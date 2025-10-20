Best Black Friday VPN deals 2025: NordVPN and Surfshark have started early

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If there’s one thing privacy-conscious savers should be grabbing in the Black Friday sales, it’s a subscription to a VPN, or virtual private network. They’re not glamorous in any sense of the word, but they’ll make your online activity a bit more private, whether that’s stopping sites or your internet service provider from tracking you around the web, or helping you access your favourite streaming services while travelling abroad.

Already pretty cheap, a subscription to some of the best VPNs and best affordable VPNs on the web plummet in price on Black Friday, and the deals have already started this year. While we’re still several weeks away from the big sales event, both Surfshark and NordVPN have kicked things off early, slashing the price of a subscription to one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen.

They’re not the only VPN providers expected to get a price cut in the Black Friday sale this year. ExpressVPN has confirmed it will be cutting prices for Black Friday, and I’m expecting to see Proton VPN’s price fall, too, Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday 2025 and how to shop the best early Black Friday VPN deals.

When will Black Friday VPN deals start in 2025?

Officially, this year, Black Friday will begin on 28 November and end on Cyber Monday on 1 December. But those are just the official dates. As with most brands and retailers, Black Friday comes earlier and earlier every year, and the deals last longer and longer every year.

Both Surfshark and NordVPN have already kicked off their Black Friday sales, and the discounts on their subscriptions don’t expire until 10 December, so you’ve got plenty of time to shop. Other providers, including ExpressVPN, Proton VPN, CyberGhost and more, are expected to join them shortly as we get closer to November.

The best Black Friday VPN deals to expect in 2025

If you want to pay as little as possible for a VPN, then Black Friday is the perfect time to subscribe, As mentioned already, NordVPN and Surfshark have already dropped their best Black Friday deals, but what can you expect from other providers?

I’m hoping to see ExpressVPN’s prices fall to some of the lowest I’ve seen this year. Earlier this summer, the VPN provider decided to introduce three new pricing tiers, meaning the starting price is much lower than it has ever been before. I’m hoping to see a basic ExpressVPN subscription to dip below £2 for the first time in the brand’s history.

Proton also runs deals during Black Friday, including on Proton VPN and its other security services. While Proton is almost certain to drop prices again this year, I don’t expect them to be significantly lower than what is currently on offer. Right now, Proton VPN is cheaper than it was last Black Friday, so I can’t imagine it’ll drop much further. Still, I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Black Friday VPN deals

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been reviewing the best VPNs for years. He tracks the prices of VPN subscriptions year-round, so he knows when you should subscribe and which subscription tiers offer the best value.

Best early Black Friday VPN deals

NordVPN NordVPN has been slashed to just £61.83 for a 27-month long subscription. That works out to about £2.29 per month, which is one of the cheapest prices I’ve seen on the VPN provider all year. The deal runs until 10 December, so it’s not likely to go any lower. It’s my pick for the best overall VPN, delivering a wealth of features, loads of servers and excellent speeds. £2 from Nordvpn.com Prices may vary

Surfshark Already one of the cheapest VPNs around, Surfshark’s just gone one step further. The VPN provider has slashed the price of a 27-month subscription to £40.23, which works out at just £1.49 per month. This is even cheaper than Black Friday last year, when it dropped to £41 for the same 27-month period. The deal ends on 10 December. What I love about Surfshark is that it comes with a cookie pop-up blocker, as well as a neat double VPN feature that routes your traffic through two servers at once. £1 £1 from Surfshark.com Prices may vary

For more, head to our round-up of the best early Black Friday 2025 deals