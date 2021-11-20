Few shopping events can compete with the magnitude of Black Friday – and now it’s just a week away. It’s the annual bonanza that sees prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys and more.

High street stalwart Argos has just joined fellow early birds Amazon, Currys and Very in launching its deals ahead of the main event.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Much like last year’s sale, the retailer has dropped a huge range of deals spanning every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.

Big-ticket items on offer include the Amazon Fire TV stick, now just £14.99 (Argos.co.uk), and Dyson’s cyclone V10 vacuum cleaner, which has a third off (£299.99, Argos.co.uk).But with so many deals competing for your attention, it can be hard to know where to start. Thankfully, throughout the 2021 sale, we’ll be bringing you expert shopping advice, the best deals and all the details you need to navigate the giant event.

Make sure to bookmark this guide, as we’ll be updating it with all the top discounts as they arrive.

Read more:

The best early Argos Black Friday 2021 deals to shop now

Best early Argos gaming deals

PlayStation Plus membership, 12 months: Was £49.99, now £33.32, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on the new PS5, or even if you’re still battling through with your old PS4, a deal on a PlayStation Plus membership is hard to beat. Plus lets you take on your friends in online multiplayer games and gives you access to your saved games on any console. You’ll also get two hand-picked PlayStation 4 games each month to download and access, and exclusive member offers. There’s a third off right now.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch elite deluxe case: Was £16.99, now £12.49, Argos.co.uk

(IndyBest)

While we’re still hopeful that the retailer will drop a decent deal on the Nintendo Switch console itself, it never hurts to be prepared when it comes to accessories. This case has 25 per cent off right now and has room for accessories and around 14 games, and could fit either a full-sized Switch, or the more travel-friendly Switch Lite. Its sturdy, durable casing will protect your console wherever you go, and £12 is a small price to pay for peace of mind.

Buy now

PDP lvl40 Nintendo Switch wired gaming headset: Was £24.99, now £17.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This wired stereo headset is specifically designed for the Nintendo Switch. They’re powered by 40mm speaker drivers, have a noise-cancelling, flip-up microphone and also feature some handy on-ear volume controls. These are also compatible with PC so all-round gamers can enjoy too.

Buy now

Best early Argos tech deals

Amazon Fire kids pro tablet: Was £139.99, now £69.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Unsurprisingly, Argos has also dropped a ton of deals across Amazon devices, and this kids tablet is just half price. It’s one of Amazon’s newer offerings and though we have since reviewed the HD 10, we still think it’s a great piece of tech. It’s a high-performance tablet for school-age children and will allow them to access thousands of apps, games, books, videos, songs and Audible audiobooks too. For fun, learning and play, this tablet will do it all.

Buy now

Apple AirPods with charging case, 2nd Generation: Was £119, £99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Usually a pretty pricey investment, these sleek buds from Apple are reduced to just £99, courtesy of John Lewis’s pre-Black Friday sale. In our Apple AirPods review, our tester was impressed with their level of comfort saying that while “the one-size-fits-all bud design might not suffice, but for us we found them to be a great fit, staying in place during workouts and walks”.

Buy now

Ring video wired doorbell: Was £49.99, now £34, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This is the cheapest Amazon’s smart doorbell has ever been, and while it’s the entry-level model, it packs in all of the most important features you would expect. It can be hardwired into your existing doorbell’s electrics, or into a socket. It alerts you to visitors as they approach your door and allows you to see and speak to them live through your smartphone or home smart display, no matter where in the world you might be. You can also subscribe to Ring Protect for more features, such as rolling recordings stored in the cloud.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Argos.co.uk

(Amazon )

When we rounded up the best tablets for kids, this model easily made the cut. “The tactile bumper cover survived many drops, scrapes and even being thrown down in toddler rages. The screen size is 7in, but that feels about right for little paws to grab on to and swipe around.” Wrote our reviewer. And as with all Amazon’s kids’ tablets, it comes with a year’s subscription to Amazon kids+, which has a mind-boggling amount of apps on it. With 50 per cent off it seems a good choice for Christmas 2021.

