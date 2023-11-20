Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bargain hunters, rejoice, Black Friday 2023 is coming this week. The four-day shopping extravaganza kicks off on 24 November and serves as the perfect time to stock up on everything you need to feel glamorous during the Christmas party season and beyond. Naturally, we’re here to help by wading through the savings to find you the best Black Friday beauty deals.

From make-up and moisturisers to designer perfumes and luxurious bath oils, all the biggest beauty brands and retailers take part. In keeping with previous years, we’re hoping for excellent deals at Boots, John Lewis, Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic, Sephora and Amazon. But there will also be offers on big-name brands, such as Olaplex, Molton Brown, Elemis, L’Oreal, Maybelline and Charlotte Tilbury.

Whether you need new hair straighteners, a top-up of your favourite perfume, or could simply do with restocking your beauty stash, we’re here to keep you posted about all the best Black Friday beauty savings to expect.

Best early beauty and perfume deals

If you can’t wait for Black Friday to kick off officially, you’ll be pleased to know we’ve rounded up some beauty offers available to buy now.

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £54, now £43.20, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

A must for make-up fans, there’s currently 20 per cent off this iconic lipstick duo. With each product usually costing £27 when bought separately, the deal means you’ll save over a fiver per lipstick. The set includes the original matte revolution pillow talk lipstick, as well as the slightly darker pillow talk medium lipstick. These nude-coloured lipsticks are presented in signature chic Charlotte Tilbury gold packaging and come complete with a hydrating and long-lasting finish.

An IndyBest tried and tested favourite, in our review of Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk and nude romance lipsticks, our writer said the original pillow talk shade is “the ultimate your-lips-but-better lipstick, thanks to its pink undertones that add a coat of natural-looking colour to compliment your complexion and eye looks, no matter how bold.”

Buy now

Dyson corrale straightener, fuchsia nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Dyson’s hair tools are sought-after purchases (with premium price tags), so, we were pleased to spot a £100 discount on the corrale straightener at Boots right now. This smooth saving is available on the fuchsia nickel shade – a vibrant pick perfect for party season. The cordless device has three heat settings, a heat-control sensor system and an automatic shut-off function. In our review of the Dyson corrale, our tester described the tool as a “truly innovative” buy, as “your hair can be heat-styled quickly and with less heat damage.”

Buy now

BaByliss 9000 cordless straightener: Was £180, now £117, Sephora.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for a new hair tool, you won’t want to miss this sleek 35 per cent discount. The cordless straightener has three temperature settings, a sleep mode and a safety shut-off function. Its ceramic plates are designed to offer a smoothing effect, and there’s a storage pouch included too.

We’ve reviewed this exact Babyliss 9000 model and our writer said it straightened “curls with ease”, and they found that their locks “remained straight all day.”

Buy now

Olaplex no3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £21, Lookfantastic.com

(Olaplex)

You can save a generous £7 on this famous hair product right now at Lookfantastic. The treatment is designed for weekly use and aims to repair the hair’s bonds and improve the look and feel of split ends and strand damage. In a review of Olaplex no3 hair perfector, our writer said: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

Buy now

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £70, now £42, Boots.com

(Boots)

There’s £28 off this designer eau de toilette right now, which is a saving not to be sniffed at. The floral fragrance is presented in a signature Marc Jacobs daisy bottle, complete with petals and gold trim. Scent notes include wild berries, white violet, sandalwood and jasmine, with the blend offering a fresh and fruity twist. We reviewed the Marc Jacobs daisy drops fragrance capsules in this exact scent and our tester said: “We picked up on a sparkling floral fragrance with sweet, fresh and powdery elements.”

Buy now

Mac stack mascara: Was £27, now £21.60, Lookfantastic.com

(Boots)

Mac is an iconic make-up brand, and we’ve spotted an impressive 20 per cent off its stack mascara at Lookfantastic. This deal is available on both the mega and micro brush options, with the mascara designed to be buildable without creating clumps. We reviewed the mascara when it launched in 2022, and our tester said: “We can’t fault its volume and length building, which stays clump-free until you really go overboard.”

Buy now

UpCircle face moisturiser with argan powder: Was £20.99, now £10.90, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

If you’re seeking a skincare bargain, this UpCircle moisturiser currently comes with a smooth 48 per cent saving. It’s suitable for all skin types and contains soothing ingredients such as cocoa butter, aloe vera and blood orange, as well vitamin E-rich argan powder. An IndyBest tried and tested buy, we named this product best overall in our review of the best natural moisturisers, with our tester noting it’s “fast-absorbing” and “beautifully nourishing”.

Buy now

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly the treasured gift set: Was £100, now £50, Boots.com

(Boots)

Stock up on new make-up essentials ahead of party season, with this Sculpted by Aimee set, which currently boasts a 50 per cent discount. The beauty buy includes the bare basics eye and face palette, hydraglo mini serum, line and shine lip liner and gloss, eyeliner duo, and a buffer duo brush.

We included the bare basics palette in our review of the best Sculpted by Aimee products, and our tester noted it is “truly versatile.” They added: “If you only invest in one product, make it this.”

