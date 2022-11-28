Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cyber Monday – aka the last hurrah before the Christmas sales – has officially landed. Taking place on the Monday following the Black Friday weekend, the 24-hour period sees huge savings in the land of tech on laptops, gaming, telies (and pretty much everything inbetween).

One of the biggest dogs in tech, it may come as a suprise that Apple very rarely takes part in sales events such as Cyber Monday, and won’t be dropping any discounts during the event. But if you had your sights set on something shiny and new (and discounted) from the brand, all is not lost, as plenty of third-party retailers certainly are.

In fact, many of the biggest retailers in the UK are taking part in Cyber Monday this year, and you can currently save hundreds of pounds on iPhones, iPads and more from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO.

Not sure where to start your search? Don’t worry, as we’ll be doing the hard work for you – whether you’re after Apple Watches, AirPods, iPhones, MacBooks, iPads or AirTags, we will be plucking out all the latest must-see deals out, and sharing them with you here. Think of this shopping guide as your Cyber Monday cheat sheet, if you will.

Stay tuned, because we’ll be constantly updating this page with new deals during the Cyber Monday event.

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals 2022

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd gen: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Amazon discounted the new AirPods pro earlier this week, and it’s just slashed it again by a further £10, saving you an unmissable eight per cent. These are the second-generation AirPods pro wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, which only arrived in September of this year.

Our reviewer gave them a rating of 8/10 and said: “The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model. Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

Buy now

Apple iPad air 2022, 10.9in, 64GB, wifi: Was £669, now £569, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This deal at Amazon sees the 2022 iPad Air reduced by 15 per cent. Specifically, this is the 64GB model with wifi and in space grey. The iPad air has a 10.9in display, runs on the M1 chip and has a TouchID fingerprint reader built into the side-mounted power button. There’s a 12MP camera on the rear and a 12MP camera on the front for FaceTime video calls with Center Stage functionality.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 pro super bundle: £71.95 per month with double data, Virginmedia.com

(Apple)

Scoop up everything new from Apple with this Cyber Monday deal from Virgin Media. The provider is offering up a discount on its iPhone 14 pro “super bundle”, which comes with the latest iPhone, the latest Apple Watch SE, the latest AirPods pro and the latest iPad air. That means you get a set of Apple tech for £71.95 per month, for 36 months, with nothing to pay up front.

For that monthly cost, you get 4GB of data (doubled from 2GB for Cyber Monday), but pay an extra £2 per month and you’ll have 20GB of data to play with. While you aren’t saving any money on the devices themselves, you’re essentially paying just £7 for 4GB of data. To put that into context, Virgin Media usually charges £8 per month for 3GB of data.

“The iPhone 14 pro is a powerful, beautiful smartphone, with great safety protections and dazzling visual features,” our writer wrote in their review of the handset. “At a time when many talk of incremental improvements or how phones have plateaued, the new pro handset is a real, chunky upgrade, offering slick new software, much better cameras and, in Dynamic Island, the kind of genuine innovation I’ve come to expect from Apple.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook pro M2 13in, 256GB, 2022: Was £1,349, now £1,195, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

On the hunt for a new MacBook pro? This is the latest and greatest one from Apple, and it’s just got its best discount ever at Amazon. The saving applies to both the silver and space grey colour options for this laptop, and an 11 per cent discount is also available if you opt for the larger 512GB capacity option (£1,385, Amazon.co.uk), too.

The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan tested it out earlier this year and gave the laptop a score of eight out of 10. In his review, he praised the “superbly fast performance”.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 7, GPS, 41mm: Was £369, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon is giving you a 19 per cent discount on last year’s Apple Watch series 7 with GPS, which takes the price of the smartwatch down to its lowest ever price. And it will have you running wild into the new year. “The Apple watch remains a remarkably advanced wearable when it comes to health and fitness metrics. If you have a series 6, then the gorgeous new display, delicately upgraded design, and improved durability should be enough to tempt you to upgrade,” our writer said in their review of the smartwatch.

Buy now

Apple iPad 10.9in, 2022, wifi, 64GB storage: Was £499, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Apple’s all-new regular iPad has just received its best ever discount this Cyber Monday, and we’ve never seen the price drop this low. Launching literally a month ago, our reviewer praised this 10th generation model in their review. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad air, which costs £170 more,” they wrote. “That aside, this is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.” – and in our opinion, it’s even better now that it’s even cheaper.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 13 pro, 512GB: Was £1,249, now £1,189, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone this Cyber Monday but don’t need the latest and greatest handset, last year’s iPhone 13 pro is currently on sale at Amazon. The retailer has taken a £60 chunk out of the original price of the 512GB model, so you’ll have plenty of storage to hoard all your apps, photos and videos.

“The swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors,” our tech critic said in their review. “The first 120Hz display for an iPhone is definitely worth having. The innovations from 2020, such as 5G and the ceramic shield that makes the screen more drop-resistant, are nicely consolidated. And just as importantly, Apple is paying attention to the things that really matter, like battery life, which is exceptionally good.”

Buy now

Apple Watch SE, GPS, 1st gen: Was £239, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Amazon is offering up a saving on the first-generation Apple Watch SE. The entry-level smartwatch has only been cheaper than this price once before, and that was in the summer – just before the tech giant launched the second-generation Apple Watch SE, so while it’s only a £20 saving, it’s still a notable discount.

When we compared the smartwatch to the Apple Watch series 6 in 2020, our writer said that: “In truth, the Apple Watch SE is the best buy for many people, offering something very nearly as brilliant for a lot less money. If you want a smart, effective watch that counts your steps, calories and warns you if it spots something erratic in your heart rate, then the SE will be more than fine.”

Buy now

Apple iPad pro M2 12.9in 2022, 256GB, wifi: Was £1,369, now £1,319, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

You can save £50 on this Cyber Monday deal on the latest iPad pro, courtesy of John Lewis & Partners. When we reviewed the tablet following its release last month, our writer was full of praise. “The large iPad pro is especially brilliant (literally, thanks to the mini LED backlighting that brightens everything) and has a super-fast processor that handles everything you throw at it with ease,” they wrote in their review. “Not everybody needs all this power, though the speedy performance benefits everything the tablet does. If you really want the best tablet around, it’s the iPad pro.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook air, 13.6in, 2022, 256GB SSD: Was £1,169, now £1,109, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price of the latest MacBook air with the M2 chip by a healthy £60 this Cyber Monday. Launched in July this year, it’s thinner and lighter than the previous MacBook air, has a redesigned keyboard and sees the return of a fan-favourite feature: MagSafe charging. “The M2 processor is noticeably faster than the already barnstorming M1 and the battery life remains outstanding,” our writer said in their review of the laptop. “The new MacBook air shines because of its superb light weight and bright display, its great keyboard and fast performance, and its sheer drop-dead glorious design.”

Buy now

Apple Watch series 8, GPS, 41mm: Was £419, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Discounts on current-generation Apple products are rare, so, while it’s only a £20 saving, this Watch series 8 deal is worthy of your attention. This model of Apple Watch was only launched a couple of months ago, and this particular deal sees money off the 41mm version with GPS and wifi, finished in midnight aluminium with a matching sports rubber band.

New for the series 8 Watch is body-temperature tracking, improved sleep analysis, and a car-crash detection system that can automatically call for help. Our reviewer said of the wearable: “Apple Watch series 8 is slick and easy to use, and is very responsive and fast, whether you’re launching an app, getting directions on your Watch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, or setting a timer.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro 1st gen: Was £199, now £184, Johnlewis.com

(Apple)

While the first-generation AirPods pro aren’t being sold by Apple anymore, third-party retailers still stock the revolutionary wireless earbuds. If the second-generation AirPods pro are still too pricey for you (was £249.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk), even with the discount, you’ll be pleased to know John Lewis & Partners has discounted the first-generation model by £15 this Cyber Monday.

“The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” our writer said in their review. “They’re certainly worth the extra 50 quid or so compared with the base model AirPods, featuring solid active noise cancellation, better battery life and much-improved sound quality.”

Buy now

Apple iMac 2020: Was £1,799, now £1,429, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

It may be a couple of years old now, but Apple’s iMac is still a great option for desktop working. Whether you’re a firm home worker now, have plenty of photos to edit or simply can’t get enough of a crystal clear display (ooh la la), you’ll be impressed with the quality on this screen. It measures 27in and comes with 5K Retina display, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD drive and a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. That’s all pretty impressive, but not quite as good as the £370 saving you get in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

Buy now

Beats studio3 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones: Was £349.95, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Although this isn’t the cheapest these Beats noise-cancelling headphones have ever been (they fell to around £169 in the summer), the 49 per cent reduction is still a sizeable discount. Designed to block out external noise, you can take calls, play music, and use Siri with integral multifunction controls and a microphone. The black and red headphones have a 22-hour battery life and work with both iOS and Android devices. Featuring Apple’s W1 chip and Bluetooth connection, a 10-minute charge delivers three hours’ play too.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air M1, 2020, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £877, Very.co.uk

(Apple)

Although it’s a couple of years old now, the MacBook air M1 is still sold by Apple, alongside the new (and more expensive) M2 model (£1,119, Currys.co.uk). While Apple still charges the original retail price of £999 for the M1 air, Very has sliced off a handy £152 this Cyber Monday.

