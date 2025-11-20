Black Friday 2025 live: I’m finding the latest offers as they land
We’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Nike, Charlotte Tilbury, Asda and more
Black Friday 2025 officially lands next week, but we’re already seeing the best deals from the likes of Gymshark, The White Company, Charlotte Tilbury and Dunelm, with plenty more offers on the way.
As senior shopping writer at IndyBest, my day job is finding and writing about the best products across fashion, beauty and more – when it comes to the best Black Friday deals, I’m well-placed to know when a price drop is worth your time. I’ll be flagging only the genuine savings in this rolling live feed, focusing on brands the team and I have actually tested at IndyBest.
A deal only counts if it’s a good price from a retailer you trust on a product that’s built to last. Between the team’s tech testing and wider product reviews, anything featured here has been properly put through its paces. And if you’re looking for something specific, IndyBest also has dedicated Black Friday guides covering everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5.
Still, it’s easy to overspend in the sales, so before you head to the checkout, make sure the item you’re buying is something you really want and can afford. Our consumer team have shared practical tips to help you get the best value this year.
H&M's Black Friday sale is full of party staples
H&M has long been a big presence on the British high street – but its fashion offering has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Fresh from a covetable collaboration with Glenn Martens and a star-studded London Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 show, the brand’s Black Friday 2025 sale will be your chance to save on this season’s hottest buys.
The official event kicks off next week, but you can already shop deals with up to 50 per cent off.
H&M sequined wrap dress: Was £44.99, now £33, Hm.com
Black Friday is perfectly timed to build your party season wardrobe – and this sequin-adorned dress from H&M has been discounted to just £33. The fun frock boasts a wrap silhouette, flattering V-neck cut and mini hemline.
An exclusive look at Pandora’s Black Friday 2025 sale
Renowned for its charms, bracelets and birthstone rings, Pandora is one of the biggest names in jewellery. In recent years, its pieces have grown more elevated (while keeping their mid-range price point), thanks to its fashion-forward 'essence' line and talisman charm collection.
With its luxe pieces already accessible compared with many brands in the world of jewellery, Pandora’s Black Friday sale is a chance to secure even more savings on its reasonably priced ranges. What can you expect? Well, I can tell you that the brand will be rewarding jewellery obsessives with up to 30 per cent off selected pieces. You'll be able to secure savings across the 'timeless' range, the 'essence' line and much more.
From the key dates to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Pandora’s Black Friday sale 2025.
Save 30% in The North Face Black Friday sale
Whether you’ve got a ski holiday in the calendar or are braving the cold conditions closer to home, The North Face’s Black Friday sale has landed with 30 per cent off some of its bestselling styles – think puffer jackets, thermals, fleeces and more. Simply sign up to benefit from the discounts.
The North Face nuptese jacket: Was £315, now £220, Thenorthface.co.uk
The OG nuptse is instantly recognisable thanks to its colour-blocked two-tone design and down filling to keep out the cold. The outerwear staple has garnered huge popularity over the years, becoming a cult buy in both the outdoor and fashion world. The cropped cut and boxy fit make it not just a practical investment, but a stylish one too. The 30 per cent discount is applied at checkout.
Looking for an Apple AirPods deal?
Apple AirPods are always among the most popular products discounted each Black Friday. Early deals are already rolling in like the one below – but I expect there will be further price cuts during the main event.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com
While this isn’t the cheapest price I’ve ever seen, if your headphones need an upgrade, senior tech critic Alex Lee’s favourite pair of earbuds are currently discounted by £30 at John. Top-rated by tech critic David Phelanin his AirPods Pro 2 review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. He noted the better audio, battery life (up to six hours on a Lewis single charge) and touch controls on the buds, while praising the MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.
Tonies Toniebox is discounted for Black Friday
A favourite among parents for screen-free listening fun, the new Toniebox 2 is on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Tonies Toniebox 2: Was £94.99, now £75.99, Tonies.com
The Toniebox 2 is designed so that it can be used by younger children and adds smart bedtime and wake-up features, plus a dynamic rainbow light ring and compatibility with interactive Tonieplay games, while still working with all existing Tonie figures. Parenting writer Katie Byrne chose the Toniebox 2 as her best gift for babies, writing: “New for 2025, the Toniebox 2 feels like the ultimate blend of fun and function for babies, encouraging them from an early age to enjoy listening to stories, as well as providing soothing comfort at bedtime.”
Best Black Friday sofa deals for 2025
A sofa is the centrepiece of any cosy living room – and Black Friday is delivering big discounts to spruce up your set-up. If you’re undecided about what you’re looking for, our interiors experts have created a guide to the best sofas – many of which will be discounted during Black Friday.
Swyft model 06 three-seater corner sofa: Was £3,996, now £2,986, Swyfthome.com
With its plump cushions and “generously wide” seat pads, the Swyft model 06 also made it into interiors expert Ali Howard’s review of the best corner sofas. Ali rated this design as the best corner sofa for families – it’s upholstered in stain-resistant fabrics, so there’s no need to panic over inevitable spills.This sofa comes in seven colourways, and the discount you get will vary depending on which colour you choose. For example, you can get more than 20 per cent off the sofa in this green shade.
This cult Marc Jacobs scent is on sale at Lookfantastic
This is a cult scent for good reason. In beauty writer Lucy Smith's review of the Marc Jacobs daisy fragrance, she praised it as being deliciously floral.
Marc Jacobs daisy, 30ml: Was £54, now £40.50, Lookfantastic.com
“It is the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pidgeonholed to the months between March and June,” said Lucy. Lasting on the skin for about three to four hours, it’s a fan favourite thanks to its warm and slightly zesty scent. Now, it’s been reduced by 25 per cent in Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale.
Save on cashmere for Black Friday
This stylish jumper earned a spot in my review of the best cashmere jumpers. Now, it’s reduced by 20 per cent in Rise & Fall’s Black Friday sale.
Rise & Fall merino cashmere high-neck jumper: Was £175, now £140, Riseandfall.corise
When it comes to cashmere, this high-neck jumper is a capsule wardrobe hero. Made from 70 per cent merino wool and 30 per cent cashmere, the jumper has just the right amount of thickness and weight, without compromising on softness and comfort (just remember it’s cool hand wash only). With its slightly oversized roll neck, exaggerated ribbed cuffs and hem, she said the fit is faultless.
Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals
Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday celebrations have officially kicked off, and the brand's 'buy one, get one free' offer is as enticing as ever, with savings across myriad fan-favourites. One of my favourite Charlotte Tilbury formulas, the cult magic cream is included in the offers – beauty fans, don’t miss out.
Charlotte's magic cream duo: Was £108, now £54, Charlottetilbury.com
In my review of Charlotte Tilbury's magic cream, I gave the formula a glowing five-star rating. After using the cream, my skin feels rejuvenated, glowy and softer, thanks to the oils and ingredients that flood the face with moisture.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. It falls on the fourth Friday of November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), and is seen as the best time to snap up deals ahead of Christmas. Typically, discounts will continue right through the weekend, until Cyber Monday.
What was historically a one-day sale has turned into a huge shopping event, spanning the entire weekend and sometimes even the whole month. The name refers to being “in the black”, which in accounting terms means making a profit. “In the red” in comparison, means losing money. By the 1980s, retailers had dubbed the huge surge of Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday, as it pushed shops from “red” to “black”. It’s as simple as that!