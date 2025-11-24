The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The best VPNs I’ve used are reduced ahead of Black Friday
NordVPN, Surfshark, Proton VPN and more have already launched their Black Friday deals
The best Black Friday VPN (virtual private network) deals are here. And while a subscription probably isn’t the most exciting item on your wishlist, it’s a top priority for those looking to protect their privacy online.
VPNs can help you shield your online activity from prying eyes, preventing websites – and even your internet provider – from following your every move around the web. Even better, right now, subscriptions to some of the best VPNs and best affordable VPNs on the market have plummeted in price for Black Friday, with most of the top tried-and-tested providers starting their sales early this year.
A subscription to Proton VPN is currently down to one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen. Surfshark, IPVanish, NordVPN and CyberGhost have also kicked off their sales, giving you a good range of options if you’re looking to secure a decent Black Friday VPN deal.
Having tested all the major VPN services this year, I’m here to bring you the best deals on the ones I’d genuinely recommend.
Best Black Friday 2025 VPN deals:
- Proton VPN Plus: Was £8.09 per month, now £2.04 per month, Protonvpn.com
- NordVPN: Was £8.69 per month, now £2.29 per month, Nordvpn.com
- Surfshark VPN: Was £4.97 per month, now £1.49 per month, Surfshark.com
1NordVPN
A NordVPN subscription has been slashed in price to just £61.83 for a 27-month contract. That works out to about £2.29 per month, which is one of the cheapest prices I’ve seen on the VPN provider all year. The deal runs until 10 December, so it’s not likely to go any lower. NordVPN is my pick for the best VPNs, delivering a wealth of features, loads of servers and excellent speeds.
2Proton VPN Plus
Proton has just slashed the price of its one-year and two-year subscription plans to some of the lowest prices I’ve seen. While you’d usually pay about £3.59 for a subscription, right now, you can get a 24-month subscription for just £2.04 per month, billed at £48.96. That’s almost as cheap as Surfshark’s Black Friday deal, and when it renews after two years, it will only go up to £65 per year, compared with Surfshark and NordVPN’s higher auto-renewal prices. If you really care about both privacy and speed, Proton VPN is my top pick.
3Surfshark VPN
Already one of the cheapest VPNs around, Surfshark’s just gone one step further. The VPN provider has slashed the price of a 27-month subscription to £40.23, which works out at just £1.49 per month. This is even cheaper than Black Friday last year, when it dropped to £41 for the same 27-month period. The deal ends on 10 December. What I love about Surfshark is that it comes with a cookie pop-up blocker, as well as a neat double VPN feature that routes your traffic through two servers at once.
4CyberGhost VPN
Thanks to this Black Friday VPN deal, a two-year CyberGhost plan has been slashed in price. It comes with an additional four months (instead of the regular two extra), and although it still costs £49.92 up front, you’re getting a 28-month plan instead of a 26-month plan, essentially cutting the price to £1.78 per month instead of £1.92 per month.
5Private Internet Access
Private Internet Access has just released its Black Friday deal for 2025. Similar to CyberGhost, it’s not really deducting the price of a VPN subscription itself (given its already so cheap), but what it is doing is throwing in an extra four months for free, on top of the three-year plan. That means you pay £65 up front and get 40 months of VPN access, which works out to £1.63 per month.
6ExpressVPN
You can currently save up to 75 per cent on ExpressVPN subscriptions, depending on which tier you opt for. When I put the service to the test, I found it to be one of the best-looking and easiest VPNs I’ve used. It’s intuitive and straightforward – you really can’t go wrong. If you select the ‘advanced’ middle tier, you’ll pay £3.49 instead of £10.99 a month for 28 months, plus you’ll get an extra four months for free.
When will Black Friday VPN deals start in 2025?
Officially, this year, the Black Friday sale will begin on 28 November and end on Cyber Monday (1 December). But those are just the official dates. Most brands and retailers launch their Black Friday deals earlier and earlier every year.
In fact, Black Friday has come early for a number of VPN providers. Proton VPN, Surfshark, NordVPN and CyberGhost have already kicked off their Black Friday sales, and ExpressVPN is expected to launch its deals shortly. NordVPN and Surfshark’s discounts don’t expire until 10 December, so you’ve got plenty of time to shop.
Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Black Friday VPN deals
Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been reviewing the best VPNs for years. He tracks the prices of VPN subscriptions year-round, so he knows when you should subscribe and which subscription tiers offer the best value.
