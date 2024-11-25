I’ve checked all the Amazon Black Friday deals and these are the best

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The wait is over: Amazon’s Black Friday sale is well and truly underway. So, now is the time to restock your beauty products, invest in a new TV, or add a high-spec laptop to your basket, thanks to big discounts on big-name brands.

With discounts across every category, the retailer’s Black Friday event is always hotly anticipated. From Nintendo Switch consoles, air fryers and Apple gadgets to Shark vacuums and Ninja appliances, it’s a great time to bag a bargain on brands we’ve tried and tested here at IndyBest.

As you might expect, Amazon has also slashed the price of its own devices, from 40 per cent off Amazon Fire TV sticks (now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk) and 20 per cent off Kindles (now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk) to deals on the retailer’s Echo dot smart speakers, Ring doorbells and tablets.

Owing to the sheer number of deals that have landed as part of the Black Friday bonanza, it can be tricky to know where to start, but fear not, as I have put together this guide to the best deals in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 – follow live

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk

Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk PlayStation 5: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser: Was £14.50, now £9.64, Amazon.co.uk

Was £14.50, now £9.64, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk Kindle paperwhite: Was £169.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £169.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk Ring video doorbell (2024 release): Was £99.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £88.95, Amazon.co.uk

Was £119.99, now £88.95, Amazon.co.uk PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

Best Amazon device deals

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a discount of nearly 50 per cent, now’s the time to upgrade your home entertainment system for less. The nifty gadget allows you to watch all your favourite shows from various streaming platforms at a higher resolution than the standard version. Serving up a crisp picture, it plugs into the HDMI port on any TV, meaning you don’t have to buy a smart TV – I’m adding it straight to my basket.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £169.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Bookworms, you can get the Kindle at its cheapest-ever price right now. Considered the best ereader in our review, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised the device for being “really exceptional (gaining the top spot in this round-up)”. He added: “The front light has also been improved recently, to make it subtler and adjustable in terms of warmth as well as brightness. Like the oasis, the paperwhite is waterproof – it’s able to withstand submersion in 2m of water for up to an hour.”

Amazon Kindle scribe (2022 release): Was £409.99, now £264.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another steal for any avid readers: you can save £145 on the Kindle scribe. The main difference between this Kindle and the rest? The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan explained in his review of the best ereaders: “The large-screen scribe comes with a stylus, so you can create hand-written sticky notes that sit in the margins until you expand them”, adding that the screen is rougher, so “feels more like pen on paper”.

Amazon Echo dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by a huge 58 per cent, Amazon’s Echo dot is perfect for those on a budget. Tech critic Alex said that “the fifth generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo Dots that have come before it (a mean feat given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).” Praising its top functionality and neat new indoor temperature sensor, he said it can be placed anywhere in your home to deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts, the news and more.

Ring video doorbell (2024 release): Was £99.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The newest version of our favourite tried and tested video doorbell is now 40 per cent off at Amazon thanks to its Black Friday sale. One of our home testers, Zoe, found the second-generation Ring doorbell to be the best overall in her review, and now the newest model can be all yours for less than £60. Zoe praised the device for being easy to install and loved the efficiency of the Ring app in alerting her to parcels, something we’re all going to need during Black Friday.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £64.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In their review of the best tablets, our tech writers named the Amazon Fire 7 the best budget model, and now it’s even cheaper, reduced to less than £40 for Black Friday. “The 7in display means this is lightweight and effortlessly portable”, they said. While the screen was nothing to write home about, as others have a higher resolution, the Fire 7 worked “especially well for books and audiobooks”, while Amazon movies, Kindle books and Audible audiobooks are automatically available.

Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £419.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Does your telly need an upgrade? This could be the deal for you. You can now step up your at-home entertainment system for less, with 44 per cent off this Fire TV. With QLED providing vivid life-like colours and pictures, fool-proof streaming and a customisable home screen, this is a TV you’ll be proud to build a room around. It was also picked as the best budget buy in our review of the best TVs of 2024.

