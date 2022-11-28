Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cyber Monday is here, and the final day of this annual shopping bonanza means all of your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners have slashed their prices across gaming, tech, home appliances and so much more.

Another particularly pricey item that you can save on during the Cyber Monday sale is a mattress, with all of the best brands – including Simba, Emma, Brook + Wilde, and Otty – offering huge dealson single, double, king, and super king-size beds.

Of course, the sheer amount of choice can make it difficult to navigate. But, to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a guide to the best Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2022.

Where possible, we’ve included tried and tested mattresses from our favourite brands, including Hypnos and Simba. So, you can sleep easy knowing you’ve saved on your new top-of-the-range bed.

The best Cyber Monday mattress 2022 deals

Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress, double: Was £1,338, now £824.25, Mattressman.co.uk

(Hypnos)

This “Hypnos mattress is incredible”, praised our writer. It took the top spot in our review of the best mattresses thanks to the fact “it’s supportive, with a nice amount of bounce-back, and is filled with plenty of natural materials that kept us from overheating”. If you’re looking to sleep in a “bubble of bliss”, use the code “BF20” at the checkout to benefit from the huge saving.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, king size: Was £999, now £549.45, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

“We were thoroughly impressed with this hybrid mattress,” noted our reviewer. With “edge-to-edge support and no trail-off towards the sides”, the “multi-zoned foam layer at the base adjusts to movements and body shape to ensure you’re held in all the right places”. This is “Simba’s second-thickest mattress, so it’s definitely at the more luxurious end of the spectrum”, so benefiting from the discount will be more than worth it.

Buy now

Dreams x Silentnight ruddington combination mattress, double: Was £999, now £749, Dreams.co.uk

(Dreams)

In the impressive Dreams sale, you can save hundreds of pounds on mattresses, including this one, which earned a spot in our round-up of the best models. A collaboration between Dreams and Silentnight, the hybrid mattress “doesn’t have as much ‘sink’ to it as other hybrids we tried, but we have to say we quite liked the subtlety of the memory foam.” Underneath the memory foam, there are edge-to-edge zoned pocket springs, helping you get the best support in all the right places. “The springs and foam work together to ease aching joints and relieve pressure. We would say the support is on the firmer side of medium, so it’s well suited to heavier and average body types, while both back and side sleepers found this mattress comfortable.” Right now, you can save £250 on the mattress.

Buy now

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress, double: Was £799, now £399, Dormeo.co.uk

(Dormeo)

If you’re looking for something on the firmer side, our reviewer found this mattress to be the firmest hybrid option they tried, when rounding up the best mattresses of 2022. Touted as breathable and supportive, owing to different zones for your head, shoulders and hips – which is great for side sleepers – this mattress benefits from both memory foam and what the brand calls octasprings. These are designed to isolate movement, which meant our tester said they weren’t woken up by their co-tester getting out of bed. As part of Dormeo’s Cyber Monday sale, this hybrid mattress is £290 cheaper than usual.

Buy now

Brook + Wilde the perla mattress, king size: Was £3,899, now £1,754.55, Brookandwilde.com

(Brook + Wilde )

Named the best premium mattress in our round-up, Brook + Wilde’s perla received high praise from our tester: “Zoned lumbar support means you’re cradled in all the right places, whether you’re a side or a back sleeper.” With 14 layers, it is “incredibly thick and sumptuous” and is at “the top of the luxury mattress scale”. Thankfully, by entering the code “CYBER55’, you can save a very sizeable 55 per cent on this mattress.

Buy now

Dusk cool gel foam 2,000 pocket-sprung hybrid mattress, double: Was £449, now £279.20, Dusk.com

(Dusk)

Despite the fact Dusk is relatively new to the mattress game, it “hasn’t stopped the brand from creating a seriously decent mattress”, noted our review. It was one of the best hybrids our writer tested for “fantastic edge-to-edge support” and the comfort levels “makes it hard to get out of bed, in the right way”. If this sounds like something you’re in need of, make sure to enter the code “BF20” at the checkout to benefit from an additional 20 per cent off.

Buy now

Brook + Wilde the elite mattress, double: Was £1,299, now £584.55, Brookandwilde.com

(Brook+Wilde)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best mattresses for back pain, our writer noted that it boasts “support at the neck, shoulder, hip and leg”. The brand’s “‘wave’ technology ensures exactly the right level of pressure distribution to keep our spines nice and straight as we slumber”. Our writer added that “this one’s on the more expensive side but well worth the investment”, so the 55 per cent discount (when you use the code “CYBER55” at checkout), makes it particularly good.

Buy now

Emma premium mattress, double: Was £1,099, now £527.52, Emma-mattress.co.uk

(Amazon)

Luckily, everyone’s favourite bed-in-a-box brand Emma is offering up to 60 per cent off across its website, which is quite something. This mattress is currently reduced by 55 per cent and it received rave reviews in our guide to the best mattresses. The “isolation was excellent, but we were also impressed with how well it regulated our temperature”, praised our tester. If you want to sleep in a “bubble of bliss”, this is the bed for you.

