The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on and there are now just four days to go until it kicks off, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. In the lead up to 26 November, we’ve seen a number of brands and retailers tease out early deals, including Very, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and, of course, Amazon.

Black Friday is of particular interest to anyone that loves interior design, has just moved house or has had a big appliance go kaput because KitchenAid appliances, air fryers, coffee machines and more often see huge discounts as part of the pre-festive frenzy.

With all of this discounting action, we know it can be easy to get overwhelmed, so we’re keeping a keen eye out for the best discounts across home appliances and a host of other categories, including TVs and laptops, beauty products, kids’ toys.

Here are the best early home and kitchen deals you can snap up now, and all the information you need to know about the discounts we’re expecting. We wish you well on your bargain binge.

The best early Black Friday home appliance deals

Dyson cyclone V10 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

(Dyson)

When we rounded up the best cordless vaccuums for our review, this one easily made the cut. “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction,” praised our writer. We loved how easily it picked up animal hair from carpets and upholstery and we actually found it relatively quiet for such a powerful device. Our only niggle was the price, but now that Argos has sorted that, there’s nothing to stop us from adding it to our basket.

Tefal actifry genius XL 2-in-1 air fryer: Was £284.99, now £239.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Tefal)

If you’re looking to cook up a healthier storm in the kitchen, then an air fryer is the answer, and this one currently has £45 off. A similar model featured in our review of the best air fryers, with our writer praising its self-stirring paddles, preset functions and automatic temperature adjustment, which equate to “air-fryer heaven”. “You simply bung in your chopped up raw potatoes with a tiny amount of oil and return later to faultless, evenly cooked fries or, for that matter, chicken nuggets, stir fry or breaded mozzarella balls,” they added.

Shark anti-hair wrap flexology true pet IZ201UKTDB cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

This cordless vacuum from Shark – an IndyBest favourite brand – currently has £150 off, making it an absolute steal. Designed specifically with pet-owners in mind, it has two brush-rolls that work together in one floorhead, meaning it can pick up fur easily. Plus, it can glide from carpets to hard floors without stopping and has 40 minutes of run time. In our review of a similar model, our tester praised it for having “powerful suction” that “didn’t struggle to pick up hair – cat or human – nor other, larger, particles too”.

Nilfisk core 140 pressure washer: Was £240, now £168, Halfords.com

(Robert Dyas)

Pressure washers are handy tools to own when it comes to cleaning a wide range of items, from mildew-covered patio tiles to cars and bikes. However they don’t come cheap, which is why we’re pleased to see this one in Halfords’s early Black Friday sale with an impressive £72 off. The Nilfisk core 140 model was described as “an incredibly powerful piece of kit” in our review of the best pressure washers, where it won best buy. “Many of the features are ones we wish we saw more of,” our tester said. “For example, instead of having a safety catch on the trigger, there’s simply an on/off switch next to it – flick it on and the trigger will move freely, while flicking it off will lock the trigger in place.” For all the latest deals and information, read our guide to the Halfords Black Friday sale.

KitchenAid stand mixer, classic silver 5K45SSBSL: Was £530, now £339.99, Amazon.co.uk

(KitchenAid)

KitchenAid has a long-standing reputation as a reliable brand; there’s a reason why it lines the worktops on Bake Off. Now you can save nearly 40 per cent on its classic stand mixer that earned a spot in our round-up of the best. “The average set comes with the tilt-head mixer, 4.8l stainless steel bowl, wire whisk, dough hook, flat beater, flex edge beater and pouring shield, but optional accessories like grinders, sausage stuffers, pasta cutters, and more cover a wide range of home cook impulses,” said our reviewer.

Silentnight weighted blanket: Was £69.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Silentnight)

Designed to calm people who feel anxious and promote a better night’s sleep, finding the right weighted blanket can result in maximum tranquility, and if you’ve been considering adding one to your night time routine, now is the perfect opportunity. This one from Silentnight currently has 36 per cent off and it’s also one of our favourites, having featured in our guide to the best weighted blankets. In our review, the tester said “it is buttery soft on the skin” and that the glass beads which give it its weight “are evenly distributed thanks to the equally stitched pockets”. “This is a great-quality blanket for a reasonable price,” they added.

Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Amazon)

This handheld vacuum will reach into all the nooks and crannies when you’re in need of a quick clean-up. It charges while it’s stored and gives you up to eight minutes of cleaning time per charge. Plus it comes equipped with crevice and pet hair tools, too. Our reviewer liked that a similar Shark model was “wonderfully lightweight, making it easy to wield in a cramped car” in our guide to the best handheld vacuum cleaners.