Best household appliance deals

Ninja zerostick stainless steel 30cm frying pan: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our household expert and culinary whizz Siobhan picked this pan from Ninja as the best non-stick frying pan in our review. After testing it out Siobhan said she was “seriously impressed” by the pan’s capabilities. She went on to say: “Cooking results are nothing short of outstanding. The pan delivers a perfectly even heat, so everything cooks at the same time, and we ditched the oil completely when making some dishes, yet food never stuck to the bottom or burned.” To top it all off the drying pan now has 25 per cent off at Amazon, I’m sold!

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £154.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( ninja )

Out of all the air fryers that Lauren reviewed – she has also been testing a whole host of air fryers for us – she said this one was “the most powerful”, adding that her food ended up “a lot tastier and crispier, compared with when cooking in other air fryer models”. The gadget has six settings – roast, air fry, bake, reheat, crisp and dehydrate – and you can set each of the two drawers to cook different things, at different temperatures, at the same time. Snap it up now while it has more than 35 per cent off.

Levoit core 400S air purifier: Was £239.99, now £186.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re after a top-performing air purifier for less, you’re in luck. Our home tech whizzes named the Levoit core 400S air purifier the best air purifier overall. Working quickly, it was also “unbelievably quiet and smart, thanks to the handy VeSync app and Alexa and Apple Home integration”, they said. There’s even “a modern LED display that told [them] how dirty the air was, by using different colours.” Even better, snap it up with this Black Friday deal, and you can save more than £50.

Tefal easy fry dual zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Tefal air fryer has 44 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday 2024 sale. With two different drawer sizes, you can cook two foods, two ways, at once. Ideal for larger households, the air fryer has an 8.3l capacity, cooking meals 40 per cent faster compared to an oven and using 70 per cent less energy. From succulent chicken to crispy chips, there are eight programs that eliminate the guesswork when it comes to cooking. Plus, the sleek black design won’t be an eyesore in the kitchen.

Shark corded stick vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £132, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

This Shark corded vacuum is a steal with more than 27 per cent off. Vacuum cleaner connoisseur Zoe tested this model and considered it strong enough to land a spot in our guide to the best corded vacuum cleaners. She said: “This nifty corded stick vacuum made cleaning a pleasure (well, almost) due to its slim, lightweight design, plus Shark’s flexology technology, which means a flexible wand bends at the touch of a button to reach underneath low-lying beds, sofas and coffee tables with no need to lift them or bend down.” Thanks to Amazon, there’s no better time to invest.

Ninja creami ice cream and dessert maker: Was £199.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

When food and drink writer Amira reviewed the creami, she was blown away by how simple the machine was to use. “Not only was the process of adding the ingredients to the tub easy (it doesn’t get simpler than pouring everything in together), the spin speed and duration of the process are all taken care of, thanks to the preset programs,” she said. Those preset programs include everything from ice cream and gelato to smoothie bowls and milkshakes, leaving you spoilt for choice.

Sage the barista express espresso bean to cup coffee machine: Was £629.95, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sage )

On sale with nearly 30 per cent off, Sage’s barista espresso machine is a must-have for coffee lovers. “We loved how easy this machine was to use, and how much fun we had experimenting with making our perfect cup,”noted coffee expert Zoe, when she put it to the test in her review. Praising the machine’s clever tech, Zoe said it makes “dreamy cups of coffee with little fuss right from the get-go”.

Russel Hobbs fresh air dehumidifier: Was £51.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Russel Hobbs )

There’s currently more than 20 per cent off this model, which was selected as the best for kitchens in our best dehumidifiers guide. Our home appliance reverier Rachael said that it’s ideal for extracting any condensation that may appear during cooking and loved its ease of use and subtle size. “Perfect for small spaces and rooms up to 15 square metres, this dehumidifier is so compact it will sit neatly on your shelves or sideboard without you even realising it’s there. Plus, it feels solid and robust,” she explained.

Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duux )

Temperatures are well and truly dropping, so it’s time we get prepared for the colder months ahead by investing in a quality electric heater. This slick and modern model from Duux is ideal for warming up a room and fighting off the winter chill – so much so that it was picked as the best overall buy in our round-up of the best electric heaters. Zoe, one of our reviewers well-versed in home appliances said: “It was powerful enough to warm up a room of 30sqm. For less than £100, we found it to be a well-made, good-looking heater that we could use throughout the year.” Now it has almost 30 per cent off thanks to Amazon.

