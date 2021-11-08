With November well and truly here, we’re counting down to the biggest shopping event of the year – Black Friday. The best time to save on everything from tech to fashion, toys, home appliances and more, the mammoth sale will see all of our favourite retailers slashing their prices, from Amazon and Argos to Aldi. Boots, Superdrug, Currys, AO and Very started their early sales last week, and today Amazon has joined them.

Originally a one-day in-store event in the US to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, Black Friday has now travelled across the Atlantic, becoming a weekend-long bonanza that concludes on Cyber Monday.

While Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone, TV or laptop, beyond tech the event also sees stellar discounts across sportswear and fitness equipment. Last year, participating retailers included Nike, JD Sports, Adidas, Sports Direct, Gymshark, Footlocker and more.

This year is set to be the biggest Black Friday yet, and IndyBest will be on hand throughout to curate a selection of the best savings and deals across the weekend – from trainers and running gear to gym equipment and fitness trackers.

Whether you’re just getting into cycling, training for a marathon, looking to kit out your home gym or want to build your winter workout wardrobe, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. Consider us your personal shoppers – we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the shopping event, including what deals to expect and advice on how to navigate the sale.

The best early sports Black Friday deals

Jabra elite 75t earbuds: Was £169.99, now £127, Amazon.co.uk

A firm favourite among gym-goers, runners and general sweat heads, Jabra’s elite 75t teardrop shape earbuds are sweat, dust and waterproof with a streamlined design that doesn’t feel bulky in the ear. We reviewed the very similar active pair (£169.99, Amazon.co.uk) with our tester saying that “if you’re serious about your fitness goals you should seriously think about purchasing a pair.” There’s no better time to snap them up as Amazon has slashed the price of the pair by 25 per cent.

Venu Sq, GPS smartwatch: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Very.co.uk

You can now save £50 on this GPS smartwatch from Venu – in a soft lavender hue, the device, which featured in our best Android smartwatches review, helps users track their health and fitness, including heart rate, stress levels, sleep and hydration. With six days of battery life, 20 preloaded sports apps and workouts across track running, cycling, mindful breathing, yoga and more, you can also use the device to pick up calls and texts too.

Nike ankle grazer sports leggings: Was £32, now £25.60, Laredoute.co.uk

Whether they’re for running errands, wearing to the gym or kicking back on the sofa, every wardrobe needs a pair of classic black leggings, and this pair from Nike is now discounted by 20 per cent when you use the code “NOVEMBER”. Not only are they stylish with their branded elasticated waistband, but these leggings are also made from 78 per cent recycled polyester, making them a good option if you’re trying to make your fitness collection a little more sustainable.

Nike training everyday max cushioned ankle socks, black: Was £13, now £8, Very.co.uk

Thanks to Very’s early Black Friday sale, you can nab these Nike cushioned ankle socks with a 30 per cent discount. Designed to provide maximum cushioning on impact, these sleek socks should provide an extra level of comfort while you pound the pavement or treadmill, while the reinforced heel and toe mean they’re built to last.

Reebok GB40S one series exercise bike: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Very.co.uk

Very has slashed the price of this exercise bike by £100, just one of the retailer’s stellar early deals on Reebok sports and fitness kit. As fans of the brand’s indoor cycle machines, we featured a similar model in our review of the best exercise bikes – our tester noted the 32 levels of resistance, something this model also offers. Plus, you can also track your workout thanks to the LCD screen displaying everything from calories burned to distance travelled. Other standout features include the handy water bottle holder and 12 pre-set cycling programmes to keep you focused while you push for the burn.

Huawei watch 3 active, black, 46 mm: Was £349, now £279.99, Currys.co.uk

Track your progress and be well on your way to achieving your fitness goals with this Huawei sports watch. You can monitor your heart rate, steps and more when running and cycling, as well as during swimming thanks to the wearable’s water resistance. The built-in eSIM lets you stay connected over 4G meaning you can make calls, receive messages and enable voice assistance, or simply connect your smartphone via Bluetooth. With more than 100 workouts available to access, this watch should help you push yourself to new levels. Plus, there’s no need for regular charging as the brand claims the battery life lasts up to two weeks.

