs for less than half price. Claiming to dry even thick hair quickly, thanks to its powerful and controlled airflow, it boasts two speeds and four temperature settings – including a cool shot – while using “ionic conditioning” to keep your locks hydrated and smooth. We were pretty blown away by a similar model when we tested it in our best hair dryers edit. Impressed by the cool shot feature and frizz-busting technology, our tester said: “Straightforward and fuss-free, our hair dried quickly and felt bouncy and smooth thanks to its super ionic frizz-control feature.”

BaByliss smooth and wave hair styler: Was £129.99, now £43.99, Argos.co.uk

This hair styler promises to create a multitude of looks. Simply choose between wave mode, for long-lasting soft curls or waves, and smooth mode, for perfectly sleek, shiny hair. There’s three temperature settings to choose from, with the maximum being 230C, and it’ll heat up in just 15 seconds. It automatically shuts off after 72 minutes too, so not only will getting ready be a breeze, but you won’t have to think “did I remember to turn off my styler” while you’re out on the town.

Best Argos toy deals

Lego Star Wars millennium falcon building set: Was £150, now £80 (with discount code), Argos.co.uk

Argos has been super generous with its toy discounts this year. Not only has the retailer already knocked a third off the price of this Lego Star Wars millennium falcon set, but you can also get a further 20 per cent off when you add the code “TOYS20” at checkout. Use the 1,300 included pieces to build what is perhaps the most recognisable ship in all of sci-fi fandom. You’ll also get seven characters who frequent the falcon, from Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian to C-3PO and R2-D2. It may be the ship that made the kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, but you’ll need to be even faster to grab this deal before it’s gone.

Lego city passenger train Bluetooth remote control set: Was £105, now £52 (with discount code), Argos.co.uk

Add some power to your Lego city universe with this Bluetooth-powered locomotive. The set comes equipped with two carriages, circular train tracks that are compatible with other Lego train sets, four minifigures and a buildable platform. You can drive the vehicle with a remote control or from your phone if you download the app. With a saving of £40, we think we can get all aboard with this train set.

Marvel Spidey and his amazing friends team figure collection: Was £45, now £18 (with discount code), Argos.co.uk

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you may not know that the upcoming Spiderman film is all any Marvel fan is talking about. Well, with this set your little superhero can now re-enact some of their favourite scenes from the MCU thus far. The set includes six (technically seven) fan favourites such as Miles Morales’s Spiderman, The Hulk and Black Panther, as well as a couple of lesser-known (but sure to be important) characters, too. The set is currently £22.50 in the Black Friday sale with an extra 20 per cent off the original price and is sure to make all their web-slinging Christmas dreams come true.

Disney Frozen 2-in-1 dressing table: Was £60, now £36 (with discount code), Argos.co.uk

What little princess’s bedroom is complete without a dressing table? Now they can get ready in style with this Frozen-inspired set. It includes a stool, two flasks and even some all-important accessories – a necklace, headband, rings, bracelet, hair clip and comb. Best of all, the mirror can detach from the dresser and be used on any other flat surface, so wherever they go, this magic mirror can go too. Use code “TOYS20” for an extra 20 per cent off.

Peppa Pig 2-in-1 tea trolley: Was £40, now £16 (with discount code), Argos.co.uk

If your little one loves pretending to drink tea just like Mummy and Daddy do, then why not give them a cuppa of their own? This tea trolley and tray contains 15 accessories, including a teapot, two cups, saucers and spoons, and means they can host one impressive tea party. It’s bright, colourful and features some of your favourite Peppa Pig characters too. Remember to add code “TOYS20” to your basket to get a further 20 per cent off.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and is the last day of the sales. It’s named such because historically, online sales peaked on this day, at the start of the Christmas shopping period.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. It’s also the last mass sale event before the Christmas period and January sales.

What were the best Argos Cyber Monday deals last year?

Argos’s deals continued to impress throughout Cyber Monday, with prices slashed on Dyson, Beats, TVs, toys and more.

In 2020, there were £100 savings on the Dyson V8 absolute extra model (£593, Amazon.co.uk) and the Dyson V7 animal cordless vacuum cleaner (£249.99, Argos.co.uk) – savings only matched by Dyson itself.

A similar (yet pricier) model, the Dyson V10, earned a spot in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with our writer saying “it’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction.” There was also an impressive £150 saving on the Shark anti hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner (£189.99, Argos.co.uk).

If last year’s discounts are anything to go by, there’s no better time than Cyber Monday to bag a bargain on TVs. For example, there was an impressive £200 saving on this Samsung 65 inch smart curved 4K (£649, Argos.co.uk).

We also saw Argos’s lowest-ever price on the Beats by Dr Dre solo 3 headphones (£129.95, Argos.co.uk) on Cyber Monday, when they were reduced down to just £130. Beats’s solo pro headphones (£199, Amazon.co.uk) earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless designs, with our reviewer saying they “sound great”.

In beauty, you could save £60 on the popular Babyliss cordless hair straighteners (£199.99, Argos.co.uk) as well as £30 on the brand’s super power pro hair dryer (£39.99, Argos.co.uk).

