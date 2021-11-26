Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – has officially begun, and will run across the weekend before culminating into Cyber Monday on 29 November.

The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the action and slashing prices on everything from games consoles to mattresses and electric toothbrushes.

While there are thousands of offers to snap up across the shopping event, Black Friday is of particular interest to anyone that loves interior design, has just moved house or has had a big appliance go kaput, because KitchenAid appliances, air fryers, coffee machines and more often see huge discounts as part of the pre-festive frenzy.

With all of this discounting action, we know it’s easy to be overwhelmed. So, through the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, the IndyBest team will be keeping a keen eye out for the best discounts across home appliances and a host of other categories, including TVs and laptops, beauty products, kids’ toys and more.

Here, we will continually be bringing you the best deals from Shark vacuum cleaners to coffee machines. So be sure to bookmark this page for the best savings.

The best Black Friday home appliance deals

Dyson cyclone V10 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

(Dyson)

When we rounded up the best cordless vaccuums for our review, this one easily made the cut. “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction,” praised our writer. We loved how easily it picked up animal hair from carpets and upholstery and we actually found it relatively quiet for such a powerful device. Our only niggle was the price, but now that Argos has sorted that, there’s nothing to stop us from adding it to our basket.

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser, copper: Was £109.95, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Hotel Chocolat )

Tis the season for hot chocolate and now is the best time to upgrade your drinking experience by investing in Hotel Chocolat’s popular velvetiser. Akin to a traditional milk frother, the machine works by simultaneously heating and whisking milk and hot chocolate together to create a silky smooth mixture with a frothy top. In our review of the velvetiser, our tester said it “felt really luxurious” and made “each drink feel like a mini experience”. Just don’t forget the marshmallows.

Ring wired video doorbell: Was £49, now £34, Amazon.co.uk

(Argos)

This is the cheapest Amazon’s smart doorbell has ever been, and while it’s the entry-level model, it packs in all of the most important features you would expect. It can be hardwired into your existing doorbell’s electrics, or into a socket. It alerts you to visitors as they approach your door and allows you to see and speak to them live through your smartphone or home smart display, no matter where in the world you might be. You can also subscribe to Ring Protect for more features, such as rolling recordings stored in the cloud.

Tefal actifry genius+ FZ773840 air fryer: Was £220, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Tefal)

Cook up a storm in the kitchen with this air fryer that featured in our review of the best. Owing to its nifty features, including a self-stirring paddle, preset functions and automatic temperature adjustments, “you’re in air-fryer heaven” here. As for its cooking performance, all you have to do is “bung in your chopped up raw potatoes with a tiny amount of oil”, and you’ll “return later to faultless, evenly cooked fries”. A must-have appliance for any foodies among us. Check out our video review of the best air fryers, which this features in.

Le Creuset cast iron classic shallow casserole; Was £245, now £149, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset )

A casserole dish is a must when it comes to creating hearty winter dishes, and now you can snap one up from leading brand Le Creuset for a fraction of the usual price. This multipurpose dish can be used as a casserole, baking and roasting dish, as well as a stir fry pan, and comes with a tight-fitting domed lid that helps to retain moisture. While we haven’t tested this one, a similar dish from Le Creuset won the top spot in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, with our tester calling it the “dish of dreams”.

Shark anti-hair wrap powered lift-away true pet NZ801UKT upright vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £189, Very.co.uk

(Very)

There is a whopping £160 to be saved on this model that featured in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners. “With an 8m cord this is a versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve,” noted our writer. It features the brand’s signature anti hair wrap technology, which uses a specially designed comb to actively separate and remove hairs as you clean. This “worked well, as did the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum allowing more flexibility to clear hair from hard to reach places around the home”. A great vacuum cleaner now at the pocket-friendly price of £189.

Bosch 06008A7972 high pressure washer easyaquatak 120: Was £109.99, now £66.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bosch)

Blast through stubborn mud, mildew and stains with this pressure washer from leading brand Bosch, which comes with a host of accessories to help you tackle a range of jobs, from cleaning the patio to washing your car. Handy and compact, the machine and its accessories can be easily transported thanks to its practical handle and low weight of 4.7kg, which also makes it great for storing away when not in use. A similar model featured in our guide to the best pressure washers, where our tester said: “Highlights include the space at the bottom of the pressure washer into which the hose can be tucked, and the wand’s three-part construction, which makes storage easy and quick.” They added: “We also appreciated the chunky trigger, which made it easy to operate even when our hands were wet and soapy.”

