Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

For Apple fans, there’s one golden rule when it comes to getting a discount: wait for the Black Friday sales. Deals on the brand’s products are extremely rare but, having covered Apple’s every move for the better part of a decade, I can tell you with confidence that the November mega-sale is the best time of year to save on a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook or AirPods.

Although Black Friday doesn’t officially start until 28 November, the AirPods Pro 2 already have a discount, and I’m expecting huge savings on Apple Watches, MacBooks and iPhones, too. With a whole new generation of Apple hardware having just been released, including the redesigned iPhone 17 and the new AirPods Pro 3, I’m also predicting even bigger and better deals on slightly older (but still brilliant) models. In fact, I’ve already spotted deals on the iPhone 16e, and even a discount on the all-new iPhone 17.

While Apple itself doesn’t offer savings on its tech during Black Friday, it does offer up a gift card in exchange for a purchase. The tech giant is expected to announce the gift card rates later this week. If you want an actual discount, however, third-party retailers are where you’ll want to search. From Amazon and Currys to John Lewis and Argos, these are the best Apple Black Friday deals to shop now.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

The best early Black Friday Apple deals to shop now

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £169, Amazon.co.uk Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk

Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk Apple Watch series 10: Was £399, now £269, Very.co.uk

Was £399, now £269, Very.co.uk Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £79, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This is one of the cheapest prices I’ve ever seen for the AirPods Pro 2. Praised by tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods Pro 2 review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. Boasting better audio, you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

If they drop out of stock on Amazon, you can also get them for the same price at Currys and John Lewis.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk

( Amazon )

The Apple Watch ultra 2 is the undisputed champion for adventurous types, packing a durable titanium case and multi-day battery life. “It's a rugged and effective watch, making it ideal for fans of extreme sports,” said tech critic, David Phelan in his Apple Watch ultra 2 review. “You can choose between specific bands to suit active sports, such as the ocean band and the alpine loop.” This £60 discount gets Apple’s most powerful wearable for a more palatable price.

Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Launched in March, the all-new 11th-generation iPad currently has a modest £30 discount at Amazon, which is about the cheapest you’ll find it for right now. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it boasts a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and double the storage, with 128GB as standard. It still features the same bright 10.9in Liquid Retina display, making it the best-value iPad in Apple’s lineup right. I’ll certainly be looking out for bigger discounts on the tablet as we approach Black Friday.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £179.99, now £139, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

( Amazon )

Apple finally brought active noise cancellation to its non-Pro AirPods last year, and it makes the latest AirPods 4 a decent alternative to the AirPods Pro 2. They run on the same H2 chip, support personalised spatial audio, have improved microphones and offer better battery life than the Pro model. The open-fit design is lighter and more comfortable, too. While the ANC isn’t as strong as the in-ear seal you get on the Pro 2, tech critic David Phelan still found that it cut out everyday noise surprisingly well, as he noted in his review of the AirPods 4. Now, Laptops Direct has slashed the price of the buds by £40 for Black Friday.

Apple Watch series 10: Was £399, now £269, Very.co.uk

( Amazon )

Last year’s Apple Watch Series 10 has been slashed by a mammoth £130 in Very’s Black Friday sale. Boasting an all-new design with a larger display, new health features, sleep apnoea detection and faster charging, there’s very little separating the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Series 11, making it a great buy if you’re after a new smartwatch.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £79, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

( Amazon )

Never lose your keys, bag or luggage again with this deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags. These clever little trackers take advantage of Apple’s vast Find My network to help you pinpoint your lost items with uncanny accuracy. These featured in my review of the best key finders, the ultra-wideband (UWB) device gives you precise turn-by-turn directions leading you straight to your lost item, while calling on Apple’s vast network of devices to find your stuff when you’re not personally in range. AirTags also have “left-behind” alerts, so you can receive notifications if you leave the pub while your keys are still on the table. These currently have £40 off at Laptops Direct.

Apple iPhone 16e, 128GB: Was £544, now £509, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The successor to the iPhone SE, the iPhone 16e has just been slashed in price by £35 at Amazon. Released earlier this year, “Apple’s all-new budget phone is better than the iPhone SE in every way”, said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review. “It's not an upgraded iPhone SE, but an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display,” he said.

Apple MacBook Air M4, 2025: Was £929, now £879, Very.co.uk

( Apple )

Looking for a new MacBook this Black Friday? Very’s already slashed £50 off the all-new MacBook Air M4. In tech critic David Phelan’s review of the Apple MacBook Air M4, he praised its battery life, design and performance, but noted the lack of a touchscreen, which many Windows models offer.

Apple AirPods 4: Was £129, now £99, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

( Amazon )

Laptops Direct’s Black Friday sale is in full swing and the retailer has slashed the price of Apple’s AirPods 4 to just £99. These are the ones without active noise cancellation, so if you don’t mind not being able to block out the sound of the world, these ones are for you. They come with a "neat design, tiny case, good battery life and superb sound”, said tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods 4 review. “They are a big step forward from the entry-level second-generation AirPods they replace, and are also better than the third-generation AirPods, which used to cost a lot more.”

Apple iPad Pro M5, 11in: Was £999, now £944, Very.co.uk

( Apple )

It’s only been out for a matter of weeks, but Very has already slapped a tasty £55 discount on the all-new iPad Pro for Black Friday. “For users coming from an earlier iPad Pro, or any other iPad, this new version is so much better in terms of design, speed, OLED display – in every way, actually – that it’s a tempting purchase,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “The iPad Pro M5 beats every other tablet out there.”

Apple Mac Mini: Was £599, now £524.98, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple/Amazon )

The Mac Mini is the unsung hero of Apple’s computer line-up, packing a huge amount of power into an incredibly compact and stylish little desktop box. Powered by Apple’s super-fast silicon, it’s a versatile machine that can handle everything from everyday browsing to demanding creative work. You can save £74 on the machine at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

When will Apple Black Friday 2025 deals start?

Officially, Black Friday sales always land on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, which means this year the event will kick off on Friday 28 November and run through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. But those are just the official dates. Originally a three-day sale, Black Friday has since morphed from a week-long event to a month-long sales extravaganza, with Currys, Very, Argos and more already kicking off their Black Friday sales.

Will Apple have a Black Friday sale in 2025?

As mentioned above, while Apple doesn’t offer discounts on its tech, you’ll still be able to get a gift card in exchange for a purchase. In 2024, buyers could claim a gift card worth up to £160, with the biggest amounts reserved for MacBook Air models, including the 15in and 13in M3 versions. Other highlights included:

A gift card worth up to £60 with an iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and iPhone SE purchase.

A gift card worth up to £80 with an iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad 10th-generation purchase.

A gift card worth up to £60 with AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4.

A £40 gift card with the Apple Watch SE, Apple TV 4K, HomePod and a range of Beats headphones.

A £20 gift card with accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Why you can trust us to find the best Apple deals this Black Friday

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’m a dab hand at finding deals on the latest gadgets. In fact, I’ve been rounding up discounts and comparing offers since 2017. I track prices of Apple gear year-round, so I know when the AirPods Pro or the iPad 10th-generation have hit an all-tine low price, or when you should ignore a deceptively good price cut. I won’t feed you any dud deals when hunting down discounts this Black Friday.

For more bargains, why not read our roundup of the best Black Friday phone deals to expect this year