This model of MacBook air featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”

Buy now

Beats studio buds: Was £159, now £109, Very.co.uk

(Very )

Want to get a pair of active noise-cancelling earbuds this Cyber Monday but don’t want to splash out for some expensive AirPods pros? The Apple-owned Beats studio buds are a worthy alternative. “The studio buds produce some seriously impressive sound, especially in the higher frequencies, and the fit is among the best around, with a barely noticeable weight and perfect size,” our writer said in their review of the buds. “The quick pairing for Android users is a great move, and shows that Beats aren’t purely for Apple users since the company’s acquisition.”

Buy now

Apple pencil, 2nd generation: Was £139, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Featuring all the precision and responsiveness of a traditional writing tool, the Apple stylus allows you to draw, take notes or simply navigate around your iPad with ease. Perfect for the more creative Apple user, you can sketch, colour-in and edit images seamlessly with the stylus. Compatible with the latest Apple tablets – the iPad mini, iPad Air, iPad (6th generation) and the iPad Pro – it’s been a go-to for digital artists and graphic designers since its launch five years ago. Right now, you can save 14 per cent on the pencil thanks to Cyber Monday.

Buy now

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a handy 17 per cent saving on a four pack of Apple’s Bluetooth tracking gadget, called the AirTag. These coin-sized devices connect to your iPhone, then are designed to slip into a bag, jacket or anything you don’t want to lose. Misplace said item, and you can use Apple’s Find My app to track down the AirTag inside. If out of range (or in another city or even country), an AirTag declared lost will tell you its approximate location whenever someone else’s iPhone comes within Bluetooth range of it. AirTags are powered by a replaceable coin-style battery.

Buy now

Apple MagSafe battery pack for iPhone: Was £99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This rechargeable battery pack snaps magnetically to the back of any model of iPhone 12, 13 and 14, then refills its battery. The pack uses Apple’s wireless Magsafe technology, and then is recharged using the same USB to Lightning cable as your iPhone or AirPods (charger and cable both sold separately).

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 pro leather case with MagSafe: Was £59, now £49, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Currys has discounted all of Apple’s MagSafe cases for the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max this Cyber Monday. All of them have been reduced by £10. Winning a spot in our round-up of the best iPhone cases, our writer said: “Apple’s own leather case is solid and reliable and the MagSafe magnet ring inside means the case clicks into place easily and is quick to remove.”

“There’s also a neat visual extra that only happens with Apple’s own MagSafe cases: as you put it on, the home screen flashes in exactly the colour of the case. That means it will briefly show whether you’ve got golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight or wisteria,” they added.

Buy now

Headspace one-year subscription: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Headspace.com

(Headspace)

If you’re looking to download some productivity apps to be more mindful, then a Headspace subscription is currently half price this November. The meditation app not only offers breathing exercises and short stories to help you go about your day but also includes music, sleepcasts and other audio-sensory aids to help you put your mind at ease.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s basically the biggest sales event in the calendar, with retailers slashing prices left and right, giving you the best opportunity to grab a bargain before Christmas.

It originally started across the pond in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, but since the UK adopted the sales tradition, we’ve seen it last an entire weekend, finishing on what is now known as Cyber Monday (if you didn’t already know, that is today).

Black Friday became a modern retail phenomenon in the mid-2000s when footage of impatient shoppers falling over one another to grab discounted electronics went viral. Since 2005, Black Friday has consistently been the busiest shopping day in the United States.

It grew in popularity when Amazon brought the shopping bonanza to UK shores in the mid-2010s. Now Black Friday is everywhere, making it easier than ever to find a bargain.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

You won’t need to set a date in the diary and twiddle your thumbs as the Cyber Monday event takes place today, Monday 28. It used to be the online equivalent to Black Friday, which tended to focus on in-store deals at brick-and-mortar shops. Now, though, there is little to tell the two days apart, as deals tend to be available online and in-store for the entire week of Black Friday – or, as we’re increasingly seeing, the entire month of November. For 2022, Cyber Monday falls on 28 November but, in reality, it’s just another day of the existing Black Friday sale.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