Eve premium hybrid mattress, UK double: Was £978, now £782, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

“The Eve premium hybrid is our favourite of the new generation bed-in-a-box options,” noted our writer in our review of the best mattresses. It performed so well that it took the top spot in our guide, with our tester adding that they “noticed a more luxurious feel” with this bed than with the others they tested. The durability is “outstanding”, so it should last you longer than other mattresses, and “it also gets 10 out of 10 from us on breathability, comfort and support, being just slightly firmer than medium”. It really is “a brilliant all-rounder”.

Nespresso vertuo plus and aeroccino3 with 200 free capsules: Was £229, now £99, Nespresso.com

(Nespresso)

Get your caffeine fix with Nespresso’s vertuo plus limited edition bundle, which not only includes the sleek appliance but also a milk frother and 200 capsules for a fraction of the price. A similar model made it into our edit of the best pod coffee machines, with our tester saying it is “incredibly easy to use” and delivered “a superior coffee infusion”. They also praised the aeroccino for helping to make “more decadent milky coffees”.

Le Creuset 96209400001000 3-ply stainless steel cookware set, 5 pieces, silver: Was £480, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset )

We’re big fans of Le Creuset, with its casserole dishes repeatedly making it into our round-ups. Right now, you can save 30 per cent on the much-loved kitchen brand’s five-piece saucepan set that contains a milk pan, 15cm saucepan, non-stick omelette pan, shallow casserole and deep casserole pan – all with lids. The versatile set allows you to rustle up a whole range of meals for any occasion, while they’re also suitable for ovens, grills and the dishwasher.

iRobot roomba i7+: Was £799.99, now £599.99, iRobot.co.uk

(iRobot)

Take the work out of keeping your home clean with the help of iRobot’s Roomba i7+, which currently has an impressive £200 off. Taking convenience to a new level, the robot vacuum learns and adapts to your home and even cleans up after itself – it comes with a clean base, which it automatically empties into at the end of each session. We’re also big fans of this vacuum as it featured in our round-up of the best pet vacuum cleaners. “The combination of suction power, rubber encased foam rollers and a spinning three-pronged brush meant that the i7+ did a great job of clearing the floors,” our writer said.

Tefal optigrill+ XL: Was £199.99, now £103, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

Cook up a feast with this Tefal grill, which you can snap up right now for nearly half price. It features nine cooking programmes designed for different types of food, so you can make anything from burgers to fillets of fish, and comes with a removable drip tray that collects fat as your cook, meaning your meals are healthier, too. The grill also features a sensor that automatically adjusts it to the right temperature according to the size and thickness of your food, so you can rest assured your meal will be cooked to perfection every time. While we haven’t tested this particular grill, Tefal is one of IndyBest’s favourite brands and has featured in many of our round-ups, including our pick of the best air fryers.

Kenwood prospero KHC29 BOWH compact stand mixer: Was £189.99, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Kenwood)

Set your culinary creativity free with this stand mixer from IndyBest-approved brand Kenwood. Featuring a powerful 1,000W motor, the machine comes with a 4.3l bowl that’s ideal for mixing a range of ingredients, as well as three different attachments for whisking, beating and dough-kneading. Thanks to its compact size, the mixer won’t take up too much room on your worktop either, and the brand says it’s ideal for light everyday family use.

SodaStream genesis sparkling water maker machine: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re partial to a fizzy drink but are concerned about the waste you’re creating, you’re going to want to snap up this deal. The SodaStream genesis creates fizzy water with just the touch of a button and you can even decide how much sparkle to add. This model can also be used to create flavoured drinks by adding fruit juice or concentrate, and it comes with a gas cylinder that makes up to 60l of sparkling water.

Toshiba 950W 25l microwave oven: Was £149.99, now £111.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

With five power levels and 10 pre-set cooking modes, you’ll always be sure to cook meals to perfection with this handy machine and now it has an impressive 25 per cent off. The microwave has a user-friendly control panel and a roomy 25l capacity, meaning it’s great for everything from cooking soup to steaming rice and reheating last night’s takeaway. If that’s not enough to convince you, it also has a position memory turntable, which resets its position after cooking, allowing you to safely reach in and grip mugs or dishes by their handles, avoiding burnt fingers.

Russell Hobbs steam genie aroma 28040 garment steamer: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Argos.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

Not a fan of ironing? Then you might want to pick up this garment steamer, which claims to smooth away creases while infusing your clothes with a fresh scent. Designed with a ceramic heated pressing plate that’s ready to use in 45 seconds, the brand says it delivers six minutes of steaming time and can even kill up to 99 per cent of bacteria in 60 seconds. While we haven’t tested this model, a different version featured in our guide to the best clothes steamers, with our reviewer praising the Russell Hobbs gadget for “super quick crease-busting”.

Hoover upright 300 pets vacuum cleaner: Was £199.99, now £126.70, Amazon.co.uk

(Hoover)

Usually £199.99, there’s now 37 per cent off this vacuum cleaner from leading brand Hoover. According to the brand, the upright model uses advanced multi-cyclonic technology for improved dust separation and powerful suction, while the lengthy 8.1m cord and 2m stretch hose means that no corner is out of your reach. While we haven’t tested this exact model, a similar Hoover vacuum featured in our round-up of the best upright cleaners. “We loved the extension tube on this model – reaching previously-neglected cobwebs was easy and the generous cord length meant we could wander the whole house without having to unplug,” our tester said.

Google Nest security camera indoor: Was £129, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

Enjoy peace of mind when away from the house with the Nest indoor security camera, which connects to Google’s cloud servers so you can take a look at what’s happening (or not happening, ideally) while you’re out and about anywhere in the world. The camera features in our round up of the best security cameras, where our reviewer praised its intelligent microphone that “can listen for sounds such as glass breaking”. Night-vision is built into this version and there’s no need for fiddly hub boxes or installation, just grab the Nest app on your phone to be connected to your home 24/7. Pay monthly for Nest Aware and you can unlock bonus features such as archived recordings. The outdoor version of the camera (was £134.99, now £107.99, Amazon.co.uk) is also discounted. For more offers on smart home gadgets, head over to our guide to the best Black Friday tech deals.

Le Creuset cast iron 30cm signature shallow casserole; Was £238, now £189, Johnlewis.com

(Le Creuset)

A casserole dish is a must when it comes to creating hearty winter dishes, and now you can snap one up from leading brand Le Creuset for 20 per cent less. This four-in-one dish can be used as a casserole, baking and roasting dish, as well as a stir fry pan, and comes with a tight-fitting domed lid that helps to retain moisture. While we haven’t tested this one, a similar dish from Le Creuset won the top spot in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, with our tester calling it the “dish of dreams”. Different colourways have different prices – with the Marseille blue version being the lowest right now.

Karcher WV black edition: Was £79.99, now £48.99, Very.co.uk

(Karcher)

If you’re struggling with grimy windows, pick up this handy vac from Karcher, which currently has £30 off in Very’s early Black Friday sale. Featuring a rechargeable battery that gives up to 35 minutes cleaning time, the brand says you can clean around 75 windows in one charge – simply spray detergent, wipe away any dirt and use the window vac to suck up the murky moisture. But that’s not all – the gadget can also be used on a range of other streak-prone surfaces including shower screens and mirrors, too. While we haven’t tested this exact model, Karcher has featured in our round-up of the best pressure washers, so you can rest assured that you’re buying a quality product.

George Oliver punta gorda 2 seater loveseat: Was £323.99, now £236.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair)

Lovers of mid-century design will be dashing to the checkout to snap up this loveseat, which currently has 27 per cent off. The Scandinavian-inspired piece features a frame made from solid birch wood and a grey single-cushion seat with button accents. It’s also accompanied by two matching scatter pillows to encourage you to snuggle in and find your perfect comfy spot.

Hisense wide American style multi-door fridge freezer with water dispenser: Was £749.99, now £599.99, Very.co.uk

(Hisense)

This super spacious fridge freezer is a good choice for families as it has plenty of room to hold all your shopping, including three separately temperature controlled compartments that you can adjust according to your needs. It also comes with a water dispenser that gives you cooled water at the touch of button and, thanks to its total no frost technology, you shouldn’t ever need to manually defrost it either. While we haven’t tested this model, Hisense has featured in other IndyBest round-ups, including our guide to the best washing machines, so we can certainly vouch for the brands’ reputability.

La Redoute asper double metal bed: Was £325, now £195, Laredoute.co.uk

(La Redoute)

Whether you’re looking to improve your sleep or give your bedroom a fresh new look, this metal frame bed could be just the solution. With currently 50 per cent off in La Redoute’s early Black Friday sale, the bed offers vintage appeal with a matt black lacquered metal and aged brass finish that will go with almost any décor. The bed base (Was £290, now £188.50, Laredoute.co.uk) is sold separately but the good news is that it’s also on sale right now, with an impressive 35 per cent off.

Tefal express compact anti-scale SV7120 steam generator iron: Was £229, now £79, Currys.co.uk

(Tefal)

This may not be the most exciting Black Friday purchase, but it is a necessity. And saving money on the boring buys can feel like even more of a win than copping a deal on something more glam. With a steam output of 120g per minute, it’s not only money you’re saving, but time spent whizzing through your ironing pile. Although we haven’t tested this exact model, Tefal’s ultimate pure steam iron FV9830 was our top pick for hard water in our best steam iron round-up.

LG FAV310SNE 10.5kg washing machine with 1,400 rpm: Was £599, now £399, Ao.com

(LG)

Save £200 on this LG washing machine, which comes with a spacious 10.5kg drum capacity and is packed with features, such as a 14-minute quick wash and a “pause and add” mode, which lets you add forgotten clothes to the wash mid-cycle. It’s also designed with the brand’s “AI DD” technology, which automatically adjusts the machine’s settings to your load, meaning it’s kinder on fabrics. Its 10.5kg drum capacity means that it’s great for extra-large households, and big families. A similar LG model featured in our guide to the best washing machines, where it was picked as the best one for “thorough cleaning” and praised for its ability to “get rid of stubborn dirt”.

Russell Hobbs Emma Bridgewater polka dot kettle: Was £80, now £59, Ao.com

(Russell Hobbs)

Designed in collaboration with Emma Bridgewater, this kettle features the artist’s quirky and colourful polka dot motif. The kettle includes a removable lid, which should make it easy to fill, empty and clean, and also comes with a washable anti-scale filter to help prevent the build-up of limescale over time. The brand also claims that the appliance is 70 per cent quieter and uses 66 per cent less energy than other kettles. With a different Russel Hobbs model taking the top spot in our guide to the best kettles, you can trust that this super stylish alternative will make a worthy addition to your home.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a shopping event that starts the day after American Thanksgiving and lasts all weekend (although many retailers now start their sales much earlier). The following Monday is known as Cyber Monday and together the events mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season – also known as “the golden quarter” for retailers.

This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November and we expect there to be thousands of deals both online and in stores.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

No one is certain of the origins of the name, but it was likely first used by Philadelphia police officers in 1960s, as a means of describing the traffic chaos caused by people returning home from seeing their families after Thanksgiving. It may also be a nod to the fact it’s the period in which American retailers make most of their profit, moving from “the red” and into “the black”.

But the concept really took off as a global retail phenomenon in the Noughties, after videos of Americans piling into shops to bag discount TVs and games consoles started to go viral. It didn’t take long for UK retailers to get in on the trend – Amazon launched its first UK Black Friday promotion in 2010 and now plenty of other brands participate every year.

When is Black Friday 2021?

In 2021, the sale falls on 26 November (a Friday, of course) and will span the whole weekend, finishing the following Monday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Originally the name “Cyber Monday” described the day when online purchases would peak ahead of Christmas, but now it’s a term used to describe the final day of discounting after the Black Friday weekend. It’s a great opportunity to find those deals you may have missed out on and even to grab a more deeply discounted bargain.

How to find the best Black Friday appliance deals

The easiest way to get a good deal is by bookmarking this page and IndyBest’s other Black Friday content so you have the latest information to hand come November.

We’ll be bringing you all the details you need via our guides which are full of expert knowledge. The IndyBest team will be scouring top retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos and Very to bring you the highlights. Plus we’ll be rounding up the most impressive deals on products like tech, kids’ toys and beauty.

When it comes to shopping the sales, it’s always best to make a list of what you need, so you don’t get carried away. Make sure to know what you’re after in advance and check the RRP so you know that any discount is a true deal.

With shops such as John Lewis & Partners and Amazon, you can register for an account in advance to get speedier checkout when it comes to sale day. By entering your delivery details ahead of the event, you will save time when you place an order, which could be the difference between bagging a new microwave and not.

If you’re in need of a bigger appliance, such as a washing machine or dishwasher, we’d always advise checking any warranties or guarantees and reading up on the relevant returns policies.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Make sure you bookmark this page so you don’t miss a single home appliance deal this year, as we at IndyBest are devoting all of our attention to getting you the best prices on the best products.

For all the information on the best discounts across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

Many retailers have also started preparing for the big event in advance, including Argos which has launched a dedicated Black Friday landing page. Other brands and retailers such as Currys, Dyson, Very and Gtech have also followed suit, so it’s a good idea to keep these bookmarked for all the latest news.