Balhvit 400 lumen bike lights set: Was £29.99 now £15.29, Amazon.co.uk

Lighting is a must when riding at night, and this waterproof set is now almost half price. With a rechargeable battery and both front and rear lights, you can illuminate the road ahead while staying in plain sight. Both lights have a range of modes including fast flash and energy saving, while the battery lasts for nine hours at a time, so you can pedal to the metal knowing your lights will last as long as you do.

Bulk complete greens powder, unflavoured, 500 g: Was £31.99, now £12.79, Amazon.co.uk

From one of the biggest nutrition brands in the game, this vegan mix has a whopping 60 per cent off, so it’s a great time to add it to your fitness arsenal now. We reviewed a similar mix from Bulk in our best vegan protein powder review, but this blend is made with 10 highly nutritious ingredients including spinach and spirulina. Also designed to turbo boost your protein intake, the high fibre and low saturated fat powder can be chucked into soups and smoothies, or simply mixed with water for a speedy protein fix.

ASICS men’s gel-pulse 9 running shoes: Was £100, now £50.30, Amazon.co.uk

Looking to upgrade your workout gear for winter? Well you’re in luck as these Asics men’s running shoes are half price right now. Designed with comfort and cushioning in mind, the pair offer more support while you run and contain the brand’s shock absorbing gel, as well as a sockliner with anti-microbial properties that help to keep feet healthy.

Adidas mens predator laceless 20.3 astro turf football boot: Was £85, now £65, Very.co.uk

These bright red, laceless kickers are sure to turn heads on the turf – designed to keep your foot firmly in place, the rubber soles are also said to allow for a solid grip of the ball while you’re in play. We featured a similar pair, the Adidas predator freak .3 laceless children’s astro turf trainer (£60, Adidas.co.uk) in our best kids’ football boots review – where our tester appreciated the lack of Velcro to keep the shoe in place, as the material can lose its grip over time.

Garmin swim 2 GPS swimming smartwatch, slate grey: Was £219.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Enhance your workouts with Garmin’s GPS smartwatch that’s currently reduced by 32 per cent. Designed specially for swimming, the wearable monitors your heart rate during underwater activity, as well as recording distance, pace and stroke count. Once paired with your compatible smartphone, you can also share your progress with peers in the Garmin Connect online community and beyond swimming, it can track cardio – making it great for all-day wear and tracking your fitness goals.

Nike running element zip top curve, black: Was £50, now £40, Very.co.uk

If you’re on the hunt for new running kit, consider this stretchy, long-sleeved number from athleisure favourite Nike. The material is said to wick sweat away from the skin, helping it to evaporate quickly, while the reflective tape can give peace of mind, knowing you’re in plain sight. Handy side pockets also keep your bits and bobs safe, plus, with £10 off right now, it could be the perfect motivation to get your running shoes on.

What is Black Friday?

Originating in the US, Black Friday was originally a one-day in-store event taking place the day after Thanksgiving Day and marking the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Amazon first brought Black Friday to Britain in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2013 that the event gained momentum in the UK, when Asda introduced the first in-store event, which had people flocking to their nearest branch to take advantage of the discounts. Its huge success led to many other retailers introducing both in-store and online deals.

Read more: Black Friday clothing and fashion deals 2021

Retailers have since begun kicking off the sale earlier and earlier. Notably, in 2020, both Amazon and Boots launched month-long Black Friday sales before the big weekend, and they are expected to do the same this year.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

Black Friday shopping dates back to 1952, when retailers in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs, toys and tech. Retail giant Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the UK in 2010, followed by Asda in 2013.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, with deals dropping throughout the whole weekend. It concludes on 29 November, which is also known as Cyber Monday.

