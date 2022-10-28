Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday 2022 is very nearly here. The shopping bonanza sees all your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners, slash their prices on big-ticket items across everything from tech, gaming and laptops to mattresses and home appliances.

One such appliance that will undoubtedly be popular during this year’s event is an air fryer. This particularly useful piece of kit enables you to fry up a storm without oil but, what’s more, research indicates they serve as an energy-efficient way to cook, costing just 17p a day. Thanks to Black Friday, you’ll now be able to get one for a whole lot cheaper.

For the uninitiated, Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving and initially started in the US as a way for brands to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. However, it has since expanded – no longer a one-day event, in recent years, retailers have started their sales weeks in advance (Amazon is known for kicking things off a whole month early).

Where air fryers are concerned, you can expect to see prices heavily reduced throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday (which marks the end of the official weekend of sales), and we’re predicting the price of models by big-name brands, including Ninja, Philips, and Russell Hobbs, will be considerably slashed. But, to make sure you stay in the know throughout the sale event, bookmark this page for all the deals as they drop.

Ahead of Black Friday, though, we’re here to answer all your burning questions about the shopping bonanza, as well as the deals to expect on air fryers and even some discounts that are currently running. Read on for all this and more.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

That being said, each year retailers who take part in the big Black Friday sale start their sales earlier and earlier. Owing to this, you can expect to see some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, Currys, AO, John Lewis & Partners, and Argos dropping discounts weeks in advance. This means you may be able to source one of the best air fryer deals before Black Friday has even officially started.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday, and will therefore be held on Monday 28 November in 2022. Initially, it started as an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain on an air fryer, as well as other products across tech, gaming, laptops, mattresses, home appliances and more.

When will Black Friday deals begin?

As we previously mentioned, Black Friday sales are starting earlier and earlier, with brands and retailers offering impressive discounts that may even start at the beginning of November. Amazon, for example, kicked off its sale at the end of October last year. Of course, as your dedicated team of personal shoppers, we’ll be keeping you very much in the know.

What were the best Black Friday air fryer deals from last year?

Last year’s Black Friday air fryer deals will provide a good indication of what you can expect for this year’s event.

Tefal’s actifry genius (£219, Currys.co.uk) was reduced to £99, for example. The appliance featured in our review of the best air fryers, with our writer noting it’s great for those wanting “new mealtime inspiration” and “fantastic-tasting food every time with minimal effort”.

For something with even more cooking functions, Amazon slashed the price of Instant Pot’s duo crisp air fryer 11-in-1 multi-cooker, 5.7l (£185, Amazon.co.uk) by 45 per cent, which is quite something considering it was described as a “game changer” in our review.

Argos also delivered some seriously impressive air fryer deals last year. The retailer reduced the price of the Ninja Foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker air fryer dehydrator (£230, Argos.co.uk) from £229.99 to just £178.99.

What deals can we expect on air fryers in this year’s sale?

In terms of what you can expect during this year’s Black Friday bonanza, retailers and brands will undoubtedly slash the price of the ever-popular appliance. Ninja, for example, has confirmed it’ll be taking part in the sale event by way of launching its Black Friday landing page. While we’re not sure of the exact deals it’ll be offering, this is a very good sign.

Similarly, it’s likely retailers such as Lakeland, Argos, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners will slash the price of air fryers. As for Amazon, if its Prime Day and Early Access Sale events are anything to go by, the online giant will heavily reduce the price of its appliances – for example, it treated us to 25 per cent off a Philips air fryer in the October sale, so you can expect something similar (if not better) during Black Friday.

Are there any air fryer deals available now?

If you can’t wait until Black Friday (we don’t blame you), of course, your crack team of deal-hunters is on hand to help.

If you’re looking for a Ninja device, the foodi multi-cooker OP350UK 9-in-1 (was £199.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk) has been reduced by 10 per cent. While not the most sizeable discount, the mini six-in-one version of this multi-cooker featured in our review of the best pressure cookers and was named the best cooker with an air fryer, so you can trust this one will deliver.

Alternatively, for something more pocket-friendly, this Tower T17021 air fryer (was £69.99, now £55.56, Amazon.co.uk) comes in at less than £60. With its 4.3l capacity, it sounds as though it’ll be sizeable enough to feed a family.

We are predicting there will be plenty of air fryer deals throughout the Black Friday event, so we’d recommend bookmarking this page, so you don’t miss a thing.