Buy now

Google Chromecast: Was £30, now £17.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The newest version of Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle is being sold with an £11 discount in Asda’s Black Friday sale. The Jammie Dodger sized device plugs into a free HDMI port on your TV, enabling you to stream video entertainment, music and pictures from your phone, tablet or laptop. If you can watch or listen to it on your phone, you can pop it on your TV at the press of a button or with a voice command.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle kids: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If you’re finding it difficult to encourage your kids to get reading, then perhaps something a little techy could help them get interested. While we’ve not reviewed this exact model, Amazon’s Kindle comes highly commended in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer praising the high-resolution screen for being “extremely easy to read” and the design for being “elegant with the screen flush to the frame”. This model comes in a bright colour and with one year’s Amazon Kids+ included, giving your little one access to Harry Potter, Geek Girl and more.

Buy now

Facebook portal: Was £169, now £79, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The Facebook portal is less than half price in Argos’s Black Friday sales event. This is the much-improved second-generation portal, which finally lets you make video calls with your WhatsApp friends, rather than restricting you to just your Facebook Messenger contacts. Call quality is great and the face-tracking camera ensures you or your entire family are always in frame. When not in use, the portal fades into the background by becoming a digital picture frame displaying a rolling slideshow of Facebook memories.

Buy now

Best early Argos sports deals

Garmin forerunner 245 smart watch: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

(Garmin)

This watch appeared in our round-up of Garmin products as we found it to be one of the best for runners. “Accurate GPS tracking means you know your distance and speed, while your heart rate is measured from your wrist so you know how hard you’ve pushed,” wrote our reviewer. It is also versatile enough to track other activities, including cycling, swimming and yoga. True, it doesn’t have the race day features our writer wanted, but she still praised it for being her “go-to watch”.

Buy now

Best early Argos home appliance deals

Dyson cyclone V10 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

(Dyson)

When we rounded up the best cordless vaccuums for our review, this one easily made the cut. “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction,” praised our writer. We loved how easily it picked up animal hair from carpets and upholstery and we actually found it relatively quiet for such a powerful device. Our only niggle was the price, but now that Argos has sorted that, there’s nothing to stop us from adding it to our basket.

Buy now

Shark anti hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £189.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This cordless vacuum from Shark has £160 off right now. It’s perfectly designed for homes with pets and has two brush-rolls that work together in one floorhead, meaning it can pick up hair and glide from carpets to hard floors without stopping. It also has a run-time of up to 40 minutes so you can whizz around your home without having to pause and re-charge, and the flexible wand bends to reach under furniture. On top of that, it transforms into a handheld vacuum with attachments. Perfect for cleaning up any surface, everywhere and anywhere.

Buy now

Kenwood kMix stand mixer, cream: Was £399.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

You’ll be able to whip up everything from cakes and pastries to perfect pizza doughs with this stand mixer. There’s a 1,000W motor, a 5l heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe glass bowl, and three attachments – a K-beater, whisk and dough hook – included as standard. Best of all, you can continue to add to your stand mixer with 10 more available attachments, which include everything from pasta rollers to meat grinders. It’s one of the more versatile mixers out there and, at £200, we see no reason not to invest.

Buy now

Tower T17061 4L air fryer: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If there’s one thing you can say about us at IndyBest, it’s that we love an airfryer, especially when it’s as well-priced as this model. It may only have one cooking compartment, but this 4l fryer should still whip up enough crispy-yet-fluffy chips to feed four people. And like most of Tower’s devices, it can not only fry, but bake, grill and roast too, making light work of almost any kitchen conundrum. Though it didn’t quite make it into our review of the best airfryers, the Tower rose gold vortx model did, and we were certainly impressed with that.

Buy now

De’Longhi EC230 espresso coffee machine: Was £104.99, now £69.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This clever espresso machine promises to give you exceptional coffee every time. While we can’t attest if that is true for this model, the De’Longhi dinamica plus certainly impressed in our review of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Of course, it was on the pricier end of the spectrum, so we’re not expect this purse-friendly option to have all the same bells and whistles. However, it does still claim to be able to make all your coffee shop favourites and includes a milk steaming wand.

Buy now

Best early Argos beauty deals

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Argos.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best hot air brushes, there’s a reason Revlon’s one-step went viral on TikTok last year. A two-in-one tool that gives the power of a dryer and the volume of a styler, our tester said the brush is simple to use on all hair lengths. “We loved the way it dried and styled our hair with such ease – its bristles glided through and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price,” they said.

Buy now

BaBylissMEN Japanese Steel Digital Hair Clipper 7785U: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Necessities may not always be the most exciting gifts to receive, but no one would say no to a fresh trim. This stylish, state-of-the-art Babyliss digital clipper comes with eight comb guards, which, combined with an adjustable taper, offer an amazing 45 different lengths (from 0.6mm-28mm). It featured in our round-up of the best hair clippers for men, where our reviewer praised it not only for being “one of the quietest clippers tested,” but for its impressive battery life too: almost three hours of cutting on a three-hour charge. With a huge £50 saving, these clippers are quite the steal, and with a three-year guarantee included, it’s hard to go wrong.

Buy now

BaByliss 9000 cordless waving wand: Was £179.99, now £125.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

With a large 28mm barrel, this claims to be the perfect device for creating long-lasting, soft waves. There are three temperature setting to choose from (160C-180C) but thanks to the brand’s micro heating matrix heaters, it should evenly heat hair for effortless wave formation even at lower temperatures. The best part is that this is cordless, so simply charge up before use and then you’re away – no awkward manoeuvres to avoid getting tangled in wires.

Buy now

Best early Argos toy deals

Marvel Spidey and his amazing friends team figure collection: Was £45, now £22.50, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you may not know that the upcoming Spiderman film is all any Marvel fan is talking about. Well, with this set your little superhero can now re-enact some of their favourite scenes from the MCU thus far. The set includes six (technically seven) fan favourites such as Miles Morales’s Spiderman, The Hulk and Black Panther, as well as a couple of lesser-known (but sure to be important) characters, too. The set is currently half price and is sure to make all their web-slinging Christmas dreams come true.

Buy now

Disney Frozen 2-in-1 dressing table: Was £60, now £45, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

What little princess’s bedroom is complete without a dressing table? Now they can get ready in style with this Frozen-inspired set. It includes a stool, two flasks and even some all-important accessories – a necklace, headband, rings, bracelet, hair clip and comb. Best of all, the mirror can detach from the dresser and be used on any other flat surface, so wherever they go, this magic mirror can go too.

Buy now

Chicco sensory table electronic learning toy: Was £40, now £20, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This activity table is designed to help little ones develop their senses and their capacity for attention. There are plenty of activities – five to be exact – ranging from a shape sorter to sounds, and the central lake also lights up to keep them stimulated. It’s a simply charming design and suitable for children aged from 10 months (as the table legs can be removed so they can play safely on the floor) right up to four years.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

The annual event was traditionally a one-day in-store shopping event to mark the start of the Christmas season after Thanksgiving in the US.

Amazon first brought the sale online to the UK in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2013 that the event gained traction, when Asda introduced the first in-store Black Friday sale in the UK and people flocked to their nearest branch to take advantage of the discounts. Despite reports of broken bones and stampedes, the success of Asda’s event led to many other shops introducing both in-store and online deals.

Each year, retailers have kicked off the sale earlier and earlier – in 2020, Amazon launched its early-bird Black Friday sale four weeks before the weekend and it’s expected to do the same this year.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The first reports of Black Friday as a retail event date back to around the 1950s in the US, when shops discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when TV coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs, toys and tech during the sale.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, and there will be deals dropping throughout the whole weekend, concluding on Cyber Monday on 29 November.

In 2020, the landscape of the sale changed, with shoppers encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead shop the deals online. This meant most of the biggest discounts could be found online, and we predict the same will be true for 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and is the last day of the sales. It’s named such because historically, online sales peaked on this day, at the start of the Christmas shopping period.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. It’s also the last mass sale event before the Christmas period and January sales.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the IndyBest team will be continually updating our guides with the most impressive discounts to snap up across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, toys and TVs, to name just a few.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys, Amazon, Very and John Lewis & Partners, so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Argos has already begun dropping some Black Friday deals and other brands such as Dyson, The White Company and Gtech have also followed suit.

Unlike last year, deals are likely to be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops as well.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big retailers including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Very and Next. Argos itself recommends doing this, as it makes shopping on the day easier and quicker, and you’ll be less likely to miss out on a deal. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial in the lead-up to the bonanza.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes you might need. Download the apps of your favourite retailers and follow them on socials too, for early tip-offs.

Read more: AirPods Black Friday deals 2021 – the discounts to expect

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy before buying, and the terms and conditions, if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re shopping online, it’s also good to ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here.

Lastly, if you’re planning to buy furniture, make sure you measure up first. That means the space you’re buying for as well as the entrance, including doors and hallways.

Tips for shopping Argos Black Friday 2021 sale

IndyBest will be on hand throughout the sale to help you navigate the discounts and bring you the best hand-picked bargains from participating retailers.

As Argos is famed for its Black Friday sale – with 20 products ordered every second in the first hour of the 2020 event – we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Read more: PS4 Black Friday deals 2021 – what to expect

We’d recommend signing up for an Argos account in the run-up to Black Friday as you’ll need a login to pay for your online order. You can also wishlist items with your account, meaning you’re just one click away on the big day. The Argos Black Friday page also offers tips for shopping the sale, which includes doing your research beforehand to ensure you’re getting the best deals, as well as creating a wishlist of items you hope to purchase ahead of time. Then, once the discounts kick off, everything you want will be in one place and ready for an easy checkout.

You might also want to sign up for Argos’s email list so you can access all the information about the retailer’s current deals and updates regarding Black Friday and Cyber Monday. IndyBest will also be providing regular updates.

What were the best Argos Black Friday deals last year?

What makes Black Friday at Argos so impressive is the wide range of products the retailer stocks – from kitchen gadgets and homewares to toys, phones and TVs. Perfect for sorting Christmas presents, Argos’s toy sale has improved year after year, with its deals on Lego being particularly standout.

Last year, you could save £40 on the Lego Beatles set (£115, Selfridges.com) as well as £35 on the Lego city passenger train set (£105, Argos.co.uk).

(Lego)

Argos also excels in tech. In 2020, shoppers could bag a Garmin fenix 6S pro smart watch (£389.99, Argos.co.uk) with a saving of £150 and an Amazon echo dot 4th gen smart speaker (£49.99, Argos.co.uk) for almost half price. We also saw the JBL flip 5 Bluetooth speaker (£99.99, Argos.co.uk) reduced by £40 – a discount unmatched by any other retailer.

Those after a new coffee machine were also not disappointed last year, with £100 knocked off this De’Longhi dinamica bean to cup coffee machine (£499.99, Argos.co.uk).

(Argos)

Keeping it in the kitchen, we also saw this Kenwood prospero stand mixer (£139.99, Argos.co.uk) reduced to half price in the 2020 sale and this Ninja mini multi pressure cooker and air fryer (£169.99, Argos.co.uk) reduced by £40.

In gaming, we saw Argos offering two games for just £30 as well as 20 per cent off the latest Fifa 21 on PS4 (£51.99, Argos.co.uk) and more than 60 per cent off the Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One game (£41.99, Argos.co.uk).

What were the best Argos Cyber Monday deals last year?

Argos’s deals continued to impress throughout Cyber Monday, with prices slashed on Dyson, Beats, TVs, toys and more.

In 2020, there were £100 savings on the Dyson V8 absolute extra model (£593, Amazon.co.uk) and the Dyson V7 animal cordless vacuum cleaner (£249.99, Argos.co.uk) – savings only matched by Dyson itself.

(Argos)

A similar (yet pricier) model, the Dyson V10, earned a spot in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with our writer saying “it’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction.” There was also an impressive £150 saving on the Shark anti hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner (£189.99, Argos.co.uk).

If last year’s discounts are anything to go by, there’s no better time than Cyber Monday to bag a bargain on TVs. For example, there was an impressive £200 saving on this Samsung 65 inch smart curved 4K (£649, Argos.co.uk).

We also saw Argos’s lowest-ever price on the Beats by Dr Dre solo 3 headphones (£129.95, Argos.co.uk) on Cyber Monday, when they were reduced down to just £130. Beats’s solo pro headphones (£199, Amazon.co.uk) earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless designs, with our reviewer saying they “sound great”.

(Beats )

In beauty, you could save £60 on the popular Babyliss cordless hair straighteners (£199.99, Argos.co.uk) as well as £30 on the brand’s super power pro hair dryer (£39.99, Argos.co.uk).

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

You can easily find all the best deals, discounts and special offers by checking back here. And make sure to bookmark our dedicated Black Friday page to be in the know about other top offers.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.