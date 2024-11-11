Best Black Friday 2024 deals available so far, chosen by a shopping expert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Deal hunters, rejoice. Black Friday 2024 is fast approaching, with just weeks to go until the sale kicks off. The biggest shopping event of the year sees deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, air fryers and much more.

Your chance to score a saving on Apple Airpods, Ninja air fryers, Shark cordless vacuums, Simba mattresses, Lego sets, Charlotte Tilbury beauty and more, all the biggest brands and retailers take part – think Asos, Lookfantastic, Amazon and Pandora.

This year, the sale lands on Friday 29 November, and will last a full four days before concluding on Cyber Monday (2 December). However, myriad brands and retailers tend to kick off their Black Friday sales early – see Boots, Argos, John Lewis, AO and Currys, which have all launched their events a month in advance. Amazon is the latest to join the party, with the retailer launching its early deals on 8 November and announcing its main sale will start on 21 November.

So, in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, along with my fellow IndyBest shopping experts, I will be busy hunting down the crème de la crème of early deals, spanning tech, beauty, fashion and more.

Whether you’re in the market for a new moisturiser or cordless vacuum, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday offers below, plus the deals we can expect during the main event. Happy shopping.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday traditionally falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US, so, the mammoth sale will kick off on Friday 29 November this year. Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday, falling on 2 December 2024.

What deals can we expect?

Black Friday sees deals on products from pretty much every category you can think of. When it comes to tech, it’s a great chance to score a saving on Apple AirPods, Samsung TVs, Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles and Echo dot speakers), as well as deals on Android phones and Apple iPhones. As for home appliances, we can expect big savings on Ninja air fryers and Sage coffee machines, as well as Shark cordless vacuums.

If you’re a fashion fan, Black Friday is not to be missed, with high street labels, including Zara, Mango and H&M, hosting mega sales with up to 70 per cent off. It’s a similar story with beauty, with the likes of Cult Beauty, Boots and Lookfantastic offering discounts on Charlotte Tilbury, Sol De Janeiro, ghd and CeraVe.

What brands have started their Black Friday sales?

While there’s still a few weeks to go until the main event, myriad brands and retailers are ramping up excitement by launching their Black Friday sales early. Boots was the first to kick off proceedings, with John Lewis and Argos closely behind. In the days since, Ao, Currys, Shark, Ninja, Oodie, Superdrug, Habitat and Dyson have all followed suit. Amazon is among the latest to join in, with the retailer launching its early Black Friday offers on 8 November 2024. To be in-the-know as soon as more brands kick off their sales, make sure to follow along with our liveblog.

What are the best Black Friday deals to shop now?

Black Friday doesn’t kick off until the end of November, but I’ve found a number of impressive savings that I’d recommend you get your hands on.

Apple AirPods 4, 3rd generation: Was £179, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s brand new Airpods only launched last month, but Amazon has slashed its price on the earbuds in the run-up to Black Friday. In tech critic David Phelan’s review of the Airpods 4, he described them as “amazingly small and light.” He added that the audio quality, noise cancelling and microphone are all strong, while the fit is snug and comfortable. “The new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are excellent and the price is great: just £10 more than AirPods third-generation, which didn’t have noise-cancelling on board,” he said.

Shark flexstyle: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maisie Bovingdon/The Independent )

This nifty hair tool took the top spot in our guide to the best Dyson airwrap alternatives, with our reviewer describing it as a “game changer” for their hair routine. “The lightweight, versatile and multifunctional tool made drying and styling a breeze – so much so, we think it is on par with the airwrap, even though it’s £200 cheaper,” our tester said. Now, the Shark flexstyle is even cheaper, thanks to this early Black Friday deal.

Lego Harry Potter Hagrid’s hut, 76428: Was £65, now £48.50, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

You don’t have to be a wizard to uncover some great Lego Black Friday deals. Argos has sliced 25 per cent off the price of this Harry Potter Lego set, which comes with seven characters, including Harry, Hermione, Ron and Hagrid. The 896-piece set is suitable for Potterheads and Lego fans aged eight and above, and it will make a great addition under the Christmas tree.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: £1,799 with free pillows, duvet and mattress protector, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Simba’s hybrid ultra featured in our review of the best mattresses of 2024 and, while there isn’t a discount on the mattress per se, right now Simba is giving away a bunch of freebies with every purchase. As part of its Black Friday sale, if you purchase this particular mattress you will get two Simba hybrid pillows, a hybrid 3-in-1 duvet, and a mattress protector all for free, saving you a whopping £766. Each one of these products comes IndyBest approved, too, featuring in our round-ups of the best pillows, best winter duvets and best mattress protectors for 2024, so you can rest assured you’re getting a high-quality sleep set-up.

The Oodie, black: Was £65, now £32.50, Theoodie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oodie )

The brand’s hoodies were rated highly in our review of the best blanket hoodies, where we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees”. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. “Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Right now, you can save 50 per cent.

Nintendo Switch OLED neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £277.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking for a Nintendo Switch OLED? Amazon is gearing up for Black Friday with a discount that sees the console reduced by £32 (just shy of its all-time lowest price of £259.99). “Its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer,” our tech critic said in their review of the console. “New to Nintendo? Buy the Switch OLED and never look back.”

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless upright pet vacuum, ICZ300UKT: Was £429.99, now £299, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

In the run up to Black Friday, you can clear up with a discount on this cordless vacuum from Shark. With an hour-long run-time, this cordless vacuum cleaner comes complete with a pet tool and anti-hair-wrap technology, which is ideal if you want to prevent hairs from getting tangled up in the brush-roll while you’re hoovering. Plus, while using it as a handheld, it’s said to be lightweight, so you should be able to clean hard-to-reach spots more easily.

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £129, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

This stylish black and silver air fryer from Ninja is reduced by £50 in the run-up to Black Friday, thanks to Currys. As functional as it is sleek-looking, the appliance features a nifty dual drawer design that enables you to cook separate dishes simultaneously, as well as a huge 7.6l capacity, making it a great choice for larger households. The different functions mean you can air fry, crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove, all with just one handy tool.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer nickel/copper: Was £329.99, now £279.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer was hailed as “incredibly lightweight and cute” in our review, where its compact size “cemented it as a go-to for gold-standard styling”. Praised for being easy to use, our tester also found that it delivers “a real punch of power for fast drying times”. With this direct from Dyson, you can save £50 on the luxury hair tool.

Dusk Hampshire chaise sofa: Was £1,399, now £847, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

Dusk has just kicked off its mega Black Friday event with up to 70 per cent off everything, plus an extra 20 per cent off at checkout with the code “BF20”. So, there’s no better time for a sofa upgrade. The brand’s Hampshire style secured a spot in our round-up of tried and tested corner sofas, where our reviewer named it the best traditional-style chaise sofa. “Dusk’s Hampshire chaise sofa is a triumph of both form and function – and, as with all of the brand’s offerings, it is enticingly affordable, given its high quality,” they said. Now, you can get it for less than £900 thanks to the Black Friday event.

Barista express bean-to-cup coffee machine: Was £629.99, now £499, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Our tester named this the best bean-to-cup coffee machine in their review. Now, you can snap it up in John Lewis’s Black Friday sale with a discount just shy of £130. “You can tinker with the settings to your heart’s content, including the grind size of the bean and the volume of coffee, plus, of course, creating microfoam, using the steam wand”, our reviewer noted. “We found we made dreamy cups of coffee with little fuss right from the get-go”, they added. What more could you want when making your morning brew?

Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £619.99, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Meta )

Save a huge 24 per cent on the Meta Quest 3 VR headset in this deal that has just dropped after the release of the Meta Quest 3S. “The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual-reality headset, and is arguably the best consumer VR device currently out there,” our tech writer Alex said in his review. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat.”

Samsung QN95D 55in 4K smart TV: Was £1,699, now £1,499 plus a free soundbar, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung is giving away a free soundbar worth up to £400 with select TVs from now until Black Friday. The 55in QN95D uses Samsung’s “neo QLED” pixel technology, which offers improved contrast, inky dark blacks and vibrant image quality versus LED panels – the similar QN90D appears in our round-up of the best 4K televisions of 2024.

Virgin Media broadband: Free for three months, Virginmedia.com

open image in gallery ( Virgin Media )

Looking for a new broadband provider? Virgin Media is offering a stellar deal for Black Friday, which will see you get three months of free broadband. Choose from broadband on its own to deals bundled with TV and a SIM. Even offers on Sky Sports and Sky Cinema are up for grabs in this year’s sale. Plus, you can get three months of Disney+ thrown in for free. Simply enter your postcode to see if you’re eligible.

Benefit brow haul of fame brow basics kit: Was £55, now £27.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( benefit/The Independent )

A haul of fame indeed, this trio of products is quite literally my go-to brow selection for every day, not to mention the gimme brow, specifically, being IndyBest’s best brow gel for adding volume. In the review, our tester commented that it “is light enough that you can wear it alone or over other brow products, and it gives good hold and lift”. As for the precisely, my brow detailer, it also comes IndyBest-approved as the best brow pencil for volume. Our reviewer praised how it “boasts an extra small tip (0.8mm to be precise) for fine strokes that mimic hairs”. The set is not to be missed with 50 per cent off.

Lululemon align high-rise pant, sakura pink: Was £88, now £64, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lululemon )

Lululemon’s align leggings range is the fitness world’s worst kept secret. Comfortable, supportive and available in plenty of playful colourways, the leggings are the ultimate studio-to-socialising choice. This pair earned a spot in our round-up of the best yoga leggings, in which our tester said: “These leggings wick sweat perfectly, so you don’t need to shower straight after class – keep these on while you grab a coffee or do brunch.” Right now, you can save more than £20 on the sakura pink style.

CeraVe facial moisturising lotion: Was £16.99, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our tester dubbed this CeraVe lotion as one of the best SPF moisturisers, praising how “it instantly absorbs into the skin, for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny”. The cream includes hyaluronic acid and glycerin, for all-day hydration, with our reviewer adding: “It’s easy to apply and small enough to be popped in a bag.” Now just shy of £10, investing in this two-in-one formula is a no-brainer.

Dyson V8 advanced: Was £329.99, now £229.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s sleek V8 range is among our favourite budget vacuum cleaners. Better yet, you can now save £100 on the advanced model in the run-up to Black Friday. In our review of the similar V8 absolute vacuum, our tester said: “Just like the priciest models, you won’t have any problem with this machine’s power, thanks to a digital motor that spins at up to 110,000rmp, and Dyson’s standard cyclone technology.” The advanced model is touted as Dyson’s most powerful V8 model yet, complete with 40 minutes of run time and trapping 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. Characterised by the brand’s distinctive sophisticated style, this vacuum is one to snap up pronto.

Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 48 perfume mist LF exclusive: Was £24, now £18, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Sol de Janeiro/The Independent )

A scent that’s on mine and many other’s wishlists, Sol de Janeiro’s cheirosa 48 is reduced by 25 per cent right now thanks to Lookfantastic’s early Black Friday sale. In beauty writer Lucy’s review, she sang its praises of, describing it as “feminine and suitable for wear from morning through night.” The gen-Z’s answer to millennial’s Charlie and Impulse – it’s a big upgrade. While teenagers are all over the perfume mist, it’s popular with older shoppers, too, smelling timelessly of orchid, musk and lemon. Use it on its own or as a midday top up.

Read more: Best Boots early Black Friday deals 2024

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

We rated the Oral-B Pro 3 the best electric toothbrush in our round-up, thanks to its low price and effective cleaning power. The brush is noisier than the premium iO range but cleans just as well, according to our tester. “This budget-friendly electric toothbrush might lack the bells and whistles of its pricier iO siblings, but the oscillating head still delivers a reliably thorough clean.”

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s award-winning complexion trio: Was £85, now £59, CharlotteTilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/The Independent )

Featuring three of Charlotte Tilbury’s most cult product, there’s 30 per cent off this bundle right now. As well as a travel-sized magic cream and setting spray, you’re treated to a full-size beautiful skin foundation. In our review of the foundation, our tested found it “buffs into the skin beautifully, leaving a subtle radiance to the skin that catches the light naturally”. Meanwhile the airbrush flawless setting spray is another IndyBest favourite, with our tester saying: “Whether we were in the rain or doing a workout, the setting mist kept everything in place, from morning to night.” When it came to reviewing the magic cream, our tester found their skin “looked plumper, dewier, firmer and, above all, far healthier”. Glowing reviews all round.

Lego wildflower bouquet set: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Let your creativity blossom, with Lego’s colourful wildflower arrangement. Designed to stand tall in your home, the 939-piece build features 16 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties – such as lavender, Welsh poppies, gerbera daisies and lupins – that can be freely arranged and placed in a vase. It would make an ideal gift for any flower fan, regardless of their green finger potential. Plus, as the blooms are made using sustainably sourced sugarcane, they have less of an environmental impact, compared with other standard Lego sets.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £69.99, now £43.34, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite floral perfume from masters in fragrance Marc Jacobs is now 48 per cent off. “Offering a sweet floral scent, it combines white violet and jasmine for a flowery fragrance, berries for sweetness and sandalwood to make it seem deeper and warmer,” noted our writer. Impressed with the versatility of the scent they said that “it has a little bit of everything while still staying nice and light”.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £298.94, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony sits at the top of our round-up of the best wireless headphones with the WH-1000XM5. With impressive noise cancellation and impeccable sound quality, they’re the headphones to beat. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review.

GucciFlora gorgeous magnolia eau de parfum,100ml: Was £135, now £108, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

The newest addition to Gucci’s bestselling FloraFantasy collection, the flora gorgeous magnolia is perfect for brightening up winter days. A pleasing blend of patchouli essence, magnolia Essence and a dewberry Accord, the scent is feminine, fruity and floral. A signature of the range, the maximalist bottle adds the final flourish. Finished in a rich purple shade and adorned with the Flora pattern, it will take pride of place on any vanity table. You can save 20 per cent in John Lewis’s Black Friday sale.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Looking for more savings? We’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday mattress deals