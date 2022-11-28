Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This year feels like it’s flying by, so we’re not surprised Cyber Monday has come back around, with huge discounts on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, fashion and toys.

Beauty and perfume are huge when it comes to the annual sale extravaganza, and hot on the heels of Black Friday, Cyber Monday is seeing savings from retailers such as Boots, John Lewis, lookfantastic, Amazon, plus the newly launched Sephora.

In terms of what brands are doing, Charlotte Tilbury has special codes to add at the checkout, ensuring you save more; ghd has stepped up to the plate with up to 25 per cent off its famous straighteners and curlers, plus Glossier is offering 20 per cent off everything, with 30 per cent off orders over £85.

That’s just the start of a very long list. With discounts spanning make-up, skincare, fragrance, and haircare, these are the best Cyber Monday beauty and perfume deals to shop now.

The best Cyber Monday beauty and perfume 2022 deals

Real Techniques everyday essentials: Was £20.99, now £10.40, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

This Real Techniques brush set was the bestselling product yesterday in the lookfantastic Cyber Monday sale. The good news is there’s still stock, so you can snap up the set of four brushes and a make-up sponge (worth £35) for just £9.87, when using discount code “EXTRA” at the checkout.

Buy now

La Roche-Posay x CeraVe x Vichy blemish prone bundle: Was £116, now £58, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora UK)

If you're constantly battling breakouts, this bundle of five full-size products is an entire skincare routine catered to achieving clear skin. It includes the cult favourite La Roche-Posay effaclar duo (+) moisturiser, CeraVe's well-loved foaming cleanser with niacinamide, a La Roche-Posay effaclar duo (+) serum, a Vichy normaderm pore tightening toner and a La Roche-Posay anthelios age correct SPF50+. Not only will it help reduce, prevent and heal blemishes, it will also balance oil production and keep dryness at bay. With 50 per cent off, this is an absolute steal.

Buy now

Moroccanoil exclusive hydrating heroes bundle: Was £77.50, now £58.13, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Featuring in many beauty buffs bathroom cabinets, Moroccanoil is an undisputed hair care hero. Now, with a saving of 25 per cent, this set has gotten even sweeter, and code "EXTRA" will take the price down even further. Named the favourites bundle, it has everything you need to tame your mane, including the famous treatment, shampoo, conditioner and texture spray.

Buy now

Molton Brown mesmerising oudh accord and gold eau de parfum: Was £120, now £90, Moltonbrown.co.uk

(Molton Brown)

One of the brand’s bestselling perfumes, oudh accord is sure to be the highlight of the Cyber Monday sale for many fans of this fragrance. If the bottle itself isn’t enough to sway you to snap it up, the heady mix of saffron, black tea and vanilla should be enough to do the trick. Could it be a perfect Christmas gift? Absolutely.

Buy now

Mylee complete professional gel nail polish LED lamp kit: Was £89.99, now £71.67, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you love getting your nails done but are keen to save money on salon trips and brush up on your skills, then this Mylee gel nail kit is all you need. It comes with a base and top coat, four nail colours, lint free wipes, prep + wipe solution and gel polish remover. A slightly bigger version of this set earned the top spot in our guide to the best gel nail kits, in which our reviewer loved the spacious LED lamp that can fit all five fingers. Our tested added: "Mylee has created a thoughtful kit that’s brilliant for those used to regular gel manicures."

Buy now

Bobbi Brown the essentials: Was £29.50, now £17.70, Bobbibrown.co.uk

(Bobbi Brown)

This is a fantastic Christmas gift for a skincare and make-up enthusiast, containing four of Bobbi Brown’s bestselling products. It’s so good, in fact, it was included in our round-up of the best beauty Christmas gift sets. Inside, you’ll unwrap a 30ml cleansing oil, 15ml vitamin enriched face base primer, a mini long-wear cream shadow stick in golden bronze and a full-size clear lip balm. With 50 per cent off, this is such a good deal, we’re tempted to keep it all to ourselves.

Buy now

Fenty Beauty gloss bomb universal lip luminizer: Was £18, now £13.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

We have nothing but high praise for this long-wearing lip gloss from Fenty Beauty. When we reviewed it our tester said: “This is a must-have for your make-up bag. With a slight peach vanilla scent, its defining feature is the wide doe-foot applicator that swipes on an even coating of gloss in an instant. It’s creamy but not thick, and far from sticky.”

Buy now

Tom Ford ombré leather eau de parfum 100ml: Was £140, now £112, Lookfantastic.com

(Boots)

Shopping for a new luxury scent? Snap up this £28 Tom Ford saving in Lookfantastic’s Cyber Monday sale. A heady blend of cardamom, black leather, white floral and jasmine sambac, it’s the perfect indulgent treat this Christmas, whether you’re buying it for yourself or for a loved one. Here at Indybest, we’re huge fans of the brand - read our guide to the best Tom Ford scents.

