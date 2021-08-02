It may still be summer, but here at IndyBest our savings-obsessed minds are already turning towards that great monolith of shopping: Black Friday.

The sales event is of particular interest to those of us who have just moved house – or had a big appliance go kaput – because fridge freezers, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, washing machines and more often see huge discounts as part of the pre-festive frenzy.

With trusted retailers such as Currys, Very, Argos and Amazon all jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon, there’s bound to be a deal to suit you and that forlorn-looking space in the corner of your kitchen.

We’re also keeping a keen eye out for discounts across thousands of products – from TVs and laptops to beauty products and kids’ toys.

With all of this discounting action, however, we know it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Thankfully, we’ve collated all the information you need to know, so you can be confident ahead of Black Friday that you’re fully prepped to bag a great deal. We wish you well on your bargain binge.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a shopping event that starts the day after American Thanksgiving and lasts all weekend (although many retailers now start their sales much earlier). The following Monday is known as Cyber Monday and together the events mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season – also known as “the golden quarter” for retailers.

This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November and we expect there to be thousands of deals both online and in stores.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

No one is certain of the origins of the name, but it was likely first used by Philadelphia police officers in 1960s, as a means of describing the traffic chaos caused by people returning home from seeing their families after Thanksgiving. It may also be a nod to the fact it’s the period in which American retailers make most of their profit, moving from “the red” and into “the black”.

But the concept really took off as a global retail phenomenon in the Noughties, after videos of Americans piling into shops to bag discount TVs and games consoles started to go viral. It didn’t take long for UK retailers to get in on the trend – Amazon launched its first UK Black Friday promotion in 2010 and now plenty of other brands participate every year.

When is Black Friday 2021?

In 2021, the sale falls on 26 November (a Friday, of course) and will span the whole weekend, finishing the following Monday.

Amazon’s event is typically the largest in the UK. Last year, its early-bird deals began over a wmonth before the date of Black Friday with prices slashed from 15 October and we expect that the online giant will follow its own precedent for 2021.

Other retailers have also been known to start discounting early – it’s always worth signing up for your favourite shop’s newsletters, as sometimes discount codes and early-bird deals will make an appearance in subscriber’s inboxes ahead of 26 November.

What is Cyber Monday?

Originally the name “Cyber Monday” described the day when online purchases would peak ahead of Christmas, but now it’s a term used to describe the final day of discounting after the Black Friday weekend as onl It’s a great opportunity to find those deals you may have missed out on and even to grab a more deeply discounted bargain.

How to find the best Black Friday appliance deals

The easiest way to get a good deal is by bookmarking this page and IndyBest’s other Black Friday content so you have the latest information to hand come November.

Over the next few months, we’ll be bringing you all the details you need via our guides which are full of expert knowledge. The IndyBest team will be scouring top retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Argos and Very to bring you the highlights. Plus we’ll be rounding up the most impressive deals on products like tech, kids’ toys and beauty.

When it comes to shopping the sales, it’s always best to make a list of what you need, so you don’t get carried away. Make sure to know what you’re after in advance and check the RRP so you know that any discount is a true deal.

With shops such as John Lewis and Amazon, you can register for an account in advance to get speedier checkout when it comes to sale day. By entering your delivery details ahead of the event, you will save time when you place an order, which could be the difference between bagging a new microwave and not.

If you’re in need of a bigger appliance, such as a washing machine or dishwasher, we’d always advise checking any warranties or guarantees and reading up on the relevant returns policies.

What were the best home appliance Black Friday deals last year?

Despite the pandemic, 2020 offered plenty of opportunities for buyers, with lots of home appliance deals available at UK retailers. While there was a nationwide lockdown in place, with non-essential stores closed, shops turned their attention online, making sure bargain hunters could still get their Black Friday fix.

Every year we focus on discounts from brands we trust and products we’ve tried and tested, using our expert knowledge of shopping to sift through the chaff and serve up only the appliance-based wheat.

Bish, bash, Bosch – that’s right, one of our top deals was for this Bosch washing machine (£379, Johnlewis.com), which was reduced by £100 down to £349 for Black Friday.

(Bosch)

The series 4 freestanding washing machine took the top spot in our guide to the best washing machines. Our reviewer called it “exceptionally quiet, almost soothingly so”, with a “good selection of cycles, including dark wash, mixed load, and a super-quick setting which gets your washing done in as little as 15 minutes”. Take that, laundry.

On the smaller side, this Philips hue white and colour ambiance starter kit (£102.98, Amazon.co.uk) also saw a big saving in 2020, when it was reduced from £149.99 to £89.99.

(Amazon)

Perfect for adding some colourful vibes to your living space, the bulbs came out top in our review of the best smart lighting. In fact, Philips dominated that guide, as the brand’s range of bulbs, strips and even outdoor lights were all named as standout buys.

KitchenAid’s artisan 1.4l glass jar blender (£229, Appliancesdirect.co.uk) also caught our eye in 2020 – and not just because of its attractive red colour. It was £279, but went down to £239 during the Black Friday sales.

(KitchenAid)

We’ve previously reviewed other items in KitchenAid’s range, such as the artisan stand mixer £499, Currys.co.uk), which our tester said was quick, quiet and easy to set up in our review of the best stand mixers. “It’s a doddle to wash (with dishwasher-friendly parts) and is versatile with a whopping ten speeds,” they wrote.

What were the best home appliance Cyber Monday deals last year?

Cyber Monday saw plenty more discounting action on some of our favourite brands and products.

Crock-Pots have been having a real moment these past few years and in 2020 the lift and serve digital slow cooker model (£47.71, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced from £59.99 to £29.99 on Amazon.

(Amazon)

The 4.7l ceramic bowl makes it the ideal size for families and batch cooking, while in our review of the best slow cookers, our tester found that “when it comes to cooking a succulent roast, this lightweight machine won, hands down”.

If you’re looking for bargains for your garage and shed, it’s likely that 2021 will see plenty of deals on Karcher products – a brand that we have reviewed many times here at IndyBest. Last year, Black Friday saw the K2 full control car pressure washer (£109, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by a whopping £51, from £140 to £89.

(IndyBest)

We featured a similar model, the Karcher K5 (£330, Argos.co.uk), in our guide to the best pressure washers, in which our reviewer called it an “exceptionally well-built, well-engineered, user-friendly and powerful bit of kit that tackles stubborn dirt, grime and algae on a grand scale".

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Make sure you bookmark this page so you don’t miss a single home appliance deal this year, as we at IndyBest will be devoting all of our attention to getting you the best prices on the best products.

For all the information on the best discounts across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

