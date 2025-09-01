Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If there’s anything worth picking up in the Black Friday sales, it’s tech from Apple, and if you’re looking for a new tablet, some of the best prices can always be found on the tech giant’s coveted iPads, which frequently plummet to all-time lows.

What’s interesting about iPad Black Friday deals is that, unlike Apple’s latest iPhones, you can almost always find a discount on the company’s most recent models. I’m expecting to see the 11th-generation iPad, the iPad Air M3, iPad Mini 7 and even the iPad Pro M4 fall to record low prices this November.

While Apple itself doesn’t take part in the Black Friday sales, it always offers up gift cards in exchange for a purchase, and I’m expecting it to do the same this year. Last year, you could get a gift card worth up to £80 if you bought an iPad from the Apple Store. But after covering the deals for almost a decade, I know that the best savings can always be found at third-party retailers.

When will Black Friday iPad deals start in 2025?

As always, Black Friday will fall on the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, meaning this year it’ll take place on 28 November, with the shopping bonanza coming to a close on Cyber Monday on 1 December. But if you’ve shopped the sales in recent years, you’ll know that retailers generally don’t stick to those dates anymore.

Nearly every retailer last year kicked things off much earlier in the month. Currys and Very, for example, started their sale in early November, while Amazon started slashing prices two weeks in advance.

The best iPad Black Friday deals to expect in 2025

As mentioned earlier, I predict that every iPad will be discounted in the Black Friday sale in 2025. Earlier in the year, I saw the all-new 11th-generation iPad fall to an all-time low price, so it’s likely it’ll fall even further in November. The latest iPad Air, which was unveiled in March, has already seen hefty discounts, so that’s also likely to tumble in price.

Apple is also rumoured to be releasing a new iPad Pro in late 2025 or early 2026, and it could mean a significant price cut for the current-generation iPad Pro M4. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the upcoming iPad Pro get a discount either – retailers tend to be more generous with price cuts on Apple’s higher-end tablets compared to its iPhones.

The only question mark is around the iPad Mini. It doesn’t tend to get huge price cuts during the sale, potentially due to its limited popularity, but I’ll still be keeping my eyes peeled.

Will Apple have a Black Friday sale in 2025?

It’s very unlikely. Apple doesn’t get too involved with sales, but as with previous years, it’s expected to offer up gift cards in exchange for an iPad purchase.

Last year, Apple offered up a £40 gift card with the 10th-generation iPad, £60 with the iPad Air M2, and £80 with the iPad Pro M4.

Why you can trust us to find the best Apple deals this Black Friday

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve been covering deals for almost a decade. I track prices of Apple gear all year round, including on its iPads, so I know when you should pounce on an iPad Air or iPad Pro deal, or when you should wait to get the 11th-generation iPad at a better price.

Best early iPad Black Friday deals to shop now

Apple iPad 11th-generation Launched in March, the all-new 11th-generation iPad is currently on sale at Amazon. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it boasts a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and double the storage, with 128GB as standard. It still features the same bright 10.9in Liquid Retina display, making it the best-value iPad in Apple’s line-up right now and a steal at this price. £329 £299 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

Apple iPad air 11-inch The latest iPad Air M3 has received a a huge £90 price cut at Amazon. Released earlier this year, tech critic, David Phelan, gave the device four stars in his review. “Whether you have an older iPad or have yet to invest in an Apple tablet, the new iPad Air with M3 processor is a powerful, immersive, lightweight beauty,” he said. “Whichever iPad you’ve used in the past, unless it’s the very latest iPad Pro, this will be faster”. £699 £609 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