Buy now

La Roche-Posay cicaplast baume B5 repairing balm SPF 5: Was £10, now £7.50, Lookfantastic.com

(Boots)

This face and body balm is as multi-purpose as it gets. It’s said to soothe burns, bites, sensitivity and general dryness, while also being able to help heal spots faster and calm eczema flare-ups. A must-have for your skincare routine, if you’re already a fan, now’s the perfect time to top up on a new tube. To read more about this balm and others in the La Roche-Posay range, take a look at our round-up of the brand’s products.

Buy now

Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2 per cent BHA liquid exfoliant: Was £11, now £8.80, Paulaschoice.co.uk

(Paula’s Choice)

Paula’s Choice is currently the go-to cosmetic brand for beauty buffs who take their lead on products from TikTok. This BHA liquid exfoliant is one of the brand’s bestsellers. In fact, we’re currently reviewing it as part of our TikTok trials series, to see how it really holds up to the claims that it dissolves built-up dead skin cells and unclogs pores to deliver a dramatic improvement in the skin’s appearance and texture. All products on the site now have 20 per cent off, and, if spending over £55, you can select two travel-sized treats too.

Buy now

Chanel coco mademoiselle eau privee 50ml, Was £77, now £65.45, Boots.com

(Boots)

Chanel just got more affordable. Coco Mademoiselle is a softer version of the iconic Chanel no 5, created to play and party in – and the soft and sensual fruity ambery fragrance is the ideal scent for the night. If you’re in need of a new perfume, you’ll be glad that there’s currently a big saving to be had thanks to the Boots Cyber Monday extravaganza.

Buy now

Ghd original styler: Was £119, now £86, Lookfantastic.com

(Ghd)

Sometimes, you can’t beat an original, and with over 27 per cent off, the OG just got even better. Whether you’re replacing an old, beloved model, are trying the brand for the first time, or are after a great Christmas gift, we don’t think you can go wrong with this. Don’t go thinking the original is an older model either, it was actually given a high-tech upgrade earlier this year, which you can read all about here.

Buy now

Maison Francis Kurkdjian baccarat rouge 540 eau de parfum: Was £215, now £182.75, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

A saving of 15 per cent is rather small to feature in our Cyber Monday guide. But when it’s on a luxury label like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s baccarat rouge, it’s actually quite exciting. We reviewed the famous scent, with our tester raving about its niche fragrance and sharing that it has “wearable staying power worthy of its £215 price tag”. So, with a small saving like this, it sounds even sweeter.

Buy now

Westman Atelier baby cheeks blush stick: Was £44, now £37.40, Libertylondon.com

(Liberty)

Westman Atelier is the brainchild of professional make-up artist, Gucci Westman, who launched her luxurious line-up of products in 2018. This cream blush stick is one of our favourite products, thanks to its flattering shade range and blendability. Perfect for adding a subtle flush of colour to your cheeks, it can be dabbed on with a brush, sponge or just your fingertips.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £52, now £41.60, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury’s Cyber Monday sale is finally here, with up to 30 per cent of fan-favourite products. Few lipsticks are as famous as Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk, so this one is sure to excite beauty buffs. Here at IndyBest, we’ve tried to find dupes of the bestseller, but nothing beats the original, and a saving of 20 per cent only sweetens the deal.

If you double up on this lipstick duo (spending over £80), you can also save yourself a further £15 – using the code MAGIC1. Charlotte Tilbury has a set of ‘magic’ codes to use across almost the entire website this Cyber Monday, allowing customers to save up to an extra £75. Use code MAGIC2 to save £30 when spending £120 and MAGIC3 to save £75 on orders of £250 and more.

Buy now

Creed aventus eau de parfum 100ml: Was £295, now £250.75, Libertylondon.com

(Liberty)

It’s not often you see discounts on Creed fragrances, so this saving of over £40 is well worth snapping up. In our review of the best Creed perfumes, our tester said of aventus: “As wonderfully loud and colourful as you might expect, a sharp spike of pineapple, amplified with spices and smoke, is among its distinguishing characteristics. It may not be to everyone’s taste but, like many classics before it, it’s a scent of contrasts, its many dimensions blending in perfect harmony.”

Buy now

Charles Worthington thicker and fuller densifying mousse: Was £8.99, now £5.01, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Haircare brand Charles Worthington is offering deals across its bestselling ranges on Amazon, including grow strong, moisture seal and thicker and fuller. We spied this vegan and cruelty-free hair-thickening mousse with 44 per cent off its original price – an absolute steal. Enriched with marshmallow flower, the product claims to increase hair density by up to 180 per cent.

Buy now

Braun silk expert pro 5: Was £600, now £249.99, Boots.com

(Currys)

Named best corded machine in our IPL laser device guide, this Braun IPL machine has a serious saving, thanks to Boots. “This is one of the chicest devices we tried, arriving in a soft suede, zipped, compartmentalised pouch, making it easy to store,” shared our tester. They added: “It’s very easy to use, with just three settings, and, while it’s a tad noisy, it’s extremely reactive, taking us only 15 minutes to glide across top and lower legs, underarms and face”. Boots’s Braun offering also includes a complimentary Venus razor – for any strays that may come through before your next IPL session. An added bonus!

