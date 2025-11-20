I’m a tech writer and this is the Black Friday Xbox deal to beat

It’s time to get in gear, gamers: Black Friday is just around the corner. Officially landing next week (on 28 November) the sale is the perfect time to snap up an Xbox deal or two. Admittedly, last year’s event fell short when it came to Xbox markdowns, but it’s all still to play for this year.

In 2024, Microsoft rolled out updated Xbox Series X and S models with expanded storage and, unfortunately, higher prices. But with the Nintendo Switch 2 stealing the spotlight and Sony promoting the PS5 Pro, Microsoft is under pressure to boost console sales. That should work in our favour, potentially leading to worthwhile Xbox deals this year.

The sale is your next best opportunity to score next-level savings on a whole host of tech, from laptops to headphones (and so many other goodies), and early offers have already started surfacing. To help you separate the wheat from the chaff, the rest of the IndyBest team and I are rounding up top savings on tried-and-tested products in our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides. You can also follow along with our Black Friday live blog updates.

But if it’s consoles, games, controllers or even a potential cut to the Xbox Game Pass membership you're after, consider this your go-to Black Friday guide. Read on for the best early offers available right now.

Best early Xbox Black Friday deals to shop now

Xbox Series S gaming bundle: Was £659, now £599, Very.co.uk

This bundle deal from Very is one of the first reductions I've spotted on the Xbox console itself ahead of Black Friday, making it the one to beat. With a saving of £60, you'll get the Series S all-digital 512GB console, a controller and a 24-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. When I tested the Xbox in my guide to the best gaming consoles, I concluded that it’s a top choice for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.

Xbox wireless controller carbon black series: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Amazon Black Friday sale has officially begun, and this Xbox wireless controller is now reduced by a generous 33 per cent, which is currently the best deal going on the accessory. Featuring sculpted surfaces and textured grip across the triggers and bumpers, this ergonomically designed controller puts your gameplay first.

When will Xbox Black Friday deals start in 2025?

Black Friday will fall on 28 November this year, with the sale event running through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. But just as Christmas celebrations seem to start earlier each year, the same applies to Black Friday discounts. Some retailers, such as Currys and Argos, have already started their sales, and I’m expecting the discounts to extend beyond 1 December.

The best Black Friday Xbox deals to expect in 2025

The last truly impressive year for Xbox discounts was 2023. The Xbox Series X dropped to as low as £359.99 at Amazon, Smyths Toys, Currys and Game, while the Xbox Series S hit a rock-bottom price of £189.99. Retailers also bundled the Xbox Series S with three months of Game Pass Ultimate for less than £269.99. I’m hoping this year’s deals will be similarly impressive, rather than being comparable to the disappointing dearth of deals in 2024.

The question is whether the refreshed consoles Microsoft launched last year will see any discounts. The 1TB Xbox Series S and the all-digital 1TB Series X might get small price cuts, but it’s more likely they’ll be bundled with games and accessories. The standard Xbox Series X, however, could easily return to that £359.99 sale price from 2023.

One thing I don’t expect to see reduced is the new Xbox ROG Ally handheld. With Microsoft and Asus only launching the devices this October, it’ll be far too early for a Black Friday discount. However, the main consoles, controllers and Xbox games should get a reduction.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Xbox deals

As The Independent’s tech critic, I’ve been covering tech and gaming deals for close to a decade. I’ve also reviewed every major games console, followed their price cuts and rises and even tracked the stock of the Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, helping thousands of readers secure a console.