Read more: John Lewis Black Friday deals 2021

In 2020, the landscape of Black Friday changed, with shoppers instead encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and shop the deals online. This meant most of the biggest discounts could be found via the web, and this is likely to be the same in 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday, and it is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online shopping normally peaks on this day.

Some retailers continue to slash prices throughout the Monday, so it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the IndyBest team will be curating the most impressive discounts across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, toys, TVs and more in our handy guides.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys, Amazon, Very and John Lewis & Partners, so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Unlike last year, deals should be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops too.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big-name retailers – Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Very, Next and Argos – and the sportswear brands you’re interested in, from Nike and JD Sports to Adidas, Decathlon, Footlocker, Sports Direct, Lululemon and Gymshark. This makes shopping on the day easier and quicker.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. It’s always good to download the apps of your favourite shops and follow them on socials, too. Most retailers also allow you to create wish lists of items so when the discounts drop, you can add them to your basket and check out even faster.

We’ve already seen a number of brands and retailers including JD Sports, Adidas, Lululemon and Sports Direct prepping for the big event with a dedicated Black Friday page. And while you won’t find any deals on there yet, we’re keeping an eye out for any updates, so be sure to check back with us over the coming weeks.

Read more: Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021

As with any sales event, we’d suggest refining your shopping list beforehand, as well as always checking the RRP, so you know it’s a real deal.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re buying online, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here.

If you’re buying large items of gym equipment, home appliances or items of furniture, don’t forget to measure up your space, and the dimensions of the entrance and doorways, too.

What were the best Black Friday sports deals last year?

Those looking to invest in high-end sportswear and high-tech equipment were not let down by last year’s sale.

Over at JD Sports, there were savings of up to 50 per cent on brands including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour and Fila. At Footlocker, meanwhile you could have saved £40 on a pair of Nike tuned women’s trainers (£89.99, Footlocker.co.uk), or £25 on Nike’s air max 270 trainers (£135, Jdsports.co.uk).

Popular sportswear label Gymshark did not disappoint either, with savings of up to 50 per cent on selected lines. Highlights included a 20 per cent discount on the brand’s popular flex leggings (£35, Gymshark.com) and 50 per cent off its energy+ seamless loose vest (£30, Gymshark.com). Both of which are out of stock even now, so you’ll have to grab the deals while you can.

Amazon also delivered the goods with 20 per cent off Bluefin indoor gym equipment (£349, Amazon.co.uk), 60 per cent off Omeril resistance bands and a whopping £70 off the Fitbit versa 2 (£159.88, Amazon.co.uk).

What were the best Cyber Monday sports deals last year?

Cyber Monday 2020 was shoppers’ final chance to update their activewear collection in the sales, and Lululemon was a standout. You could save 27 per cent on the label’s bestselling align pants (£88, Lululemon.co.uk) or pick up the align cycling shorts (£48, Lululemon.co.uk) for less than £30. These are both out of stock at the moment, so be sure to snap them up if they’re in this year’s Black Friday sale.

If you’re looking to stock up on protein powders, Black Friday’s the best time of the year to do so. Last year, there was a huge 80 per cent off everything from Bulk Powders. Meanwhile, Nike was offering 25 per cent of everything with the code “SHINE2020”, meaning the react infinity run flyknit 2 running trainers (£144.95, Nike.com) were just £108.70. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best women’s running trainers, our reviewer said it was a “very comfortable, lightweight trainer that gives a highly cushioned, responsive and smooth ride”.

We also saw one of our favourite massage gun brands slashing its prices – the Theragun elite (£375, Therabody.com) was reduced to £300. Our reviewer praised its “five speeds, a long-lasting battery, excellent attachments and a quiet motor, all of which add up to make it a luxury pick”.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

At IndyBest, we’ll be rounding up the best deals and discounts throughout the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to bookmark this page so you’re always in the know.

For all the information on the best discounts across participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

