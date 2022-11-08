Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Before we can fully embrace the Christmas festivities, we’ve got our eyes firmly set on Black Friday. The biggest shopping event of the year, the mammoth sale sees everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys discounted.

The Black Friday event officially starts on Friday 25 November, with deals continuing to drop through to Cyber Monday on 28 November, and nearly all of your favourite brands are set to take part – from Zara, Sephora and Gymshark to Lego, Ninja, Shark and Dyson. It’s the best time of the year to bag a bargain.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

The sale originally began in the US, where retailers hosted one-day flash deal events after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the festive season. In the decades since, it’s arrived on British shores and has evolved into a longer event – with some retailers (we’re looking at you, Amazon and Boots) dropping deals as early as a month before the main event.

As well as in-house sales, many of the best deals can be found via third-party retailers, including John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Boots and Amazon, to name just a few. Stalwart Argos is one of the biggest shops to take part each year, offering sizable savings in its Black Friday sale on toys, gaming, entertainment, kitchen appliances and more, with big-ticket brands, including Nintendo, LG, Apple, Garmin and Shark, all discounted.

To help keep you in the loop for this year’s sale, our expert shoppers will be curating guides with the best deals throughout the sale. In the meantime, keep reading for everything you need to know about the Argos Black Friday sale 2022.

Read more:

The best early Argos Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

Apple MacBook Pro 2020 13in, space grey: Was £1,499, now £1,299, Argos.co.uk

(Apple)

If a new laptop has been top of your wish list for a while, look no further than this Argos saving on an Apple MacBook Pro. Featuring the tech giant’s M1 processor, the model boasts a battery life of up to 20 hours and a 13.3in retina display for a more vibrant user experience. Right now, you can save £200 on the laptop.

Buy now

Sony 75in KD75X85KU smart 4K freeview TV: Was £1,699, now £1,499, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Upgrade your home entertainment setup with Sony’s 75in smart TV, now reduced by £200 in the Argos Black Friday sale – plus, you’ll get a £200 Argos e-gift card with your purchase. Whether playing video games or streaming the latest blockbuster, the screen is enhanced with the brand’s widest colour palette and powerful audio, courtesy of Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy book go 14in Snapdragon laptop: Was £499, now £449, Argos.co.uk

(Argos )

Touted as an ultra lightweight, super-slim design, this compact laptop is likely to be perfect for students or those commuting to work. As part of the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, you can enjoy all the benefits and connectivity you get on a Galaxy phone. The powerful processor is teamed with long battery life, to keep you powered up through long lectures or meetings.

Buy now

Samsung jet 90 pro cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £630, now £450, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums, our tester said: “Gadget lovers will adore this sleek stick.” Making light work of your cleaning, the powerful vacuum claims to capture 99.999 per cent of fine dust particles. “Better yet, the bin itself is entirely washable, so you can keep your vacuum pristine, ideal for those who suffer with dust allergies,” our tester added. “We found it particularly effective on our hard floors, as it can speedily transform into a mini mop, with a spinning sweeper that gets right into every corner.”

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday kicks off officially on 25 November, with deals spanning the entire weekend, concluding the following Monday – otherwise known as Cyber Monday. During the biggest sale of the year, some brands launch their deals a whole month before the main event. This year, Boots is the first major retailer to start its Black Friday 2022 sale.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

The final day of the Black Friday sale is dubbed Cyber Monday. This year, it will take place on Monday 28 November. Your final chance to bag a bargain in the run-up to Christmas, some of the biggest discounts are observed on Cyber Monday.

When will the Argos Black Friday sale start?

Last year, Argos’s Black Friday sale started a week early, on Friday 19 November. This year, the retailer has already launched several pre-Black Friday deals, with more likely to be added as we get closer to the official sale event.

What were the best Argos Black Friday deals from last year?

From kitchen appliances to hair tools and gadgets, Argos’s Black Friday sale did not disappoint in 2021 – with discounts on Nintendo Switch bundles, LG TVs, Apple AirPods, Ring doorbells, Garmin smartwatches, Shark vacuums and Lego sets.

The bestselling Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner was reduced by £170, while Dyson’s coveted cyclone V10 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner was discounted by £150.

(Argos)

We also saw Apple’s AirPods (£139, Argos.co.uk) reduced down to under £100 and Amazon’s Fire kids pro tablet (£199.99, Argos.co.uk) knocked down to half price.

(Apple)

If you were after a new smartwatch, Garmin’s vivoactive 4S GPS smart watch (£199, Argos.co.uk) was discounted by nearly £100 while Ninja’s foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker air fryer dehydrator (£200, Argos.co.uk) was discounted by £51.

What deals can we expect from Argos in this year’s sale?

In the 2021 sale, we saw hundreds of pounds of savings spanning electricals, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys, beauty and more. As for 2022, we can expect much of the same discounting on hot products from Ring, Shark, Philips, Revlon, BaByliss, Lego and Dyson.

Throughout the sale, IndyBest’s team of savvy shoppers will be handpicking the very best savings and discounts in Argos’s Black Friday 2022 sale. Ahead of the main event, we’d suggest creating a shopping list of the products you have your eye on – ensuring you don’t end up overspending.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