Buy now

Otty the Otty hybrid mattress, king size: Was £1,099, now £549.99, Otty.com

(Otty)

Are you suffering from a bad back? This mattress by Otty featured in our review of the best mattresses for back pain. Our writer noted that the design “combines springs and foam to ensure the most comfortable sleep – and while it’s a great all-rounder, it’s one for back-pain sufferers too, thanks to its multiple layers of support”. It’s good news if you don’t like your mattress to feel too hard, because this one was rated 7 out of 10 for firmness, and it also “minimises motion transfer, which is music to the ears of bed-sharers of different weights and sizes”.

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £2,149, now £1,181.95, Simbasleep.com

(Simba Sleep)

This is Simba’s most advanced mattress to date, and it featured in our review of the best mattresses. The hybrid luxe boasts 10 layers, making it a particularly thick mattress. Despite all of the technology, “which does perhaps sound slightly overwhelming, we found that the reality was highly comfortable”, praised our writer. Make sure you don’t miss out on Simba’s Cyber Monday deal if this mattress has piqued your interest.

Buy now

Emma original mattress, king size: Was £849, now £424.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

Another firm favourite of ours is the original mattress, which our tester found to be “very comfortable, with solid support beneath the memory foam layer”, which is “thanks to the heavy-duty foam at the bottom of the mattress”. The “upper layer of foam is designed to gently support all pressure points in the body”, plus our writer found it “suited both side and back sleepers”. It “impressed even the most discerning of testers”, so you’ll sleep easy knowing you’ve got a great mattress.

Buy now

Happy Beds signature crystal 3000 pocket sprung orthopaedic natural fillings mattress, double: Was £575.98, now £319.99, Happybeds.co.uk

(Happy Beds)

Another firm favourite for back pain, this was praised for being a “dream to sleep on”. Our tester found the personal touches to be stand-out: “Enter your weight (and your partner’s) on the site and Happy Beds will recommend a firmness rating for you,” they noted. It “uses luxurious natural materials, including silk and cashmere, while its high pocket spring count ensures it feels comfy and, importantly, really supportive”. With a huge saving for November, there’s never been a better time to relieve your aches and pains.

Buy now

Emma flip topper, double: Was £269, now £147.95, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma )

If you don’t want to invest in a new mattress, but want to make your current one feel more comfortable, this is the perfect option. Securing a spot in our review of the best mattress toppers, it has two layers of foam, and our writer found it provided “fantastic support at a time when we were suffering from various exercise-related aches and pains”.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £70.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Simba )

When it comes to sleep essentials, Simba is the brand to know. Naturally, its hybrid pillow featured in our review of the best, with our tester noting that the pillow’s height “seemed perfect, straight out of the box”. “The feel is soft-and-gentle, yet there’s a good level of support from the core of the pillow,” they added. If this sounds like a bit of you, thanks to the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, you can save 35 per cent.

Buy now

Panda the topper: Was £99.95, now £79.65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Another firm favourite of ours, this featured in our review of the best mattress toppers, with our writer noting: “It supported our hips and lower legs in all the right places, and provided just the right amount of support for our head and neck, too.” An additional shout-out was given to the “sustainable bamboo cover”, and our tester appreciated the “anti-slip straps in each corner, which ensure the topper stays put”.

Buy now

Cosi Home dual control electric blanket, double: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Cosihome.com

(Cosi Home)

Searching for an electric blanket Cyber Monday deal? This Cosi Home design featured in our review of the best electric blankets, so you can trust it’s a good sale purchase. Our tester said they “loved the wide range of temperatures you can choose from to achieve that perfect temperature for a solid night of slumber, no matter how cold it is outdoors”. It’s “made from a soft, snug material that adds to the comfort provided by the heating elements”, and now you can save 30 per cent on the price too.

Buy now

Stompa S flex airflow pocket spring mattress, single: Was £229, now £183.20, Johnlewis.com

(Stompa)

Searching for a single mattress for your little one? This one took the top spot in our review of the best mattresses for kids, with our tester praising it for being “supportive yet comfortable”. The standout features were “the mega four-inch 1000-count pocket springs, which are well covered by a springy, comfort layer that contours the body, optimises airflow, keeps nasty bug beds at bay, and also happens to give a good level of bounce”. With a hefty 20 per cent discount, this is a no-brainer.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

If you’re yet to shop during Cyber Monday, you’re in for a real treat. It’s the name given to the sales event that takes place on the Monday that follows Black Friday – the sale that started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

When does Black Friday end?

Despite its name, Black Friday deals often run throughout the entire weekend and are not just restricted to one day. The Black Friday sales have become an event spanning across several days – and sometimes weeks – in the lead-up to this annual sales extravaganza, which officially lands the Friday after Thanksgiving. Subsequently, these savings are in full swing right through until the end of Cyber Monday.

Is Black Friday and Cyber Monday the best time to buy a mattress?

You can usually find a competitive mattress deal all year round, with some brands offering anywhere between 20 and 30 per cent off. But, during Black Friday and Cyber Monday the likes of Simba, Emma and Nectar really do up the ante.

Emma for example is already offering up to 60 per cent off across its website. So we’d say that Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the best time to buy a mattress owing to the variety of deals on offer.