Philips wake-up light alarm clock: Was £140, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re not a morning person, then the solution is to invest in a sunrise alarm clock. And we’ve got just the one for you. This one has previously featured in our review of the best light-up alarm clocks, where our writer praised the gadget’s ability to mimic a holiday-worthy sunrise. There are 20 brightness settings, different natural sound choices, and an FM radio setting. If that’s not enough to persuade you, the brand is clearly one you can trust as a similar model took a spot in this year’s round-up too. Snap this up now and say goodbye to those groggy mornings.

KitchenAid stand mixer, classic silver 5K45SSBSL: Was £530, now £339.99, Amazon.co.uk

(KitchenAid)

KitchenAid has a long-standing reputation as a reliable brand; there’s a reason why it lines the worktops on Bake Off. Now you can save nearly 40 per cent on its classic stand mixer that earned a spot in our round-up of the best. “The average set comes with the tilt-head mixer, 4.8l stainless steel bowl, wire whisk, dough hook, flat beater, flex edge beater and pouring shield, but optional accessories like grinders, sausage stuffers, pasta cutters, and more cover a wide range of home cook impulses,” said our reviewer.

Shark steam & scrub automatic steam mop S6002UK: Was £149.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Steam mops are great for achieving a really deep clean without the need for chemicals, and right now this one from Shark has 27 per cent off. Designed to be used on a range of sealed hard floors including tile, marble, hard wood and stone, it comes with four machine-washable, reusable pads and has two automatic steam settings. A similar model featured in our guide to the best steam cleaners, with our tester voting it as the best one “for versatility”. “Two steam modes – high or low – on this powerful steam cleaner mean that it’s suitable for just about every household clean up,” they said. “We liked this model a lot – it was well built”.

Samsung Series 5 WW90TA046AE/EU 9kg washing machine with 1400rpm: Was £499.99, now £399, Very.co.uk

(Samsung)

Save £100 on this Samsung washing machine with a 1400rpm spin cycle and generous 9kg load capacity. Featuring a 14-wash programme, the hygiene steam cycle claims to remove 99.9 per cent of bacteria. For last-minute laundry, you’ll find a speedy 15-minute quick wash option, as well as energy efficient technology too. Plus, it features a digital inverter motor which works to reduce noise and vibration. A similar Samsung model featured in our guide to the best washing machines, where our reviewer picked up on it being “so energy efficient, it breaks the conventional energy rating scale.”

Sage barista express espresso machine: Was £599.99, now £417.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sage)

Calling all coffee lovers! You can now snap up this high-tech espresso machine for a fraction of the normal price. Designed to create delicious coffee from bean to cup, the machine comes with a built-in grinder and interchangeable filters. It also uses digital temperature control technology to precisely gauge the temperature of your water, ensuring your espresso tastes great every time. Plus, it has a micro-foam steam wand, which you can use to master latte art, or at least try to.

Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Amazon)

This handheld vacuum will reach into all the nooks and crannies when you’re in need of a quick clean-up. It charges while it’s stored and gives you up to eight minutes of cleaning time per charge. Plus it comes equipped with crevice and pet hair tools, too. Our reviewer liked that a similar Shark model was “wonderfully lightweight, making it easy to wield in a cramped car” in our guide to the best handheld vacuum cleaners.

Le Creuset 96209400001000 3-ply stainless steel cookware set, five pieces, silver: Was £480, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset )

We’re big fans of Le Creuset, with its casserole dishes repeatedly making it into our round-ups. Right now, you can save 30 per cent on the much-loved kitchen brand’s five-piece saucepan set that contains a milk pan, 15cm saucepan, non-stick omelette pan, shallow casserole and deep casserole pan – all with lids. The versatile set allows you to rustle up a whole range of meals for any occasion, while they’re also suitable for ovens, grills and the dishwasher.

Philips series 800 AC0820/30 air purifier: Was £129.99, now £110.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

If you’re looking for a device that can help reduce pollutants from within your home, this home appliance is for you. While we’ve not tested this exact model, we did feature a similar one from the brand in our review of the best air purifiers, with our writer praising it for offering a “speedy clean”. The series 800 claims to remove 99.99 per cent of airborne allergens, viruses and aerosols, and thanks to Currys, it’s nearly £20 off.

iRobot roomba i7+: Was £799.99, now £599.99, iRobot.co.uk

(iRobot)

Take the work out of keeping your home clean with the help of iRobot’s Roomba i7+, which currently has an impressive £200 off. Taking convenience to a new level, the robot vacuum learns and adapts to your home and even cleans up after itself – it comes with a clean base, which it automatically empties into at the end of each session. We’re also big fans of this vacuum as it featured in our round-up of the best pet vacuum cleaners. “The combination of suction power, rubber encased foam rollers and a spinning three-pronged brush meant that the i7+ did a great job of clearing the floors,” our writer said.

