Before we can fully embrace the Christmas festivities, we’ve got our eyes firmly set on Black Friday. The biggest shopping event of the year, the mammoth sale sees everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys discounted.

The Black Friday event officially starts on Friday 25 November, with deals continuing to drop through to Cyber Monday on 28 November, and nearly all of your favourite brands are set to take part – from Zara, Sephora and Gymshark to Lego, Ninja, Shark and Dyson. It’s the best time of the year to bag a bargain.

The sale originally began in the US, where retailers hosted one-day flash deal events after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the festive season. In the decades since, it’s arrived on British shores and has evolved into a longer event – with some retailers (we’re looking at you, Amazon and Boots) dropping deals as early as a month before the main event.

As well as in-house sales, many of the best deals can be found via third-party retailers, including John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Boots and Amazon, to name just a few. Stalwart Argos is one of the biggest shops to take part each year, offering sizable savings on toys, gaming, entertainment, kitchen appliances and more, with big-ticket brands, including Nintendo, LG, Apple, Garmin and Shark, all discounted.

To help keep you in the loop for this year’s sale, our expert shoppers will be curating guides with the best deals throughout the sale. In the meantime, keep reading for everything you need to know about Argos’s Black Friday sale 2022.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday kicks off officially on 25 November, with deals spanning the entire weekend, concluding the following Monday – otherwise known as Cyber Monday. During the biggest sale of the year, some brands launch their deals a whole month before the main event. This year, Boots is the first major retailer to start its Black Friday 2022 sale.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

The final day of the Black Friday sale is dubbed Cyber Monday. This year, it will take place on Monday 28 November. Your final chance to bag a bargain in the run-up to Christmas, some of the biggest discounts are observed on Cyber Monday.

When will Argos’s Black Friday sale start?

Last year, Argos’s Black Friday sale started a week early, on Friday 19 November. While we don’t know exactly when the retailer will kick-start its sale for 2022, we can assume it will be ahead of the main event.

What were the best Argos Black Friday deals from last year?

From kitchen appliances to hair tools and gadgets, Argos’s Black Friday sale did not disappoint in 2021 – with discounts on Nintendo Switch bundles, LG TVs, Apple AirPods, Ring doorbells, Garmin smartwatches, Shark vacuums and Lego sets.

The bestselling Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner was reduced by £170, while Dyson’s coveted cyclone V10 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner was discounted by £150.

We also saw Apple’s AirPods (£139, Argos.co.uk) reduced down to under £100 and Amazon’s Fire kids pro tablet (£199.99, Argos.co.uk) knocked down to half price.

If you were after a new smartwatch, Garmin’s vivoactive 4S GPS smart watch (£199, Argos.co.uk) was discounted by nearly £100 while Ninja’s foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker air fryer dehydrator (£200, Argos.co.uk) was discounted by £51.

What deals can we expect from Argos in this year’s sale?

In the 2021 sale, we saw hundreds of pounds of savings spanning electricals, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys, beauty and more. As for 2022, we can expect much of the same discounting on hot products from Ring, Shark, Philips, Revlon, BaByliss, Lego and Dyson.

Throughout the sale, IndyBest’s team of savvy shoppers will be handpicking the very best savings and discounts in Argos’s Black Friday 2022 sale. Ahead of the main event, we’d suggest creating a shopping list of the products you have your eye on – ensuring you don’t end up overspending.

Are there any Argos deals available now?

In the lead up to the main event, the retailer has launched its pre-Black Friday sale with some stellar savings on laptops and tech. You can save £50 right now on Samsung’s galaxy book go 14in (was £499.99, now £449, Argos.co.uk) and Apple’s top-rated MacBook pro 2020 13in model (was £1,499, now £1,299, Argos.co.uk). We can hopefully look forward to more Apple savings in the retailer’s 2022 sale.

If a new vacuum is top of the wish list, we can expect plenty of deals during Black Friday – but in the meantime, you can save £180 on Samsung’s jet 90 pro cordless model (was £630, now £450, Argos.co.uk).

The vacuum earned a spot in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners, and our tester said: “We found it particularly effective on our hard floors, as it can speedily transform into a mini mop, with a spinning sweeper that gets right into every corner.”

