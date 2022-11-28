Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cyber Monday is finally here, with the sales extravaganza spanning across four full days. The biggest sale event of the year sees price cuts across everything from TVs and laptops to gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances and more. There are deals from retailers including Boots, John Lewis, Amazon and Lookfantastic, with big-name brands like Nintendo, Apple, Shark and Ninja showcasing sizeable savings to explore too.

Whether you’re interested in home appliances or beauty buys, our expert shopping team is here to help you find the best Cyber Monday bargains. It’s an ideal time to save cash on pricier purchases and tick items off your Christmas shopping list, which is why we’ve got a keen eye on all the Dyson Cyber Monday sale deals.

Dyson is serving up decent savings, such as reductions on convenient cordless vacuum cleaners and the supersonic hair dryer. An IndyBest tried and tested brand, we’ve reviewed popular purchases from Dyson, and have trialled the supersonic hair dryer and covered an airwrap review, to name a few.

As well as these stellar sale deals, the brand is also offering a series of free gifts with hair tool purchases, including a free travel pouch when you buy the airwrap.

Luckily for you, we’ve detailed all of the best Dyson deals for Cyber Monday 2022 below. Read on for our pick of the purchases worth snapping up while stocks last.

Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals 2022

Dyson V15 detect absolute: Was £629.99, now £499.99, Currys.co.uk

(Dyson)

This is Dyson’s most powerful vacuum cleaner, and it earned the top spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. For Cyber Monday, it has been reduced by £100. The ‘detect’ part of the V15’s name refers to a light that shines in front of the vacuum to help you spot dust wherever you’re cleaning. An LCD screen shows battery life, the mode you’re using, and how much of each type of dust has been collected, based on particle size. The V15 comes with a bunch of accessories, including an anti-tangle brush to pick up hair and a wall-mounted docking station.

Our reviewer said: “For anyone with pets, lots of comings and goings or just lots of stuff, this is sure to be the niftiest, quickest and most user-friendly way to clean your home. It’s a dream to use, and will make cleaning fun for even those who never pick up a vacuum.”

Buy now

Dyson supersonic hair dryer, certified refurbished: Was £269.99, now £188.99, Ebay.co.uk

(Dyson )

Deals on the cult Dyson supersonic are few and far between but, for Cyber Monday, the hair tool has been slashed to just £188.99 (that’s a whopping 30 per cent saving) at Dyson’s official eBay certified refurbished hub – a marketplace where you can find like-new products sold at discounted prices. It’s not only cheaper but you’re also covered with a year’s warranty. There is no denying the appeal of the coveted hair dryer, which our reviewer described as “powerful and versatile”. It “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”.

Buy now

Dyson purify cool™ auto react: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

(Dyson)

While the heatwave feels like a lifetime ago now, it’s always good to get organised and this Dyson fan has £100 off at Boots. You’re very unlikely to see a bargain this big when the weather gets hotter next year, so snap this up while you can.

When we reviewed it in our guide to the the best fans for summer, our tester said, “As well as offering powerful cooling, the fan ‘captures gases and 99.9 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns’. In other words, it purifies and cools the air, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. We could turn it on and off using the power button on the fan itself and use the remote to sift through a huge range of settings, including speed, oscillation and air direction.”

Buy now

Dyson cyclone v10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £325, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Our team of crack testers has reviewed everything from cordless vacuums to robot models, so it’s fair to say we know a thing or two about the ones that really stand out. In our in-depth review of the Dyson v10 absolute, our writer praised its excellent range of motion and long battery life on the basic mode. “If you haven’t already gathered, we love this vacuum cleaner,” they said, adding “the swivel motion on the head is seamless and gets around even the trickiest of corners without complaint.” Thanks to Dyson’s Cyber Monday deal, you can get this vacuum while it’s £100 cheaper.

Buy now

Dyson cyclone v10 extra: Was £419.99, now £299, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

While we’ve not tested this exact model, clearly the v10 absolute impressed our tester, so we’d expect similarly impressive results from Dyson’s v10 extra. The cordless model has a 60-minute battery, meaning you’ll be able to get your chores done without any powerful suction fading. It can quickly transform into a handheld cleaner in just one click, and, better still, it automatically detangles hair. We predict a sell-out, so snap this one up while you can.

Buy now

Dyson V12 detect slim absolute: Was £529.99, now £429.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Much like the V15 above, this Dyson has the same dust-illumination technology but in a smaller, slimmer package. Battery life is up to a claimed 60 minutes and this vacuum comes with a wide range of accessories, including the light-up cleaning head, hair tool and docking station. With your purchase, you’ll also receive a cleaning kit worth £65 which includes a scratch-free dusting brush, an awkward gap tool and an extension hose.

Buy now

Dyson supersonic hair dryer in vinca blue and rosé: £359.99 with free case, paddle brush and detangling comb, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

There is no denying the one-of-a-kind styling tool is deserving of its cult status. When we reviewed the dryer, our writer noted it’s “powerful and versatile”. The supersonic hair dryer “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair, and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”. If you’ve been thinking about investing in one, why not take the plunge now while Dyson is offering a free case, paddle brush and detangling comb worth £100 with every purchase for Cyber Monday.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler complete in vinca blue and rosé: £499.99 with free travel pouch, detangling comb and paddle brush, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson )

In our review of Dyson’s new airwrap, our tester concluded it’s “definitely better than the original.” Praising the various new attachments, they added that “Dyson really has thought about every hair type, texture and length, and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible.” For Cyber Monday, you can enjoy a complimentary travel pouch, detangling comb and paddle brush worth £80 with every purchase – a useful addition that means you’ll have great hair wherever you go.

Buy now

Dyson Corrale cord-free hair straighteners: Was £399.99, now £324.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Yes, we’ve done it! We’ve found you the coveted corrale straighteners with a hefty £75 off for Cyber Monday. New and existing My John Lewis members can score this discount by using the code MYJL75 at the checkout, enabling you to neatly style your hair with less heat and for less money. Dyson’s flexing copper plates claim to help you achieve a straight style with 50 per cent less breakage, reduced fizz and fewer flyaways. All with that two-year John Lewis guarantee, too.

Buy now

Dyson V8 extra cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £330, now £230, Argos.co.uk

(Dyson)

There’s currently a whopping £100 off this V8 extra cordless vacuum cleaner, bringing the price right down to £230. Designed for homes with animals, it includes de-tangling technology to help tackle pet hair and a mini motor head.

Created to clean the whole home, it can be used on both hard floors and carpets. There’s up to 40 minutes run-time, and additional features cover a low battery indicator, washable filter, motorised and adjustable floor head, plus a pet tool. Meanwhile combination tools should help you reach into tricky places like under the sofa, and the 2.56kg weight is light enough for use on the stairs or in the car.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a one-day sales event taking place on the Monday following the Black Friday sales. While it was traditionally held online and Black Friday in-store only, the two events have, for the most part, merged into one giant sale, despite many retailers rebranding their deals once Cyber Monday arrives.

When does Black Friday end 2022?

A sales event often spanning over several days and weeks, Black Friday technically ends when Cyber Monday begins. This marks the last day of the annual extravaganza, ideal for bagging a bargain before Christmas.

Where can you get Dyson deals?

You may be surprised to know Dyson’s website is not the best place to discover Cyber Monday savings. Stockists such as Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Very, AO, Argos and Boots slash the prices of Dyson’s vacuum cleaners (including its upright, cordless and corded models), fans, air purifiers, hair dryer, Airwrap and straighteners.