SodaStream genesis sparkling water maker machine: Was £99.99, now £49.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re partial to a fizzy drink but are concerned about the waste you’re creating, you’re going to want to snap up this deal. The SodaStream genesis creates fizzy water with just the touch of a button and you can even decide how much sparkle to add. This model can also be used to create flavoured drinks by adding fruit juice or concentrate, and it comes with a gas cylinder that makes up to 60l of sparkling water.

Philips perfectdraft machine and glassware bundle: Was £249, now £199, Beerhawk.co.uk

(Philips)

Bring the pub to you with this at-home beer tap that currently has £50 off. Designed to pour cold draught beer, the machine chills a keg to 3C and keeps it carbonated for 30 days, meaning you can enjoy a fresh pint for longer. It also features an LED display, which shows the temperature and amount of beer left in the keg, so you know when it’s almost time to stock up on more. We haven’t reviewed this particular machine but Philips is one of IndyBest’s favourite brands, featuring in our round-ups for the best electric toothbrushes, 4K TVs and more, so you can rest assured that you’re buying a quality product.

Samsung RS5000 American side-by-side fridge freezer, silver: Was £909, now £879, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

In need of a new fridge freezer? Look no further than this American-style one from Samsung, which currently has an impressive £30 off. The fridge, which comes in a stylish silver chrome design, has plenty of room to store your weekly shop and even has a wine rack to keep your favourite bottles chilled to perfection. It also has a “power freeze” mode that rapidly freezes food to lock in nutrients and a plumbed ice and water dispenser.

Black & Decker cordless combi drill with 2x18v batteries: Was £120, now £80, Argos.co.uk

(Black & Decker )

Take the stress out of renovating your home with this Black & Decker cordless combi drill. The kit contains 80 accessories, including an assortment of the most common screwdriver bits to tackle any DIY project and two 18v batteries. Perfect for drilling and driving fixings, the drill has two speed settings and a hammer function, which can be used for concrete and masonry drilling. A similar model featured in our round-up of the best cordless drills, with our tester saying it is “a lot more than just a kitchen drawer drill and is more than capable of completing most medium-sized household jobs, from putting up hooks to installing some baby gates”.

Google Nest security camera indoor: Was £129, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

Enjoy peace of mind when away from the house with the Nest indoor security camera, which connects to Google’s cloud servers so you can take a look at what’s happening (or not happening, ideally) while you’re out and about anywhere in the world. The camera features in our round up of the best security cameras, where our reviewer praised its intelligent microphone that “can listen for sounds such as glass breaking”. Night-vision is built into this version and there’s no need for fiddly hub boxes or installation, just grab the Nest app on your phone to be connected to your home 24/7. Pay monthly for Nest Aware and you can unlock bonus features such as archived recordings. The outdoor version of the camera (was £134.99, now £107.99, Amazon.co.uk) is also discounted. For more offers on smart home gadgets, head over to our guide to the best Black Friday tech deals.

George Oliver punta gorda 2 seater loveseat: Was £323.99, now £236.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair)

Lovers of mid-century design will be dashing to the checkout to snap up this loveseat, which currently has 27 per cent off. The Scandinavian-inspired piece features a frame made from solid birch wood and a grey single-cushion seat with button accents. It’s also accompanied by two matching scatter pillows to encourage you to snuggle in and find your perfect comfy spot.

Tefal express compact anti-scale SV7120 steam generator iron: Was £229, now £69, Currys.co.uk

(Tefal)

This may not be the most exciting Black Friday purchase, but it is a necessity. And saving money on the boring buys can feel like even more of a win than copping a deal on something more glam. With a steam output of 120g per minute, it’s not only money you’re saving, but time spent whizzing through your ironing pile. Although we haven’t tested this exact model, Tefal’s ultimate pure steam iron FV9830 was our top pick for hard water in our best steam iron round-up.

Russell Hobbs Emma Bridgewater polka dot kettle: Was £79, now £59, Ao.com

(Russell Hobbs)

Designed in collaboration with Emma Bridgewater, this kettle features the artist’s quirky and colourful polka dot motif. The kettle includes a removable lid, which should make it easy to fill, empty and clean, and also comes with a washable anti-scale filter to help prevent the build-up of limescale over time. The brand also claims that the appliance is 70 per cent quieter and uses 66 per cent less energy than other kettles. With a different Russel Hobbs model taking the top spot in our guide to the best kettles, you can trust that this super stylish alternative will make a worthy addition to your home.

What is Cyber Monday?

Originally the name “Cyber Monday” described the day when online purchases would peak ahead of Christmas, but now it’s a term used to describe the final day of discounting after the Black Friday weekend. It’s a great opportunity to find those deals you may have missed out on and even to grab a more deeply discounted bargain.

