As well as savings across home appliances, tech , TVs , mattresses and beauty , there’s also great Black Friday perfume deals to bag today and throughout the weekend.

Early fragrance deals already started popping up in the week, but now they’re really starting to ramp up, with offers on brands such as Dior, Gucci, YSL and more. So, if you’re running low on your favourite scent, now’s the time to stock up.

The four-day sales extravaganza also sees bargains across big-name brands and retailers, including Apple , Amazon , Boots , John Lewis , Very and Ugg. Keep scrolling to view our full guide on Black Friday perfume deals – and explore our expert shopping guides to discover the biggest savings.

Best Black Friday perfume deals for 2023

Marc Jacobs daisy, eau de toilette: Was £70, now £42, Boots.com

(Boots)

The floral fragrance is presented in a signature Marc Jacobs daisy bottle, complete with petals and gold trim. Scent notes include wild berries, white violet, sandalwood and jasmine, with the blend offering a fresh and fruity twist. We reviewed the Marc Jacobs daisy drops fragrance capsules in this exact scent and our tester said: “We picked up on a sparkling floral fragrance with sweet, fresh and powdery elements.”

Buy now

Lancôme la vie est belle, eau de parfum: Was £64, now £44.80, Lookfantastic.com

(Lancôme)

When it comes to shopping for classic fragrances, Lancôme’s la vie est belle perfume is a timeless pick. And now, you can save £20 at Lookfantastic. Its key fruity, floral and woody fragrance notes comprise pear, blackberry, patchouli and jasmine sambac. Plus, the chic bottle adds luxury to any dressing table and comes complete with a sparkly ribbon.

Buy now

YSL black opium neon, eau de parfum: Was £105, now £52.50, Boots.com

(YSL)

This neon twist on YSL’s popular black opium fragrance is currently sliced in price by £50 at Boots. The dark coffee and dragon fruit blend is presented in the designer brand’s signature black sparkly bottle combined with eye-catching shades of bright pink. The bold perfume blend is ideal for gifting at Christmas or spritzing onto skin ahead of party season.

Buy now

Miss Dior eau de parfum: Was £137, now £107, Theperfumeshop.com

(Dior / The Perfume Shop)

Treat yourself or a loved one to this gorgeous perfume this Black Friday – and save yourself £30. With floral notes and cute packaging, this classic100ml fragrance is the ideal Christmas gift for those young and old.

Buy now

Hugo Boss Boss the scent magnetic for her, eau de parfum: Was £95, now £64.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This musky eau de parfum pick has a purse-friendly price tag at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Plus, the discounted bottle in question is a generous 100ml size. The scent is a combination of amber fragrance notes, including ambrette seeds, and osmanthus flower, and it’s presented in an opulent-looking purple glass bottle with a metallic lid.

Buy now

Gucci guilty black, eau de toilette: Was £93, now £42.99, Theperfumeshop.com

(Gucci)

Although this is billed as a scent for men, we think the woody fragrance has unisex appeal. What’s especially tempting, though, is the massive £50 discount you can bag on this designer buy. The eau de toilette contains an earthy, citrus and floral blend of lavender, patchouli and orange flower, while its green and black bottle boasts the signature Gucci interlocking G’s.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 and how long will the sales last?

As always, Black Friday 2023 lands the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, which is why this year it falls on today (Friday 24 November). The sales event spans the four-day long weekend, culminating in its finale on Monday 27 November (also known as Cyber Monday).

Which perfume retailers have deals?

In keeping with Black Friday fragrance deals in previous years, we’re expecting to see discounts from a selection of perfume retailers including Amazon, Boots, Lookfantastic, Sephora and Very on offerings from Chanel, Dior, YSL, and more. Perfume brands like Molton Brown and Jo Malone are also known for serving up special offers on their own websites.

There are already Black Friday perfume deals to shop at retailers including Liberty, John Lewis and more, with brands we’ve spotted so far including Hugo Boss, Lancôme and Marc Jacobs.