Buy now

Hourglass phantom volumising glossy lip balm: Was £34, now £28.90, Libertylondon.com

(Liberty)

This Hourglass lip product went viral on TikTok earlier this year, as users praised its hydrating balmy formula and high-shine, glossy finish. Available in four shades, including the deep red pictured here, it’s perfect if you’re prone to dryness but still want a polished look. Infused with emollients and oils, it’s packaged in a sleek twist-up pen, for a fuss-free application every time.

Buy now

Clarins beauty flash balm: Was £34, now £27.20, Clarins.co.uk

(Clarins)

The Clarins beauty flash balm is quickly becoming one of the most wanted products on most beauty buffs lists. Now, with a saving of 25 per cent, it comes in quite nicely under £30. With acerola seed extract to energise the skin, prickly pear extract to activate cell renewal, oat sugars to help tone and tighten the skin and reduce signs of tiredness and fatigue, it’s suitable for almost every skin type. And it can be used in a whole host of ways, either as a day cream, under foundation, or as a deep nourishing night mask.

Buy now

BaByliss 9000 cordless straightener: Was £200, now £60, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

With a huge saving of 70 per cent, this BaByliss cordless straightener has shot up to the top of our bargain bucket wish list. We’ve already given this tool a thorough IndyBest review, praising how easy it was to use, the long-lasting results and the portable aspect that made it perfect for big nights out or on-the-go top-ups. Dropping down to just £60, if you’re in need of a new straightener or are looking for a standout Christmas gift, we strongly encourage you to take a closer look. Sadly, there are no extra savings to be had on this one right now, although £140 off seems generous enough.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream: Was £46, now £34.50, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

To say the Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream is a fan favourite would be an understatement. While it may have a funny-sounding name, the potent product has been heralded as a go-to for soft, supple skin. Now with 22 per cent off, it’s been thrown into the bargain bucket with a saving of £11.50.

Buy now

Sbtrct rejuvenating night balm: Was £40, now £30, Sbtrct.co.uk

(Sbtrct)

For sustainable beauty lovers, Sbtrct is a brand you need to add to your watch list. We fell in love with the brand earlier this year, raving about its plastic-free products and potent formulas, so a saving of 25 per cent sitewide has really caught our attention. But to pinpoint just one product, it has to be the night balm, as “our tester loved the citrusy scent and did start to see signs of improved skin tone and a small reduction of fine lines, which they’re sure will increase with continued long-term use”.

Buy now

Yves Saint Laurent touche éclat illuminating pen: Was £27, now £21.60, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

The YSL touche éclat is heralded in the beauty-buff world as a must-have product. Now with 20 per cent off, John Lewis has added it to its Cyber Monday offering to sweeten the deal. But we don’t think this one will be around for too long, so be sure to select your shade soon if your current pen is running out.

Buy now

Skin Proud clear-off make-up remover pads: Was £12.95, now £9.07, Iamproud.com

(Skin Proud)

Named best soft reusable make-up remover pads in our IndyBest guide, there’s now a 30 per cent saving on the Skin Proud website. “​​To really get them to work with just water, as advertised, you need to soak these in warm water and apply to the eye for a good 30 seconds before wiping away mascara. But when it came to foundation, we still had to reach for the cleanser,” shared our tester.

Buy now

CurrentBody skin Black Friday LED kit: Was £350, now £314, Currentbody.com

(Current Body)

This limited edition set includes five key products designed to give skin a healthy and nourished glow. If you’re looking to improve your skin tone and brighten your complexion, it might be the time to add a few steps and tools to your beauty routine. Including the multi-award winning CurrentBody skin LED light therapy mask, it also features the clarifying clay mask, daily foaming cleanser, AHA tonic and hydrogel face mask – which can be used altogether or separately in your regimen.

Buy now

Dyson supersonic hair dryer, certified refurbished: Was £269.99, now £188.99, Ebay.co.uk

(Dyson )

Deals on the cult Dyson supersonic are few and far between but, for Cyber Monday, the hair tool has been slashed to just £188.99 (that’s a whopping 30 per cent saving) at Dyson’s official eBay certified refurbished hub – a marketplace where you can find like-new products sold at discounted prices. It’s not only cheaper but you’re also covered with a year’s warranty. There is no denying the appeal of the coveted hair dryer, which our reviewer described as “powerful and versatile”. It “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a one-day sales event taking place on the Monday following the Black Friday sales. While it was traditionally held online and Black Friday in-store only, the two events have, for the most part, merged into one giant sale, despite many retailers rebranding their deals once Cyber Monday arrives.

When does Black Friday 2022 end?

Black Friday traditionally lands the day after US holiday Thanksgiving. Despite its name, the Black Friday sales aren’t limited to just one day and often pop up in the days before this event, as well as during the weekend after. Black Friday ends when Cyber Monday begins.

Join the Indy Community