Best tech deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have been reduced to their lowest-ever price – yes you, read that right. If you need any convincing, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised them in his review – noting that they should be a “go-to for audiophiles or those who relish the joys of great noise-cancelling”. As well as having impressive sound and noise-cancelling, the AirPods Pro 2 feature the best battery life on any AirPods.

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PSVR2 is cheaper than ever this Black Friday. When tech expert Steve reviewed the headset, he found it to be an “excellent virtual reality headset for the price”. He added: “But PlayStation’s admirable push to make VR gaming a success has produced one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today.” Make someone very happy this Christmas and snap it up now.

PlayStation 5: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon really is delivering the goods when it comes to Black Friday gaming deals. The online giant (along with Argos and John Lewis) has reduced the PlayStation 5 to an all-time low, so now’s the time to buy before Christmas. When reviewing it, Steve said that it “packs a serious punch, with performance and graphics rivalling a mid- to high-end gaming PC”. A “catalogue of exclusive games – many of them truly unmissable experiences – gives the PS5 a slight edge over the (technically more powerful) Xbox series X”, he added.

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oura )

High up on many Christmas wishlists this year, the Oura smart ring is a revolutionary device that helps track your sleep, activity, stress, heart rate and more. When our fitness and wellbeing editor reviewed the ring, she particularly liked the sleep features: “The recommended bedtime was a bit like that best friend who’s always looking out for you – it did give us an extra push to put our phone down and go to sleep.” The ring comes in six colourways, including silver, gold, brushed titanium and rose gold.

Soundcore motion X600: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Soundcore )

When IndyBest reviewer Tamara tested a wide range of Bluetooth speakers, she dubbed this Soundcore model as the best high-tech option, thanks to its clever app, which offers great customisable options such as adjusting the EQ, bass and treble to your taste. Tamara said she was impressed by the generous 12-hour battery life, and pleasantly surprised by just how much power such a stylish speaker packed. Right now, at Amazon, you can pick up this clever bit of kit with 40 per cent off the price.

Garmin forerunner 255 running smartwatch: Was £329.99, now £233.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Garmin )

Discounted by nearly 29 per cent in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, Garmin’s forerunner smartwatch will help you track progress and monitor your fitness goals. There’s also a whole catalogue of daily workout suggestions, a widget for estimating your recovery time after each exercise session, and detailed running metrics, including cadence, stride length, ground contact time and balance. This watch also has a heart rate monitor and a widget for monitoring sleep, plus menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking, and an app for checking on your stress levels too.

Lumie bodyclock shine 300: Was £149, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lumie )

Useful for anyone who suffers from SAD (seasonal affective disorder), a Lumie lamp can transform sleeping habits, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed. Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, tech and home appliance reviewer Siobhan dubbed another Lumie sunrise alarm clock as the best advanced option in her guide, so, you know this is a brand you can trust.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £247.84 Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

As our tech critic, Alex hails these as his favourite wireless headphones, and they’re now 35 per cent off at Amazon. Looking to step up your listening experience? Then I have just the thing. Alex was impressed with their noise-cancelling abilities and crystal clarity, saying: “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, and it never misses a beat”.

Google pixel 8 pro: Was £999, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty )

Our tech expert Steve had a lot of fun testing the Google pixel 8 pro, following its release last year. He was blown away by the bigger and brighter screen and features such as the object temperature sensor. When comparing it with the Pixel 8 in his review, he said: “The Pixel 8 pro is the more future-proofed of the pair: more powerful, and with a set of exclusive video and camera features already in the pipeline.” The best news of all, though, is this clever bit of kit now has 50 per cent off at Amazon.

Best beauty deals

Ghd original hair styler: Was £139, now £100, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maisie Bovingdon )

Just in time for party season, beauty writer Maisie’s favourite hair straighteners now have 28 per cent off. In her review, she gave this ghd model full marks, noting that they “effectively style your hair in one glide”. She was shocked by how quickly they heated up, too, going on to say: “I can create poker-straight hair in minutes, or add waves and curls to my hair, courtesy of the curved edges.” Nab the hair tool for yourself, while it’s discounted.

BaByliss 3Q hair dryer: Was £125, now £66.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

In beauty writer Lauren’s hair dryer guide, this model came out trumps. She noticed her hair was immediately less frizzy and was impressed by the technology at work, which helped her create “a smooth, sleek finish”. Affordable even before the discount, now’s the time to snap up this dryer while it’s just £67.