Buy now

Foreo luna mini 2 face brush: Was £129, now £49.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Foreo)

Clean up with this massive 61 per cent saving on a Foreo luna mini face brush. The electrical facial cleansing tool is made from silicone, for optimum hygiene, and, once charged, it can provide 300 uses. Plus, its miniature size makes it portable.

We reviewed the similar Foreo luna play smart 2 face brush, and our tester noted: “When it comes to cleansing, there is no denying that adding this Foreo brush to a skincare routine, encourages a much more thorough cleanse.”

Buy now

Medik8 crystal retinal 3 serum: Was £49, now £38.20, Lookfantastic.co.uk

(Medik8)

Mediki8 is a cult classic skincare brand known for its ingredients-led products, including the crystal retinal serum. Now, the strength three option is reduced by more than a tenner at Lookfantastic. This strength is designed for retinal beginners, and nightly usage should be built up from once or twice a week to start with, according to how your skin adjusts.

We named this product best overall in our round-up of the best Medik8 products, and our reviewer noted: “We applied this peach-coloured lightweight lotion to our skin and loved its sleek effect. It has a glossy yet fresh feel and sinks in quickly.”

Buy now

Jennifer Lopez glow eau de toilette 50ml: Was £35, now £18, Very.co.uk

(Very.co.uk)

Jennifer Lopez’s floral glow fragrance was first released in 2002, and it’s been selling well around the world ever since. Now, you can bag it for less, with a whopping 50 per cent discount currently being offered at Very. The scent has top notes of orange flower, grapefruit, and citrus, middle notes of rose, sandalwood, and amber and base notes of jasmine, vanilla, musk, and orris.

Buy now

ESPA golden glow collection: Was £90, now £63, Lookfantastic.com

(ESPA)

A bundle of luxurious goodies, the box includes everything for skincare TLC, such as optimal skin pro cleanser, optimal skin pro serum, clean and a green detox mask and more. If you need any more convincing, it landed a spot in our review of the best Christmas beauty gifts. The sizeable skincare set is “presented in a sturdy white box with metallic detailing, it opens up to reveal four full-sized products and a drawer containing a cotton cleansing cloth,” wrote our tester.

Buy now

Dior addict lip glow oil: Was £32, now £25.60, Johnlewis.com

(Dior)

This TikTok-famous lip oil is a tempting designer buy, which now comes with a slick 20 per cent saving. You can shop eight shades, including clear, raspberry and pink, and the pout product is presented in a signature Dior tube. Designed to offer long-wearing shine and moisture, it earned a place in our best lip oils round-up. The posh lipcare buy has “an incredibly soft doe foot applicator” and “the lightweight oil tastes and smells great while instantly locking in moisture on the lips, especially those that look a little lacklustre,” wrote our reviewer.

Buy now

ghd curve thin wand: Was £149, now £111, ghdhair.com

(ghd)

Have a good hair day with this thin curling wand by ghd, which is currently reduced by 25 per cent. The narrow wand has a 14cm barrel and comes complete with a protective glove. There’s also a safety stand, to avoid scorching surfaces, and a 2.7m cord.

This exact hair tool was named best for corkscrew curls in our best hair curlers round-up, where out tester noted this should be your go-to “for tight and defined curls”, while “you can create voluminous ringlets using larger sections of hair spread out across the barrel”, too.

Buy now

Huda Beauty glowish cheeky vegan blush powder: Was £19, now £9.31, Boots.com

(Boots)

Add a pop of colour to your cheeks for a purse-friendly price with this £10 saving on Huda Beauty vegan blush. There’s a range of shades to choose from, including peach, berry, cherry and coral, and the compact comes complete with a handy application mirror. You can trust Huda Beauty as a brand as it’s an IndyBest tried and tested favourite – we’ve reviewed the easy bake powder, multidew tinted moisturiser and more.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place on the fourth Friday in November, which is the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving. Last year, the weekend savings extravaganza fell on 25 November. In 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November right through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When will the best Black Friday deals start?

As soon as Halloween is over, retailers switch their focus to Black Friday. You can expect early Black Friday deals to drop anytime from 1 November onwards, and, as always, we’ll keep you updated with the best discounts as soon as they land.

Our liveblog will also bring you hot-off-the-press Black Friday discounts on all shopping categories, from TVs and laptops to home appliances, beauty, fashion, mattresses and much more.

It’s also a good idea to sign up to receive newsletters from your favourite brands and start following them on social media, to make sure you’re made aware of any early offers or lightning deals. The best Black Friday beauty deals will run until Cyber Monday.

What were the best Black Friday deals on beauty last year?

During Black Friday 2022, we noticed sizeable discounts on make-up, perfume, haircare and beauty products from both household favourites and luxury brands.

In terms of investment buys, there was a whopping 30 per cent off a refurbished Dyson supersonic hairdryer.

Savings on Chanel products are rare, but there was a £12 discount on coco mademoiselle eau privée (£84, Boots.com) last year.

You could also make the most of 35 per cent off the cult classic Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£30, Amazon.co.uk).

Speaking of popular brands, a 25 per cent discount was applied across all products at Mac, and you could grab 20 per cent off the entire site at Paula’s Choice, as well as up to 30 per cent off at Glossier.

