Black Friday is without a doubt the biggest shopping event of the year: there are millions of deals to be found across everything from tech to beauty products, with every retailer imaginable taking part, from Next and Boots to Currys and Amazon.

The event originally began in the US, when brands marked the start of the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving by slashing the prices of products in-store and online.

It’s since expanded across the Atlantic and is now longer than just a one-day event, with many retailers starting their sales earlier and earlier. Notably, for Black Friday 2020, Amazon’s deals spanned the entire month of November.

Black Friday 2021 typically runs across the weekend beginning 26 November and into the following Monday, which is also known as Cyber Monday.

Across the mega sale, IndyBest will be bringing you the biggest and best savings on laptops, TVs, smartphones, coffee machines, kids’ toys, clothing and beauty, to name just a few, but before the shopping event kicks off, we’ve got the lowdown on what to expect in 2021.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday began as a one-day sale in the US, the day after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the festive shopping season.

Over the past decade, it’s made its way onto our shores and now many UK retailers take part, slashing prices on thousands of products and big-name brands such as Apple, Dyson, Shark and Samsung.

For our extensive list of the retailers that took part in Black Friday 2020, read our guide here. Once brands start talking about the sales later in the year, we will be updating it with the relevant discounts.

When is Black Friday 2021 in the UK?

Traditionally Black Friday takes place on 26 November, but for most retailers, it now spans the entire weekend and finishes on 30 November – also known as Cyber Monday.

In 2020, the sales started earlier than ever before, with Amazon unveiling deals a whole month before the Black Friday weekend, so it’s likely that 2021 will follow a similar format, with weeks of savings to shop.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday marks the Monday following the Black Friday weekend and falls on 30 November this year.

It’s your last chance to bag a bargain before Christmas and there’s often a broad range of retailers that slash prices across smart TVs, tablets, sofas, mattresses and more.

What were the best Black Friday deals from last year?

All the best deals last year were found online, as many retailers encouraged customers to shop from home rather than visiting stores due to the nationwide lockdown in place.

IndyBest hand-picked all the biggest deals to shop and below are a selection of the savings that we found across big-ticket items – some of which we can expect to return for 2021.

Best laptop deals

Some of the biggest savings in the Black Friday sale can be found on tech products, so if you’re in need of an upgrade or want to treat a loved one to a new laptop, there will be plenty of choices.

It’s also one of the few times you’ll find Apple items discounted, so if you’ve had your eye on a MacBook, Black Friday is the best opportunity to snap up a decent saving.

Last year, the Apple MacBook pro 13in (£1,759.98, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by £170.

(Apple)

This Acer 715 15.6in Chromebook (£349, Currys.co.uk) also saw big savings, as it was down from £499 to £329.

(Acer)

Best TV deals

TVs also see savings across big-name brands such as Philips, Samsung, Toshiba and Panasonic on Black Friday.

In 2020, the Samsung QE55Q60T 55in was hugely reduced, from £1,199, to only £699 (Very.co.uk).

(Samsung)

Additionally, the Hisense 65U8QFTUK 65in saw its price slashed from £1,199 to £949 (Currys.co.uk).

(Hisense)

Best Argos deals

Argos is one of the biggest retailers that participates in the Black Friday bonanza – every year you’ll find savings across everything from TVs and headphones to fitness watches and furniture.

In 2020, this Garmin fenix 6S pro smartwatch (£479, Argos.co.uk) had over £100 off – it was reduced from £599.99 to £449.99.

(Garmin)

Leading vacuum cleaner brand Dyson also saw its prices slashed in Argos’s 2020 Black Friday sale, with the Dyson V7 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner (£249.99, Argos.co.uk) down from £299.99 to £199.99.

(Dyson)

Best Currys deals

A haven for tech gadgets big and small as well as home and kitchen appliances, Currys is somewhere you’ll want to bookmark ahead of Black Friday 2021.

Last year’s deals included the Nespresso by Magimix vertuo next coffee machine in white (£130, Currys.co.uk) which was £149, but came down to an impressive £74.

(Nespresso)

Music lovers also got a great deal, with this pair of Beats solo 3 headphones (£189, Currys.co.uk) reduced to £125.

(Apple)

What were the best Cyber Monday deals in 2020?

On 30 November – also known as Cyber Monday – retailers further slashed prices, giving customers a last-minute opportunity to snap up a bargain.

Included were these Apple AirPods pro earbuds with a wireless case (£189.98, Amazon.co.uk), reduced from £249 down to £198.

(Apple)

This pair of Veja V-10 leather sneakers that were £115 (Netaporter.com), came down to £77.

(Veja)

And for those looking to improve their culinary repertoires, this Kenwood KHC29.B0WH prospero stand mixer (£179.99, Argos.co.uk) was reduced from £199.99 to £99.99.

(Kenwood)

