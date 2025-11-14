Black Friday Xbox deals 2025: Early controller discounts and what to expect

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Get ready, gamers. With Black Friday on the horizon, it's your chance to bag pricey tech (and much more) for less. The annual shopping event lands on 28 November but we’re seeing deals starting to drop already. Admittedly, last year's sale left us a little disappointed in terms of Black Friday Xbox deals, but I’m hopeful this year’s sale will be a different story.

Last year, Microsoft launched refreshed versions of the Xbox Series X and S, complete with extra storage (and an unwelcome price increase). This year, with the Nintendo Switch 2 dominating sales and Sony pushing the PS5 Pro, Microsoft has every reason to start shifting more consoles, which will hopefully mean Xbox discounts for shoppers.

Whether you’re looking to secure a deal on a console or on Xbox games and accessories (we could also see a discount on Xbox Game Pass membership), consider this guide your Black Friday cheat sheet. Keep reading for the best early deals that are available right now.

Best early Xbox Black Friday deals to shop now:

Xbox wireless controller: Was £59.99, now £49.87, Amazon.co.uk

Was £59.99, now £49.87, Amazon.co.uk Turtle Beach Stealth Pro gaming headset: Was £243, now £209, Currys.co.uk

Was £243, now £209, Currys.co.uk LG C5 (55in): Was £1,499, now £1,199, Currys.co.uk

Xbox wireless controller: Was £59.99, now £49.87, Amazon.co.uk

( Xbox )

You can currently save 17 per cent on Microsoft’s official Xbox controller (in robot white), which is also one of the best controllers for PC gaming. Essential for local multiplayer gaming, the wireless controller is down to just £49 at Amazon.

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro gaming headset: Was £243, now £209, Currys.co.uk

( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

You can save £34 on the best gaming headset we’ve tested at Currys. The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro not only sound great, but comes with active noise cancellation and a clever wireless transmitter dock that doubles as a charging point for the headset’s two swappable batteries. “It sounds sensational,” wrote tech critic Steve Hogarty in his Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review, “with loud 50mm drivers delivering a spacious and detailed soundstage across the spectrum.”

LG C5 (55in): Was £1,499, now £1,199.99, Currys.co.uk

( LG )

This is the cheapest I’ve seen the 55in LG C5 going for, a television Steve confidently called the undisputed king of gaming TVs in his full LG C5 review. With a 144Hz variable refresh rate, low response times and decent HDR support, the 4K display ensures your Xbox Series X games look their absolute best.

When will Xbox Black Friday deals start in 2025?

Black Friday will fall on 28 November this year, with the sale event running through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. But just as Christmas celebrations seem to start earlier each year, the same applies to Black Friday discounts. Some retailers, such as Currys and Argos, have already started their sales, and I’m expecting the discounts to extend beyond 1 December.

The best Black Friday Xbox deals to expect in 2025

The last truly impressive year for Xbox discounts was 2023. The Xbox Series X dropped to as low as £359.99 at Amazon, Smyths Toys, Currys and Game, while the Xbox Series S hit a rock-bottom price of £189.99. Retailers also bundled the Xbox Series S with three months of Game Pass Ultimate for less than £269.99. I’m hoping this year’s deals will be similarly impressive, rather than being comparable to the disappointing dearth of deals in 2024.

The question is whether the refreshed consoles Microsoft launched last year will see any discounts. The 1TB Xbox Series S and the all-digital 1TB Series X might get small price cuts, but it’s more likely they’ll be bundled with games and accessories. The standard Xbox Series X, however, could easily return to that £359.99 sale price from 2023.

One thing I don’t expect to see reduced is the new Xbox ROG Ally handheld. With Microsoft and Asus only launching the devices this October, it’ll be far too early for a Black Friday discount. However, the main consoles, controllers and Xbox games should get a reduction.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Xbox deals

As The Independent’s tech critic, I’ve been covering tech and gaming deals for close to a decade. I’ve also reviewed every major games console, followed their price cuts and rises and even tracked the stock of the Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, helping thousands of readers secure a console.

For more sales intel, check out our roundup of the best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals