All four of Apple’s iPads have been discounted ahead of Black Friday

If there’s anything worth snapping up in the Black Friday 2025 sales, it’s premium tech from Apple. As well as deals on AirPods and iPhones, if you’re after a new tablet, this is the best time of year to find offers on the company’s coveted iPads, as the prices often drop to their lowest.

For savvy shoppers, the best thing about iPad deals is that, unlike Apple’s latest iPhones, you can usually find money off the newest models. Already, the 11th-generation iPad Air M3, iPad Mini 7 and even the all-new iPad Pro M5 have dropped in price, and there’s still time for them to fall further as we speed towards Black Friday proper.

The bad news is, you’re not going to find Black Friday discounts at Apple itself. While Apple has just announced it will be reviving its gift card promotions for Black Friday 2025 (offering a gift card worth up to £60 when you buy an iPad Air M3, 11th-generation iPad or iPad Mini 7), third-party retailers such as Currys, Argos and Amazon have actual discounts on the iPad itself. I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday iPad deals below.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

Best Apple iPad Black Friday deals to shop now