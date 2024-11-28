Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Time to upgrade your old laptop? You’re in luck. Black Friday is your best chance to find great deals on laptops from top brands such as Apple, Microsoft, Dell and Asus – and I’ve found some incredibly enticing discounts. You’ll want to be quick to secure these deals, as they won’t be around for long.

Whether you’re after the latest MacBook, a portable gaming powerhouse or a deal on a cheap Chromebook, the Black Friday sales see prices drop on laptops across every price bracket and to suit every need.

As IndyBest’s resident laptop nerd, I’ve been covering the Black Friday sale for years. I only recommend laptops I’ve tested from the brands I trust, so you can be sure that these savings are genuine. Our expert shoppers are also busily rounding up discounts on everything from TVs and iPads to electric toothbrushes, mattresses and more – so keep checking in for new deals.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday laptop deals coverage

Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday and other online sales for years. As well as tracking prices and knowing how to spot a good deal from a bad one, I spend all year testing and reviewing new and existing laptops, to bring you recommendations on tech I think you’ll love.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Dell XPS 15: Was £1,149, now £929, Dell.com

open image in gallery Dell XPS 15 with best buy logo ( Dell/The Independent )

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and right now you can get £200 off some configurations in the Dell Black Friday Sale. This powerhouse of a Windows laptop runs on a 13th-generation Intel chip, giving it unbeatable versatility and performance whether you’re burning through processor-intensive projects on the go or kicking back with Netflix on the couch.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 FE: Was £749.99, now £599.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung’s Galaxy Book range of laptops usually comes in a little too expensive to recommend, but this deal price on the more affordable ‘FE’ edition makes it a great choice. You get an all-day battery life, fast charging and impressive all-round performance for productivity and creative tasks, while the premium build quality, lightweight materials and generous port selection put more expensive laptops to shame.

MacBook air (13.6in, M2, 2022): Was £1099, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s a £250 saving on the previous generation MacBook air, which launched in 2022 with the then-latest M2 processor. Still a blisteringly fast machine, the thin, lightweight, 13in laptop is now the cheapest device in the MacBook air range.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5: Was £749.99, now £449.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

There’s £300 off the Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5, a thin and lightweight mid-range Windows laptop running on a decently powerful 13th generation Intel processor. The 16in screen is great for working with multiple windows, while the thin bezels and raised webcam gives you plenty of screen space to play around with.

Asus Vivobook 14: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Asus Vivobook 14 E410KA ( AsusS )

The affordable but well-designed Asus Vivobook 14 has £100 off at Amazon. The 14in is perfect for light office work, a school laptop and basic tasks, and the battery-efficient Intel Celeron chip gives it enough performance for streaming entertainment. You get a year of Microsoft 365 included, too.

Lenovo yoga slim 7X: Was £1,299.99, now £1,039.99, Lenovo.com

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

While I haven’t tested this exact model, I am a big fan of Lenovo. So much so, that the brand’s yoga slim 7 featured in my guide to 2024’s best laptops, where I praised its “excellent performance, long battery life, and comfortable typing experience” – all features you’ll find in the upgraded 7X, now with £250 off. With the 7X you’ll also find a 3K OLED touchscreen, Intel i9 processor and 1TB SSD.

Surface Laptop 4: Was £1,999, now £699.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

The Surface Laptop 4 range is now two generations old, but this huge clearance deal on the top-spec configuration of Microsoft’s 2021 laptop still offers excellent performance thanks to a powerful Intel Core i7 chip and 16GB of RAM. Priced at £2,000 when it launched, it’s now cheaper than the entry-level version of the most recent Surface Laptop devices.

Dell XPS 13 (2024): Was £968.99, now £598.99, Dell.com

open image in gallery ( Dell )

If you’re looking for a laptop that will go the distance, I have just the thing.In my review, I picked this Dell laptop as the best for long-lasting battery life. The use of the Snapdragon X Elite chip gives it a huge boost in terms of battery life and efficiency, while the starting configuration of 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920 x 1200 display offers excellent value. Now, you can try it for yourself, with a huge 40 per cent discount.

Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £429, now £269, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Our top pick of the Chromebooks, the CX34 features in our round-up of the best laptops of 2024. This model is one of the better examples of the form, pairing a sleek minimalist design with sensible specifications. Developed in partnership with Google, it’s specced to match a decent entry-level Windows laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor backed up by 8GB of RAM. Higher configurations are available if you want even better performance.

Apple macbook air M3: Was £1099, now £849, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple/The Independent )

In my review of the best laptops for 2024, the macbook air M3 was my pick for the best Apple model. I’m not the only one who loves it either as IndyBest tech expert David Phelan also wrote a dedicated review of the device, in which he praised its display as “one of the best around”. He said: “The Air’s speed and battery life are outstanding and more than enough for almost everyone. In fact, the Apple MacBook Air is the best general-use laptop you can buy, with gorgeous looks, weight and thickness that are the ultimate in portability, and deeply impressive performance.” Tempted? Secure yours with more than £200 off, today.

