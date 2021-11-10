Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Today’s best UK offers from Amazon, Tesco Mobile, Victoria’s Secret and more
Follow along for our expert coverage on the hottest shopping event of the year
While there are still three weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re not complaining.
For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from tech, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Read more:
Boots Black Friday deals 2021: What to shop in the retailer’s whopping sale
Claiming to be the retailer’s “biggest ever Black Friday”, Boots kicked things off early this year with some whopping deals on all things beauty. Looking to upgrade your beauty bounty? Here’s what we’re shopping:
Fenty Beauty limited edition gloss & gleam star gift: Was £84, now £37, Boots.com
It’s really rare that you see a beauty set with all full-size items, but this gorgeous Fenty set has everything you could possibly need for your Christmas glam look. Inside there’s a freestyle highlighter duo (£28, Boots.com), full frontal mascara (£21, Boots.com), flypencil longwear pencil eyeliner (£18, Harveynichols.com), gloss bomb universal lip luminizer (£17, Boots.com). At such a good price, you’ll have to snap it up while you can.
YSL touche éclat illuminating pen: Was £27, now £17, Boots.com
This pen has a beautiful sheer finish and gives you that “lit from within” look – the brand says it’s like “eight hours of sleep in just one click”. This signature YSL product is now only £27, so stock up while you can.
In the unlikely event that you’re not impressed with these two, we’ve written a whole guide to the best Black Friday deals for Boots:
The Boots Black Friday sale 2021 has landed – here’s what to shop
The Boots Black Friday 2021 sale has arrived. These are the best early deals to shop including electric toothbrushes and make-up from Oral B, No7, YSL and more
Everything you need to know about Tui’s Black Friday sale
Are you looking for a trip abroad? You’re not alone. Tui is yet to start its Black Friday sale, but it has launched its dedicated page for where it’ll post its deals during the shopping bonanza – a good sign for those looking to bag a bargain on their next holiday. We suspect it’ll kick off on the big day itself: Friday 26 November.
If you can’t wait that long, the good news is though that the travel company host a range of deals all year round. And we’ve just spotted that there’s currently a whopping offer on its Canary Island holidays. Case in point, you can stay at La Palma & Teneguía Princess Vital & Fitness hotel in Tenerife for £473pp as opposed to £666. Plus, if you plan on departing between 1 November and 31 December 2021, use the code “CANARIES” at the checkout and you’ll receive £100 off!
Bookworms rejoice: Huge saving on Kindle in Amazon Black Friday sale
Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £119.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
Whether you’re an avid reader or shopping for a bookworm, now is the time to snap up a Kindle as there’s currently an impressive 38 per cent off its paperwhite model. The device took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it’s “a big step up from the entry-level Kindle”. It features “a high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” and the “design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame”.
Want to know more about Amazon’s Black Friday deals? Read our expert guide to the best offers:
Amazon’s early Black Friday sale starts today – here are the best deals
Everything you need to know about the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale, from when it starts to the deals you can expect, from Apple AirPods to Amazon Echo dots
Need a new phone? Enter Tesco Mobile’s Black Friday sale
Tesco Mobile has launched its early Black Friday sale, making it an ideal time for those who are looking to upgrade their mobile. To benefit from the offer, you will need to have a Clubcard – so we’d recommend signing up.
Apple iPhone 12 pro: £43.49 per month, Tescomobile.com
With its “advanced camera system” and the fact it runs on “Apple’s snappy A14 Bionic chip”, this is a serious high-tech mobile phone, noted our writer when they compared the iPhone 12 pro with the iPhone 12. The battery life is strong, lasting the whole day before needing to be recharged, and we’re “big fans of the sleek stainless steel finish”.
Thanks so Tesco Mobile, you can now save with Clubcard and its Black Friday sale. You’ll also get three months of Apple TV+ for free.
For more great discounts on mobile phone contracts, check out Tesco Mobile’s Black Friday sale now
Good morning deal hunters
Welcome back to The Independent’s Black Friday deals blog where we’ll be bringing you the best of the best of the early sales from retailers including Amazon, Currys, AO, Very and plenty more.
Whether you’re after a Nintendo Switch console, Nectar Sleep mattress, a brand new TV or a Shark vacuum cleaner, you’re in the right place to bag yourself a bargain. Make sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday guides for all the latest deals, offers and discounts as they drop.
Without further ado, lets get shopping!
See you tomorrow fellow deal hunters
From TVs and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch console bundles and Shark vacuum deals, there’s been plenty of offers today to get us excited for the main event in three weeks time.
With more and more retailers dropping early deals daily, make sure to check back to our liveblog bright and early tomorrow to be in with a chance of bagging an early bargain.
In the meantime, check out our dedicated and regularly updated Black Friday guides for all the latest discounts and savings. See you tomorrow!
Don’t miss out on nearly 50% off Emma mattresses in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale
Amazon is delivering the goods this year by launching its sale three weeks early and hosting myriad deals across TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.
But, that’s not all. There’s also impressive sayings on mattresses including 45 per cent off one of our favourite Emma mattresses. You don’t want to miss out.
Emma hybrid double mattress, super king: Was £1,029, now £555.70, Amazon.co.uk
This hybrid mattress featured in our round-up of the best mattresses where our tester still praised it for being durable, breathable and “great at pressure relief” and there’s currently 45 per cent off this super king size. It is delivered tightly rolled in a box and has four layers that each serve different purposes including support, distributing pressure and encouraging airflow.
There are discounts on other sizes of the mattress too, meaning you can save on a single (was £589, now £318.10, Amazon.co.uk), double (£485.40, now £436.90, Amazon.co.uk) or king (was £551.40, now £496.30, Amazon.co.uk) too.
Check out more early Black Friday Amazon deals here:
Amazon’s early Black Friday sale starts today – here are the best deals
Everything you need to know about the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale, from when it starts to the deals you can expect, from Apple AirPods to Amazon Echo dots
Save on Calvin Klein and Dr Martens in the lead up to Black Friday
While Black Friday often seems to be dominated by impressive savings on big-ticket tech products – from Apple AirPods to TVs – the event also sees stellar discounts across fashion and jewellery.
With Amazon, Very and La Redoute launching their sale three weeks before the main event, there are a bunch of offers to get excited about. Here’s what we’re shopping among the early Black Friday fashion deals.
Dr Martens 1460 bex patent leather ankle boots: Was £170, now £127.50, Laredoute.co.uk
An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason. This pair of Dr Martens in a patent finish are emblematic of the brand’s style with their ankle-grazing fit, black upper, eight-eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the leather finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.” Thanks to La Redoute, you can save 25 per cent on the patent boots right now by inputting the code “NOVEMBER” at check out.
Calvin Klein 3 pack trunks: Was £41, now £25.80, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a reason why the Calvin Klein brand is so enduring with its underwear designed in classic styles for everyday use and comfort. Its men’s trunks are one of its most popular fits and you can save nearly 40 per cent on a pack of three in size XL, while discounts on other sizes vary a little more.
Snap up this bundle from Virgin Media on the Apple iPhone 12 and AirPods
Looking to upgrade your phone? You’re in luck as Virgin Media is offering up the Apple iPhone 12 for just £43 a month with no upfront cost. You’ll get unlimited minutes, texts and data, as well as a pair of 2nd generation AirPods. Or, opt for 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £38 a month. “The iPhone 12 has a flat-edge design – same as the iPhone 12 pro, as well as the same 6.1in OLED screen, the same smaller notch for the sensors and the same Ceramic Shield glass protecting the display,” explained our technology critic in their review of Apple’s iPhone 12.
“Performance and specs-wise, the iPhone 12 is practically the same as the pro in every way bar one. It runs on that stellar A14 Bionic chip and has the same 16-core neural engine,” they added.
Check out more early Apple Black Friday offers in our round-up:
These are the best early Black Friday Apple deals available now
We’re rounding up the best early Black Friday Apple deals across iPads, watches, AirPods, iPhones and HomePods from Currys, Very and more
Kit yourself out with these early Black Friday sports and fitness deals
Whether you’re just getting into cycling, training for a marathon, looking to kit out your home gym or want to build your winter workout wardrobe, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain.
While Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone, TV or laptop, beyond tech the event also sees stellar discounts across sportswear and fitness equipment. Last year, participating retailers included Nike, JD Sports, Adidas, Sports Direct, Gymshark, Footlocker and more.
Consider us your personal shoppers – here are the best early deals to shop.
Jabra elite 75t earbuds: Was £169.99, now £127, Amazon.co.uk
A firm favourite among gym-goers, runners and general sweat heads, Jabra’s elite 75t teardrop shape earbuds are sweat, dust and waterproof with a streamlined design that doesn’t feel bulky in the ear. We reviewed the very similar active pair (£169.99, Amazon.co.uk) with our tester saying that “if you’re serious about your fitness goals you should seriously think about purchasing a pair.”
Nike ankle grazer sports leggings: Was £32, now £25.60, Laredoute.co.uk
Whether they’re for running errands, wearing to the gym or kicking back on the sofa, every wardrobe needs a pair of classic black leggings, and this pair from Nike is now discounted by 20 per cent when you use the code “NOVEMBER”.
Browse plenty more sports and fitness deals form Echelon, Nike, Everlast, Rebook and more in our Black Friday guide:
Early Black Friday sports deals have already dropped: Here are our highlights
Find the best early deals on Nike , Adidas, Garmin and more, plus what to expect this Black Friday from JD Sports, GymShark, Lululemon and plenty more
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.