The sales event of the year, Black Friday 2023 is your chance to bag a bargain on everything from home appliances, mattresses and clothing to TVs, laptops and more.

Most of the biggest UK retailers and phone brands get involved, with discounts expected on the new iPhone 15, Google’s latest Pixel phones and the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, as well as a host of other devices.

Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023

But not all deals are created equal. That’s why, every year, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to help you wade through the offers and find the genuine discounts worth caring about. We track prices year-round and know a good deal when we see one, plus we’ll recommend tried and tested products too.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place on 24 November, the day after the American holiday Thanksgiving. The sales event concludes with Cyber Monday, which was traditionally focused on online shopping, though both sales have long since merged into one weekend-long shopping event.

When will the best Black Friday phone deals start in 2023?

Black Friday phone deals will officially start on 24 November, but plenty of keen retailers like to jump the gun and begin offering discounts earlier in the week. That means we could see Black Friday phone deals appearing as early as 20 November.

Best Black Friday phone deals to expect in 2023

While all eyes might be on the latest handsets, it’s often last year’s phones that get the biggest discounts. Expect savings on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as on Google’s Pixel phones.

Samsung is already offering a discount on some Galaxy S23 phones. There’s a £150 saving on the Galaxy S23 Plus (£899, Samsung.com). You also get 12 months of Disney+ and a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones.

As well as tracking the phones themselves, we’ll be bringing you the top new Black Friday phone plans and related bonus offers from O2, EE, Vodafone and Three. If you can’t hang around until Black Friday, keep reading to find the best mobile phone deals to shop right now.

Best SIM-only deals

You don’t always need to sign up to a contract with a network provider to spread the cost of your new phone. Apple, Samsung and Google all offer zero per cent finance on new handsets, meaning it often works out cheaper to buy directly, then use a SIM-only plan for your data, texts and minutes.

These SIM-only plans are nearly always cheaper than the airtime plans from major carriers, have shorter contracts and run on the same set of mobile networks. Here’s a selection of the best SIM-only deals right now.

Lebara – From £5 per month for 5GB of data

– From £5 per month for 5GB of data giffgaff – From £10 per month for 40GB of data

– From £10 per month for 40GB of data Smarty – From £6 per month for 5GB of data

– From £6 per month for 5GB of data Voxi – From £10 per month for 30GB of data

– From £10 per month for 30GB of data id Mobile – From £7.87 per month for 63GB of data

iPhone 15 Pro with unlimited data: £29.99 per month with £449 up front, idMobile.co.uk

(Apple)

No, that’s not a typo – this id Mobile plan really does come with a £449 up-front charge, but if you can afford the steep entry fee, this turns out to be the best iPhone 15 Pro deal we’ve found. Your total payments over two years (including that hefty £449 down payment) mean you’re effectively paying £999 for the phone and just £7 per month for unlimited data.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S23 with 50GB of data: £37.99 per month, no up-front cost, Carphonewarehouse.com

(EE)

Carphone Warehouse is offering the baseline Samsung Galaxy S23 with 50GB of data for £37.99 per month with nothing to pay up front. That’s an excellent deal on one of the best Android phones of 2023, working out at just £2.60 per month for your data plan once the cost of the phone is removed. Plus, you get peace of mind, as the phone is guaranteed to receive software and security updates until 2028.

Buy now

iPhone 13 with 100GB of data: £26.99 per month, no up-front cost, Carphonewarehouse.com

(Amazon)

For the best discounts on the iPhone, you should look to the iPhone 13. The phone is two years old now, but still a great device with an exceptionally good camera. This model is also far from obsolete, as it’s still sold and fully supported by Apple. Carphone Warehouse offers the iPhone 13 with an enormous 100GB of data on a two-year contract for just £26.99 per month.

Buy now