CeraVe moisturising lotion: Was £12, now £7.41, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

CeraVe is one of my favourite affordable skincare brands – and its moisturising lotion is a staple in the bathroom cabinet. The lightweight formula is powered by hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, delivering up to 48 hours of hydration. It’s non-greasy, which is a big plus too. When reviewing it, beauty writer Helen said she liked “the lack of greasiness and speedy absorption” means it’s “ideal to use in a rush”. Right now, you can save 30 per cent.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara boasts a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny little plastic bristles. This makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. When Sarah, beauty buff and assistant eCommerce editor, shared her in-depth review of the mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for half price right now.

Tan Luxe self tan drops, medium/dark: Was £36, now £19.19, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Fake tan fans, you can save nearly 50 per cent on Tan Luxe’s self tan drops in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. “Packed full of skin-boosting ingredients, including raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera, these glow-inducing drops are not only incredibly easy to use, but they also help hydrate the skin, too,” beauty writer Lauren said in her review. “Plus, they gave the most noticeable glow out of any option I’ve tried so far.” I’m stocking up while it’s less than £20.

Revlon one step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You’ll recognise this chunky black device from TikTok. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes, beauty writer Louise said that its “appeal lies in its affordability and the volume it delivers.” During testing, she found “it performs best when you work on hair in sections. Twisting your wrist as you glide through strands gives your locks a speedy volume boost. It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy, although it is pretty weighty, so bear that in mind.” With 50 per cent off, snap the tool up fast.

Suri electric toothbrush: Was £95, now £71.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Suri )

A more sustainable electric toothbrush choice, the Suri sustainable electric toothbrush dodges landfill by using parts that are more easily recycled or repaired. The model earned a spot in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, with our resident tech expert Steve describing the brush as “sleek, slim and compact.” He added: “As for your teeth, the Suri brush performs well, with its 33,000 sonic vibrations lifting plaque and delivering a comprehensive clean.” Right now, you can save 25 per cent.

Weleda skin food light moisturiser: Was £12, now £5.62, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Rihanna, Weleda’s budget moisturiser has some hefty A-lister approval. For Black Friday, you can get it for just £5.62 thanks to the 50 per cent discount. When skincare tester Amy shared her verdict on the formula, she said she loved how easy it was to apply and how their skin “just drank it up.” She added: “Combining, organic sunflower oil with extracts of wild pansy, calendula and camomile, it’s a soothing treat that’s great to reach for when skin is feeling a bit more parched than usual.”

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £69.99, now £44.41, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Everyone loves Marc Jacobs perfume and this now has 37 per cent off. “Offering a sweet floral scent, it combines white violet and jasmine for a flowery fragrance, berries for sweetness and sandalwood to make it seem deeper and warmer,” noted beauty writerLauren. Impressed with the versatility of the scent they said that “it has a little bit of everything while still staying nice and light”.

Philips oneblade 360 beard trimmer: Was £54.99, now £33.15, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots )

This clever electric trimmer from Phillips is a must-buy, according togrooming expert, Paddy, who gave it the top spot in his review of the best beard trimmers. Giving it the full five-star rating, our tester found this trimmer to be a versatile all-rounder. He said: “It’s a decidedly no-frills option that’s easy on the face, body and wallet, with its protective cutting guards and modest price tag”. Now, it’s even more budget-friendly, thanks to a 41 per cent discount at Amazon.

Best TV deals

LG evo OLED 42in 4K smart TV: Was £1,399.99, now £888, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

This smart TV is currently reduced by 37 per cent. When The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan put it to the test, he was left impressed, scoring it four out of five stars: “It features pin-sharp picture and excellent brightness levels that look realistic and persuasive,” our tester said.

Sony bravia 8: Was £2,199, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking to upgrade the family entertainment system? I’ve got just the thing. One tech critic David Phelan’s favourite TVs of 2024now has more than 30 per cent off. Calling it a “stand-out” TV, thanks to its top-of-the-line picture quality, overall performance and slim and attractive design. He said: “The contrast and strong, deep black colours, which typify OLED, look especially good here, allowing rich brightness as well as subtle shadows.”

