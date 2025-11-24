The best VPNs I’ve used are reduced ahead of Black Friday

The best Black Friday VPN (virtual private network) deals are here. And while a subscription probably isn’t the most exciting item on your wishlist, it’s a top priority for those looking to protect their privacy online.

VPNs can help you shield your online activity from prying eyes, preventing websites – and even your internet provider – from following your every move around the web. Even better, right now, subscriptions to some of the best VPNs and best affordable VPNs on the market have plummeted in price for Black Friday, with most of the top tried-and-tested providers starting their sales early this year.

A subscription to Proton VPN is currently down to one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen. Surfshark, IPVanish, NordVPN and CyberGhost have also kicked off their sales, giving you a good range of options if you’re looking to secure a decent Black Friday VPN deal.

Having tested all the major VPN services this year, I’m here to bring you the best deals on the ones I’d genuinely recommend.

Best Black Friday 2025 VPN deals: