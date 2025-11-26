The best VPNs I’ve tested are on sale for Black Friday

The best Black Friday VPN (virtual private network) deals are now live, meaning you can save on your subscription fees. It’s not the most glamorous Black Friday deal, but it might be one of the most important, especially when it comes to protecting your online data.

VPNs act as a shield to protect your online activity from prying eyes. They stop websites, and even your internet provider, from tracking what you’re doing online. And right now, Black Friday has brought steep discounts on subscriptions to some of the best VPNs and best affordable VPNS, with many of the top trusted providers kicking off their sales earlier than usual this year.

A subscription to Proton VPN is currently down to one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen. Surfshark, IPVanish, NordVPN and CyberGhost have also kicked off their sales, so you’ve got a good range of options to secure a good Black Friday VPN deal.

I’ve tested all the major VPN services this year, so I know what’s a great deal and what isn’t worth your money. Here are the best deals on the ones I’d genuinely recommend. I’ll be updating this list all the way through to Cyber Monday.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

Best Black Friday 2025 VPN deals: