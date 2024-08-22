Support truly

Black Friday is certainly one to watch if you’re looking to snap up a beauty deal, with the four-day long event offering some of the best reductions of the year. Whether you’re a skincare aficionado or a make-up maestro, now’s the time to start putting together your beauty wishlist ahead of the big weekend.

While there’s still plenty of time until the renowned shopping bonanza rolls around once more, knowing what you’re looking for before you land on the shiny homepages of Charlotte Tilbury, LOOKFANTASTIC and more, will save you both time and money, lest you fall prey to your impulses that is.

The Black Friday excitement arrived in the UK around 2010 and we can still remember the news flashes of shopping frenzies and hungry deal hunters swarming brick and mortar stores for their half price HD flat screens.

But now, almost 15 years on, the event is somewhat less frenetic, with more than half of 2023’s Black Friday shoppers making purchases online, according to Mintel. Think: cuppa in hand and a weighted blanket strewn across your lap while you browse the best beauty sales as they roll in from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

It’s worth noting that, unlike Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday is a sales event that all retailers and brands can take part in. In the beauty sphere, previous years have seen some of the most lauded names in the businesses get involved, including Rare Beauty, Rhode, The Ordinary, CeraVe, ghd and Sol de Janeiro.

From when the sale kicks off to the best early deals you can buy now, here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday beauty deals for 2024.

What date will the Black Friday beauty deals start?

In 2024, the Black Friday beauty sale is set to begin on Friday 29 November, continuing through the weekend until Monday 2 December or, as it’s commonly known, Cyber Monday. That gives you four full days to shop your favourite cleansers, lipsticks and hair oils at discounted prices. However, in recent yearsthe sale has been starting earlier and earlier, with some discounts dropping all the way through November.

What is the Black Friday beauty sale?

Beauty is just one of many categories that will experience mega savings during the Black Friday sale, with discounts also expected on technology and homeware. There will be savings to be had across own-brand websites as well as retail conglomerates like Sephora and Beauty Bay, and you can expect to find bargains on everything from haircare to bodycare.

Is it worth shopping for beauty on Black Friday?

Absolutely. Cult products and brands can be reduced by as much as 70 per cent, or even more. In 2023, we saw Dyson Corrale straighteners given a generous £100 off, while Sculpted by Aimee bestsellers were reduced by 50 per cent and even Huda Beauty’s best-selling blush was taken down to sub-£10. What’s more, plenty of brands will include free gifts with purchase as a Black Friday bonus. There really are heaps of high-end savings to be had, so get bookmarking those much lusted after products now.

What Black Friday beauty deals can we expect in 2024?

While we can’t predict exact deals, there are some brands that appear in the Black Friday beauty sales year after year and, when you’ve been covering the event as long as we have, you get to know which companies those are. In previous years, we’ve grown accustomed to seeing the likes of ghd, Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo and Sephora all take part.

How to shop Black Friday beauty

Our recommendation for shopping the best Black Friday beauty reductions is to begin making a list of the products you want now – be it for top ups, Christmas gift sets or merely a beauty newness treat.

Bookmark the pages in question and keep an eye on the prices as they fluctate over the coming months. That way, you’ll not only have the sites ready and waiting for the all-important moment, but you’ll also be able to tell if you’re securing an actual Black Friday deal.

Best early beauty offers to shop now

Charlotte’s award-winning complexion trio: Was £85, now £59, CharlotteTilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/The Independent )

Featuring three of the brand’s hero products, this deal gets you 31 per cent off a travel sized magic cream and setting spray, plus a full size beautiful skin foundation. In our review of the foundation, our tested found that it “buffs into the skin beautifully, leaving a subtle radiance to the skin that catches the light naturally”. The airbrush flawless setting spray is also an IndyBest-approved product, with our tester saying: “Whether we were in the rain or doing a workout, the setting mist kept everything in place, from morning to night,”. Likewise, after reviewing the renowned magic cream, our tester vowed that their skin “looked plumper, dewier, firmer and, above all, far healthier.” Glowing reviews all round.

Magnitone London getlit LED face mask bundle: Was £110, now £55, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

Already one of the more affordable LED masks, a whopping 50 per cent discount makes this deal hard to pass by. The Magnitone bundle comes with everything you need to begin your LED facial journey, including the getlit LED face mask, a set of microfibre cleansing cloths and bamboo make-up remover pads.

Armani lip maestro lipstick: Was £35, now £17.50, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora/The Independent )

A liquid lipstick with a matte finish, our testers found the Armani red to be “thicker and more powdery than most liquid formulas, so it feels more like a nourishing, creamy lipstick.” Rating it one of the best long-lasting formulas that won’t dry out, they added: “[it] remains satin and doesn’t apply with super harsh lines but with soft, flattering edges.”

Lancome teint idole care & glow foundation: Was £39.50, now £27.65, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora/The Independent )

The dewy edition of the IndyBest tried and loved teint idole original foundation, teint idole care and glow features hyaluronic acid for a boost of hydration, plus mandelic acid to help soothe redness. The ingredients come together to produce an all-over healthy complexion and, if it’s anything like the original – which we found to be “an exceptional formula for any skin type looking for a more polished look” – then we’re on board, especially with 30 per cent off.

Made by Mitchell plane and simple six piece blursh set: Was £84, now £33.60, Beautybay.com

open image in gallery ( Beauty Bay/The Independent )

The TikTok sensational blursh is reduced by a whopping 60 per cent in this six-piece set with rouges, corals and the perfect posy pink, or ‘sweet cheeks’ as it’s actually named. Reviewing the blurshes in our Made by Mitchell brand review, we said: “the liquid blush was easy to apply subtly to the cheeks, and could be built up for a standout flush of colour, using the red-orange tone to complement their deeper complexion.”

