The Argos Black Friday sale has finally arrived – launching one week ahead of the big day itself (Friday 24 November). So, If you’re looking to tick off items from your wish list ahead of Christmas, these savings should be on your radar.

From tech and home appliances to beauty, fashion and mattresses, the Black Friday sales see savings across everything from air fryers and power tools to dehumidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

Whether you’re looking for a larger item with a more purse-friendly price or fancy nabbing a surprise sale find, Argos is known for delivering stellar savings. Right now, we’ve spied up to 50 per cent off vacuum cleaners, toasters and kettles as well as serious price slashings on watches, cookware and more.

Home to big-name brands such as Ninja, Shark and Dyson, as well as popular products such as Apple AirPods, hair straighteners and gaming gear, the one-stop shop is well worth a browse.

Below, we’ve listed some of the most impressive Argos Black Friday deals, as well as extra info on the sale itself.

Best Argos Black Friday deals

As the Argos Black Friday sale is now live, there is a huge range of great savings to choose from. To ensure you’re always getting the best deal, the brand has handily added a green price-promise sticker to all items guaranteed not to drop further in price before 1 January.

Kenwood TFP09.000BK dawn 4-slice toaster: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

For toast-lovers, this deal is worth getting out of bed for. Thanks to the Argos Black Friday sale, you can now get your morning crunch with a 50 per cent saving. Best for bigger households, thanks to four slice slots, you can brown your bread with ease with five toast settings and a bun-warming function (who wouldn’t want to keep their buns nice and toasty?).

Hover-1 rival black hoverboard with LED wheels: Was £150, now £75, Argos.co.uk

With a whopping saving of 50 per cent, this hoverboard is sure to be at the top of many a Christmas wish list. Perfect for gadget geeks, tech-lovers and those who are after a new mode of transportation, this saving is certainly not one to miss. As well as taking you from A to B at a pretty impressive speed of 7mph, the hoverboard will also enable you to travel for three miles after a single charge.

Revlon RVDR5333 one-step blow dry multi styler: Was £75, now £42, Argos.co.uk

Calling all beauty buffs and DIY-blow-driers, this Revlon one-step multi styler is a real cost-cutting haircare find. The three-in-one tool comes complete with a root dryer, which is perfect for hair styling prep, airflow curler and volumising oval brush to leave you with a big, bouncy blow dry in no time. A similar model was named the best viral hot brush in our review thanks to delivering on volume, and it’s now even more enticing with this 44 per cent saving.

Bosch series 4 flexxo cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £250, now £125, Argos.co.uk

Any 50 per cent saving is a sweet deal, especially when its on an essential home buy. Luckily, this Bosch vacuum cleaner has received this exact treatment, dropping in price by £125. With a run-time of 50 minutes, it’s sure to suit most households, and can get into hard-to-reach corners, thanks to its cordless style. It can also switch between carpet and wood floor settings at the touch of a button.

Silentnight bounceback pillows, 4 pack: Was £25, now £16.66, Argos.co.uk

We’re almost certain most of us don’t change our pillows as often as we’re meant to, so perhaps a 33 per cent price drop will provide more persuasion? This four pack is made from 100 per cent microfibre, making it soft, snuggly and machine washable. When it’s dark and cold outside, it’s sure to make the lure of an early bedtime even stronger.

BaByliss smooth pro 235 hair straightener: Was £80, now £38, Argos.co.uk

At better than half price, these BaByliss hair straighteners are a real steal. Six temperature settings (with a cap of 235C) are sure to see your strands become poker straight but, thanks to the narrow plates, you can even use these to curl hair, too. A heatproof mat is included, to keep your dressing table looking spick and span – no scorch marks here.

Armani Exchange cayde stainless steel watch and bracelet set: Was £179.99, now £89.99, Argos.co.uk

If you’re searching for savings on Christmas gifts, this Armani Exchange watch set could be a great option. Now with an impressive saving of 50 per cent, the set includes a three-hand movement 42mm watch with a sunray dial plus a stainless steel bracelet. It even comes in a gift box for easy gifting.

Tefal titanium excellence 28cm induction frying pan: Was £24, now £15.99, Argos.co.uk

If your frying pan is looking a little worse for wear – scratches, stains and starting to stick in places – it may be time for an upgrade. Luckily, this large 28cm induction option is now a third cheaper in the Argos sale, with the Tefal range touted as having the UK’s longest lasting non-stick coating. Keen home cooks, rejoice.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place in November each year, on the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving. Last year, it kicked off on 25 November. In 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When will Argos’s Black Friday sale start?

Last year, Argos launched its Black Friday sale weeks before the main event and continued to drop deals right up to Cyber Monday. This year, the official Argos Black Friday sale launched on 16 November, although price promise deals were available weeks before.

